From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The recent name change and addition of front-page color are the first indicators of new momentum at the Farmington Press Leader. The appearance is designed to catch your eye; the content will strive to bring relevancy to the paper. Changes are underway. The news staff intends to provide readers a more comprehensive and detailed account of local events that affect and shape our lives. Emphasis will be on the city of Farmington, but our reach will be county-wide.

The Downtown Farmington Organization is hosting its second annual country Opry Nite, set for 7 p.m. March 21 at Truman Auditorium. City Limits, Bridges-n-Payne, Liberty Station and the Sitzes Family will be the headliners for the event, with all proceeds going to the restoration of Long Memorial Hall Auditorium. Featured local entertainers include Marilyn Dunlap, Jennifer Pannebecker, Mark Pate, Janet Heaps and the Grandview Sisters — staring Maxine Cole, Elma Jennings and Lorene Kollmeyer. Mark Toti, KTJJ radio personality, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Preparations are being made by the Farmington Women of Today for this year’s Little Miss and Master Country Days contest to be held during Country Days, June 5-7, 1992. Contestants must be between the ages of 3 and 5 (birthday on or before May 1, 1992). Contestants must also be residents of the Farmington School District. Votes can be cast for a penny. Drop your penny and vote for your favorite couple at the official Women of Today boxes.

1982 – 40 years ago

The Farmington R-VII School Board heard a plea from the Community Teacher’s Association to consider the group’s salary proposal before acting on the 1982-83 salary schedule for the system at Tuesday’s regular board meeting. David Waters, president of the CTA, was at the meeting in hopes of gaining board approval for a 10 percent pay hike in the base salary of Farmington’s teachers. The current base salary for a teacher entering the system with a B.S. degree is $11,400. The schedule proposed by the teachers would have raised the base to $12,540.

Officials at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital were drilled for a “mock disaster” on Tuesday. The emergency room crew was tested for reaction efficiency in the event of a real disaster. Playing one of the eight “victims” was Glenda Portell of Farmington. She was one of several Mineral Area College nursing students participating in the drill.

The safety of Farmington citizens in the event of a natural disaster was called into question at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Councilman George Shaw brought up the question of how the city is prepared to deal with a disaster following this winter’s unusually heavy snowstorms. The weather topic led to the mention of Wednesday’s statewide disaster preparedness drill and the effectiveness of the city’s lone civil defense siren. One councilman joked that “only within a three-block area could the siren be heard.”

Farmington Postmaster Bill Mayfield wishes to call attention to the fact that renovation will begin soon, weather permitting, at the front entrance of the post office. He would especially like to caution the elderly and handicapped about the use of the temporary entrance. “During the time of renovation, it might be better for the elderly and handicapped to have their post office business handled by someone else,” Mayfield said.

1972 – 50 years ago

The annual school election for the Farmington School District R-7 will have two propositions on the ballot. The first proposition will be to elect two members to the board of education for three-year terms. Three candidates have filed for the two positions. Incumbent Robert Cox, now serving as president of the board, has filed for reelection. He was elected to the Farmington board at the time of the Doe Run reorganization. He previously served as a member of the Doe Run Board. John E. Wyatt and Jim E. Boyer have filed for positions on the board as new members. The second proposition is for a change of boundary between the Ste. Genevieve School District into the Farmington District.

Twenty members of the Farmington Lions Club attended their weekly meeting at the Holiday Inn on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 a.m. President John Wyatt was the lucky winner of the drawing and to show that his heart was in the right place, he donated the three dollars to the Lions Scholarship Fund.

Farmington High School Drama Guild is hard at work constructing the stage for their spring production of “Our Town.” The poignant drama which hits the boards on April 7 and 8 is staged in three-quarter round. Staging in the round plus the addition of space staging makes this production a most intimate presentation which places the audience in close proximity to the actors at all times. Those theatre-goers expecting to see a typical play will be met instead with a four-level acting area with no scenery and with minimal props being used by the actors.

The Farmington Parks and Beautification Council met on Tuesday night, March 14 at The City Council Room, Long Memorial Hall. There were eight members present with one visitor. “Farmington Parks & Beautification Week” will be observed April 3-7 in Farmington. This action was brought up before the Beautification Board and was immediately passed. Beautification Week will be a week for people in Farmington to help make our city more beautiful through the planting of flowers and trees.

1962 – 60 years ago

Members of the Farmington PTA will be among the first in the community to view the new stage curtain recently hung in the Junior High Auditorium when they meet for their March meeting next Monday night at 7:30. The bronze-tone fiberglass curtain replaces the familiar maroon velour curtain which was hung in 1928. The program of the evening will be presented by Sgt. Charles Tucker of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tucker served as a patrolman in the Lead Belt area for many years and was a member of the Farmington Kiwanis Club. At the present time, he is the public relations officer of the Kirkwood Highway Patrol Office. His subject will be "Your Children's Safety."

More than 200 people are expected to attend a special recognition banquet in honor of Farmington High School’s first all-American football player, Edward H. Blaine, Saturday evening, March 31. The banquet, to be held at the Memorial Methodist Church, will be highlighted by an address by Al Onofrio, line coach for Missouri University’s Tigers, and Blaine’s chief coach during three years of play. Accompanying Onofrio to Farmington will be Clay Cooper, freshman coach for the university and the members of the Tiger staff which recruited Blaine after the completion of his high school play for Farmington’s Knights.

