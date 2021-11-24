From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago

Members of the Farmington Police Department, along with members of the city council and Mayor Michael O’Brien were on hand Tuesday to break ground for the new Farmington Police Department. City Administrator Roger Hoehn said the new facility, which is located at the corner of Ste. Genevieve and Main streets, should be completed by July 4.

After being sought by both St. Francois County and Madison County authorities for five days, Steven Eugene Jordan turned himself in early Tuesday morning at the St. Francois County Jail. The 33-year-old Madison County attorney, whose office was in Farmington, was being sought on a warrant charging him with nine counts of alleged sexual encounters with a 15-year-old female. After turning himself in, Jordan was released on $200,000 bond on the nine counts alleging sexual encounters and $1,000 on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, filed by Madison County authorities. Jordan's total bond stands at $206,000. Last week, he posted a $5,000 bond on a St. Francois County felony marijuana charge.

The grades are in, and the Farmington R-VII School District received a B from the majority of citizens who completed the district's community survey. The information from the survey was presented Tuesday during the Board of Education's weekly meeting. The 1991 survey, similar to a survey conducted in 1989, was performed to gain the community's feelings on the progress of the district. According to Farmington R-VII School District Superintendent Robert Webb, approximately eight percent (798) were returned of the 10,000 that were placed in the community. The surveys were distributed with students taking them home, through grocery stores, banks, and other businesses.

Monday evening's session of the Farmington City Council began with council action authorizing a contract for engineering work on a preliminary design for a potential tenant of the Farmington Industrial Park. Pre-application papers for available grant funds from the federal Economic Development Administration were also filed. This action will start the process of expansion to the east side of U.S. 67 for the Farmington Industrial Park. The development of 100 acres between the highway and Farmington Regional Airport, is directly east of the 166-acre industrial park. The cost is expected to be in the area of $850,000.

1981 – 40 years ago

Advance word has leaked from the North Pole that the first official visit of Santa Claus to Farmington this year will be Monday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. The jolly fellow who makes annual pilgrimages to this area will parade through the streets of downtown Farmington with a number of his buddies. Included in his party will be Frosty the Snowman, Santa's sleigh, and the all-important reindeer that transport him in most of his seasonal travels. Escorting the float that will bring Santa downtown will be the Farmington Fire Department. Upon completion of his ceremonious parade, Santa will proceed to Long Memorial Hall where he will greet the younger set and hand out treats. The arrival of Santa for his first visit of the holiday season will also mark the opening of Toyland in Long Hall.

What might first appear as a relaxation of restrictions placed on pets in the City of Farmington is actually an effort by city government to come up with a more workable plan for controlling cats and dogs in the community, officials explain. The requirement to license cats and dogs kept within the city was abolished by the City Council at its Monday night session. At the same time, the Council voted to increase the amount that a pet owner can be fined for failing to have the pet inoculated for rabies and also increasing the amount the owner can be fined for allowing the animal to roam free.

When Dr. Dudley Pautz expressed concern about the possibility that school children were being “automatically passed” without regard to their possible failure to pass those reading skills levels brought some reassurances from Farmington school personnel Tuesday night. Mrs. Edna Arnold, principal of W. L. Johns Elementary School, said the district does employ some retention students and stressed that the new reading program is set up to teach a student at their own level rather than automatically pass the student to a higher level when the school year ends.

Members of the National Junior Honor Society of the Farmington Middle School asked for the assistance of the Farmington VFW Post 5896 in acquiring a new flag for the school. The presentation was made by Commander George Wright to Russell Sanders, Student Council sponsor; Leslie Gamble, treasurer; Laura Kennedy, president; Amy Hudwalker, vice president; and Melinda Huitt, member.

1971 – 50 years ago

Entertainment at the Kiwanis Club of Farmington's noon luncheon on Nov. 24 was provided by the Madrigal Singers from the Farmington High School. Steve Parker, director, led the 16 male and female voices in a number of selected songs for the program provided by past president Tom P. Fitz. The day before Thanksgiving has always resulted in an outstanding program. The club's annual Christmas Tree Sale will commence on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fitz Chevrolet-Buick used car lot.

Mayor Douglas K. Ross today announced that Jerry Freeman of Bismarck has been employed by the City of Farmington as its new Director of Parks and Recreation. The position is completely new to the functioning of the city government and the services it has given in the past. The opportunity to create and develop this post was a result of the Emergency Manpower Act of 1971 and Farmington's success in obtaining the Federal Grant for funds to cover the cost involved.

