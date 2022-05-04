From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

An undetermined amount of money was stolen from three Maple Valley Center stores sometime Sunday night, according to Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder. Oder said money was taken from safes in the stores — Photo Majik, Book Gallery and Glicks. The burglaries were reported Monday morning. No merchandise was reported stolen. Oder said burglars forced their way into Photo Majik, broke through a wall into the Book Gallery and broke through another wall into Glick’s. Exit was made through a back door at Glick’s. The walls are made of sheetrock, said Oder, and a pry bar may have been used. The police chief said a Glick’s store in Peavely was broken into Sunday night, but it is not known if the burglaries are connected.

What is May? May is Better Hearing Month, Mental Health Month, National Arthritis Month, National Good Car-Keeping Month, National High Blood Pressure Month, National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, National Sight-Saving Month and Older Americans Month. In May is Be Kind to Animals Week, Goodwill Industries Week, National Sight-Saving Month and Older Americans Month. In May is Be Kind to Animals Week, Goodwill Industries Week, National Family Week, National Drinking Water Week, National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week and National Historic Preservation Week. Also in May are National Day of Prayer, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces Day, V.E. Day and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

With post-season tournaments just around the corner, the Farmington Knights have picked a pretty good time to hit stride. Tuesday, Farmington finished the MAAA conference schedule with a 6-1 win over Fredericktown. “We finally got into the fifth inning with our starter,” said Knights coach Scott Hibbits, “and he did a heck of a job for us today.” The starter was freshman hurler Matt Hull. And the win was his first of the season.

1982 – 40 years ago

Farmington’s first Car-O-Rama continues to add more activities and events to its agenda as the auto show’s May 22 date draws near. The customized vans and trucks from St. Louis’ Fantasy Coachworks will be featured at the show which will be held on the parking lot of the Mineral Area Shopping Center. Jim Smoot, owner of Fantasy Coachworks, has announced that “Miss Fantasy,” Michelle Peterman, will also accompany the vehicles on display at the show. Car-O-Rama ’82 will also serve as the landing site for a professional sky diving team from the St. Louis area.

On Sunday, May 16 the Farmington Presbyterian Church will observe their 150th anniversary. The church was founded on May 18, 1832. During the day of May 16, there will be a morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. and the Rev. Roland Sims, pastor in 1935, will preach the sermon. A noon luncheon will be served and at 2 p.m. there will be a community service at which time the Rev. Edwin Short will preach. Two other former pastors, the Rev. William T. Magill and the Rev. Ed L. Beal will take part in the services. The current pastor, Rev. R.B. Brannon, Jr., will preside at both services.

“You won’t be working under me… you’ll be working with me.” These were the words of Dr. Dixie Kohn, the new president of Mineral Area College, as he spoke to one of the college staff members on Tuesday following the press conference to announce his appointment. “Dixie is a local man with the interest of the college at heart,” said Jim Hart, chairman of the selection committee.

1972 – 50 years ago

According to Representative E. J. Cantrell, chairman, House Appropriations Committee, the 1972-73 fiscal year appropriations for Farmington State Hospital have been increased by $308,420. This amount is less than what was sought by the Division of Mental Health but will not limit services as drastically as was feared.

The Contemporary Issues Class of Farmington High School has issued the following statement regarding Farmington’s city dump. This class, whose instructor is Carl Crocker, has been distributing petitions urging citizens to sign them and thus lend their support to obtaining a landfill for St. Francois County. “The City of Farmington and those of the surrounding area are now faced with a major public problem which can mushroom into a community crisis unless immediate action is taken. The Farmington refuse dump has been condemned for several years by state health authorities and is on the verge of shutdown by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Farmington’s open burning dump is a creator of both pollution and health hazards.”

