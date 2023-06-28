1993 – 30 years ago

Candida M. Blackwell has been awarded The Doe Run Company Scholarship to attend Mineral Area College for the 1993-94 academic year. The scholarship will pay fees and costs of textbooks up to a total of $650. Blackwell graduated in May 1993 from Farmington High School with a record of outstanding academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities (i.e., marching band, 4-H Club president, National Honor Society, symphonic band, and jazz ensemble.

Two men fled on foot early Saturday morning after the arrival of an officer curtailed a burglary in progress at the St. Francois County Country Club in Farmington. Sheriff Dan Bullock said a nearby resident of the country club called police about the break-in about 1:30 a.m. Fifteen sets of Ping I-2 golf clubs, stolen from about 20 storage lockers, were recovered and near a Honda Accord that was reported stolen from a motel on Interstate 55 south of Ste. Genevieve. The car belongs to a Florida family who are moving to Indianapolis.

Holden Richard Higginbotham graduated as valedictorian of the 1993 Farmington High School senior class. He was ranked number one out of approximately 240 students. This honor caps a lifetime of high scholastic achievement in his school career. He also has been active in such organizations as the National Honor Society, the golf team, and the symphonic/marching band. He was a member of T.R.E.N.D., the school’s anti-drug and alcohol club, and S.E.E.D., an environmental club.

That dog food-eating black bear that wanders onto porches and visits campsites continues to make more public appearances than Ross Perot. His lovelorn odyssey that started May 23 near Ellington in nearby Reynolds County now exceeds 150 miles. He’s been spotted more times than Elvis in five counties. And he’s returned to near where he was first sighted. Conservation Department biologists have given him the moniker “Ralston Red” because of his penchant for dog food and his reddish-colored fur.

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday at Highway 67 and Liberty Street in Farmington. According to accident reports, Farmington residents Carl L. Ryon, 18, John DeJessa, 16, Daniele Minich, 14, Jessica Asberry, 15, and rural Potosi resident Marion L. Lawson, 40, were injured. All were taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance for treatment.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s special election for mayor — held dormant thus far by the absence of candidates — began to liven up this week with the filing of two men for Alderman and one man for mayor. And a second man is considering entering the lists in the mayor’s race, which would make the election a town-wide contest. Candidates for alderman in Ward III — the post vacated by the resignation of Charles Reed — are Paul Heidenfelder, who filed June 14, and Roland Wagner, who filed on the 15th. The single candidate for mayor thus far is a former alderman, Paul Hager.

Fireworks legally went on sale in out-county St. Francois County yesterday, but Farmington officials pointed out that the sale and shooting of fireworks within the city limits is still just as illegal as it always had been. Civic organizations, such as the Elks Club, are permitted to stage “displays” as they have in years past, the police say. “We’re going to be watching pretty closely in the public places,” said City Policeman Cecil Gore. “If we catch people shooting fireworks, we can summons them into court.”

Three and one-half years ago, Robert King moved from O’Fallon to a 315-acre spread south of Farmington and began his double life as an electronics engineer who farms in his “spare time.” (Or is it the other way around?) King is also the proud owner of a haystacker, a bright red 11-ton monster machine that eats up freshly raked hay, digests it, and eventually spits out a 3-ton stack. The haystack resembles a biscuit of shredded wheat that might be found floating around in the cereal bowl of the Jolly Green Giant.

The gasoline shortage has definitely hit Farmington service stations, but so far, Farmington customers have not been too inconvenienced. This is the general consensus that a Press reporter gathered from the operators and employees of eight local stations while making a telephone survey on the subject. Five of the stations contacted are receiving less gas for sale and have had to cut down on their business hours. However, three operators said that so far, they have remained unaffected by the shortage and have not had to make any changes in operation.

William Michael Dunaway of Farmington was a recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 6. At commencement ceremonies, Dunaway was named Commissioned Ensign and awarded the Henry Van Dike Award for high standing in English. Dunaway is a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School and has spent the last four years at the Naval Academy.

1963 – 60 years ago

Mr. Jerry B. Burks, one of Farmington’s best-known and respected citizens, was the recipient of an unusual honor this week when he received a copy of a special Senate Resolution offering congratulations and best wishes on his birthday (June 20). The resolution was passed by the Missouri Senate on June 19th, and it was ordered to be certified and sent to Mr. Burks at his home in Farmington.

Two weeks ago, four of the members of the St. Francois County 4-H Clubs had the privilege of attending State 4-H Club Week in Columbia, Mo., held on the campus of the University of Missouri. Club Week was co-sponsored by the Folger Coffee Company and the Missouri State Rural Electrification Association.

