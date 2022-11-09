From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The Mineral Area Consolidation Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Rosener’s Restaurant. City officials of the communities of Elvins, Esther, Flat River, and Rivermines are urged to attend this important meeting. Thursday night’s meeting will give elected representatives of the four consolidating committees the opportunity to meet with each other and the committee members before the formation of the Charter Commission is begun. The group is scheduled to meet with Gary Markenson, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, then they are to hold an initial organizational meeting on neutral ground, according to John Clark, chairman of the Mineral Area Consolidation Committee.

A proposal to build a retirement center on vacant land along Wallace Road drew several dozen residents of the area to a public hearing at last Thursday’s Farmington City Council work session. A 33-signature petition of mostly Wallace and Hillsboro Road residents opposing the plan was presented to the council. Larry Hutchings is asking the city for a special use permit to construct a care facility and 17 duplexes on eight acres in an R2-zoned, single-family district. The council will vote on the request at the Nov. 16 City Council meeting.

Parkland Health Center, the single entity resulting from the affiliation agreement between Farmington Community Medical Center (FCMC) and Bonne Terre Hospital (BTH), is now a reality. Representatives from both facilities and the Christian Health System, of which Parkland Health Center is a member, have signed all the necessary papers. “This is a monumental agreement,” said Fred L. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Christian Health Services, the parent company of the St. Louis-based Christian Health System. “We believe this unique collaborative effort will enhance quality, cost-effective healthcare in this region for many years to come. It was the right thing to do to meet the healthcare needs of the area.”

Farmington saved the best for last Thursday night as the Knights shutout the Perryville Pirates 28-0 to finish the season 4-6. “I’m extremely proud of our seniors,” said Farmington coach Kyle Reid. “This is the most games this senior class has ever won in their career. That’s quite an improvement from seventh grade. “Last year, we were 2-8 playing a lot of those kids. This year, we finished 4-6. To me, that’s progress. I thought we could have won a couple of more games. Sometimes we were our own worst enemy, but tonight we came out on top.” Farmington excelled on offense, defense, and special teams.

1972 – 50 years ago

Richard M. Nixon was elected at Tuesday’s balloting by a landslide vote to lead the nation for “four more years.” The Nixon-Agnew team was victorious in 49 of the 50 states, adding up to 521 electoral votes to the opponent’s 17. The Democrat George McGovern, Sargent Shriver duo carried Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. Indications prove that Mr. Nixon’s coattails were too short to carry the necessary Republicans to gain strength in the House and Senate. The personal triumph of the President was not a party triumph.

On January 9, Missouri will inaugurate its first Republican governor since 1944 in the person of Christopher (Kit) Bond, who won in Tuesday’s balloting over his opponent Edward L. Dowd. Bond, 33, will also be the youngest governor in the United States. Dowd, 54, a St. Louis attorney, conceded defeat Tuesday night and claimed that the overwhelming majority vote for Nixon-Agnew had some bearing on the outcome of the governor’s race. At press time, the race for Lieutenant Governor — Republican William Phelps and Democrat Jack Schramm — was still hanging in the balance with Phelps leading.

The Christmas season will officially begin in Farmington on Saturday, Nov. 25. Santa Claus will make his first appearance in downtown Farmington at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and will be escorted by the band of Scout Troop 418, of which Van Lees is director. Plan to shop Farmington during the weeks beginning on Nov. 24. Save all register tapes from merchants displaying posters in their windows, designating them as participants in the annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas promotion. Hundreds of items of merchandise will be displayed and auctioned on Dec. 23 at a place to be designated later.

The wreck of a tractor-trailer unit claimed the life of William Leon Elser of Doe Run and left his wife, Mrs. Carol Elser, with critical injuries. The accident occurred about 11:45 Monday night on Highway 67, north of Desloge. Mr. Eiser was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Coroner Ted Boyer. Mrs. Elser was removed by the St. Francois County Ambulance Service to Bonne Terre Hospital and later transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis where she remains in critical condition with a crushed hip, internal injuries, and possible back injury. The tractor-trailer unit, driven by Eiser, was traveling north when it left the right side of the highway, causing it to jackknife. Both victims were thrown from the cab of the trailer.