The second annual Farmington High School Arts Festival sponsored by FHS Drama Guild will be held Thursday, May 11, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. The fair is the result of the combined efforts of several departments: art, music, drama, industrial arts, language arts, and journalism. Journalism will present a demonstration of picture printing in the darkroom plus photography already printed throughout the year. Contemporary literature class has made a series of silent films which will be run continuously. Industrial arts will display various pieces of furniture and bric-a-brac. Art will display various paintings, weavings, and pieces of sculpture and pottery while drama class will demonstrate building and painting scenery.

1962 – 60 years ago

Missouri State Jaycee President Dick Thomas of Sedalia was in Farmington last Saturday to serve as main speaker and installing officer for the local Junior Chamber of Commerce. Their seventh annual installation banquet was held in the Memorial Methodist Church and featured the installation of the officers of the Jaycee wives’ organization and the presentation of awards to several members in addition to the swearing-in of their new officers. Taking over as president is Dudley Pautz, who served as first vice-president during the last year. Other new officers are Don Henderson, first vice-president; Don Alexander, second vice-president; Chuck Willet, secretary; Joe Maloney, treasurer; and Jim Purcell, state director.

The Board of Trustees of the A.L. Schmid Memorial Scholarship Fund announces that the award of $1,000 for the year 1962 will be made to Sarah May Holliday. Miss Holliday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Holliday, 918 West Liberty Street of Farmington, is a member of the 1962 graduating class of Farmington High School. She will graduate with outstanding honors in the upper 10 percent of her class.

Gary Evans, 19-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Evans of Route Two, Farmington, was severely injured in a one-car accident on old Highway 67 near radio station KFMO Sunday morning. It was reported that when he tried to brake going around the curve his wheels locked, making him lose control and the car hit the guardrail and the southwest corner of the bridge. He was driving a 1954 Chevrolet. Gary is still in Bonne Terre Hospital where he is being treated for a fractured skull, broken right arm and multiple cuts and bruises. His condition is said to be “improved.”

Harold Straughan, co-owner of McCalister Sales Company located at 120 North Washington Street, Farmington, reports that the Open House held last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday by the firm was highly successful in every way. Attendance registration was high, and keen interest in the event was shown. Winners of the major prizes awarded during the Open House were Mrs. C.E. Miller, Knob Lick, Missouri, silver service set; Lynn Richardson, Bonne Terre, Missouri; Motorola table radio; Vernon Babb Farmington, Missouri, Frigidaire roaster.

1952 – 70 years ago

Senator Robert A. Taft made a whirlwind tour of Southeastern Missouri on Saturday, April 26th to state his position on the major issues confronting the people today. The senator whisked through the countryside at better than mile-a-minute speed, followed a split-second schedule that permitted only brief stops at Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Jackson, Perryville, Farmington, Potosi and Steelville. In Farmington, Senator Taft was introduced by Col. Ivan Forshee of Frankclay, chairman of the County Republican Central Committee. Taft spoke about 10 minutes here on the east side of the courthouse square. Farmington’s radio station, KREI, broadcast Senator Taft’s speech.

A capacity crowd of nearly 200, the largest crowd in the history of the event, heard Dr. Richard Odell, prominent St. Louis orthopedic surgeon, address the annual banquet of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening at St. Joseph’s School here. Dr. Odell, a former Farmingtonian, paid tribute to the community and to the Presbyterian Orphanage here where he spent his childhood and spoke at some length on his experiences in his chosen field.

An outstanding offer is being made this week for your old refrigerator if it is in good running order and from 6 to 16 years old. A minimum of $50 and a maximum of $125.00 has been offered on the purchase of a brand new Frigidaire, available in a complete line of models and sizes from 7 to 11 cubic feet capacity. This offer also applies to other makes of refrigerators at slightly lower trade-in values. Tom Ritz, Sales Co., North Washington, Farmington, is putting out this outstanding offer for a limited time. See his ad elsewhere in this paper.

1942 – 80 years ago

The City Council met in an adjourned session Tuesday evening. After some discussion, the Council decided that Marshal Mackley so far had done satisfactory work on the Council’s order to rid the town of stray dogs, but that he must continue the drive. The next drive by the Council will be to collect every car and merchant’s license that is due. Considerable discussion was held regarding the fast driving in the city limits by some city employees. The Council decided that this must be stopped at once.

