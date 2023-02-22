1993 – 30 years ago

The four-year term of Mayor Michael O’Brien expires this April, and he will not seek reelection. Seeking that office are former Farmington building inspector Kevin Hensley, City Councilman Gay Wilkinson and businessman James Snavely. Two-year terms for four of the eight city councilmen expire this April. Incumbents filing for reelection are Lindell Kennon of Ward 1, David Holman of Ward 2, and Bill Matthews of Ward 3. Not filing for reelection is Ed Knight of Ward 4.

Melissa Gilliam, daughter of Mary and Von Gilliam, was initiated into the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority on Feb. 6, 1993, at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Zeta Tau Alpha was founded in 1898 at Longwood College in Virginia. ZTA is the third largest national sorority existing on 218 campuses. The Alpha Psi Chapter at M.U., a 140-member strong group, supports its national philanthropy, the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research. Gilliam graduated from Farmington High School.

The Farmington Knightettes advanced to the quarter-final round of the MAAA conference basketball tournament with a convincing 74-32 thrashing of the Bismarck Lady Indians in the opening round at North County High School. According to Farmington coach Kia Kamp, “We’ve got a different attitude coming into this tournament. We’ve changed our thinking a little, and we know we need everybody to play and everybody to be there to hustle for us and cheer.” Farmington jumped all over Bismarck in the first half, leading 20-5 at the end of the first quarter. The lead swelled 33-11 at intermission before finishing the 42-point victory.

The 1993 Class 3A District Champions wrestling plaque went to the black-and-gold of Farmington Saturday as the Knights edged Jackson in final competition by 13.5 points. The Knights got all 13 wrestlers through to compete in regional competition next Saturday at De Soto. Farmington finished ahead of the field with 227.5 points. Jackson followed close behind with 214. Ste. Genevieve finished with 148.5 for third place.

Fifteen new members have recently joined the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, announced Chamber President Chip Peterson at Thursday’s meeting. Guest speakers were Willa Stanford of the Presbyterian Manor and Al Smith of the St. Louis Orienteering Club. Peterson informed members that civic center surveys will commence today. One is a written survey, and the other will consist of random phone calls. He said Parkland Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center have expressed interest in the civic center idea.

Surveys to solicit public opinion on the possibility of building a civic center here are now being conducted. Bud Norman, a member of the ad hoc Civic Center Committee established by Mayor Michael O’Brien, said a two-part survey process began today and will conclude March 1. “The committee’s been working for some time to devise surveys to determine what interest there may or may not be in such a facility,” Norman said. “We’ve decided to take a two-pronged approach.”

Advocates for quality in mental health services are again gearing up for Mental Illness Awareness Day, to be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Jefferson City. This is the fourth year for the event, and it marks a special time for the families of people suffering from schizophrenia, manic depression, major depression and other disorders to let their collective voice be heard by government officials. Terri Emily, coordinator of the psycho-social rehabilitation center at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, spoke of the goals of Mental Illness Awareness Day.

1963 – 60 years ago

A radiantly lovely Miss Judy Mullins. was crowned Farmington High School's first Sweetheart Queen amid pomp and pageantry on Saturday night, February 16, at the Student Council Sweetheart Dance. The gala affair, held for the first time this year, met with such enthusiastic success that it promises to become one of the outstanding highlights of the school year. The new queen, attired in a becoming floor-length gown of pastel green, ascended her throne as Master of Ceremonies Larry Burch, president of the Student Council, assisted by pages Marian Thomas and Nanсу Gray, announced her name to the anxious crowd. Previously he had revealed that Miss Carole Osman and Miss Donna Lange were first and second runners-up, respectively.

Prayer will be the invisible spaceship that will orbit the world on Friday, March 1, the 77th World Day of Prayer, in which women of Farmington will join with hundreds of thousands in services around the world. The local observance will be held at First Baptist Church at 2 P.M., sponsored by the church women of our community. The service is open to all who wish to be a part of this worldwide prayer fellowship. “More Than Conquerors” is the theme of the 1963 service, inspired by the Apostle Paul’s encouraging words to the Romans that neither tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril, nor sword can separate from the love of Christ, for “in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.”

Back at Missouri U. for post-graduate work, Farmington’s Eddie Blaine was a Farmington visitor last weekend for a brief visit with relatives and friends, Eddie has purchased a trailer for a “home” while he attends classes. A picture of Blaine was sent to The Press by Tom Miller, publicity director for the Green Bay Packers, and in a letter accompanying the picture, Miller said: “the Packers are extremely proud of the progress shown by Ed Blaine in his first year in the NFL. The coaches feel that they have a real find in this young man. In December a year ago, the Packers sent me to Missouri and New York to sign Ed. My report back was that he was pretty small for a lineman on our squad.

