From the Archives

1993 – 30 years ago

It was a glowing audit report the Farmington City Council was presented Monday by John Farley of Crouch and Farley CPAs. Farley called the annual audit “a real sound financial statement” and said the city is in a “strong financial condition” and well-prepared for any unforeseen expenditures such as natural disasters. “We think there are no major problems, and all is working well,” said Farley. “I think the city officials should be commended.” According to Farley, the city has assets of about $4 million and all of that is invested and earning interest. He said about $2 million of that is committed for major 1993 to include the new water tower, the industrial park addition and street work.

Members of the Long Memorial Hall Restoration Committee’s off-shoot Technical Committee received a preliminary report from acoustical engineers Tuesday. James St. Clair of acoustical Engineering Associates and Edgar L. “Ned” Lusting of Lusting & Associates, Inc., reported to the group after touring the 69-year-old Farmington landmark and making preliminary tests. Both engineers were largely optimistic, although both pointed out that to do everything the Restoration Committee would ideally like to do would run into a large amount of money. After Jon Cozean, coordinator of the Long Hall restoration project, gave a brief history of the building, Steve Owens, chairman of the Technical Committee, told of the history of the Restoration Committee and of the Technical Committee’s formation and responsibility.

The Mississippi River Brass Band, directed by Pam Potter, will perform in the Mineral Area College Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. This concert is part of the 1992-93 Mineral Area Council on the Arts series which receives financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Individual tickets are on sale in the Mineral Area College Bookstore for $10 (adults) and $4 (students) and will be available at the door prior to the concert. A special rate is available for groups of 20 or more. Inspired by American brass bands of a century ago and modeled on the highly refined British brass bands of today, the Mississippi River Brass Band has been winning standing ovations throughout the Midwest since it was formed in 1985.

Sgt. Frankie L. Eaton Jr. is serving a four-year tour at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, in the long-range surveillance detachment (LRSD) as an assistant team sergeant in a recon team. The team’s mission is to insert by land, sea or air from 50 to 150 kilometers behind enemy lines to observe targets and collect intelligence. Since basic training in Ft. Dix, New Jersey, he has had infantry advanced individual training, a combat lifesaver course, an airborne course, an air assault course, a ranger indoctrination program, U.S. Army Ranger School, a rappel master course, jumpmaster course, long-range surveillance leaders’ course, primary leadership development course, and basic noncommissioned officers’ course.

1963 – 60 years ago

Dunahue’s Café, a well-known eating establishment on the north side of the square in Farmington, changed hands early this week. Mr. and Mrs. John Hartshorn have purchased the business from Mr. and Mrs. Orla Dunahue, long-time operators of the café. The sale was consummated Monday, and the Hartshorns assumed management as of that date. Mr. Hartshorn has been engaged in the furniture and appliance business with his brother, Denny, for the past two years, on the west side of the square. Denny Hartshorn will continue to operate Hartshorn’s Furniture & Appliance store, while John will devote his full time to the restaurant.

New officers of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce for 1963 were installed Tuesday evening at Memorial Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Stormy weather kept several expected guests from out of town from attending, but a large crowd was on hand for the affair. Andy Paul, 1962 president, was the toastmaster, and Bill Dicus, immediate past president, installed the officers in an impressive ceremony. The new officers are Stuart Landrum, president; R.K. Boswell, vice president; and Walter Delp, secretary and treasurer. Members of the board of directors are Edward Moran, Dr. Wayne Sheets, Bob Lewis, Don Mell, Harry Denman, Floyd Becker, Elmer Brown and Jesse Heck. Retiring directors are Aubrey Powers, Dave Ward, Bob Boswell and Dr. Robert Huckstep.

Lowering the age limit at which a young boy may play in the Farmington Khoury League was one of the principal items of business at the Khoury League meeting last Monday evening, according to Dr. Jerry Rhodes, president. Heretofore boys in the eight-year group only were eligible for membership. Now boys who have attained the age of seven years on or before January 1, 1963, will be qualified to participate in the league, subject to parental consent to play. Membership for the League will be handled through the school. John Behrens, executive secretary, will visit the schools to arrange this part of the program.

Charles Christian, son of John M. Karsch and his wife Elizabeth, nee Zimmer, was born October 25, 1879, in Farmington, Missouri. For many years, Charles worked with the Karsch Brothers in their store at Leadwood and also served in other stores. Charles was never married. For the past year, he was a patient at the Thomas-Dell Memorial Home for the Aged. A few weeks ago, he suffered a stroke. His condition required hospitalization, and he was taken to the Mineral Area Hospital. His condition kept deteriorating steadily until he fell asleep in the faith of his Lord on Friday evening, January 18th, at 5:15 o’clock, having reached the age of 83.

