From the Archives

1951 – 70 years ago

In a vigorous talk Monday night before members of the local Parent-Teachers Association, Supt. Clifton R. Bell warned against the attacks of strong and growing-stronger enemies of the public school system in the United States. He said that these attacks are clothed in various disguises but that their aim was always the same — the total destruction of public schools as we know them today. Supt. Bell expressed complete confidence in the future of the public schools if patrons are made aware of the dangers contained in these various onslaughts by the enemies of the schools.

For minds that are not burdened with heavy decisions of peace or war, atomic bombs, jet engines or even the daily cares and worries adults carry, one can find a group such as this, aged five, in the Kindergarten of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School, located at Columbia and South Eastern streets, Farmington. The 20 children, 10 at each of two long oak tables, were actively engaged In color work and little folks conversation, buzzing from busy minds, during their self-chosen activity period the other morning.