Judy Cole will be one of the performers at Sunday’s big air show. She is a member of the famous Cole Brothers Flying Circus, scheduled to be in Farmington for the dedication of the new airport. Mrs. Cole, a small, frail, pretty woman, is the mother of three children. Her appearance hardly suggests a talent for her daring performances. The air show is set for 2 p.m. (CST); however, activities will begin about 10 a.m. Sunday, airport manager Ralph Pingle says.

Sidewalks and streets were buzzing last Saturday with shoppers taking advantage of the good old-fashioned prices of the Chamber of Commerce’s big sales promotion put on by the Retail Promotions Committee. Merchants’ wares lined the sidewalks, and many of the salespeople dressed in old-fashioned attire for the occasion.

The new building of the Pleasant Hill United Baptist Church on route three will be dedicated on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p. m. The newly completed structure was erected after the former building was damaged by a tornado on December 18, 1957. On May 25, 1958, in a location northeast of the damaged building, boundaries were marked for the basement. On June 5, 1958, the first earth was removed for the basement, and the trees were cut from the grove. On June 28, 1958, dismantling of the damaged building began. Church services from the time of the tornado until October 24, 1958, were conducted in the home of Paul Vaugh. On this date, the first service was held in the basement of the new building.

The management of the Corral Drive-In Theatre on old Highway 67. between Farmington and Flat River, has announced that their annual mammoth fireworks display will be held Thursday, July 4th, at approximately 10.30 p.m. The Corral Drive-In has long been recognized as having one of the finest fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri.

1953 – 70 years ago

Temperatures during the past week hit 90 or more each day, with the exception of last Sunday when a cool breeze held the mercury to a high of 87. Official readings recorded by Fred M. Karsch, weather observer, were Thursday, June 11 – 97; Friday, June 12 – 96; Saturday, June 13 – 94; Sunday, June 14 – 87; Monday, June 15 – 90; Tuesday, June 16 – 94; and Wednesday, June 17 – 93. One year ago, June 15, the temperature was 102, or 12 degrees higher than the same day this month.

The Kiwanis Club heard an informative talk on highways by W.P. Salisbury, of Jefferson City, at noon Wednesday, following their weekly luncheon at the Memorial Methodist Church. Salisbury, a highway engineer for the Portland Cement Association, pointed out that at the present rate of traffic accidents, one in every two people will suffer bodily injury during their lifetime. Inadequate highways, he said, play a large part in this carnage.

Farmington’s traditional 4th of July Picnic will be held again this year under the shade trees at Clardy’s Grove, one mile west of town on Highway W, under the sponsorship of the LePere-McCalister Post of the American Legion. Officers and members of the Post have planned what promises to be the most enjoyable and entertaining picnic ever held in this area. Fun and entertainment for the entire family are planned, with rides and games for the kiddies, band concerts, old fiddler’s contests, square dancing, and plenty of refreshment stands. Prizes will be awarded in a number of contests, with the old fiddler and square dance contests Saturday night holding top interest.

It was Farmington Rotary’s pleasure to be host to a number of guests on Tuesday evening. LeRoy MeCalister acted as greeter. Visiting Rotarians were Lee Barger from Ironton, and L. A. Perret, from Bonne Terre. Hugh L. Nutt of the County Extension Office was the guest of Vernon Wright, and Mayor Woodard of Farmington was presented by Charles Jenkins. Herb Coffer came as a guest of Cecil Hulsey, and Clarence Benton introduced his brother-in-law, Hugh Shinkle of Denver, Colo. Vernon Wright read excerpts from the final letter of retiring Governor Sisson, complimenting the district clubs on their accomplishments.

A suggestion that the Installation of parking meters might solve the parking problem in Farmington’s business district has been met with opposition by members of the Chamber of Commerce. In a meeting Monday night at Legion Hall, the pros and cons of the parking situation were discussed, and at the conclusion of the discussion, the Chamber voted to register its opposition to parking meters with the Farmington Board of Aldermen. A Chamber committee expects to attend the next Board of Aldermen meeting to offer a Chamber-passed resolution and alternative suggestions for alleviating the parking problem here.

1943 – 80 years ago

Mrs. W. L. Price of Farmington has received word that her sister-in-law, Mrs. Mason Vaugh and daughter, Dorothy, arrived Lin New York City on June 16 after a twelve-week trip from after India. Mrs. Vaugh, who has done social work in Allahabad, India, since 1921 under The Board of Foreign Missions of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A., left her field of work on March 21. Mr. Vaugh, who remained in India, is an agricultural engineer at Allahabad Christian College. Dorothy Vaugh plans to attend school in this country.

Plans are now being arranged for a dedication service of Honor Roll Plaque listing the names of all men from this community who have entered the armed services during the present war. The dedication service is being sponsored by the two Farmington Chambers of Commerce and will be held during the afternoon of Monday, July 5th, since the National Holiday falls on Sunday this year. The program, as now planned, will be short but should prove interesting enough to attract a large crowd. It will be held on the courthouse steps and will consist of music by the St. Francois County Bondaliers under the direction of E. W. Hyatt, an address by some prominent citizens, and a military program and parade by soldiers from the Weingarten Camp.

