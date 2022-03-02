From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

A request by VFW Post #5896 to change the name of Curtis Street to Veterans Drive came before the Farmington City Council at its work session last Thursday night. Ronald Gault, commander of the VFW post, addressed the council saying, “Changing the street name to Veterans Drive would be a tribute to all vets. We did not ask for the name to be changed to VFW Drive.”

Predicting it as “the best Country Days ever,” Farmington Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Engler officially kicked off the 1992 festival during a press conference Monday. Engler and County Days Chairperson Willa Dean Meyer announced that the Dolly Parton concert, sponsored by Pepsi, Sam Scism Ford and Long John Silvers, would be held Saturday evening June 6 at Wilson Rozier Park. Parton’s performance will begin at 8 p.m. and the proceeds of the concert will go to the Presbyterian Home for Children.

“Come Home for Country Days” has been chosen as the theme for this year’s event. The decision was announced Monday by Willa Dean Meyer, chairperson for Country Days, during a press conference to kick off the three-day event. “We want people to come back home and enjoy our celebration,” Meyer said. Meyer also announced Bob and Pat Bone as Mr. and Mrs. County Days.

1982 – 40 years ago

Joe Rich, 6-year-old son of Eugene and Phyllis Rich of Farmington, is the winner of the Road Runner given away by Hardees in Farmington. Hardee’s Manager John Welch presented Rich with the 3-horsepower engine Camaro replica. The young Rich named the vehicle the “Hardees Roast Beef Special.” The Road Runner is valued at $600, and Rich’s name was selected from more than 1,000 entrants.

Although Farmington insurance rates compare ‘favorably’ with other area rates, increased criminal activity could eventually push both commercial and residential rates up. This was the feeling of area insurance agents who were confronted with the question this week in light of the recent increase in area crime. Commercial and residential rates for the same area are figured separately, so an increase in criminal activity at businesses would not be reflected in a homeowners policy rate and vice versa.

Bradley Ross, twelve-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Ross of Farmington, was pleasantly surprised to open his mail and have a large autographed and framed photograph of Doug Henning, the renowned and very popular magician, star of TV and personal appearances. The inscription of the photo reads, “To Bradley – thanks for helping on stage. Doug Henning.” Last year when Mr. Henning appeared at the Kiel Opera House, Bradley was chosen from the audience to assist on stage with the Mysterious Five Magical Rings.

1972 – 50 years ago

In a special session Monday night, the Farmington councilmen approved one of the tightest budgets in the history of the City of Farmington. The budget committee has done the best that they possibly could, using the funds that they have available. When the sales tax issue was brought to the voters, in a sense, they said, "'Let's curtail all spending and live within our budget." This is just what the city has done. All city improvements have been brought to a standstill such as most curb and guttering projects and others that are of necessity to keep up with the times.

The First Baptist Church of Farmington plans to have about 200 workers out taking a community-wide census on Sunday, March 5th. It has been several years since this was done on a community-wide basis. Such information gathered in such a survey enables churches to better serve the community. This information will be shared with the churches in the city area.

1962 – 60 years ago

The cast for the new Community Player’s presentation, “Dirty Work at the Crossroads,” has been selected and the rehearsal schedule is being set up. The cast and the characters they will portray are as follows: the heroine, Nellie Lovelace, Anne Ross; the hero, Adam Oakhart, Ken Yerkes; the faithful hired man, Mookie Magriggams, Bill Braun; the villainess, Ida Rhinegold, Mrs. Stuart Landrum; the wealthy woman with the guilty past, Mrs. Astorbilt, Mrs. Bill Chastain; her rather naïve daughter, Leonie Astorbilt, Mrs. Harry L. Denman; the French maid, Flueretta, Mrs. Don Henderson; the mother of the heroine, Widow Lovelace, Mrs. Milton Simms; the heroine’s daughter, Little Nell, Mrs. Russell Foster; and the villain, Munro Murgatroyd, Stuart Landrum.

New officers of the Farmington Rotary Club are Bill Gray, director; Percy Fuson, treasurer; Jim Epperson, secretary; Clarence Benton, vice president and Bob Mothershead, president. They will assume their duties July 1st. Don Stewart is the 1961-62 president.

