1993 – 30 years ago

The award-winning Farmington High School Black Knight Marching Band will treat residents of the St. Louis area to its musical talents at the annual St. Louis Shriners’ Parade. By invitation the band was asked to participate in the parade scheduled for Tuesday, June 22. The parade marks the kickoff of a week of planned activities in the St. Louis area, culminating with the annual Shriners’ Circus held at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 26. Kurt Bauche, director of bands at FHS, said this is the first time the Black Knight Marching Band has ever performed in the parade and felt it was quite an honor.

Holden Richard Higginbotham graduated as valedictorian of the 1993 Farmington High School senior class. He was ranked number one out of approximately 240 students. This honor caps a lifetime of high scholastic achievement in his school career. He also has been active in such organizations as the National Honor Society, the golf team, and the symphonic/marching band. He was a member of T.R.E.N.D., the school’s anti-drug and alcohol club, and S.E.E.D., an environmental club. Higginbotham has qualified to receive several scholarships, among them a complete scholarship to Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Mo. He will major in biology at Northeast in the fall. His parents are Rick and Michelle Higginbotham of Farmington.

Candida M. Blackwell has been awarded The Doe Run Company Scholarship to attend Mineral Area College for the 1993-94 academic year. The scholarship will pay fees and costs of textbooks up to a total of $650. Blackwell graduated in May 1993 from Farmington High School with a record of outstanding academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities (i.e., marching band, 4-H Club president, National Honor Society, symphonic band, and jazz ensemble.) Her career plans are to earn an associate degree in business management. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Gale Blackwell of Farmington.

Two men fled on foot early Saturday morning after the arrival of an officer curtailed a burglary in progress at the St. Francois County Country Club in Farmington. Sheriff Dan Bullock said a nearby resident of the country club called police about the break-in at about 1:30 p.m. Fifteen sets of Ping 1-2 golf clubs, stolen from about 20 storage lockers, were recovered from and near a Honda Accord that was reported stolen from a motel on Interstate 55 south of Ste. Genevieve. The car belongs to a Florida family who are moving to Indianapolis.

A Farmington-based eight-county regional chapter of the National Committee To Prevent Child Abuse was formally announced Saturday at the home of Richard and Diane Layne of Desloge. The chapter — called Children’s Haven — will afford children of abuse and neglect a sanctuary where they can receive understanding and treatment. Mineral Area Regional Medical Center has developed a comprehensive treatment program for children from birth through 10 years old. The program will offer emergency care, acute care, and after-care.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s special election for mayor – held dormant thus far by the absence of candidates – began to liven up this week with the filing of two men for Alderman and one man for mayor. And a second man is considering entering the lists in the mayor’s race, which would make the election a town-wide contest. Candidates for alderman in Ward III—the post vacated by the resignation of Charles Reed are Paul Heidenfelder, who filed June 14, and Roland Wagner, who filed on the 15th. The single candidate for mayor thus far is a former alderman, Paul Hager.

Fireworks legally went on sale in out-county St. Francois County yesterday, but Farmington officials pointed out that the sale and shooting of fireworks within the city limits are still just as illegal as they always had been. Civic organizations, such as the Elks Club, are permitted to stage “displays” as they have in years past, the police say. “We’re going to be watching pretty closely in the public places,” said City Policeman Cecil Gore. “If we catch people shooting fireworks, we can summons them into court.

Three and one-half years ago Robert King moved from O’Fallon to a 315-acre spread south of Farmington and began his double life as an electronics engineer who farms in his “spare time” (Or is it the other way around?) King is also the proud owner of a haystacker, a bright red 11-ton monster machine that eats up freshly raked hay, digests it, and eventually spits out a 3-ton stack. The haystack resembles a biscuit of shredded wheat that might be found floating around in the cereal bowl of the Jolly Green Giant.

The gasoline shortage has definitely hit Farmington service stations, but so far Farmington customers have not been too inconvenienced. This is the general consensus that a Press reporter gathered from the operators and employees of eight local stations while making a telephone survey on the subject. Five of the stations contacted are receiving less gas for sale and have had to cut down on their business hours. However, three operators said that so far they have remained unaffected by the shortage and have not had to make any changes in operation.

William Michael Dunaway of Farmington was a recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 6. At commencement ceremonies, Dunaway was named Commissioned Ensign and awarded the Henry Van Dike Award for high standing in English. After a 30-day leave, Dunaway will report to Newport, Rhode Island, for further education in engineering then he will be stationed on the destroyer USS DuPont for overseas duty. Dunaway is a 1969 graduate of the Farmington High School and has spent the last four years at the Naval Academy.

