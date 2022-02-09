Free income tax preparation offered at local libraries

AARP Tax-Aide began preparing taxes Tuesday at the Farmington Public Library and will continue to be prepared at the library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through April 14.

Taxes are also being prepared from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Fredericktown Library and will be prepared there every Friday through March 11.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and an AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year. There is no charge to have taxes prepared and e-filed, but an appointment must be scheduled by calling 573-915-3157 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can’t be made by leaving a voice message and number. They must be scheduled by a volunteer. If no one answers, call back later. Note that anyone who fails to keep their appointment will have to call and schedule a new appointment.

If filing a joint return, both husband and wife must be present to have their taxes prepared.

Everyone having their taxes prepared must bring the following items with them: 2019 and 2020 tax returns; photo ID; Social Security card or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents; W-2 forms; unemployment compensation statements; SSA-1099 forms (10099INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets; 1099MISC showing any miscellaneous income; 1099-NEW showing any non-employee compensation; 1099-R if a pension or annuity was received; dependent care provider information (name, address, employer, ID, etc.); Letter 6475: Your 2021 Economic Impact; Letter 6419: “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments” which are being mailed out now to taxpayers who received advanced payments; Obama Care supporting documents, if received; all forms indicating federal or state income tax paid or withheld; and any other forms received to support deductions or credits on your return.

Without the necessary documentation, your taxes will not be able to be prepared at that time. Another appointment will have to be made for a later date. Also, everyone must wear a mask while having their taxes prepared and do not call the library as they are not able to schedule appointments.

