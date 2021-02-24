Free tax preparation offered at library

“If they own their home, we work off of their paid real estate statement, and if they rent their home, they have to get a statement from their landlord showing how much rent they paid for the year,” she said. “If their income is more than $30,000, they’re going to be beyond the scope of this program. It’s primarily set up for lower income people.”

For AARP assistance, the residents have to bring their paid real estate tax statement or rent statement from their landlord. Also required is a 1099 SSA, a statement from Social Security at the end of the year showing how much Social Security was received.

If there is any interest income or pensions, Riche stated that all of the 1099s must also be brought in.

“We add those together and if they are more than $30,000, they are not going to qualify for that program, because their income is too high,” she said. "If it’s $30,000 or less for a married couple and $28,000 for a single person, we will fill out the form for them, that’s what they are going to send to Jefferson City to the Department of Revenue Taxation Division. They get a percentage of what they pay, they won’t get the full amount back.”