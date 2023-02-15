1993 – 30 years ago

U.S. Sen. Kit Bond met with St. Francois County and Fredericktown business leaders at Mineral Area College Friday and was told the rising cost of health care quickly becoming a great hindrance to business growth. Bond offered his assistance in protecting local jobs and pursuing new economic opportunities for the area. “The keys to local economic development efforts are energetic leadership in your community and strong cooperation among business, government and community leaders,” Bond told the 30 people gathered.

A 10 percent tuition increase for in-district students attending Mineral Area College was approved by the MAC Board of Trustees last Thursday. The increase, which is scheduled to begin during the summer session, will have in-district students paying $33 per credit hour as opposed to $30, which had previously been the tuition rate. Out-of-district students will face a $6 (14 percent) increase in tuition, raising per credit hour costs from $42 to $48. In addition, all lab fees for courses such as biology, photography and technology, among others, will have an across-the-board $10 fee increase.

The dogs and cats awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of the Ozarks animal shelter have always been petted and pampered by shelter personnel. The animals got that and more Friday as veterinarian Vicki Monnig, and two assistants ran them through a series of examinations to determine health status. Monnig, veterinarian at Farmington Animal Hospital for over six years, has answered the shelter’s recent call for help and will visit about every week to perform tests and sterilizations. “Our intent is to try to arrange things so people can be more certain the animals they adopt will be very healthy — and spayed or neutered,” said Monnig, a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia, who lives near Farmington.

Street departments fired up their spreaders and loaded them with chat and salt early yesterday morning in anticipation of the blizzard that arrived earlier than expected. County schools were closed for President’s Day; many schools are expected to be closed today. Most of the state received plenty of snowfall yesterday. The National Weather Service posted winter storm warnings for most of the southwest, central and eastern parts of the state. As much as a foot of snow has fallen on parts of St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield.

Dan Wahlstrom of Sweden and Eva Bovary of Germany are two of several exchange students hoping to spend the 1993-94 academic year in Southeast Missouri. Earlier this year, they were accepted to a program offered by EF Educational Foundation for Foreign Study, a non-profit international student exchange organization. Since then, they have been anxiously awaiting news of a family who would like to host them for the upcoming school year. Gary and Jackie Pinkston of Farmington, the local International Exchange coordinators for EF Foundation, hope to find families for these students soon so the students and host families can begin exchanging letters and getting to know one another.

The Twenty-Five Gardeners Club of Farmington met on Monday, Feb. 8, at the home of Clara Ann Harrington. Vice President Tina Plummer conducted the meeting in the absence of President Sally Shinkle. Michael Stroot, manager of Eckerts Orchard, was the guest speaker. Donations to the Missouri Botanical Gardens, Powell Gardens, and World Gardening were made by the club. A book, Garden accents, A Complete Guide To Creative Landscapes, was presented to the Farmington Public Library. The next meeting will be on Monday, March 8, at the home of Michelle Bird.

1963 – 60 years ago

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce on Monday presented the Future Farms with awards received as winners of the Corn Growing Contest last season. The contest is an annual event sponsored jointly by the Chamber of Commerce and local feed and fertilizer dealers. Following a brief explanation of the contest by Extension Director Willard Rumburg, the cash awards were presented by Chamber President Stuart Landrum. Floyd Hager is the faculty advisor for the Future Farmers organization here. The presentation followed the monthly luncheon at the Lutheran school.

The board of aldermen of the City of Farmington met in regular session Monday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall. Mayor Woodard and all members of the board were present except Alderman Sailor of the Third Ward, who was out of town. The monthly report of the Collector was read, showing collections of $29,198.15 for January. The Clerk’s report of receipts and disbursements for the same period was then considered and approved. The matter having been previously agreed upon, the Board formally approved the purchase for $5000.00 of the land adjoining the Puritan Factory on the east and on which the new addition is built.

An interesting discussion of the subject, “Understanding Ourselves and Others,” was enjoyed at this week’s meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club following the regular meal at the orphanage. The guest speaker was Dr. E.F. Hoctor, superintendent of State Hospital No. 4, and he centered his remarks about the behavior patterns of a 12-year-old boy and the reasons behind the various actions of the lad under different circumstances. Dr. Hoctor stressed the importance of taking part in wholesome group activities, such as the Boy Scouts, to develop good personality traits. Hugo Cozean presented the speaker.

