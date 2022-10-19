 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friends in Action Clubhouse holding Trivia Night fundraiser Oct. 28

  • 0
Friends in Action Clubhouse holding Trivia Night fundraiser Oct. 28

Friends in Action Clubhouse, 657 Walton Drive in Farmington, is sponsoring a Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 28. Sign-in is at 6:30 p.m. and the trivia contest following at 7 p.m. All funds benefit Friends in Action Clubhouse.

 File photo

Friends in Action Clubhouse, 657 Walton Drive in Farmington, is sponsoring a Trivia Night fundraiser that will take place Friday, Oct. 28. Sign-in is at 6:30 p.m. and the trivia contest following at 7 p.m.

All funds will benefit Friends in Action Clubhouse.

The cost is $20 per person and there is a limit of six people per team. Due to limited space, each team is required to pay a $40 non-refundable deposit which will go toward the final payment. Reserve your table prior to the vent and pay only $100 for six people. Call Anna Portell at 573-760-8363 to reserve a table or become a sponsor.

Bring your own snacks/beverages. Snacks will also be available for purchase at the clubhouse store.

Prizes will be awarded for the first and second place trivia teams, best team Halloween costume, best individual costume and most original costume.

People are also reading…

Clubhouse members request that anyone who is not vaccinated for Covid-19 wear a mask during the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

What you're looking at is a genuine pink lake. The water is really pink, not intentionally colored, and it's this week's Take a Guess. Do you …

CS DESIGN HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CS DESIGN HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CS Design owners Stacey and Chris Sisk cut the ribbon at their new Farmington office located at 101 Hyler Drive, in the new shared workspace b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News