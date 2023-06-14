1993 – 30 years ago

About 20 years ago St. Francois County had a Civilian Air Patrol squadron. At a meeting Thursday, plans were unveiled to start a Farmington-based squadron of volunteers. CAP Lieut. Keith Harter told about 20 people — male and female, youths and older — that there is a “gap” between CAP squadrons in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. “One of the reasons this area has been selected for a squadron is because of the possibility of a major earthquake in Southeast Missouri,” said Harter, who has recently moved to Farmington. “In fact, the Farmington airport has worked with CAP in the past in earthquake scenario training.”

This weekend, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will kick off the first in a series of free concerts that will run through the Labor Day Weekend. It is called the Medicate Summer Concert Series. Over $10,000 has been invested in the free concerts. For more information, see the four-page brochure in next Tuesday’s edition of the Press Leader. Medicate Pharmacy and other Farmington businesses have worked closely with the Chamber on this third annual concert series. The concerts offer a wide range of musical entertainment from our area. The idea is to bring people into Farmington to take advantage of the wide selection of stores and restaurants and to be entertained. Bring the family and your friends.

A facelift is what some downtown Farmington businesses will undergo with the start of the Neighborhood Assistance Program. Farmington Kawasaki, owned by Lee Francis, and located at 104 S. Washington, is the first downtown business to get the proverbial ball rolling by taking advantage of the no-interest loan program. Workmen and a bulldozer were recently outside the business tearing up the old to get ready for the new. “We’re putting in new concrete outside and painting the front of the building plus putting up a new awning,” Francis said.

Have you ever tried to remember who it was that sang that song you loved when you were a kid? Or what the title was? Or if it might still be available somewhere? If so, Randy Rowe of Coast-to-Coast Sounds in the Maple Valley Shopping Center has just what the doctor ordered. On March 15, the store got a Muze machine, a music information computer. As of Monday, they still had the only machine anywhere in Missouri.

C&R Products of Bonne Terre, a manufacturer of diverse aluminum items, will be operating out of a new building in Farmington Industrial Park this fall. Farmington city officials were recently notified the city will receive a $306,000 loan that C&R Products will use to move machinery and equipment into the 78,000-square-foot building soon to be erected in the park. Money from the loan can also be used as working capital.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s City Council, in its first session under the gavel of interim mayor Homer Hughes, set July 17 as the election date for a new mayor, added four pieces of paving to the 1973 street program, and planned a quiet answer to a Chamber of Commerce resolution calling for the abandonment of the Mayor-Council form of city government. The Council was in session for an hour and fifteen minutes as they zipped through an agenda that dealt largely with current problems.

Charles B. Elder Jr., 52, president of the Trap Rock Material and Engineering Company and an alderman in Farmington for two terms, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack Monday at the Farmington Community Hospital where he had been taken for emergency treatment. Prominent in Farmington for several years, Elder was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Chairman of the St. Francois County Red Cross, a board member at the Bismarck bank, was active in the American Concrete Institute and the St. Louis Engineers’ Club.

Farmington’s recently retired mayor Dr. Douglas Ross has left politics but entered a career that might prove even more hectic. Ross will portray a man whose family is harassing him to be baptized in the upcoming production of “Life With Father.” The Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring this summer play, which is being directed by Orville Starnes and assistant director Ron Vessell. It will run July 12-14 at the Junior High auditorium.

Although only 29 brave swimmers defied the dark clouds and thunderstorms to celebrate the opening of the Farmington pool on June 4, three days and a lot of sunshine later, the attendance at the pool skyrocketed to 350. The pool did not have its traditional Memorial Day opening this summer, and the swimming season began a week late.

A Farmington youth is in Community Hospital and in serious condition today following a diving collision at the Farmington Swimming Pool on Saturday. Keith Gray, 15, the son of Mrs. Shirley Gray, suffered a ruptured kidney and a damaged spleen in a collision with another diver at the pool at about 5:30 p.m. According to Mike McCarty, head lifeguard at the pool, Gray dived off the high dive and was coming up out of the water when there was a collision with Terry Downs, who had dived off the low board. A swimmer whose only identification was “Dickie” pulled Gray from the water. Mrs. Gray told The Press early Wednesday morning that Keith had done well until Tuesday when his condition worsened slightly.