The board of education of the Farmington School District held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, March 20. Rules and regulations of the board of education pertaining to the teaching staff were reviewed; the rules brought up to date and revised. These revisions will be attached to the teachers' contacts. The board considered the re-employment of the teaching staff for the 1962-63 school year. Fifty-seven of the sixty-four teachers were offered re-employment for the coming school year. Seven of the teachers had presented written statements that they did not wish to be re-employed for the coming year.

1952 – 70 years ago

The St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve chapters of the American Red Cross opened a disaster relief office in the Ritz Theatre Building at Farmington following the tornado which swept through the two counties last Tuesday evening. Assistance will be given on the basis of need — needs which the families cannot meet through their own resources of cash, credit, insurance, and income. Families will be expected to do as much for themselves as they are able to manage. Red Cross will bridge the gap over and above what they can do and what will be needed to restore the families to normal living.

Special honor was paid to the Farmington High School’s athletes Wednesday when they were invited to the noon luncheon of the Kiwanis Club. Accompanying the young men were the girl pep squad leaders, the girls’ high school sextet and Miss Helen Corken, director of music. Seventy-five persons attended including guests Trooper C.W. Tucker of Flat River, Whitey Schneller of St. Louis, Bill Braun of Westminster College and David DeSpain of Farmington. Ray Detring, Knight basketball center and fullback for the football team, who has been rated one of the greatest athletes ever produced by the school, pulled a surprise upon Kiwanian Troy Lingle, Knight basketball mentor, by awarding him a handsome trophy cup inscribed as a gift from the basketball squad. Lingle was praised by Detring as the finest coach any school could ever have.

1942 – 80 years ago

Dennis Shaw Waltrip, 18-year-old son of Mrs. Lester R. Smith, an employee of the Farmington State Hospital, has been reported lost in action by the United States Navy Department. Mrs. Smith received a telegram from the Navy Department last Friday announcing the loss of her son and requesting that the details not be given out. However, on Wednesday details of the loss of the ship were given out in the daily press. Dennis had attended school at Farmington and Madisonville, Ky., before enlisting in the Navy in January of 1941. He was assigned to the destroyer, Edsall, as third-class fireman. The ship was reported lost in the great sea battle south of Java about the first of this month.

Grover O'Bannon, a farmer living seven miles south of Farmington on the old Knob Lick road, reports that a pack of semi-wild dogs attacked and killed one of his fine Hereford heifer calves on Monday night of this week. The problem of mongrel dogs running loose in the towns and rural areas has been growing in recent months. Sheep, chickens and small farm animals of various kinds have been attacked and killed. The approach of hot summer months when rabies will be prevalent makes the problem even more serious.

There's no doubt about it — young America grows tough in Missouri. Robert Blain, of Farmington, who is only 14, wants to help "lick the Japs" and he doesn't want to waste any more time either. In a letter to Col. Wolcott P. Hayes, Scott Field commandant, Robert appealed for enlistment information. "I hear you can enter the Marines at 17 but it seems an awful long ways off," the Farmington boy wrote. "Would it be possible for me to get in the Air Corps? I hear you have to stay on the ground one or two years and roll them out of the hangars. Maybe if I'm not old enough for that, then I could help by carrying the stuff." Commended for his patriotism, Bob received a reply which suggested that he wait until he is 18. "That may seem like a long time now,” Col. Hayes pointed out, "but remember that you must have a pretty good education and a strong body to be a soldier. Your time will come when you can be of service to our country. In the meantime, why don't you try your hand at building model planes? If you will write the Junior Air Cadets, Washington, D. C., you'll get a better idea of how model plane builders can do valuable work toward winning the war."

1932 — 90 years ago

The annual City Election will be held at Farmington Tuesday, April 5th, with polling places in each of the four wards. One alderman from each ward, a police judge and a city collector, are to be elected. The race for collector is attracting considerable attention with three candidates having filed for the office. They are C.C. Gower, present deputy collector who has been conducting the office since George Hough was forced to give up the work because of ill health, Mrs. Edw. B. Dugal and George Beatty. In the alderman race, each of the present officeholders is expected to run for reelection. The only contest thus far is in the First Ward where Charley Braun will oppose A.J. Rhodes. Other candidates may emerge before the election.

Kite flying season is approaching with the warmer days of spring and officials of the Union Electric Light and Power Company are cooperating with local organizations in an effort to prevent serious accidents that occasionally happen as the result of kite flying. Mr. T. O’Rourke, local representative of the Company, today stated, “It is not our desire to unduly alarm children nor their parents about the dangers of kite flying. However, it is our civic duty and desire to cooperate always. In every possible manner, in the prevention of accidents. For this reason, we respectfully call to the attention of parents the fact that it is dangerous to fly kites near electric or telephone wires, especially when metal wire or strips are used in building kites and when any kind of wire is used for kite string or tails of kites."

The Farmington Board of Education is pleased to be able to announce that the levy for school taxes in the Farmington School District, for the school year 1932-33, will be reduced fifteen cents on the one-hundred dollars assessed valuation. Ten cents of this reduction will be in the Sinking Fund and five cents in the Interest Fund.

Word has been received here telling of the fatal injury of Ferdinand F Herbst in an auto accident at San Bernardino, California, last Tuesday afternoon. Two messages were received Wednesday morning, having been forwarded about one hour apart. The first stated that Mr. Herbst had been seriously injured in an auto accident and the second notifying the family of his death. No details of the accident had been received at the time of our going to press. Ferdinand, who was 26 years of age, had been teaching in the San Bernardino parochial schools for the past four years.