At the Red Cross Blood Mobile visit in Farmington on November 17, there were 60 area residents who gave pint of blood. A total of 82 appeared, 22 were rejected for medical reasons, and 72 of the donors gave for specific recipients. Donors giving for the first time were Faith Marler, Delta Rawlins, Mamie Scott, Rose Sammis Margaret Devault, Virginia Husely, Marjorie Thurman, Connie Waller, Sharon Womble, Tom Ritter, Brenda Degonia, Joy Snyder, Karen Rankin, Donna Thompson, Barbara Gault, Mary Beth Baker, Loretta Harter, Dorothy Schilli, Linda Berger, Stan Faries. Kathryn Sutterfield, Judy Sheets, Barbara Ketcherside, Robert Thompson, Norman Vaugh, Clarence Keaton, Norma Meadors, Robert Vogelsang, John Moyers, Millie Sebastian, Lee Pinkston, Ruth Roberts, Phillip Ratcliff, Bob Gierse, Nancy Bradshaw, Donna Cash, Mary E. Smith, Rosemary Goodin, Joan Tinker, Carlton Gillan, Benny Merritt, and Sister Anastasia. Attaining the four-gallon mark with this visit was James Nichelson; three gallons, Ron Short; two gallons, Max Graham, Floyd Hager, Dorsey Goheen, Lee Roy Nichols, Marilyn Watts, David Lawson; one gallon, Mildred Eberhart, Perry Rariden, and Grace Watkins.

At a special called meeting Monday night the Farmington Board of Aldermen hired a new Recreational Director: appointed a Civil Defense Director; heard comments pro and con on a proposed flight service for Farmington and set a new policy for city money in financial institutions. The special meeting was followed by an executive session, the purpose of which we are not sure since the news media were invited to leave. Alderman Maurice Harrington announced that the sewer plans for the new treatment plant and sewer lines for the City have been submitted to the appropriate board in Jefferson City for approval.

1961 – 60 years ago

The new Blue Star "All Gas" display home of Mr. and Mrs. T. A. "Andy" Yeager, which was opened to the public for inspection last weekend, drew a steady stream of visitors even though the weather over the weekend was sometimes inclement. More than 500 visitors inspected the home during that time. The Yeager home is at 401 Hillsboro Road in Farmington. The new "Blue Star" home is of tri-level construction and has three bedrooms and two and one-half baths. A number of firms have joined in making the home one of the most modern and beautiful in Farmington.

'The response to invitations for parents to participate in individual conferences concerning their child at the Farmington schools was met with great success. Eighty-five percent of the parents took advantage of this opportunity. Conferences were held in connection with 597 Farmington Elementary School students out of 701 students in grades one through six. Conferences have not been completed for the kindergarten at this time. Kindergarten teachers have twice as many conferences to hold as do teachers of other grades.

The United Bank of Farmington has taken another important step in providing complete banking service to patrons with the opening of modern Bank Drive-In facilities on Liberty and Washington Streets. Announcement of the Bank Drive-In opening, which will be next Monday, November 27, is being made this week. The new drive-in facility, which is of attractive brick construction will be open from nine until three o'clock on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays the window will be open from nine o'clock until five o'clock and on Saturdays from nine o'clock until noon. Miss Norma King will be the regular teller at the drive-in window and will be assisted by other tellers from the bank as needed.

The Farmington P. T.A. will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov 27, in the Junior High School auditorium. The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Gayle Simmons speaking on "Education Tomorrow." Dr. Simmons, Dean of the Flat River Junior College, is recognized as an outstanding local educator and is extremely interested in the promotion of a district junior college. This will be included as part of his talk. At the business meeting, preceding Dr. Simmons' talk, the P. T.A. will discuss a project for the school year. Following Dr. Simmons' talk refreshments will be served by the ninth-grade parents.

1951 – 70 years ago

Something novel and unusual in the way of Christmas celebrations will be held in Farmington on the afternoon of Friday, December 14, according to plans announced this week by the local Chamber of Commerce. Although detailed plans of the big celebration will be made a little later, the Chamber officers have announced that a gala parade with many beautiful floats will be held and that an hour-long program will be staged out-of-doors with clowns and real honest-to-goodness circus acts. The big highlight of the day, however, will be the arrival of Santa Claus in his own airplane, a white Piper Cub. Many prizes will be given away to boys and girls, and adults too.

It was decided a $25.00 United States defense bond will be given to the winner of the Christmas home decoration contest to be sponsored by the Business and Professional Women's Club at their meeting Monday evening at the Ozark Village dining room. Other prizes will be $10.00 for second and $5.00 for third place. Three prominent people of Farmington will act as judges. The girls' volleyball team of the Farmington High School, county champions, will be honored with a dinner by the club after the holidays. Their coach is Miss Helen Corken. During the dinner, a telegram was received by Mrs. C. L. Hooper, chairman of the Christmas party committee, from Santa Claus telling of the party plans and the turkey dinner to be served at the Presbyterian Orphanage the evening of December 17th.

Final preparations were being made this week for the annual Salvation Army finance drive in Farmington, which is scheduled to open next Monday, November 26. A goal of $1200 has been set for this year's effort and a thorough community-wide solicitation is planned, according to local campaign leaders. Although the excellent work and service which the Salvation Army renders through its many regular channels is well known and recognized, those in charge of the local drive stated that many people might not know that a sizable amount of the funds contributed locally will remain in Farmington as an emergency fund to be administered by local people as needs arise.

The annual stockholders' meeting of the National Farm Loan Association of Farmington was held at Farmington Thursday, November 15. The meeting was attended by 56 member-stockholders and 79 invited guests. There were representatives present from all of the six counties in this association. They are St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, Iron, Washington and Jefferson. The reports given all showed steady progress all along the line. New loans approved during 1951, up to the present time total more than $100.000.00.

