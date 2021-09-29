From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Two workers at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington were honored recently with the President's Award for Excellence at the board of trustees meeting. Bertha Blattner, a case worker at Harlan Hall, and Euvera (Sissy) Eldridge, a childcare worker in Lothrop Hall, were presented the awards by Harold Showalter, present of the Presbyterian Children's Service.
The Farmington High School volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday night — but just barely. The Knightettes defeated MAAA conference foe Bismarck 15-11, 16-14 to raise their conference record to 3-1, and their overall record to 10-61. Farmington Coach Chuck Henson said his team did not play fundamentally sound volleyball at Bismarck.
Farmington Mayor Michael O'Brien knows better than anyone that a decision to change the city's form of government from a third-class city to a charter form of government doesn't lie with the city council or with himself. The decision lies with the people of Farmington. Thursday evening, citizens of Farmington had their first opportunity to learn about the charter form of government, also referred to as home rule form of government, as Gary Markenson, executive secretary of the Missouri Municipal League, spoke to more than 50 residents on the benefits of the switch.
Students at Farmington High School will be dismissed at 1:06 p.m. Friday to take part in homecoming festivities planned for that day. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the high school. The parade route is the same as in previous years. It will proceed east on Liberty, then turn south on A Street and turn east on Columbia. The parade will continue on Columbia through downtown Farmington before proceeding back on Liberty to the high
school. The homecoming game will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday against St. Vincent. A tailgate party will be held at the school parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m.
1981 – 40 years ago
Farmers in St. Francois County, like those across the nation, could be the targets of the old gag line, "We've got some good news and some bad news." The good news is that it appears there is a record corn harvest underway in the county. The bad news is that the local elevator prices are down as much as $1.05 a bushel from last fall. Otto Buccholz of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service said Monday that the last time he had checked the local price on corn was down to about $2.65 per bushel. Early corn yields are coming to over 100 bushels per acre, he said.
The entry of Denise Rosener of Farmington produced a first prize in the weekly Press football contest last week. Her perfect 28-24 tiebreaker guess on the score of the U.S.C. win over Oklahoma beating out the second-place entry. Denise wins $15 for her entry, having missed just four games. A week of upsets threw a lot of potential winners out of the race in the contest.
The principal, Jim Dinwiddie of Farmington R-7 Schools, today released the names of five seniors who are being commended in the 27th annual (1982) National Merit Scholarship Program. Letters of commendation will be presented to James K. Alexander, Lorraine S. Allen, Leslie R. Limbaugh, Carol J. Brann, and Timothy L. Myers, who placed among the top 51,000 participants in the current competition.
Every school in the Farmington R-7 district has been burglarized within the past two weeks, assistant superintendent Robert (Bob) McWilliams confirmed Wednesday morning. McWilliams said that the latest burglaries occurred Tuesday night at the W. L. Johns and Franklin elementary schools in Farmington.
1971 – 50 years ago
Farmington's newest merchandising business quietly opened its doors last Saturday in preparation for their Grand Opening on Tuesday, September 28. Walmart's 60,000 square foot home in Farmington is located at the junction of Highway 32 and Potosi Streets at the outskirts of Farmington. Mayor Douglas Ross, Chamber of Commerce president Dean Danieley, Chamber Secretary, Harry Sailor, and Jim Biggs, Chairman of the Chamber's Retail Promotion Committee officially welcomed the new store to the Farmington Community.
Next week hundreds of Farmington-area small-fry will join millions of others throughout the country in a high-pressure campaign to teach parents the facts of fire prevention. The second graders are encouraged to become Fire Prevention Week "pests" by The Hartford insurance Group, sponsors of the Junior Fire Marshal program of fire safety education, Young participants are instructed to enlist the aid of parents in inspecting their homes for fire hazards.
Mrs. Letha H. Miller of Farmington, was notified by telegram from the Secretary of the Army that her son, Spec. Five Charles C. Snider Jr., died in Vietnam on September 9, of unknown causes. The Secretary expressed his deepest regrets. The telegram stated that Spec. Five Snider collapsed in the company area and was taken to a military medical facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A new yellow blinking warning light has been installed at the Highway 67 and Liberty Street intersection a place that has been extremely hazardous. Numerous accidents have occurred there since the new highway was opened about five years ago.
1961 – 60 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Walter McGee of 117 Potosi St., Farmington, celebrated 50 years of marriage with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. last Sunday, September 24. Walter McGee, native of Virginia, and Jennie Gunnett of Iron County were married on September 26, 1911, in Farmington. At the time of their marriage, they both lived in Leadwood.
The Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club will begin its observance of National Business Women's Week on Sunday, October 1st by joining with Club President Mrs. Fanny Knowles in attending the 8:30 church service at Memorial Methodist Church, of which Mrs. Knowles is a member. On Monday morning, October 2nd the club will be hostess for the fifth annual "coffee break."
Villars, Patterson, Parker, and Harper led the Fredericktown Blackcats to a 33-0 triumph over the Farmington Knights last Friday night. Although the Knights tried their best, they were no match for the tougher Fredericktown eleven who battled their way across the Farmington goal line five times.
The Parent-Teacher Association of the Farmington public schools opened the school year Monday night, September 25. A large crowd was in attendance. Mrs. Carl Hutson, membership chairman, said that the group represented only 29% of all parents. Russell J. Mullins, the new president, presided. He presented Mr. William Daniels, devotional chairman, who made short, impressive talk, stressing love and concern for and its high ideals.
1951 – 70 years ago
In a vigorous talk Monday night before members of the local Parent-Teachers Association, Supt. Clifton R. Bell warned against the attacks of strong and growing-stronger enemies of the public school system in the United States. He said that these attacks are clothed in various disguises but that their aim was always the same — the total destruction of public schools as we know them today. Supt. Bell expressed complete confidence in the future of the public schools if patrons are made aware of the dangers contained in these various onslaughts by the enemies of the schools.
For minds that are not burdened with heavy decisions of peace or war, atomic bombs, jet engines or even the daily cares and worries adults carry, one can find a group such as this, aged five, in the Kindergarten of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School, located at Columbia and South Eastern streets, Farmington. The 20 children, 10 at each of two long oak tables, were actively engaged In color work and little folks conversation, buzzing from busy minds, during their self-chosen activity period the other morning.
All St. Francois County is invited to the giant Public Auction being held on Saturday by the Memorial Methodist church of Farmington. Rain or shine, the sale will open promptly at 10 o'clock the morning of Sept. 29 with George E. Smith, auctioneer, in charge at the former Annie Lloyd school building on North Washington street. Furniture, clothing. typewriters, heating stoves, cook stoves, cooking utensils, dishes, feed, and livestock are just a few of the items contributed to the church during the past week to assure the church's second big sale being a complete success.
The Rev. E. C. Cole gave a report of his recent tour of Europe to his fellow Kiwanians at noon Wednesday. Forty-eight persons were present, including Eugene McKinney, science teacher and junior high basketball coach, who was the guest of Supt. C. R. Bell. Dale Brubaker was welcomed by Howard Tetley, president, as a new member for the Farmington club. Tom P. Fitz stated the club's annual variety show would be held Nov. 29 and 30 to raise $435 to pay for a Maico audiometer for use in the various schools in and around the city. This year the show will be called the "Kiwanis Circus Daze."