 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FPAC to hold first fundraisers since pandemic
0 comments

FPAC to hold first fundraisers since pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
FPAC to hold first fundraisers since pandemic

In June and July, Farmington Pet Adoption Center will be holding its first fundraisers since the pandemic began last year. The first, a paddle auction takes place Friday, June 25 and the second, a trivia night, is set for Friday, July 30. Both events will be held at the American Legion Hall in Park Hills.

 Kevin Jenkins

Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) is holding two fundraisers in coming weeks to help cover operating expenses for the no-kill shelter.

Both events will be held at the at the American Legion Hall, 5073 Old Flat River Road in Park Hills.

According to FPAC’s Wendy King, the shelter hasn’t been able to hold fundraisers since the onset of COVID-19 last year. This has resulted in a drop in revenue while the numbers of animals taken in by the center continues to grow.

“We depend on and are most appreciative for the generosity of the community that supports our mission,” she said. “After a year without being able to hold any fundraising activities, FPAC is looking forward to two upcoming events — one this month and the other in July.”

The first event is the FPAC Paddle Auction being held Friday, June 25th. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30.

“There will be a variety of nice items to bid on and there will be food and drinks available for purchase,” King said. “People who come out for the paddle auction will be supporting two great causes — FPAC and local veterans.”

The second event is a Trivia Night set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 30. Hosted by local radio personality, Mark Toti, the trivia contest will feature teams of eight players per table. The entry fee is $100 per table. Tables can be reserved for $25.

“You can bring your own drinks and snacks, but food and drinks will also be available for purchase,” King said.

For more information about the paddle auction and trivia night, call 573-631-1548.

The Farmington Pet Adoption Center is located at 2901 Highway 67 South in Farmington.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trail of Tears program Wednesday
News

Trail of Tears program Wednesday

The Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association is inviting the public to bring a lawn chair and attend a program taking place Wednesda…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

Continuing our recent string of children's toys, this week's Take a Guess was a very popular toy in the 1990s —not only in the United States, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News