1963 – 60 years ago

The Board of Education of the Farmington School District R-7 met in regular session Tuesday, June 18, with Mr. Robert D. Lewis, president of the board, presiding. The Board members discussed the additions to the junior high school and senior high school buildings that were constructed by the Harrison and Rickard Company of Cape Girardeau. The Board is withholding final payment until certain items are completed or corrected by the builders. The board requested Superintendent P.J. Newell to inform Harrison and Rickard that they would review the items at the July meeting.

Farmington’s five-digit ZIP Code is 63640. Postmaster Elmer Brown announced today. Everyone in Farmington can use this ZIP Code on all their correspondence to speed mail deliveries and reduce the chance of missent mail, according to the postmaster. ZIP Code, the Post Office Department’s revolutionary new system of improved mail dispatch and delivery goes into effect nationally on July 1. Postmaster Brown stressed the importance of all citizens of Farmington learning this city’s ZIP Code and using it in their return address on all correspondence. In answering mail, he said ZIP Codes taken from return addresses on incoming mail should be used.

The local MFA Central Co-op sponsored a trip to the Merchants Grain Exchange at 5100 Oakland Ave. St. Louis, for the Vocational Agriculture students, Thursday, June 13. H.B. Smith, local MFA Co-op manager, and Floyd Hager, Vocational Agriculture instructor, worked together in planning the trip. Cars were furnished by Mr. Smith, Mr. Hager and Bob Heitmeyer, the 4-H Young Agent of St. Francois County.

A choice opportunity is available to high school and college students in and around Farmington and the Lead Belt area. Now that summer vacation has begun summer jobs have taken the place of classrooms and school activities. For those of you who do not already have summer employment and those of you who have part-time work which leaves you with an excess of free time, interesting and varied service jobs are open at the Farmington State Hospital. They can be done daily, weekly or in whatever combinations of time schedules that will best suit both you and the hospital an hour or two a day, one day a week, two days a week, and so on.

1953 – 70 years ago

Another step in Southwestern Bell Telephone Company’s $350,000 expansion program in and around Farmington is underway and telephone company workmen are installing additional switching equipment to boost the central office capacity from 1,800 to 2,300 telephones. T.M. Mullaly, local manager for the telephone company, said the new equipment, together with vastly expanded outside telephone facilities now under construction or recently completed, will provide telephones for all applicants in Farmington and the surrounding rural areas and will increase long-distance facilities as well.

John R. Thompson, executive vice-president of the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson City, will be the speaker at the Chamber of Commerce meeting at 8 o’clock next Monday night, June 29, at the Legion Hall on Potosi Street. Speaking on “The American Economic System,” Mr. Thompson will present by film slides, flannel board demonstration, and other visual equipment, the influence the American economic system has had on the division of the freedom motive in business and industry upon which the American system is based.

From the Arkansas Gazette at Little Rock, Ark., this article was taken and is of local interest, Mr. Abb McKamey of Imboden, Ark., being a brother of Mrs. Henry Manley of this city: We know that Abb McKamey of Imboden was proud to learn that the Arkansas sorghum he sent to the White House several weeks ago has occupied an important place at the president’s breakfast table ever since. However, Mr. McKamey probably was appalled as we were to hear from GOP State Chairman Osro Cobb that Mr. Eisenhower eats it mixed with cottage cheese — and on toast.

Completion of a new building unit at Ozark Village is the occasion for an “open house” celebration planned for Sunday, June 28, by the Village operators, the Roberts-Lloyd Company, Inc. of Farmington. Ozark Village, which has had growing pains since it was launched several years ago by Raymond S. Roberts and Thomas R. Lloyd, has been enlarged to the extent of 10 additional sleeping units with the construction of a modern “lodge” type building on the tract. The new building will be open for the use of the traveling public on Monday, the day after the open house.

The Press is indebted to W.M. Stamp for one of the most interesting articles on Farmington history we have seen in a long time. The article was in the form of a clipping preserved from the Iron County Register at Ironton, published in 1902, more than 50 years ago. “Isaac,” the correspondent for the Register a half a century ago was T.P. Fitz, father of Sam Fitz of Farmington. The elder Mr. Fitz was a traveling salesman in those days and often wrote of what he saw in the various places he visited.

Cecil Roberts of Farmington with a background of success in the radio field, is branching out into television and plans to have his Bloomington, Illinois, station — WBLN — on the air by October 1. Roberts, owner of a chain of radio stations in Missouri and Kansas and former editor of The Farmington Press, discussed his venture into TV last week.

