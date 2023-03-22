The Old Mines Area Historical Society (OMAHS) is hosting its annual French Heritage Seminar from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The annual seminar is only one of many events planned to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Old Mines.

Old Mines is an unincorporated community and surrounding area settled by French colonists in the early 18th century when the area was part of the Illinois Country of New France. The early settlers came to mine for lead, and their descendants still inhabit the area where — through a combination of geographic and cultural isolation — they maintained a distinctive French culture well into the 20th century.

This culturally distinct population has sometimes been referred to as "paw-paw French" and is located in an unstructured area in Washington, Jefferson, and St. Francois counties, approximately 15 miles on either side of a line from Potosi to De Soto. The community of Old Mines itself is in northeastern Washington County, six miles north of Potosi.

There are five different presentations for people to listen to and learn about the history of the area regarding a variety of topics.

Registration includes a continental breakfast, lunch, beverages, and snacks during the event. Registrations made and paid for before March 25 costs $45. After March 25, the registration is $50. Checks need to be made payable to OMAHS, or if paying by card, call Cindy Merx at 573-854-0508.

Starting at 8 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast, and official welcome, the first presentation starts at 8:30, with Father Mark Boyer presenting information on the Lamarques in Old Mines.

Throughout the hour, Boyer will detail the lives of Etienne and Marie Louis (Bolduc) Lamarque in the village. He will also discuss the merger of the two richest families inside the Louisiana Purchase, the wealth that fell into the hands of Marie-Louis and her brother Louis Bolduc, and where the wealth went.

After Boyer’s presentation, Lisa Gendron, an author, will provide information about Kennett Castle, also known as Selma Hall, and the families who lived there through documents, stories, and photos. Gendron hopes to illustrate the story of the pre-Civil War castle built near the Mississippi River in Jefferson County by Ferdinand Kennett.

Along with showcasing the castle, Gendron will showcase the lives of those who have lived and worked on the estate from its beginning to present times. Once Gendron’s presentation is completed, the seminar will take a 15-minute break.

At 10:45 a.m., Suzanne Corbett, an award winner writer, cookbook author, food historian / foodways interpreter, and teacher, will speak about Missouri’s food and the foodways traditions that connected people to their circumstances. A special highlight during the presentation will include a cooking demonstration on how to make Missouri Colonial wheat bread.

Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

After lunch, Ross Malone — the “Czar of Missouri History” — will present information on wagon trains, and how he believes Hollywood has not told the story truthfully, as he asserts they were models of initiative and determination. According to Malone, the real wagons, leaders, food, and dangers were different from the way Hollywood has portrayed them.

The final presentation of the day will be given by Carol Kuntz, a 14-year volunteer curator at the Fort de Chartes State Historic Site’s Heritage Garden Project. Kuntz will explore the region’s garden history through its French colonial and native people’s foodways; and look at horticultural history through recorded observations, 18th century recettes, publications, and regional recipes handing down through Illinois Country.

The OMAHS hosts the annual French Seminar on the first weekend in April, unless Easter falls on that weekend. This event is one of many planned celebrations for the 300th anniversary of Old Mines, including the main event planned to start at noon Saturday, June 24 starting. The next event is the May 6 Car Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 16283 North State Highway 21 in Cadet.