An interesting film, “Fallout and Agriculture,” was shown as part of the annual Rotary-sponsored rural-urban gathering at the Presbyterian Home. A large number of farmers from all parts of the county accepted the Rotarians’ invitation to the dinner and program. Dr. Wayne Sheets, serving with Walter Delp as co-chairman, emceed the event and demonstrated his wide acquaintanceship by introducing the special guests individually. One of the guests, County Extension Director Willard Rumburg, assisted Dr. Sheets in presenting the film.

At the February board meeting of the St. Francois County Farm Bureau, the proposed county school consolidation plan was discussed. Although it was agreed that there are certain advantages to the plan, it was unanimously opposed by the board. It was brought out that the plan might help the school districts that are now able to operate on a low tax levy. It was felt that these districts which need financial aid might consolidate and thus cut their expenses without raising those of the districts in sound financial positions. It was also pointed out that the places that have been given as examples where this plan has worked have been very small compared to this suggested area.

1953 – 70 years ago

Farmington Rotarians were host to the County Championship Girls’ Volleyball Team of Farmington High School together with their coach, sponsors and school officials Tuesday evening. Present were team members Anna Ruth Chilton, Pat Yeager, Sherley Klipzig, Carole Eberhart, Elma Overall (Co-Capt.), Mary Helen Parker, Edwina Harrington (Co-Capt.), Betsy Lynch, Donna Valley, Joan Stroud, Patty Pogue, Shirley Lenz, Donna Farmham, Barbara Bone, Phyllis Haile, Connie Osher, Margaret Johnson, Shirley Kropp, Mary Ann Honerkamp, and Judy Ische.

Mrs. C.S. Fitz of Farmington was honored in a specially arranged testimonial dinner at the National Hotel in Flat River on Tuesday evening of this week. The affair was planned for the purpose of presenting a Certificate of Merit to Mrs. Fitz for the outstanding work she has done during the past few years as chairman of the St. Francois County Blood Program, a job which ill health forced her to relinquish just a few weeks ago. The certificate, specially designed for the occasion by the American Red Cross, was presented in person by R.H. Brumett, administrator of the St. Louis Regional Blood Center.

The free chest X-rays being taken in St. Francois County since Feb. 5 by the State Division of Health will come to a close this afternoon at Bonne Terre. Up to the time the mobile units left Farmington at five o’clock Monday evening, a total of 7,930 X-rays had been taken in the county, including 1,625 taken at State Hospital No. 4. On Tuesday, the units were in Desloge and yesterday and today in Bonne Terre. The number of X-rays taken in these two cities will be released later in the final report. Altogether 2,712 X-rays were taken in Farmington exclusive of those at the state hospital.

That freedom-loving people all over the world are in danger of Communism was brought to the attention of the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club by a sound picture presented by the Civil Defense committee composed of Mrs. Cecelia Bergman, Mrs. Jas. DeVore and Mrs. Mabel Mackley. The film was shown at the regular meeting of the Club, held at the Ozark Village Café Monday evening, and pictured the origin of Communism in Russia, it’s spread thru European and Asiatic Countries, and now it is working in America among unsuspecting groups.

The District Worship meeting of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation held at Farmington, February 12, was a big success both from the standpoint of attendance and of interest manifested. About 75 Farm Bureau members from ten East Missouri counties attended the meeting, which was held in the Memorial Methodist Church. At the morning session, all met as a single group in the church parlor. H.E. Slusher, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, who has just returned from the February meeting of the American Farm Bureau Board, discussed plans for reorganizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as Farm Bureau’s recommendations for agricultural appropriations and legislation.

The first joint meeting of the Advisory Committees serving the Farmington Production Credit Association was held in Farmington February 11. The total attendance numbered 57 and included several representatives from each of the nine counties comprising the area served by the Farmington P.C.A. John D. Rion, president of the association, opened the meeting by reviewing some of the early association's history and mentioned some of the purposes and goals of the association.

1943 – 80 years ago

The ministers and representative members of the five cooperating Protestant Churches of Farmington met at the Baptist Church Friday, February 12, at 7:30 P.M. and voted to cooperate in a March to Church Movement, starting Sunday, March 3 and closing Sunday, April 11. Each church reports the attendance at both morning and evening services, and these will be printed in both local papers. We will have the usual Good Friday Service. The exact time and place are to be announced later. Most of the churches are planning to have the Candlelight Communion Service Thursday evening, April 22.