1962 – 60 years ago

Democratic candidates, most of them incumbents, scored a near sweep in contests for county offices in Tuesday’s general election here. The lone exception and survivor of the Democratic tide was the incumbent Magistrate Judge, Republican Francis W. “Fuzzy” Rentfro, who has held that office since 1946 when magistrate courts succeeded the old “justice of the peace” system throughout Missouri under the new constitution. Democratic candidates for state and district offices carried the county by comfortable margins too, but not as decisively as the county candidates.

The S-F Ranch, recently acquired by the St. Louis Area Council, has been designated a wildlife refuge by the State of Missouri Conservation Commission, according to a recent announcement by Russell L. Dearmont, president of the St. Louis Area Council. The S-F Ranch is located some 12 miles south of Farmington in Madison and St. Francois counties. The legal description is Madison (1,498 A.), St. Francois County (2,487 A.), Township 34N, Range 6 and 7E, Section U.S. Surv. No. 2963. Currently, the construction of a 270-acre lake is taking place at the new Scout ranch. The lake will be known as the Eugene D. Nims Lake and is under contract to the Trogdon Construction Company of Farmington.

The price of lead rose for the first time in almost a year Thursday when St. Joseph Lead Company, whose Missouri mines have been struck, increased the price from 9 ½ to 10 cents a pound. The company said it raised the price because, with its mine shut down, it is drawing from stocks “that are running out fast.” Other firms were expected to follow the St. Joseph increase almost immediately, and some trade sources said additional increases might well follow. Lead market conditions have improved in recent months, with new statistics showing a cut in stocks and a rise in consumption. A recent United Nations study group on lead and zinc also was optimistic, seeing a record increase in world lead use.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Farmington are sponsoring, along with other service organizations, what they hope will be an annual Veterans Day parade. Bob Brooks, in charge of organizing the parade, has announced that the parade will form at Lees Shopping Center at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 12. The parade is scheduled to start at about 4 p.m. and will proceed down Ste. Genevieve and Columbia to North A, where it will turn right to Liberty, proceeding east on Liberty. Miss Vivian Ross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ross, has been named “Miss VFW” and will ride with Mayor Orville Woodard in the parade. Miss Ross is also the Farmington High School Homecoming Queen.

1952 – 70 years ago

Counting of the 1,093 absentee ballots last Friday and Saturday resulted in no changes in the outcome of the general election of Nov. 4 in St. Francois County. The absentees generally favored the Republican candidates to the proportion of about 3 to 2. Only two Democrats came out with pluralities in St. Francois County. They were Stuart Symington for U.S. Senator, who carried the county by 201 votes and Assessor Chet Doubet, who was re-elected by a plurality of 237 votes.

The Missouri Natural Gas Company, with home offices in Farmington, was given authority last week by the Missouri Public Service Commission to go ahead with a construction financing plan totaling $432,000. The announcement was made Thursday in Jefferson City. The proceeds would be used to pay for extending services in the utility’s operations in Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown, Farmington, Festus, Crystal City, Bonne Terre, Elvins, Desloge, Rivermines, Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois. It includes the sale of $250,000 worth of 4 ½ percent sinking fund debentures to St. Louis Union Trust Company and the issuance of $182,000 worth of convertible 5 percent subordinated notes, which would mature in 1977.

The Kiwanis Club’s annual variety show scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 is rapidly getting underway with William Brewer and W.S. Rumburg as co-chairman. This year’s production is to be a Gay Nineties Review and already promises to be an outstanding performance. Proceeds from the two evening shows will be used, as always, for the benefit of underprivileged children in the community. A total of 238 reserved seats will be available both nights, with tickets for designated seats to be on sale at the Lee Lewis drugstore by the middle of next week. Albert Karsch and F.P. Graves have been placed in charge of the publicity.

Although a complete report is not available at this time, the Orphanage Tag Day Drive for 1952 gives promise of being the best in the history of this annual financial campaign. Dr. Fred Walker, superintendent of the local institution, said this week, “The people of Farmington and St. Francois County opened their hearts and pocketbooks during this year’s fundraising campaign.” Regarding the Tag Day effort here Saturday, he said, “Eighty ladies and young women under the chairmanship of Mrs. Taylor Smith Jr. collected $601 in jars as they pinned tags on donors on the streets. This is a splendid showing and is a fine example of community service and cooperation.”