St. Francois County Mental Health Association was host to the Southeast Division of Missouri Association for Social Welfare at an afternoon and dinner session Thursday, January 17, at Farmington. About 250 registrants and visitors made tours of the State Hospital in the afternoon, which included a film, a slide presentation and a concert by the hospital hand. Dinner was served to the registrants and visitors at the Farmington Methodist Church. The highlight of the dinner program was an address by Dr. Louis Belinson, deputy director of the Division of Mental Diseases. His subject was “What Every Citizen Should Know About Mental Illness.”

Dr. John B. Goldsborough, staff psychiatrist at the Farmington State Hospital, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award Banquet to be held Saturday, January 26. Dr. Goldsborough makes his home in East St. Louis. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois and of Loyola Medical School. He served his internship in New York City. Dr. Goldsborough practiced medicine on the West Coast, and then, after a tour of duty with the Air Force during World War II, he returned to St. Louis, where he received his psychiatric training. Though Dr. Goldsborough is a relatively recent addition to the hospital staff in Farmington, he has made many friends in the community and the surrounding area and has become a much sought-after speaker by various community organizations.

1953 – 70 years ago

Frank L. Plumlee, St. Francois County Chapter chairman of the American Red Cross, announced today that Walter E. Blank of Flat River, Missouri, had accepted the 1953 fundraising chairmanship to secure funds for the local and National Red Cross chapters. This year, the fund quota for the county is $8647.00, which represents an approximate 15 percent increase over the funds collected in 1952. Volunteers and fund chairmen last year raised $7555.95. Blank gave this explanation of why it was necessary for such a tremendous amount this year over last, due to the fact that the National Organization of Red Cross, through the request of the Office of Defense Mobilization, has taken the responsibility of securing additional blood to help fight the dreaded polio disease.

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Methodist Church elected a building committee last week, as final steps are being taken in the preliminaries of the building program. The congregation, nearly a year ago, authorized the Board of Trustees to proceed, when they deemed it advisable, in beginning construction of the new church property. Property on which to build has been acquired in the Cook addition near the highway bypass. The Board of Trustees is composed of Bartley Bess, W.T. Coghill, E.L. Cook, C.B. Denman, J.C. Goetz, Hezzie Graham, W.L. Hoffman, George Karsch, Marcus Kirkland, George McCall, Earl McCreary, John Miller, Maurice Moran, Ray Roberts, John Schaefer, A.A. Schild, C.C. Sohuttler, and A.C. Wallace.

The Board of Education of the Farmington School District is advertising for bids on the construction of a new one-story building to house a cafeteria and a number of additional classrooms this week. Board Secretary Frank Zieba asked The Press to publish the notice four weeks, and Dr. Paul Newman, president of the board, said work would get underway as soon as possible after the bids are in. Plans call for the building to be erected on the southwest corner of the tract on which the new elementary school is situated. The voters approved the project last year.

Production of shoes at the Trimfoot Company’s big Farmington plant is at a peak level at the present time, and the outlook for continued high production is good, according to information given The Press this week. The demand for Trimfoot footwear has been so great that the company is now operating a night shift in addition to the regular day shift. Although the activity of the night shift is confined to a number of departments and the number employed at night is not as great as the day shift, the fact that a night crew is necessary indicates that business is good at Trimfoot. One factor contributing to the hum of activity at Trimfoot is that the firm is now producing the popular “Injun Sneakers” for children. There has been a great demand for this new line of children’s wear, and Trimfoot is working at full speed to supply the demand.

A new building project for St. Francois County is in progress at Boys’ Farm, operated by the Farmington Orphanage. A one-story house, 40 x 130 feet, is being constructed beside the broiler house. This new building will also house some five to six thousand broilers, which will duplicate the production now in progress. The broiler program was started just one year ago when the two-story barn was converted into one of the most modern broiler houses in the State of Missouri. During this past year, twenty-three thousand broilers have been raised. The chicks are brought to Farmington when they are less than one day old and are fed for ten weeks. When market time comes, the number necessary for use at the home is taken out, and the rest are loaded into crates on a truck.

1943 – 80 years ago

A senior boy living three and one-half miles from Farmington explained his absence from school on two successive days by saying, “It was so cold we could not get the car started, and it was too cold to walk.” Lucille Redmond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Redmond, a freshman in the high school, was also unable to get their car started on two of the coldest mornings this winter, but she walked six miles to school rather than be absent. A six-mile hike when the thermometer registers below zero is no mean undertaking and deserved recognition for meritorious devotion to duty. There is a reason why some people succeed while others fail.

James and Norma Baldridge, juniors in the high school, were absent on Monday, January 25, for the first day in ten years. They were out of school attending the funeral of their aunt, who had passed away while living in their home. Regular and punctual attendance in school is a most worthy virtue and indicates volumes regarding the industry of the pupils and the careful management in the homes from which they come.

