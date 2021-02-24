Friendly Folks Club holds all-day meeting at Hibbits home

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 1, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press – Editor

The Friendly Folks Club enjoyed an all-day meeting at the home of Mrs. Noah Hibbits on Thursday, Jan. 25th, with Mrs. Minnie Scott as co-hostess. The meeting was opened by singing “God Bless Our Native Land.” Roll call was answered by 16 members and was a verse from the Bible beginning with the letter of first name.

Mrs. Marion Thomas and Mrs. Paul Medley were guests.

Five dollars were donated to the polio fund. The president, Mrs. Alvin Murphy, read a letter from Miss Underwood. Mrs. B.W. Easley gave a parliamentarian drill. Mrs. Elmer Hollinger gave a report on how student loan funds were used. Mrs. R.L. Bayless completed the U.N. flag which will be given to the school. Mrs. Murphy and Mrs. Lester Plummer showed beautiful, crocheted centerpieces they had received from their Pen Pals in Holland and England.

Mrs. Charles Meyer received a birthday gift from the club.

Mrs. Murphy, Mrs. Noah Hibbits and Mrs. R.L. Bayless will attend the cancer meeting Jan. 29th.

The next meeting will be at the home of Mrs. Elmer Hollinger Thursday, Feb. 22nd.