1942 – 80 years ago

The Republicans of St. Francois County, the State of Missouri, and the entire country scored a smashing victory at the General Election last Tuesday. In this county, all Republican candidates were given substantial leads with the exception of the treasurer, where Earl Sebastian, Democratic incumbent, held a lead that should insure his victory. County Clerk Paul J. Clay is also close enough that he might possibly win with the absentee ballots and the official count, which will be made today. Kenneth K. Kirkland, the Democratic candidate for state representative, also trailed by only 208 votes and might win in the official count, which will include the absentees.

War Price & Rationing Board No. 94, which has jurisdiction over St. Francois County, has been enlarged from the original membership of three to thirteen, according to an announcement made this week. The enlarged board has been organized into panels for the purpose of rationing the many additional commodities that are now or will be rationed in the near future. The Board has been divided into the following panels: Tires Automobiles & Bicycles: Ben Gay, chairman; Joseph E. Woracek and Thos. Sigman, members. Commodities: W.A. Buckner, chairman; Rev. H.C. Rose and Mrs. Bryan Caviness, members. Food: Elmer Cook, chairman; Mrs. F.E. Norwine and Dr. Laura Nahm, members. War Price: Dr. F.W. Zuspan, chairman; Charles Mergentheimer and Mrs. R.B. Lester, members. T.J. Watkins will continue as general chairman or administrator of the board. A fifth panel will be appointed to handle the rationing of gasoline, registration for which has been tentatively set for November 9, 10, and 11.

Thanks to the generosity of P.G. Hunt, of Farmington, the children of the Presbyterian Orphanage will again enjoy turkey with their Thanksgiving Dinner. Mr. Hunt, for many years, has given the orphanage a $100 cash contribution with the stipulation that the money be used for a turkey dinner for the children on Thanksgiving Day. His check for this year’s event has recently been received.

Word was received her the first of the week that Col. Hugh T. Mayberry, son of Mrs. O.J. Mayberry and the late Mr. Mayberry of Farmington, had been recommended for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General in the United States Army. Confirmation of his deserved advancement was expected shortly. Brig. General Mayberry has been in the Army since the First World War and is now stationed at Camp Hood, Temple, Texas.

1932 – 90 years ago

Practically all districts of the county have made complete reports of the results of the Annual Elmwood Tag Day held three weeks ago, and the net total of cash and foodstuffs has amounted to $2,277. This is a splendid contribution when the general condition of the county is taken into consideration.

The St. Francois County Society of Optometrists met last Thursday evening at the office of Dr. W.E. Hamilton, Flat River, Missouri. This society has been active for the past year, meeting semi-monthly to study “the eighteen-point examination” as sponsored by Dr. A.M. Skeffington of the Northern Illinois College of Optometry, Chicago, Illinois. A very interesting paper was read by Dr. T.L. Ferguson on the “Treatment of Cross Eyes.” The members of this society are Dr. W.E. Hamilton, Dr. R.D. Cronbaugh, Dr. C.W. Cronbaugh, Dr. T.L. Ferguson and Dr. Geo. Tetley.

In a bitterly fought game on the Doss Field last Sunday afternoon, the Farmington Aggies tied the strong St. Louis Wildcat football team 6-6. The Wildcats were the best out-of-town team to show here this season. The St. Louis team showed a strong offense in the first half and pushed over a touchdown. In the second half, the Aggies tied the score on what was, for them, a very lucky break. The Wildcat center made a very bad pass when their team was on about the ten-yard line. The ball sailed over the punter’s head and across the goal line, where a Farmington player recovered it for a touchdown.

The official count for the recent general election in this county has been given out by County Clerk Marvin W. Crowder, and there are no important changes from the results printed by the leading newspapers of the county on the morning following the election. Roosevelt received, according to the official count, 7,614 votes to 6,016 for Hoover. Judge Park received 7,356 votes to 6,372 for Winter. Clark received 7,682 votes to 5,995 for Kiel. Congressman Clyde Williams led the Congressional race in this county with 7,768 votes. Roy E. Presnell led the county ticket with 8,261 votes. Thomas Matthews was next with 8,064 votes and was closely trailed by Earl Sebastian with 8,064. Alva Wampler, the only successful Republican in the county, defeated G.W. Hinkle by 112 votes.