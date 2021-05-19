From the Archives

Officials of the city of Farmington and Wal Mart Properties, Inc., are very close to an agreement that will provide for increased retail development on the Wal Mart property as well as supply the key to further development of the city in the area. The City Council agreed Monday on the general outline of a plan to spend about $10,000 on the installation of water and sewer lines in the area in return for a utilities easement across Wal Mart property.

The future manpower status of Farmington State Hospital remains clouded by pending legislative action and the Department of Mental Health’s effort to get as many Medicare-Medicaid qualified beds as possible at the institution to help produce revenue. It currently appears that the hospital will have about 850 employees under plans for the new fiscal year that starts in July. That includes about 50 for the alcohol and drug abuse treatment facility that is budgeted separately from other hospital operations.

50 Years – 1971