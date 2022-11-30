From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

A record number of deer were checked in St. Francois County this year — and that mirrors an increase in the statewide harvest over last year. Kurt Kyser, St. Francois County conservation agent, reports that this year 1,421 deer were checked at the county’s three checking stations. Last year the number was 966. Statewide, 150,007 deer were taken. That’s 1,725 more than last year’s total of 148,282. The state record is 161,141 in 1990. “It was definitely a good year for local hunters,” Kyser said. “Our checking stations were kept pretty busy.”

The deadline for non-motorized entries for the city of Farmington’s annual walking Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in downtown Farmington is approaching rapidly. This year’s theme is Christmas in Cartoons, and Laura Long, Farmington Chamber of Commerce marketing director, reminds the public that they are looking for all types of walking groups — church choirs, candle groups, carolers, horse-drawn entries, instrumental groups, business groups, school groups

Christmas is the time for sharing with loved ones, relatives, and friends. It is also the time of year when the needs of the less fortunate become all that more apparent. McDonald’s of Farmington is giving the community the opportunity to share some of its good fortune with a special group of children. The Christmas Wish Tree, established by the Farmington McDonald’s in 1983, is in its ninth year of bringing some extra joy into the lives of residents at the Presbyterian Home For Children of Farmington. Each year the Home For Children makes, as a craft project, hand-painted ornaments to hang on the Christmas tree located in McDonald’s lobby.

Dr. Robert A. Huckstep, M.D., a well-known and highly respected Farmington resident, died Friday, Nov. 28, at his home. He was 71. A retired physician and active community resident, Dr. Huckstep was a former member of the St. Francois County Health Board, a member and past president of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees and a member of the Mineral Area Hospice Board. Dr. Huckstep, who was born in St. Aubert, Mo., was a former physician at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center for five years, a member of the Mineral Area Medical Society, a member of the American Medical Association and a member of the American Society of Internal Medicine.

Nativity scenes, Santas and Yuletide joy are not the only things going around during the holiday season. Thousands of Christmas cards, presents, and donations to various charities will be churning through the U.S. Mail, as well. “Mail as early as you can,” said Kirk MacElrath, Bonne Terre postmaster. “It seems like the mail is heavier this year and is starting earlier.” Postmasters agree that mailing early and mailing smartly can help increase the chances of a happy holiday.

1972 – 50 years ago

Fresh Christmas trees from the Northwoods will go on sale by the Kiwanis Club of Farmington on Saturday, December 9. The trees, mostly Scotch pine, are to come from Michigan and will be displayed on the Fitz Chevrolet-Buick used car lot at 215 West Liberty. A few of the trees will be spruce, cut in the cold country. There will be a good selection of trees from 5 to 7 feet tall. Others will be available in 8- and 9-foot heights. Prices will vary according to height.

The St. Francois County Chapter of the American Cancer Society met November 21, 1972, at 7:30 p.m., at the home of Mrs. C.H. Cozean of Farmington. Colin Stahlhut, district representative of the American Cancer Society, was present and showed a film on the Cancer Environmental Research Program. The business meeting was conducted by the retiring president, Rolla Gordon. The new slate of officers for 1973 was announced. They are president, Dr. Marvin C. Dobbs; recording secretary, Mrs. M. Del Bequette; corresponding secretary, Mrs. Jim Boyd; treasurer, Mrs. Edward Klein; medical advisor, Dr. Norma Farmer; county treasurer for memorials, Rolla Gordon; educational chairman, Mrs. Herb Sheets; publicity, Mrs. Ken Douglas; dressing and loan closet chairman, Mrs. LeRoy McCallister; and cancer preventive medicine chairman, Mrs. C.H. Cozean.

The Farmington Jaycees are once again sponsoring the Tree of Lights in memory of the late Dean Danieley. A huge Christmas Tree will be placed on the lawn of Farmington City Hall, and for each one-dollar ($1.00) donation, a light will be added to the tree. All proceeds from this event will be used for the Farmington Little League ballpark, which is being built on Morris Street, north of the Armory. Please leave your donations at either the Farmington T.V. and Appliance Store or Sanitary Barber Shop in Farmington and help light our tree and support this worthwhile project.