B.F. Walther, St. Francois County Surveyor and Highway Engineer, has recently completed his annual report for the year of 1942 and turned it over to the County Court. In his report on the activities of the county highway department, Mr. Walthers shows total receipts for the year of $93,345.18. Of this amount, $29,320.74 went to pay for registered warrants from the preceding year. $21,807.30 in registered warrants were issued, almost eight thousand dollars less than in 1941. The year was closed with a total expenditure of $82,985.28, leaving a cash balance of $3,346.46. The report shows that in the two years in which he was in office, Mr. Walthers reduced the road debt a total of $13,665, this being in the form of registered warrants.

Although St. Francois County people responded in a satisfactory manner to the Treasury Department’s appeal to support the war effort by purchasing War Bonds and Stamps in 1942, even more is expected of the good citizens of this county during 1943. As was stated in this paper last week, about a million dollars were invested in War Bonds last year, exceeding the quota for the county by several thousand dollars. If we are to keep the advantage we have won — if we are to keep the Axis on the run — we must support our boys on the fighting fronts by buying more War Bonds and stamps. This year may well prove the year of victory, and whether it is a victory or defeat will depend in a large measure upon the support we give our men on the fighting fronts. We must expect to buy more War Bonds in 1943 than we did in 1942.

Effective February first, you can no longer drive up to your favorite service station and say, “Fill ‘er up and charge it.” The Federal Government has announced a ruling that upon that date, all gasoline sales shall be for cash, with the holders of T-Ration Cards as the only exception. The same ruling also requires the service stations to remain open not more than 72 hours per week, nor more than 12 hours on any one day. The only exception to this ruling are stations, which have hitherto operated upon a 24-hour basis. They will be allowed to remain open as before, but they cannot sell gas to any cars other than T-Ration cars and trucks during the hours they are open in excess of 72 hours per week.

1933 – 90 years ago

The Collector of Internal Revenue for the First District of Missouri, Louis J. Becker, has subdivided the District into units or zones, and each zone will be in charge of a Deputy Collector fully qualified to instruct and assist taxpayers in the preparation of 1932 income tax returns. The law requires income tax returns for the calendar year 1932 to be filed on or before March 15th, 1933. In accordance with the plan of the Collector, Deputy Collectors will visit the various counties in the District, instruct the taxpayers and assist them in preparing returns. The Department requests the cooperation of newspapers, public officers, and businessmen in effecting the widest publicity during the current filing period so that all of these individuals, partnerships and corporations liable for an income tax return may file the same before the expiration of the time limit.

The prohibition issue was injected into the General Assembly immediately upon opening for introduction of bills. Raymond S. Roberts, Rep. of St. Francois County, introduced a bill legalizing the manufacture and sale of 3.2 percent beer and assessing an inspection fee and dealers’ license fees. Roberts said that he intends for his beer bill to serve as a starting point toward this form of legislation, and he would not object to amendments which would not destroy its purpose. He said leaders in the Legislature have assured him of their support on the theory if the present Congress does not legalize beer, it is virtually a certainty the new Congress will, and by acting now, the Legislature could save the state the expense of an extra session to deal with the liquor question.

With plans and rehearsals under full swing at this time, the minstrel performance for the benefit of the Farmington Board of Charity, which is to be presented at the high school auditorium on Friday evening, February 3rd, promises to be a most interesting entertainment. Instead of the usual flat wait between the two parts of the show, the intermission, customary and necessary, will be filled by the presentation of two artistic solo dances, one by Miss Gwen Robinson, who will give a delightful Chinese dance, and the other by Miss Zelda Martin, whose solo dance will be of the Spanish character.

Postmaster Evans has received a notice stating that effective this Sunday, the Bismarck and Charleston trains No. 432 and 33 will be discontinued. This notice means that there will be no mail brought into or taken out of Farmington on Sundays. An effort is being made to secure mail from Bismarck by auto, but it takes time, and it cannot be hoped that the plan will be carried out by next Sunday. The discontinuing of the Sunday mails will cause no little inconvenience to renters of post office boxes, many of whom have rented their boxes mainly to be able to receive their mail on Sunday.

For the ninth successive year, St. Francois County has pointed the way in legume and soil improvement work through its annual Clover and Prosperity Conferences, the last one of which was held at Farmington on Tuesday, January 17. The largest attendance of any conference held thus far this year was recorded according to C.E. Carter, soils and crops specialist from the Missouri College of Agriculture, who gave the principal address during the afternoon session. More than 300 attended the morning and afternoon sessions held in the Circuit Court Room, and nearly 250 were fed in the Court House Basement at noon.

The Light and Power Committee of the Farmington City Council, which was ordered at the last regular meeting of the council to look into the possibility of a reduction in the light and power rates at Farmington, held a meeting last Monday night and gave a favorable report on the matter. The committee recommended that the rate be reduced from 10¢ to 9¢ for the first 25 K.W.; from 8¢ to 7¢ for the next 25 K.W.; and from 3 ½¢ to 3¢ for all over. On a bill for 100 K.W., the bill at the old rates would amount to $6.25. Under the new rates, the bill would only be $5.50, or a reduction of more than 10 percent.