Freeman named January's 'BJC values' employee

Parkland Health Center has announced that Sarah Freeman has been selected as the "Our BJC Values Employee" for the month of January. She is a nurse on the medical-surgical floor and has worked at Parkland Health Center for two-and-a-half years.

Freeman's nomination reads in part, “Sarah goes above and beyond her job requirements and she does it with a smile. She is continuously helping other staff such as PCTs, housekeeping, and charge nurses without being asked. She is a perfect example of what a nurse should be to new employees. She deserves to be recognized for her hard work, dedication, and the person she is.”

Upon learning she had been selected as January’s Our BJC Values Employee, Freeman said, “Honestly, when I heard I had received the award I was shocked. I really wasn't expecting it. I feel very honored to be recognized by my teammates.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, she replied, “I love being a bedside nurse. I enjoy the variety of patients I am able to see in a given day on our floor.”

Sarah began working as a nurse’s aid right out of high school and continued her education to become a registered nurse.