Mrs. Andrew Webb and a small daughter are in a critical condition at the Barnes Hospital in St. Louis from injuries received last Thursday afternoon when their car crashed into an electric power pole a few miles south of Farmington. The wreck knocked the pole down and the electricity was shut off in Farmington for about thirty minutes. Mr. and Mrs. Webb and their six children moved to Farmington about a month ago and are living on West College Street. Last Thursday afternoon, Mr. Webb took his family for a ride in the country. Returning home, he lost control of the car which swerved across the road into the power pole. The car was badly damaged, but only Mrs. Webb and the one child were seriously injured.

Farmington will be well represented at the annual convention of the Garden Clubs of the state which will be held at Columbia on the 5th and 6th of May. Mrs. K.C. Weber is State President, and Mrs. L.B. Coghill, Corresponding Secretary, and Farmington boasts three active Garden Clubs, each of which has elected delegates to the meeting. Mrs. N.W. Hawkins and Mrs. Robert Boswell will represent the Farmington Garden Club, Miss Ruth Flett and Mrs. Ray Barwick are the delegates for the 25 Gardeners, and Mrs. B.F. Walther and Mrs. Gene Cole were elected by the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

The Farmington High School Junior Class entertained the Senior Class at their annual banquet and dance last Friday evening. The banquet was held in the Carleton Memorial Church and was a delightful affair. Eugene Mueller, president of the Junior Class, welcomed the Seniors to the banquet; the response was given by William Hulen and an appreciation by Elizabeth Haack. Miss Melva McDaniel, accompanied at the piano by Mrs. E.J. McKinney, rendered a solo, and Miss Charlotte Martin and William Tillman led the audience in one song. Later the students adjourned to the high school auditorium where a Grand March was led by Miss Marjorie Dearing and William Hulen. Dancing was enjoyed until eleven o’clock. The hall was decorated in a Spanish motif.

1932 – 90 years ago

Cries coming from a nearby wood at 10 a.m. yesterday caused Hub Roberts, farmer, living four miles southwest of here, to investigate and find Night Marshal S.F. Skaggs of Ironton, 40 miles away, with arms around a six-inch hickory tree by means of his own handcuffs. As Roberts chopped down the tree, Skaggs told him how he surprised four men at 11:30 p.m. last night in an alley back of the Bell garage at Ironton, all armed, who trained their guns on him before he could draw his revolver, covered his head with a blanket, put him on the floor of their car and drove slowly until 7 a.m. when they tied him to the tree, telling him not to call for help and they would come back an hour later, “after cracking a bank,” and release him. No robberies were reported at either Ironton or Salem. A shot fired when Skagg’s police dog ripped the coat of one of the four men is believed to have caused the men to leave Ironton without breaking into the garage. The dog was uninjured.

Wm. Smith was awarded damages to the amount of $800 last Monday in a suit against Mrs. Margurite Gunther of St. Louis. The case was tried in St. Louis and grew out of an accident on the Farmington-Flat River Road on the 3rd of October, 1930. The plaintiff alleged that Mrs. Gunther’s car ran into his car causing him bodily injury. Mr. Smith was represented by R.S. Roberts of Farmington. Mr. Roberts also tried another damage case on Tuesday of this week, representing Mrs. Verna Greishaber, of Weingarten, in a trial at Ste. Genevieve. The plaintiff was suing Leo Schweiss, of Ste. Genevieve, and charged that she was injured in a wreck on the tenth of October, 1930, while she and her husband were riding with Greishaber. She was awarded a judgment for $1,600.

Laakman’s Drug Store will conduct a 1 cent sale on household drugs of guaranteed high quality from May 7 to 14, inclusive. During this seven day sale, the public will have an opportunity to stock up on quality drugs at a great saving. Read Laakman’s advertisement on page three and check the articles you need.

