1993 – 30 years ago

The Sears, Roebuck and Co. store at Maple Valley Center in Farmington is ceasing catalog sales this year in accordance with the Chicago-based company’s decision to eliminate its traditional catalog business nationwide. It is possible, however, that the store will continue to operate as a small retail outlet. “I hope I’ll be chosen by Sears to continue as a retail outlet,” said Bob Satterthwaite, franchise owner. “They have 45 days to make that decision and notify me.”

The same armed gunman may have been responsible for two area motel robberies this week. An armed gunman robbed Rosener’s Motel Saturday, and a similar incident occurred at the Days Inn Motel off Highway 67 early Wednesday morning. Both were reported to be white males wearing ski masks and brandishing semi-automatic handguns. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department personnel are currently investigating.

The four-year term of Mayor Michael O’Brien expires this April, and he will not seek reelection. Seeking that office are former Farmington building inspector Kevin Hensley, City Councilman Gay Wilkinson and businessman James Snavely. Two-year terms for four of the eight city councilmen expire this April. Incumbents filing for reelection are Lindell Kennon of Ward 1, David Holman of Ward 2, and Bill Matthews of Ward 3. Not filing for reelection is Ed Knight of Ward 4.

Information concerning civic centers was presented to the Farmington City Council last Thursday by someone who has seen many such facilities up close and personal. Kevin Engler, last year’s Chamber of Commerce president and a driving force behind the proposition that a civic center here could be a wondrous thing, disseminated fact sheets and showed a VCR tape of a center he visited in Minnesota. Engler said his wife and two other people are actively involved in the feasibility aspect of building a civic center here because “Farmington has the potential of becoming a premiere small city in the state.”

1963 – 60 years ago

It has been announced that Tom R. Burcham, M.D. of Doniphan, Missouri, will begin an association with the Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington February 18. Dr. Burcham, a graduate of Central Methodist College in Fayette, attended St. Louis University School of Medicine, graduating in 1958. He served a one-year rotating internship and a year’s residency in surgery at St. Louis City Hospital. For the past two-and-a-half years, he has been in practice in Doniphan. He will do general practice at the clinic.

The County Board of Education has proposed a reorganization of all the public school districts of St. Francois County into one school district. The proposed new county unit school district would contain approximately 8500 children in kindergarten through grade 12, plus the enrollment of the junior college. The election will be held March 5, 1963, and adoption requires a simple majority of those voting. The Farmington Board of Education has gone on record as opposing the county unit plan because they believe the proposed advantages can be obtained by other plans that are preferable and because they believe the county unit reorganization would be too large, too diversified, and unwieldy to operate in a satisfactory manner.

Dr. W.R. (Wayne) Sheets, Farmington, has been selected by a lay committee as “Veterinarian of the Year.” This is the most coveted award given by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.

1953 – 70 years ago

Myron Joseph Bequette, a 26-year-old cab driver of Farmington, was killed in a highway accident about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 21, about four miles north of Potosi. Bequette, a son of Joe Bequette, former furniture merchant at Flat River, is reported by the highway patrol to have lost control of a 1940 model Mercury sedan as he was rounding a curve. He was dead on arrival at the Bonne Terre Hospital. The only other passenger in the car, Kay Marler, 20, also of Farmington, was released from the hospital yesterday.

Monday, February 2, marked the 39th year since the management of the Farmington Laundry on North Washington Street was taken over by the Gentges family, according to information given The Press this week by Mr. B.T. Gentges. The Farmington Laundry, established in 1908, has been under the Gentges’ management since 1914. Incidentally, the laundry here, always a busy place, has been unusually busy since the closing of the Lead Belt Laundry at Desloge a few weeks ago.

A new route from Festus to Farmington has been approved by the Missouri State Highway Commission, and work on the new roadway is expected to begin this summer. The new proposed route will make Highway 61 a completely new highway in Jefferson County. A plat furnished to the Jefferson County Court by the highway commission shows Highway 61 veering slightly to the east at Magre’s Liquor Store and crossing Highway 25 about one mile south of Junction 25 and 61.

The Farmington law firm of Roberts & Roberts, comprised of R.S. Roberts and J.R. Roberts, has been named by Attorney General John M. Dalton to serve as special assistants to his office in prosecuting Arthur A. Schade of Jackson, Recorder of Deeds of Cape Girardeau County. Schade was indicted by a grand jury a few weeks ago on four counts of malfeasance in office.

A meeting of the Long House Planning Committee has been called for eight o’clock tonight, Thursday, February 5, at the Long House, it was announced by Mrs. Robert K. Boswell, chairman of the group. The committee is composed of representatives from the various civic clubs of Farmington. Its purpose is to assist the Monday Club in planning for restoration of the Long House, historic property which has been leased by the Monday Club from the city and, to date, restored partially for the use of clubs in the community.

1943 – 80 years ago

Trucks and busses carrying certificates of war necessity that have been idle for the last 14 days of January must be reported to the Office of Defense Transportation by February 5th, A.D. Mason, director of the motor transport division of ODT, recently announced. The purpose, Mason said, is to determine what proportion of the nation’s commercial vehicles is in actual use and how many unused might be available for essential war or civilian transportation.

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce was honored last Monday evening to have as their guest Lt. Marvin Herbst of the Navy Air Forces, who was spending a few days here with his parents after active service in the Pacific battle area. Lt. Herbst made a short talk in which he told of some of his experiences. War censorship forbade him from giving any details which might be of value to the enemy, but he was nevertheless able to give the Jaycees a vivid description of life on the Pacific front.

Senator Bennett C. Clark has recommended a list of five Missourians to Attorney General Biddle, one of whom will probably be appointed to the position of roving federal judge for Missouri in the near future. Included in the list are Judge Taylor Smith of Farmington, ex-Congressman Clyde Williams of Hillsboro, United States District Attorney Harry C. Blanton of St. Louis, Ruby Hulen of Columbia, and Judge Edgar B. Woolfolk of Troy. Senator Harry Truman has not yet made a recommendation but says that he will probably recommend a single choice from the western half of the State.

1933 – 90 years ago

The benefit charity minstrel, given last Friday night at the High School Auditorium for the Farmington Board of Charities, drew a packed house, every seat in the auditorium being occupied. The show came up to expectations and representations in every particular, completely delighting the large audience each minute of the one hour-and-a-half it lasted. The gags were funny, the singing highly pleasing, costuming and lighting well done, the orchestra a good one, the dancing O.K., and the show started on time, proceeded smoothly and without any waits or delays.

The coldest weather in three years visited the middle west this week and dropped the mercury to a low of six degrees below zero at Farmington, according to the official thermometer of Robert Forsyth, government weather recorder in this community. Monday of this week was rather moderate but with signs of a change in the temperature. On Tuesday, a blizzard swept out of the Northwest and steadily lowered the temperature. By sundown, the mercury had dropped to four degrees above zero. On Wednesday morning, it reached its lowest point, six below. Wednesday continued very cold, and yesterday morning, the thermometer registered five below. Mr. Forsyth predicts that the worst of the cold wave is over and stated that the temperature would not go below zero last night.