1943 – 80 years ago

Friends of Dr. C. Homer Appleberry were agreeably surprised this week to find several interesting pictures of the doctor in the current issue of the national picture magazine, Look. Two pages of the magazine were devoted to an American army hospital in the jungles of New Zealand and gave a vivid account of the marvelous work the medical corps is accomplishing under the most trying of conditions. In one picture, Dr. Appleberry was shown performing an operation upon an American aviator who had made a crash landing after a desperate fight with several Jap Zero planes.

Employees and officials of the Farmington and Bonne Terre Rice-Stix shirt factories will stage their annual picnic on Saturday, June 26th, at the River Lodge Club Grounds on the St. Francis River. Ice cream and refreshments will be furnished by the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company. Tickets for the picnic dinner are being sold to the employees and are good for all of the fried chicken, potato salad and chicken gravy one can eat. The event is a highlight among the activities of the hundreds of Rice-Stix employees, and one looked forward to for months with pleasurable anticipation of the good times always enjoyed on the picnic.

The State Social Security Commission has announced the appointment of Mrs. Bob Woolford as County Director in charge of the Commission’s activities in St. Francois County. She replaces Miss Anna L. Cleve, who was recently promoted to the position as Assistant District Supervisor. Mrs. Woolford is being transferred from Perry County where she has been employed as County Director. She will report at the County Office in Farmington on June 21, 1943.

On last Thursday afternoon, Mrs. Floyd Sutherland received a telegram from the War Department stating that her husband had been slightly wounded in action May 24th. Since then, no further word has been received as to the extent of Floyd’s injuries or how he is getting along. The telegram follows: “Regret to inform you your husband, Pvt. Floyd Sutherland, was slightly wounded in action on 24th of May in North American area. You will be advised as reports of condition are received.”

Beginning at 12 o’clock noon on next Wednesday, June 23rd, practically all of the business firms of Farmington will observe through the rest of the summer months a plan of closing each Wednesday afternoon. Members of the joint closing committee of the two local Chambers of Commerce have contacted nearly every business firm in Farmington and with the exception of one neighborhood grocery in the outlying part of town and one retail firm in the business section, all have shown an enthusiastic desire to put the plan into operation.

1933 – 90 years ago

Mrs. Arthur Baumgartner, of Oakville, St. Louis County, was fatally injured early Wednesday morning when a light truck driven by her husband ran off of a small temporary bridge over Kennedy branch just east of Farmington on Highway 32. Mrs. Baumgartner, her husband, their son, Lynn Baumgartner and wife, and two small daughters aged 10 and 11 years, had left their home at Oakville, early Wednesday morning intending to drive to Iron Mountain Lake for an outing. The entire family were riding in Baumgartner’s light Ford truck. They had gone south on Highway 25 and were crossing over from Ste. Genevieve. The bridge where the accident occurred is a single-traffic affair without side walls.

The Missouri Ozarks Savings and Loan Association of Farmington received notice the first of this week from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines stating that they had been admitted to membership in that organization. The Federal Home Loan Banks were created by an act of Congress last year. Before Missouri state organizations could become members it was necessary for the Missouri Legislature to pass an enabling act which was done at the recent session. These banks serve the building and loan associations in a similar fashion to the Federal Reserve System for regular banking institutions.

An order restoring the two-cent local rate on first-class postage on July 1 was signed Monday by Postmaster General Farley. On July 1, postage on letters and other first-class matter, except postal cards and private mailing or postcards, mailed for local delivery at post offices having city, village or rural letter carrier service, will be at the rate of two cents for each ounce, or fraction thereof. The rate on letters mailed to other cities or villages remains at three cents. The rate for cards remains at one cent.

The most extensive campaign of street oiling in the history of Farmington has been underway during the past week according to city officials. On Monday of this week, workmen finished spreading the oil from the fourth tank car and were forced to hold up on the work until another car could be ordered. This is the first year that the City Council has offered to pay half of the cost and the public has been quick to take advantage of this excellent cooperative plan. Before the oil is applied on each street, where necessary, is carefully graded and put in first-class shape.

The two-and-one-half-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Burch of French Village was badly scalded Tuesday when it pulled a pan of hot syrup off of a table and over its shoulders and body. Mrs. Burch had been making syrup and had just removed the kettle from the stove and set it on a table. When she left the room for a minute the child reached for the kettle with the above result. A doctor was hurriedly summoned, and the little child is now getting along as well as could be expected. It was badly burned about the shoulders and arms.