1963 – 60 years ago

Funeral services were held here Sunday for Frederick L. Revolr, a long-time businessman and a former mayor of Farmington. For 13 years Mr. Revolr was associated with his father-in-law in the grocery business in Iron Mountain, In 1933 he moved his family to Farmington and began to operate the Red and White Grocery Store. He continued in that calling until 1954 when he entered retirement.

Farmington retail stores will join in their first joint sales effort of 1963 with a “Ye Olde Fashioned Sidewalk Sale” which is scheduled for Saturday, June 22. Business firms will be attempting to bring back memories of lower prices of bygone days as they bring merchandise to the front sidewalks of the county seat’s shopping area. The theme will be carried also in the costumes of the retail clerks. Prizes are being offered for the best old-fashioned costumes for men and for women retail clerks. Spokesmen for the Chamber of Commerce retail promotion committee said they have other surprises in store to add color to the occasion.

Farmington was struck early Monday night by a thunder and rainstorm. Although the storm was violent throughout the city, the most damage reported was in the areas of North A. Boyce, and West Columbia streets and the State Hospital grounds. Electric power was off for nearly two hours during the storm. The city employees took the precaution of removing fallen limbs before turning the electric power back on. Other areas of the county felt the effects of the storm. It was reported that a twister was sighted in the Desloge area.

Contrary to popular belief as to the number of contestants in The Farmington Press big “GOOD-WILL” subscription campaign, the names listed in this issue show the actual number of entries to date. Considering the number of people residing in this huge area, plus the valuable list of awards offered and the opportunities existing in this contest, the small list of entries may surprise those of you, who up to now, have not been able to decide whether or not to enter the contest. With over five weeks remaining in the contest, anyone has a chance to win the GRAND prize of $750.00 or the second prize of $300.00, and certainly the weekly commission is worth anyone’s time.

1953 – 70 years ago

Rev. William Stewart of Bismarck has accepted the position of assistant pastor of Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington and will assume his duties here in October, it was announced this week by Rev. Elbert C. Cole, the pastor. Rev. Stewart, who is completing his third pastorate at the Bismarck church has also been serving as Protestant Chaplain State Hospital No. 4 for the past five years. He formerly served the Methodist churches in this county at Esther, Libertyville Marvin Chapel, Flat River, and Bonne Terre. as well as the three separate periods at Bismarck.

Farmington’s traditional 4th of July Picnic will be held again this year under the shade trees at Clardy’s Grove one mile west of town on Highway W, under the sponsorship of the LePere-McCalister Post of the American Legion. Officers and members of the Post have planned what promises to be the most enjoyable and entertaining picnic ever held in this area. Fun and entertainment for the entire family is planned with rides and games for the kiddies, band concerts, old fiddler’s contests, square dancing, and plenty of refreshment stands.

Forty-seven plans and 135 people landed at the Farmington airport Saturday afternoon for one stop of the first Missouri Air Tour of civilian aircraft, commemorating the 50th anniversary of powered flight. In addition to the stop at Farmington, the large group of planes landed at 16 other cities in a three-day tour that began Friday at Columbia. The group came here from St. Louis and after about an hour’s rest here the planes took off for Poplar Bluff. They continued the tour in Southwest Missouri Sunday, stopping at Springfield early in the afternoon and concluded with the stop at Linn Creek.

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington had a distinguished visitor from Seoul, Korea, on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. He is Mr. Simeon C. Kang who has been studying at Princeton University and who is returning to Korea to continue his work as a minister and to direct work for children who have been orphaned by war. The local Home was selected as one of two for Mr. Kang to visit en route to the west coast. He will make an intensive study of the organization and program here in order to get ideas for organizing work for children in war-torn Korea.