Jack Ladelle Stallcup, 22-year-old musician who sought draft deferment as a conscientious objector to military service and yet was employed making ammunition and gun turrets for bombers, was arrested yesterday by federal agents as a draft dodger. Stallcup, who resided at 6601 South Broadway with his parents and a brother, was charged with refusing to report for induction into the army last March. He formerly was employed at the St. Louis Ordnance plant making shell primers and later at Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company making gun turrets. Lately he has worked as a music teacher.

Since the A and D gasoline ration books expire July 21, it is time to make applications for renewals. The renewal application forms may be secured at all official tire inspection stations. These stations can be located by the big signs they display. Each applicant should read carefully the instructions on the reverse side of the application form. The form must be filled out completely and accurately. Part A is the new application, and Part B is the new tire inspection record.

B.F. Walther, county chairman of the tin can salvage committee, calls attention to the second countywide collection of prepared tin cans which is to be made on next Thursday, July 1st. It is hoped the second collection will increase the amount of cans already received by enough to assure the committee of reaching its goal of a carload by July 4th. Every town in the county has made a fine showing so far, with collection of cans in one or two towns exceeding expectations.

Some sixty to seventy-five army trucks passed through Farmington Tuesday afternoon, loaded with Italian prisoners of war. We are informed that the prisoners, approximately 600, were being transferred from the concentration camp at Rolla to the one at Weingarten and that the Rolla camp would, in the future, house only German prisoners. The prisoners were in great spirits, and many of them were singing Italian songs as they passed through the business district. They all seemed in excellent health and were deeply tanned.

Kay Reeves, daughter of Mrs. Elinor Reeves, of near Farmington, is attending the Methodist Youth Caravan Training Center at Clear Lake, Iowa, this week in preparation for voluntary service during the next seven weeks in local Methodist churches in the Iowa-Des Moines Conference. Selected because of her experience and leadership in youth work, Miss Reeves is one of 33 college young people who are being trained at the Clear Lake training center for work with 11 adult counselors who will be assigned one to each of 11 caravan teams.

1933 – 90 years ago

Officers of the Farmers Bank report that about 93 percent of the required amount of waivers have been executed to date, and they hope to have the balance in by Monday, June 26, when a meeting of the Bank stockholders will be held. On Monday evening, will be decided whether the bank will be reorganized or a new bank formed to assume 70 percent of the deposits of the old bank. The bank officers feel sure that a sufficient number will be filed in the next days, but that some are delaying the general plan because they do not realize the importance of prompt action. It is hoped that all waivers will be in by Monday night.

Announcements were received here this week stating that G. C. Vandover of Farmington has been appointed as State Manager for Missouri, representing the new Home Owners Loan Corporation in administrating the “home owners’ loan act for 1933.” The announcement of his appointment came from the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. Vandover was endorsed for the job by Senator Clark and Representative Clyde Williams a member of the committee which framed the legislation creating the new jobs. His main office will be in St. Louis, where he will maintain a small staff, the personnel to be drawn from the numerous farm loan organizations in St. Louis.

Last Sunday morning, during the services at the Methodist Church, Sheriff Presnell and Deputy May noticed two young men walking past the ail As they looked rather suspicious, the officers kept their eye on them. The boys stopped in front of the church, looked over the cars, and one of them selected a Chevrolet belonging to Mrs. H.P. Reeves, climbed in and drove off. The other started walking down the street. He was quickly overtaken by the officers and the other man was caught South of town on Highway 61 with the stolen car. The boys then identified themselves as Elmer Luce and Elmer Stratton, both of St, Louis. They said they were driving through here when the radiator sprang a leak, so they decided to steal another car. They had parked their car near the lower Standard Oil Station and had intended to meet at the edge of town and abandon their car, and then proceed with the stolen car.

Many reports are currently regarding the financial distress of high school districts in Missouri. In an attempt to find out how serious and how general the distress is, a study was made by the State Department of Public Schools of a number of selected high school districts. Inquiries were sent to two districts in each county, the county seat town and one other, Representative towns were selected to balance with county seat towns in size. Reports were had from 132 districts in 100 counties, making the returns quite representative of conditions throughout the state.

St. Francois County continues to swelter under a burning sun with no relief in sight. No rain has fallen in approximately two months, and crops and lawns are burning up. Creeks and ponds are again becoming low for the fourth successive season. Only heavy rainfall during the spring months saved the soil from an even worse condition. While no rain has fallen in this immediate vicinity, it is reported that sections on all surrounding sides have been visited by heavy rains. Several promising chances of rain passed away here during the week after only a few drops had fallen.