Woman’s Day will be observed at the Farmington Christian Church next Sunday, Dec. 3, at the morning worship hour. The women of the church will lead the worship, and Mrs. Larry Dashiell, wife of the minister of the Compton Heights Christian Church of St. Louis, will be the speaker. The theme for the service will be “Let the World Know.” The church women participating in the service will be Mrs. Max Graham, Mrs. Wilma Brown, Miss Lucille Simpson, Mrs. Paul Medley, Mrs. Robert A. Pauls, Mrs. James Plummer, Mrs. George L. Watkins, Jr., Mrs. Earl Thomas, and Mrs. John Wyatt. The choir, under the direction of Mrs. Robert A Huckstep, will sing the anthem, “Laudamus Te.”

1962 – 60 years ago

Soon the season of Christmas will be here. People everywhere will be singing Christmas carols. Windows, stores, homes, lawns, and streets will display the bright and colorful decorations of the season. Special church services and school programs will bring many people together to celebrate the birth of Christ. The wonderful spirit of Christmas will be shared between people through the exchange of gifts and friendly greetings. At State Hospital Number 4 in Farmington, Missouri, Christmas will also be celebrated, but in many respects only with the help of thoughtful community persons.

Karen McDaniel was crowned by the Farmington Future Farmers at their annual Barnwarming Saturday, November 11, in the Vocational Agriculture building. The Queen’s attendants were Judy Mullins, escorted by Steve Swink, Jamie Francis, escorted by Ronnie Hale; Rita Cole, escorted by Justin White, and Joyce Dement, escorted by Jimmy Lewis. Steve Swink, FFA president, crowned the queen. The shop was seasonally decorated with colorful brush, straw, crêpe paper and balloons with a throne made of straw and artificial grass. Square dancing, cookies and doughnuts, root beer and cider were enjoyed by all.

Lions roared at the Farmington State Hospital Saturday night as the patients were treated to the presentation of a Variety Show put on by St. Louis’ South Side Lions Club. This is the second consecutive year that this talented and fun-loving group has come to Farmington to entertain the State Hospital patients with excepts from their annual benefit show. The auditorium was packed with some 500 patients and visitors when Dr. Emmett F. Hector, hospital superintendent, introduced Lion Elmer Thiemann. Mr. Thiemann go the show underway by leading a community sing. Thiemann said they were here to entertain, and for the next hour and a half, entertain they did.

The second annual “college night’ program will be at the Junior College of Flat River Wednesday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium, according to Don Shook, Dean. All high school seniors and juniors and their parents in the counties of St. Francois, Madison, Iron, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve is invited. The principals and counselors in the high schools located in these counties have been notified of the college night program and are making arrangements for students to attend.

1952 – 70 years ago

A strike of more than six weeks duration at the Farmington Rice-Stix shirt factory has been terminated, and production at the plant is being resumed this week. Settlement of the strike, which began October 9, was announced in St. Louis Friday following a meeting of the negotiating parties. Union employees affiliated with the CIO Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America had won bargaining rights at the factory earlier this year and went out on strike because of a dispute over the contract.

Mrs. Elmer McClanahan was re-elected president of the County Home Economics Council for the coming year at the regular meeting Friday, November 21st. Mrs. H.C. Detring was elected vice-president; Mrs. Eugene Cole, secretary-treasurer; Miss Edna Warren, reporter; Mrs. Warren Stover, parliamentarian; Mrs. J.L. Wright, song leader. Seventy members from 24 clubs were present to receive information regarding their duties as officers for the next year. Mr. Hugh Nutt conducted the class for presidents, vice presidents, and parliamentarians.

The Rev. W.E. Griesse of North Little Rock, Arkansas, has accepted the call to become the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Farmington. He plans to move to Farmington before the middle of December. He will conduct his farewell sermon in North Little Rock on December 7. Pastor Griesse was born in Lockwood, Missouri, on May 11, 1917. He attended the Christian Day School in Alma, Missouri. He did his preparatory work at St. Paul’s College in Concordia, Missouri. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in 1940.

That the majority of the people in our county have much to be thankful for during the holiday season is the contention of the St. Francois County Tuberculosis Association, which is now conducting its annual TB Christmas Seal sale to raise funds to combat the disease in this area during 1953. The average family is free of the disease, according to Mrs. H. J. Sailor, association president of Farmington, and for this, they can be both grateful and thankful. But it is because of the ease with which TB germs are spread that the county organization never dares let up its effort to keep the disease under control.

