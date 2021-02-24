Free tax preparation offered at library

AARP Property TaxAide has begun scheduling appointments for the preparation of federal and property tax returns at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St., beginning the first week of March.
Taxes will be prepared Tuesday-Thursday through April 15. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.
Call 573-366-6411 to make an appointment. Do not call the library, as library personnel will not be able to make appointments or provide any information about the program.
Once the appointment is made, do not arrive at the library any earlier than your scheduled time due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding the number of people allowed in the library at any given time.
The following documentation is necessary, or taxes will not be able to be prepared: A copy of last year’s income tax return, photo ID, W-2 forms from each employer, unemployment compensation statements, SSA-1099 forms if paid Social Security benefits, Social Security payments to minor dependents, SSI, All 1099 forms (1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets, 1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income, 1099-R if received a pension or annuity, all forms indicating federal income tax paid, all receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions, dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number) and Social Security cards or other official documentation for taxpayer and all dependents.
Both the husband and wife must come to the library for a joint return to be prepared.
The Missouri Property Tax Credit — also known as Missouri’s “Circuit Breaker” Program — is a state tax credit designed for low-income seniors and qualifying disabled persons.
Qualifications include:
• An individual or spouse must be 65 years old or older, or be 100% disabled.
• They must be a resident of Missouri for the entire calendar year. Individual 60 years or older receiving spouse social security benefits may qualify.
• Renters and part-year owners: Single household income $27,500 or less, married filing combined, $29,500 or less. They must have paid real estate or rent on the home occupied.
• Owners occupying home for the entire year: Single household income $30,000 or less, married filing combined, $34,000 or less. Must have paid real estate or rent on home occupied.
• Renters in a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible.
• You cannot employ illegal or unauthorized aliens.
According to Vivian Riche who is affiliated with the AARP Tax Aid Program in the Farmington area, the program was originally intended to provide tax preparation for elderly individuals receiving Social Security.
“If they own their home, we work off of their paid real estate statement, and if they rent their home, they have to get a statement from their landlord showing how much rent they paid for the year,” she said. “If their income is more than $30,000, they’re going to be beyond the scope of this program. It’s primarily set up for lower income people.”
For AARP assistance, the residents have to bring their paid real estate tax statement or rent statement from their landlord. Also required is a 1099 SSA, a statement from Social Security at the end of the year showing how much Social Security was received.
If there is any interest income or pensions, Riche stated that all of the 1099s must also be brought in.
“We add those together and if they are more than $30,000, they are not going to qualify for that program, because their income is too high,” she said. "If it’s $30,000 or less for a married couple and $28,000 for a single person, we will fill out the form for them, that’s what they are going to send to Jefferson City to the Department of Revenue Taxation Division. They get a percentage of what they pay, they won’t get the full amount back.”
If a person lives on more than five acres of property, an Assessor Certification Form 948 is also needed. A person can only claim the five acres that the home is on, they cannot claim the taxes for the whole property. The assessor breaks down what part of the real estate tax is for the home and five acres.
For more information, go to https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc/. Forms can be ordered by calling 800-877-6881.
