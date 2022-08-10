 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free fishing for veterans planned at Montauk State Park

The first Free Trout Fishing Extravaganza for military veterans will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, at Montauk State Park. The event is sponsored by Hooked on Vets and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

 File photo

Hooked on Vets and the Missouri Department of Conservation invite veterans and their families to attend the first Free Trout Fishing Extravaganza taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, under the moss-covered pavilion at the entrance to Montauk State Park. Lunch, along with other great things for vets to enjoy, will be provided.

The Missouri Veterans Commission and Department of Veterans Affairs will have representatives on-site to help answer any questions or offer support that they can provide.

Hooked on Vets will have fly tying and fly-casting lessons as well as help fishermen on the river.

Folks will be spread out throughout the park to help the veterans fish. There will also be door prizes donated by our wonderful sponsors. If you do not have gear, we will ensure you are set up with the essentials for the day.

For more information, contact: Darrell Cureton at 573-366-9527, or darrell@missourionthefly.com; Clayton Henderson at 636-234-1881, or c.hendo618@gmail.com; Mario Lozina at 314-623-0233, or lozlures@gmail.com