Rev. Wm. O. Beard has volunteered as Farmington’s Community Chairman for the 1953 Fund Raising Drive for the American Red Cross. Mr. Beard is pastor of the Christian Church and has had fundraising experience before coming to Farmington when he acted as County Chairman for the 1950 Fund Drive in Christian County. Rev. Beard is in the process of lining up the various women’s clubs, who make the annual solicitations. The drive begins March 1 and continues through March 31. Everyone is urged to support and “Answer the Call” for your Red Cross.

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to approve the recommendations of the State Highway Department and put into use the school-walk stop sign at the intersection of Highway 61 and Washington Avenue. The Board has been asking for a four-way stop sign to be placed in the intersection, but the Highway department urged the adoption of the school-walk stop sign, claiming that records showed that more accidents occurred with the stop sign than with the slow sign as now in use. Because of the number of children using that intersection, it has become a particular hazard. The stop sign is to be under the supervision of the city police department.

Art Greiner, Scout Executive for this area, addressed the Kiwanis Club at noon Wednesday in recognition of the 43rd anniversary this month of the Boy Scouts of America. He was accompanied by Second-Class Scout Jim Miller, age 12, who told of his Scout training and experience in camping. Colored motion pictures entitled “The Years Between” were shown to the Kiwanians to depict the important period between babyhood and manhood.

1953 – 70 years ago

Henry Zapf, of Bismarck, was one of seven Missouri farmers who won all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C. The group will spend three days visiting their congressmen, seeing Congress in action, touring the USDA, meeting Secretary of Agriculture Benson, and sightseeing in and around the nation’s capital. The group will leave about March 14th for the trip, which is sponsored jointly by the Missouri Farm Bureau and The American Farm Bureau Foundation, the largest general farm organization in the world.

At three o’clock Friday afternoon, February 6th, in the auditorium of the Farmington schools, Margie Best, Patsy Eaves, Shirley Klob and Shirley Woods were inducted into the Farmington Chapter of the National Honor Society. To be eligible to be a member of this organization, one must have an “S” average in scholastic work and conduct. The emblems of this society are the keystone and the flaming torch. At the base of the keystone are the letters C, S, L, and S, which stand for the four cardinal principles of the organization — Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service.

One of the most colorful personages ever born passed away at Boise, Idaho, last Christmas day, Major Marvin Williams, a retired army officer. About sixteen years ago, he returned to his native town, Farmington, where he lived until three or four years ago when he went to the state of Oregon, bought property and lived with his only son, Joe. He was past 70 years of age and was the son of the late Joseph Williams and Jennie Watts. His maternal grandfather was a preacher known as “Rough and Ready Watts,” who held meetings in what was then Cook’s Settlement, now Libertyville.

Leon J. Seitz, of Farmington, salesman for the Wichman-Nash Co., has been notified by telegram by the home office of Nash Motors that he was the winner of a $100 cash prize in an outdoor poster contest conducted by the Company during the month of January. Following is the contents of the telegram: “You have won $100 in the Nash Outdoor Poster Contest out of nearly 3,000 entries. Yours was judged the winner of a special prize. Your Nash Zone manager will present your award later this month; also, your name will be listed in a special advertisement in Automotive News on Feb. 23rd. Our sincere congratulations for your outstanding contribution to this first Nash Motors Poster Contest. J.B. Huntress, Adv. Mgr., Nash Motors.”

A Future Teachers of America Club, affiliated with the national organization, was recently organized in Farmington High School. It has been named in honor of Superintendent Clifton R. Bell and is known as the C.R. Bell Club, Future Teachers of America. The purpose of this club is pre-professional and character-forming to help future teachers learn the facts and opportunities of teaching, to help form character qualities necessary to a good teacher, to study the lives of great educators, and to develop student leadership.

1943 – 80 years ago

J.B. Reinhart and J.B Reinhart Jr. appeared before the Council asking permission to use the Long home, located in the City Park next to the swimming pool, as a nursery for children (of preschool and school-age) of employees of the Trimfoot Co. Under the plan, the city would furnish the building at no cost, as well as the fire insurance, light and water and paint the building on the outside. The Trimfoot Co. would stand the cost of remodeling the building on the inside and all necessary equipment; would serve hot lunches, furnish the proper supervision and a regular check-up by a nurse. The employees would pay 25¢ per day for each of their children, with the Trimfoot Co. paying the balance of the cost.