Production of uniforms is expected to start within the next two weeks at the new Parochial Uniform Company factory on Liberty and Washington streets, Farmington, according to Mr. Poore, manager of the firm. Starting next week, all applications for positions with the company will be rescreened and applicants who might qualify for the starting force will be re-interviewed, Mr. Poore says.

1952 – 70 years ago

Frank Plumlee, County Red Cross Chapter Chairman, reports today that the St. Francois County Chapter of the American Red Cross has received a check in the amount of $675 as the St. Joseph Lead Company’s contribution to the 1952 Fund Drive. This is the same amount received from St. Joe last year, a 50 percent increase over 1950. Mr. Plumlee stated that the company has always been one of the largest and most consistent contributors to this worthy cause.

A number of illustrious guests sparkled through the activities of last weekend. Saturday, we greeted Clarissa Stuart of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Her fine stories in the Every Day Magazine are widely acclaimed. She had wanted to come and see us, and she was enthusiastic about her visit which included a tour of the fair city of Farmington.

Mrs. Clifton W. Brannon of Longview, Texas, wife of the evangelist now conducting the revival in the Farmington High School Auditorium, is coming to Farmington to speak Sunday afternoon at 6:50. Rev. R. Ray Stone, pastor of the First Baptist Church, announced. The outstanding feature of the revival will be the testimony of Mrs. Brannon, a former socialite who helped her husband gain prominence as a lawyer and fought his call to the ministry. This thrilling, gripping testimony will tell how this club woman and civic worker threatened her husband with divorce in an effort to prevent him from preaching the gospel.

1942 – 80 years ago

Having had a lot of inquiries already, we are ready to announce the news you've been waiting to hear. The Press' Second Annual Egg Days will be from Saturday, March 21st, to Saturday, March 28. During last year's First Annual Egg Days, hundreds of dozens of eggs were received at The Press office and they were successful from every standpoint, with many subscribers taking advantage of the opportunity of paying subscriptions to The Press with eggs instead of cash and in addition cash and feed awards were offered to those bringing in the largest eggs.

The first March meeting of the Farmington Monday Club was held at the home of Mrs. B. T. Gentges. The meeting was under the leadership of Mrs R. P Taylor. The club president presented Mrs. Taylor with a patriotic corsage made of red, white and blue flowers. The program was opened with a recording of "Stars and Stripes Forever" and continued with a discussion by Mrs. C. Rozier on how to display the American flag. Mrs. W. W Waters read the poem "America, My Country", and Mrs. J. C. Morris told the story of the pledge of allegiance and Mrs. Walter Morris told the story "I Am the American Flag." Mrs. Hugh Porter concluded the program with a talk on the duties and responsibilities of an American and Mrs. C. P. Damron gave a story of our American anthem and lead the club in singing this song.

Miss Wilma Elizabeth Lincoln, of Marble Hill, but for the past two months a resident of Farmington, was fatally injured late Saturday night when she was struck by a light truck while she was walking along the highway one mile west of town. She was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital where she passed away early Sunday morning. Miss Lincoln, 23 years of age, formerly taught school near Marble Hill. She moved to Farmington around the first of the year and has been employed in the Trimfoot Company where she was known as a respectable and industrious young woman.

1932 – 90 years ago

A further reduction in the working hours of the St. Joseph Lead Company mines was announced on Friday of last week, and all of the mines will hereafter be conducted on a half-time basis beginning March 1st. The reaction to this further decline in work for the miners in the Lead Belt was peculiar to some extent, as in some quarters the announcement was greeted with jubilation as it was believed that the next announcement emanating, from the officials would spell a complete shutdown, under existing conditions.

The Doe Run High School girls' basketball team entered the tournament at Bowling Green last week and succeeded in winning the championship of the Class B Division. They played the Shelbina team in their first game, losing by a score of 20-13. Friday night they played in a consolation game with Paynesville, winning 36-22. Saturday morning, they defeated Edin 32 to 23 in the semi-finals of their division and that evening succeeded in winning from Wright City 30-25 in the finals.