1942 – 80 years ago

“There may not be much glamour in homemaking, but it is one of the important wartime jobs that women can do,” Mrs. Chas. Schuttler told members of Home Economics Extension Clubs at the sixth annual achievement day held in Farmington on October 30. Other important jobs of rural women are building morale, cooperating with community programs, food production and conservation. Some things farm women should not do are hate and hoard. It isn’t smart, and it isn’t patriotic to complain and criticize.

Registration for basic “A” and “D” gasoline rationing books will be held at the 12 high schools of St. Francois County on November 12, 13, and 14, according to T.J. Watkins, Administrator, War Price & Rationing Board No. 94. High schools at which registration will be as follows: Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Doe Run, Elvins, Esther, Farmington, Flat River, Frankclay, Knob Lick, Leadwood and Libertyville. To be eligible for the basic book, the applicant must have completely filled out the application form and have previously disposed of all but five tires. Any tires in excess of the four tires on the car and spare, regardless of their condition, will automatically bar the applicant from receiving a basic ration book.

A deal was consummated last Saturday whereby Berl J. Miller purchased the entire interest of John A. Neidert in the Neidert Funeral Home. The transaction includes the building, equipment, rolling stock, and goodwill. Effective from that date, the concern will be known as the Miller Funeral Home. Mr. Miller came to Farmington from Perryville a year ago last March and bought a one-quarter interest in the funeral home. When Mr. Neidert decided to retire from the business, Mr. Miller was given first chance at buying out his share and quickly agreed to do so.

Citizens of St. Francois County again went over the top on their purchase of War Savings Bonds during the month of October when they purchased bonds amounting to $119,029.75. The quota for the past month was $99,300.00 based on the issue price of the bonds. Thus, the county exceeded its quota by $19,729.75, a fact for which we may give ourselves a mental “pat on the back” and start stacking up on the November quota. According to Chairman Hyatt, St. Francois County has exceeded its quota by a good margin in the past two months, but it is expected that the county quota will be raised to a point considerably higher than that of the past two months.

1932 – 90 years ago

Ted Key, manager of the Farmington Aggies, independent town football team, has announced that his team will play the St. Louis Trojans, champions of St. Louis, on the Doss Field at Farmington next Sunday afternoon in the closing game of the season. The Trojans have made an impressive record during the past season. They have suffered only one defeat, at the hands of Staunton, Illinois, a team strong enough to hold the St. Louis Gunners, professional eleven, to a 12-0 score. The Aggies have won three games, lost three, and tied one game. They are by far the best independent team ever assembled in Farmington.

With very slight changes, practically all of the 1931 members of the Board of Directors of the Farmington Charity organization were named to succeed themselves for the balance of 1932 and until the next annual meeting in the fall of 1933. Officers and members of the board include the following. President J.S. Clay; Vice-President W.L. Johns; Secretary-Treasurer S.F. Isenman; Members of the Executive Committee, P.H. Teal, Chairman, Lyman Matthews, J.S. Clay; additional board members, Harry Denman, Fred Karsch, F.W. Davis, Fred Schramm, B.T. Gentges, C.A. Tetley, John Roberts, Mrs. M.P. Cayce, Mrs. L.B. Coghill and Mrs. Mary Helber.

On Monday of this week, a jury in the Federal Court at St. Louis returned a verdict in the case of John L. Jones against the St. Joseph Lead Company in favor of the plaintiff, Mr. Jones, for the sum of $15,000. Mr. Jones formerly lived at Desloge and had worked for the Desloge Consolidated Lead Company and afterward for the St. Joseph Lead Company at Desloge. His case was based upon a claim that while working for the St. Joseph Lead Company in its water-softening plant at Desloge, he suffered a disease to his right lung because of the inhalation of dust.

The Monday Club met Nov. 28 with Mrs. Roy Johnson with a fine attendance. The annual gift of $5.00 was voted for the local orphanage, and $3.00 was given to assist in the Xmas decorations for the city. Mrs. C.B. Denman made a generous gift of $25.00 to the club to be used for charity, part of which was given to assist in relief work at Iron Mountain. An interesting and unusual program for the Thanksgiving season was given, after which delicious refreshments were served, and a social hour enjoyed