Chester Edmond Pratt, first baby born at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital, is observing his first birthday this week. “Eddie” Pratt was born June 17, 1952 — the day the new Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital opened. Eddie is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Pratt of Richwoods, Missouri. He has one brother and one sister — Larry, 4½ years of age and Rebecca, 5½ years of age.

1943 – 80 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Cari Thomsen of Farmington celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at their home last Sunday, by having an open house during the afternoon. About sixty persons called on the Thomsens on Sunday, and among them were two who had been attendants when Mr. and Mrs. Thomsen were united in marriage fifty years ago, May 30, 1893. The attendants were Henry Thomsen of Flat River and Mrs. H.E. Hunt of Decatur, Illinois.

The St. Francois County Council on Defense held its regular monthly meeting on last Friday night at the office of the County Ration Board in the City Hall at Flat River. Following is a general report of the business transacted at the meeting. The Secretary read a letter from the State Board of Health which has been written to J. Frank Zimmer, in regard to the flood waters of the Mississippi River, stating that the city of Farmington had cooperated 200 percent in sending men and equipment to the flood-stricken areas.

The collection of scrap metal last Monday afternoon by the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce proved fairly successful with some five or six tons of metal being collected. While this does not even compare with the amount collected in the first scrap drive, the Jaycees hope to see the collection grow during the summer months. The scrap is piled in a lot at the rear of the Fitz Chevrolet Company. Any person obtaining scrap metal is asked to haul it to the scrap pile, if possible.

The milk bottle collection of “money for cigarettes for our boys in the trenches” is proving quite successful. This collection is sponsored and handled by The American Legion and the thirty patriotic business places displaying the collecting bottles. One last Saturday evening which terminated a period of about two weeks the officers of The American Legion called at these business houses and collected the money which is turned over to the Liggett-Myers Tobacco Company, in the amount of $70.70 in payment for 1414 packages of cigarettes to be delivered by them to the fighting men on any fighting front we choose.

Representatives of all St. Francois County newspapers, as well as other nearby papers, were given an all-day tour of the Weingarten Internment Camp on Wednesday of this week, through the courtesy of the commanding officer, Col. Glidden. A news story of the camp, detailing much information concerning the activities carried on there, will appear in a later issue of The Press, after it has been censored by the Bureau of Public Relations in Washington, D.C.

The Farmington Municipal Swimming Pool was opened for the season last Saturday morning and since then has enjoyed real popularity, with every prospect that it will do a land-office business during the hot summer days to come. Miss Lois Condon and Miss Dorris Burnette are the lifeguards this year and are proving most satisfactory.

1933 – 90 years ago

Billy Woods and Clifford Dopson, escaped convicts from the Kansas penitentiary who kidnapped McBride Rayfield and Miss Callie Stewart a week ago last Sunday and forced them to drive to St. Louis where they took their car, were captured near Junction, Texas, last Saturday. The two fleeing convicts were driving toward the Rio Grande and the Mexican border, about one hundred miles distant. They were using a car with a Missouri license, supposedly the car they took from Rayfield. They were captured by two United States customs officers. When caught, they were accompanied by two women and a baby.

Without a dissenting vote, the Glass-Stegall banking bill went through the Senate to final enactment yesterday and was sent to the White House. President Roosevelt called Senator Glass by telephone to congratulate him on approval of the bill, which the Chief Executive characterized as “the best piece of banking legislation since the Reserve Board Act.” The measure come to the Senate after the House finally approved the bill as revised by conferees by a vote of 191 to 6.

Joe Heberlie, who has operated a jewelry store at Desloge for the past four years on Tuesday of this week opened a new jewelry store at Farmington in the location next to the Farmington Press. Mr. Heberlie has had 18 years of experience in jewelry repairing. He states that he will specialize in the repairing of watches, clocks, jewelry, and gold letter stamping. We wish the store a full measure of success.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce met in the County Court Room of the Court House at 8 p.m., there being twelve members and two guests present. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. President Gentges mentioned the condition of the Tourist Camp, stating the bathhouses were not in an orderly condition and that the roof leaked. He was authorized to see that the camp was reconditioned as soon as possible.