In cooperation with the State organization of the Sons of the American Revolution, the High School Faculty and the members of the Senior Class selected a male member of the Senior Class as the “Good Citizen” for the school term of 1942-43. The function of the Faculty was to nominate three eligible boys by ballot to be elected by all members of the Senior Class. The boys nominated for this honor were Happy Mitchell, Nils Nelson, and Larry Milles. The balloting by the Seniors resulted in the election of Happy Mitchell. He thus becomes eligible to receive the Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen Medal.

All pupils in the high school and all members of the eighth grade were recently given the Lee-Clark Arithmetic Fundamental Survey test. This test is made up of two problems on each of twenty fundamental processes in arithmetic, making 40 items in the test. Eugene Mueller, in the Senior Class, and Norma Baldridge, a Junior, each made a perfect score. A median percentile rank of 50 has been established by ranking the results of several thousand tests formerly given.

The Conservation Division of the W.P.B. reports that 140,000 pairs of silk and nylon stockings were received at the Reclamation Plants of the Defense Supplies Corporation during one first month of the nationwide drive to secure 2,800,000 pairs of stockings. Farmington girls and women will have the opportunity to turn in their discarded silk and nylon hosiery. Mrs. C.W. Dearing, representing the St. Francois County Council of Civilian Defense, has arranged for containers to be set up in the following stores: Rozier’s, Fair Dept. Store, Effrein’s Shoe Store, Kirkland’s B.&H., Antoine’s and Yeates Millinery.

The Press is authorized this week to publish the announcement of Vernon K. Giessing for Alderman of the Second Ward, subject to the will of the voters at the Farmington City Election on Tuesday, April 6th. Mr. Giessing is well known to the residents of his ward, having spent his entire lifetime as a citizen and resident of Farmington. He is associated with the management of the Giessing Milling Company, is married and has two children, and is a heavy city taxpayer. He has always been prominent in church work and takes an active interest in civic affairs. From both the standpoint of business experience and that of education, Mr. Giessing is unusually well-qualified to perform the duties of Alderman.

1933 – 90 years ago

President-Elect Franklin D. Roosevelt on Wednesday of this week announced the appointment of two members of his cabinet. Senator Cordell Hull of Tennessee has been named Secretary of State, and William H. Woodin, of New York, Secretary of the Treasury. Both appointees are men of exceptional ability with the experience and qualifications to handle these most important positions to the best benefit of the country.

A wedding of much interest to this community was solemnized Sunday morning at 10:00 o’clock when Miss Bessie Eaves of Farmington became the bride of Cole Shannon of Flat River. The ceremony was performed at Miss Eaves’ home in the presence of relatives and a few close friends, with Rev. J.E. Kerr, pastor of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, officiating. The bride was attired in pale green satin and carried a bouquet of roses. She was attended by Miss Nola Shannon of Flat River, sister of the groom, and James Eaves, brother of the bride, served as best man.

Post office authorities are trying to find the sender of a package containing a shotgun shell wrapped in rusty wire, which arrived here yesterday, addressed to “Franklin D. Roosevelt, Washington, D.C.” The President-elect is not at present in Washington. The package was kept from going beyond the Washington post office by the circumstance that it broke open when dumped with other parcel mail from a sack, and its contents appeared. The 12-gauge shotgun shell, tightly wrapped with wire and in a paper-stuffed box, was mailed from Watertown, N.Y., according to the postmark. Its sending was a violation of the Federal statute against the sending of explosives through the mail.

On Monday of this week, the House of Representatives passed a bill repealing the Eighteenth Amendment. The bill had previously been passed in the Senate, and to become a law must now be ratified by 36 states. The Eighteenth Amendment is the one that brought about prohibition. A special election will be held in Missouri, the exact date of which has not yet been decided. At that time, delegates to a state convention will be selected to formally declare whether or not Missouri will ratify the measure.

On Thursday morning of this week, the Rice-Stix shirt factory at Farmington announced that they had eighty-one employees on their payroll. No more will be hired at the present until those now at work become more proficient at their duties. Company officials state that they are well satisfied with the type of girls that have applied for employment and believe that they will quickly become adapted to the work and enable themselves to make good wages.

Mr. and Mrs. David Barks and their ten-year-old daughter, Verna of Farmington and Mr. Barks’ sister, Mrs. Josephine Whaley, of St. Louis, visiting relatives and had just started home when their car collided with one driven by J.R. Willard, a St. Louis mechanic. They were all taken to a hospital. Their injuries are reported as serious.

The present economic situation and how to meet it will be the central theme of an all-day meeting to be held next Tuesday, February 28, in Long Memorial Hall in Farmington by representative dairymen of St. Francois County. This will be the fifth annual dairy conference for St. Francois County, in which delegates from school districts where dairying is of some importance and others also actively interested in dairying are invited to swap ideas and to work on problems leading to improvement.