From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Rebecca Vance, 42, of St. Louis, was killed Saturday afternoon when she fell from her horse near Castor River. Vance was reportedly taking part in a trail ride with a group of riders. According to the Highway Patrol, Vance’s bridle came off, and she fell and struck her head against a rock as the horse bolted.

At Friday’s luncheon meeting of the Fourth Friday Club at Mineral Area College, college President Dr. Dixie Kohn addressed the members concerning the present and future of Mineral Area College. Using information from a document in progress called “Mineral Area College 1992 to 2000,” Kohn explained the departmental goals the institution has set for itself and the obstacles that could prevent MAC from attaining these goals.

Daniel Boone, Jesse and Frank James, and old Gov. Claiborne Fox were among names dropped by state archivist Richard Salmon at last Wednesday’s St. Francois County Historical Society meeting. Salmon, a military archivist for the Missouri State Archives in Jefferson City, met with about 30 local historians and genealogists. While informing of services offered by the state archives, he implored society members to “send us the histories of your families… the histories of your cemeteries.”

History mingles with the modern-day Midwest in historic Ste. Genevieve, Mo., and visitors to the town’s 27th annual Jour de Fête the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9 will get a full view of both. The history is alive in the town’s 18th-century homes — the Maison Guibourd-Valle House, the Bolduc House, the Green Tree Inn and the Amoureaux House — which will open for tours both days.

1982 – 40 years ago

The decision to fire three persons for allegedly abusing patients at the Farmington State Hospital will stand, according to hospital superintendent Fred McDaniel. McDaniel said he met with the three persons Wednesday and that he has not changed his mind on firing them.

The Mossman family has returned from a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. Taking a trip together for the Mossmans is a 30-year-old tradition. A highlight of the trip was a visit to “The Opry” with upfront seats, thanks to a relative attending school in Nashville and working at the Opry Land Hotel.

Jarred Pinkston, son of Gary and Jackie Pinkston of 603 W. Columbia, Farmington, was honored with a party on July 18 in observance of his 3rd birthday. Guests enjoyed a swimming party around a theme of “Dukes of Hazard.”

Mark John Cancelada of 323 North A. St., son of Dr. and Mrs. Juan Cancelada, has enlisted in the United States Army Delayed Entry Program on July 16, 1982. Mark is currently a senior at Farmington High School and will receive his early out from Farmington in December 1982.

1972 – 50 years ago

Kiwanian Alfred Finch, chairman of the Farmington Kiwanis Club’s “Reception” committee, spoke on selling and salesmanship at the group’s July 26 luncheon. Finch, a retired automobile salesman and executive from St. Louis, pointed out the outstanding salaries good salesmen can make if they are selling good products.

Five days of St. Francois County Fair will begin on Monday, August 14 and continue through 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19. Each evening has a different attraction and will end on Saturday with the Ferlin Huskey Show. The Rose City Rides will be here all week for the enjoyment of the younger set, with Saturday designated as “Kids’ Day.” “Something for Everyone” is the motto of the St. Francois County Fair Board and this year promises to be the biggest and best as the fair is entering the second century of progress.

Midshipman William M. Dunaway of Farmington helped sail the U.S. Naval Academy ketch Jubilee III to first place in her class in the 2,800-mile Bermuda to Spain Trans-Atlantic sailing race. Jubilee III was the only Naval Academy entry in the Trans-Atlantic race. She also completed, along with two other Academy yachts in the Newport to Bermuda race in June.

1962 – 60 years ago

A special meeting of the Five-County ARA Committee was held at the Farmington City Hall last Monday evening, July 23, at which time a report was presented by Program Research Director Richard Wood and other Redevelopment officials. Chairman Vernon K. Giessing of Farmington presided at the meeting.

Dennis Turner, singing star and recording artist, will be one of the headline attractions at the Sixth Annual Jaycee Homecoming to be held at the Farmington Swimming Pool Park on Friday and Saturday, August 3 and 4. Dennis, who records on the Louis label, will appear on Saturday afternoon with the Impala Band.

Suzanne Hartzke of Route Three, Farmington, and Dorothy Richard of 902 Forster Street, Farmington, have been named winners in a nationwide "Graduate to Sterling" contest. The Sterling Silversmiths of America are sending each girl a miniature sterling silver spoon pin in the pattern of her choice.

At the last regular meeting of the governing body of the Ellis Fischel State Cancer Hospital, Dr. George A. Oliver, M.D., of the Medical Arts Clinic, was appointed to Membership on the Consulting Staff. This staff serves without pay in an advisory capacity to the full-time staff of the hospital.

1952 – 70 years ago

As has been the custom for many years, The Farmington Press, The Lead Belt News, The Farmington News and Bonne Terre Register will gather, compile and report the results of the Primary Election next Tuesday evening. This is a huge task and will be even more exacting this year because of the huge number of candidates.

Political observers in St. Francois County are expecting a heavy vote in the Primary Election next Tuesday because of the number of candidates seeking nomination and the heat of the campaigns up to this time. Most popular office in the county this year is that of Sheriff, as no less than eleven Republicans and four Democrats have filed for the office and most all are making active campaigns for the nomination.

Drafting of young men for military service has dwindled to a mere trickle in St. Francois County during recent months. One reason is that the young men, and some women, are applying for enlistment in the various branches of the service in such numbers as to reduce the number of those called in the draft.

Brad Phillips, of Farmington, was arrested last Saturday night by highway patrolmen after he had been involved in an automobile collision near the Big River Bridge, north of Texaco Town. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Phillips' car collided with one driven by F. E. Hutto, of Chicago. One occupant of the latter car, Miss Kathryn Jacobson, suffered slight injuries. Both cars were damaged considerably.