War Ration Book No. 1, used for sugar and coffee, issued to persons who have entered the armed forces and to those who have died since registration must be returned to Local War Price and Ration Boards before February 22, when registration for War Book No. 2 will begin, T.J. Watkins, chairman of the St. Francois County War Price and Ration Board, announced yesterday. Regulations provide that these books shall be returned within 15 days of induction or enlistment into the armed forces, except in the case of a person who takes 14 meals or more away from his post, in which case the book may be retained.

Pupils in the upper grades and in the high school will be given an opportunity to participate in 4-H Club work this coming spring and summer. County Agent Ted L. Joule will present the matter and plan of organization to the pupils in assembly on Monday, February 15. Through the 4-H Clubs, pupils may systematically participate in food production and other kinds of war work more effectively than by individual effort. Rural young people of the county are well organized for this work and have been carrying on many worthwhile and educational projects. It is strongly recommended that parents encourage their children to participate heartily in this project.

According to a statement issued by A.A. Bayles, Chairman, a number of registrants are still delinquent with Local Board No. 1, St. Francois County. A great deal of publicity has been given to the necessity of every registrant between the ages of 18 and 45 carrying both their registration certificate and their classification cards at all times in the metropolitan as well as the county papers. Chairman Bayles has asked friends and relatives of any of the registrants to notify the Local Board of the registrant’s proper address to prevent him from being reported delinquent. Some of the registrants whose names appear on this list are delinquent through negligence. They move around from place to place and fail to notify their Local Board of their change of address.

It is estimated that during 1943, there will be 125 billion dollars received by the people of this country in the form of wages, farm income, dividends, etc. — the larges annual income in the history of our country. What to do with 40 billion dollars — the amount left after taxes and necessities are paid for — is one of the biggest problems confronting our government today. With 40 billion dollars in the pockets of Tom, Dick and Harry, with places to spend becoming fewer and things to buy becoming less every day, money in this denomination is going to start scorching the fingers.

The Shoe Rationing Program, which was announced over the radio last Sunday afternoon and through newspapers Monday morning, was an expected and inevitable development. The purpose of Shoe Rationing is to direct the available supplies of critical materials into the manufacture of the most essential types of footwear. The Trimfoot Company is making “essential types of footwear.” So far, Infants’ Leather Soft Soles require no ration coupon, and there is good reason to believe that all infants’ shoes in their size run will be unrestrictedly allowed for free and regular purchase… that nothing is going to be done to hamper the foot health of the future generation.

1933 – 90 years ago

Mayor Anton Cermak, of Chicago, was critically injured at Miami, Florida, Wednesday night, and four other persons less seriously injured when a demented man fired a volley of pistol shots into a crowd in an effort to assassinate President-Elect Franklin D. Roosevelt. Mr. Roosevelt was unhurt. The attacker, Joe Zingara, of New York, was caught and admitted firing at Roosevelt, saying he wanted to kill him because he “hated anyone who was rich and powerful.” He stated that he had nothing personal against Mr. Roosevelt but that he had purchased his pistol in Italy ten years ago with the intention of killing King Emanuel. The man is bothered by a stomach ailment that has affected his mentality.

The Chamber of Commerce met in the Masonic Building at 7:30 p.m., there being nineteen members and two guests present. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The Secretary reported the membership drive had obtained the following results to date: Fifty-seven members had been secured for the year 1933, and several members of last year had not yet been interviewed but would be seen as soon as possible. A letter from the members of the Farmington High School Foot Ball Team was read by the Secretary, thanking the Chamber of Commerce for their donation in assisting them to purchase their sweaters.

Families getting aid through the Farmington Board of Charities were advised on Monday morning that there would be a reasonable possibility of their getting some garden seed provided they made arrangements for some ground. E.P. Brasher, representing the State Unemployment Relief Commission, told a group of more than 100 men and women on the Farmington Charity list that the commission would sanction the use of R.F.C. funds for garden seed necessary to plant up to one-fourth of an acre.

A safety patrol consisting of the following boys was organized in the high school last week: Chalmer Yates, Captain; Jones Edward Klein, First Lieutenant; Martin Smith, Second Lieutenant; Robert Manley, George Watkins, Richard Davis, Charles Gentges, Hal Lehman, Clarence Hughes, John Rosenberger, Kossuth Weber, Jr., and Jimmy Horton.

Old man depression was dealt a staggering blow in this community when the new Rice-Stix Shirt Factory opened at Farmington last Monday. Fifteen girls were given employment on the opening day, and a few more were hired on each succeeding day until Thursday when 46 were at work. Beginning next Monday, approximately twelve girls will be hired on each of the first four days of the week, making the total number of employees something over 100.