From the Archives

30 Years – 1991
The schedule for the St. Francois County Armed Forces Day Parade on May 18 has been announced. A flyover by the United States Air Force will begin the parade at 1 p.m. at the corner of Main and Liberty streets in Farmington. The parade will conclude at the review platform, located across from the St. Francois County Courthouse on Washington Street.
The United States Achievement Academy announced that Vicki Eaton of Farmington has been named a United States National Collegiate Award winner in nursing. This award is a prestigious honor few students attain. The Academy recognizes less than 10 percent of all American college students.
Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center announced Michele Halbrook, Clerk Typist II and Ward Clerk on Ward 202, has been elected May Employee of the Month by the staff of SMMHC.
40 Years – 1981
An unidentified man who may have been armed robbed an APCO Service Station on East Main Street in Flat River of an undisclosed amount of cash Tuesday evening, police said. The man, about six feet tall and wearing a denim jacket, walked up to the service window of the station shortly after 10 p.m. and told the attendant, “Give me all your money,” police said.
Farmington Mayor Ron Stevens said this week he will make a recommendation to the City Council Monday for filling the chief of police position, and he will be backed by an attorney’s opinion that the council and not a new police personnel board is charged with filling the post.
Officials of the city of Farmington and Wal Mart Properties, Inc., are very close to an agreement that will provide for increased retail development on the Wal Mart property as well as supply the key to further development of the city in the area. The City Council agreed Monday on the general outline of a plan to spend about $10,000 on the installation of water and sewer lines in the area in return for a utilities easement across Wal Mart property.
The future manpower status of Farmington State Hospital remains clouded by pending legislative action and the Department of Mental Health’s effort to get as many Medicare-Medicaid qualified beds as possible at the institution to help produce revenue. It currently appears that the hospital will have about 850 employees under plans for the new fiscal year that starts in July. That includes about 50 for the alcohol and drug abuse treatment facility that is budgeted separately from other hospital operations.
50 Years – 1971
In spite of a difference of option on several matters which consumed more than an hour of Monday night’s regular Board of Aldermen’s meeting, some important business was transacted. The prospect of acquiring another police car, acceptance of another building addition, discussion of several traffic problems, cable television and the naming of several appointive officers were among the items of business transacted.
Postmaster Elmer Brown said today that increases in most postage rates will take effect May 16 as the new United States Postal Service begins its task of achieving self-sufficiency as required by the Postal Reorganization Act.
Representatives of many businesses spent all or part of the day in attendance at the Commerce and Industrial Development Committee meeting held Tuesday at Holiday Inn Jr. C.I.D. personnel Bill Borgmeyer and Jack R. Hill of Jefferson City reviewed the steps needed to be taken to update the data needed to attract new industry to this area.
60 Years – 1961
The Future Farmers of Farmington public school had their annual Parent-Son Banquet last Friday night. After the dinner, two of the State FFA officers were introduced by Roy Berghaus, FFA president. They were Don Brandt, south central Missouri vice-president, and Bob Thompson, State FFA secretary. Don Brandt gave the after-dinner talk.
Dr. Charles C. Schuttler of Farmington was one of five prominent Missourians honored on Tuesday evening of this week for distinguished service to Missouri agriculture. The five honorees were presented certificates of merit at Columbia by the University of Missouri Chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta, the honor society of agriculture. Presentations were at the society’s annual spring honors meeting held on the university campus last night.
The board of education, at their regular April meeting, authorized the erection of a sign at the new school site. Many patrons of the school district are not certain of the exact location of the 10-acre site purchased by the board of education for future expansion of school facilities. The new site is located southeast of the intersection of Fleming and Forster streets. This is at the extreme east end of the Forster addition and west of the present Farmington airport.
Boy Scout Troop 471 held a Court of Honor on Tuesday, May 16 at the Memorial Methodist Church. A number of Boy Scouts had earned advancement awards which were presented at the ceremony. The highest award went to John Crouch who received the rank of Eagle Scout. Mr. Fielding Chandler, district commissioner of scouting, presented the medal and asked John’s mother to pin it on.
70 Years – 1951
A military parade is scheduled to highlight the 13th District American Legion Convention here Sunday with units composed of the National Guard and the Organized Reserve, as well as Legion units and musical groups, including the Farmington High School Band. Charles F. Bacon, Commander of the Department of Missouri, is to make an address in the afternoon.