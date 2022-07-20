From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on Thursday included an introduction to the newest chamber member — its new marketing director Laura Long. Long beat out over 100 applicants vying for the newly created job. “Our next priority (after getting a new Chamber of Commerce building) was to get a marketing director whose sole responsibility would be to market the Chamber of Commerce in a variety of ways,” said Kevin Engler, Chamber of Commerce president.

Last week’s Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting concerned a proposal for establishing a police academy on the MAC campus and a request to expand the nursing programs. Regarding the police academy, Vocational Dean Al Sullivan said, “There’s a void in this area for this type of program.”

The withdrawal of Ross Perot from the presidential race drew contrasting reactions from two county residents deeply involved in the area petition drive to place Perot’s name on the state ballot. “He’s a scoundrel! He’s a yellow dog! He’s a bigger coward than I could ever dream of being!” exclaimed Tom Nichols of Farmington. Nichols was possibly the first county resident to obtain and circulate petitions for the Texas tycoon. Helen Johnson of Farmington, who directed the Perot For President Grassroots Club, was less severe in her reaction to Perot’s pullout. “He has my admiration and deep respect. He must have agonized over his decision quite awhile. But there’s a message in all this that has gotten lost,” she said.

Nine people were arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night after being field-tested at a police sobriety checkpoint. According to Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder, 1,112 vehicles were stopped between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. at Karsch Blvd. and Maple Valley. In addition to the nine arrests, police issued 18 tickets for offenses ranging from broken headlights to failure to wear seat belts. Oder said 10 Farmington police officers and 10 Highway Patrol troopers checked motorists. He said nine DWIs out of over 1,000 drivers was “a very small number.”

1982 – 40 years ago

A tide of parents washed into the Farmington School Board meeting Tuesday night and washed out with their proposal for starting school later in the year. A proposal to start school later than the planned starting date of August 19 was defeated by the board in a three-to-three vote. Four yes votes were required to pass the measure. A group of 10 vocal parents showed up to the school board meeting to try to convince board members that starting school that early in August would be very detrimental to their children.

Accusations of patient abuse at Farmington State Hospital were aired Tuesday evening by Chris Condon of Channel 5 television. The investigation now underway alleges that three hospital employees abused patients in the Geriatrics Unit through shoving, slapping and verbal abuse. According to a hospital spokesman, these employees have been moved to an area of hospital employment that does not involve patient care.

Troy Dow Rich, son of Logan and Sharon Rich of Farmington, died June 18, 1982, in the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis as a result of a motorcycle accident. Rich, a senior at the Farmington High School was 16 years, 10 months and 18 days old at the time of his death. He was enrolled in a two-year class on small engines through the Vo Tec program of the school and had taken pride in winning the VICA statesman award.

The Farmington City Council meeting was highlighted Monday night by the passage of a new drug ordinance and the appointment of an interim city attorney. James Freer, who was runner-up in the previous election for city attorney, was chosen to take over the position abandoned by Kenneth Pratte. Freer is a partner in the law firm of Colson Wagner and Freer in Farmington. Pratte resigned to concentrate on his campaign for Circuit Judge, Division II.

1972 – 50 years ago

The 26th Annual 4-H Round-Up will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds on July 26, 27 and 28. Of special interest to people of our community will be the exhibits made by 4-H members this year. They will be on display Thursday evening. The barbecue will be the highlight and barbecued chicken or ham will be served from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27. The barbecue is also the source of funds for Round-Up.

Dr. Fred A. Walker, Executive Director of Presbyterian Homes of Missouri, Inc., and Administrator of Presbyterian Homelife of Farmington and Fulton, Missouri, left Wednesday morning for Russia to attend the meeting of the International Society of Gerontology. There will be a total of sixty doctors (M.D.’s), psychiatrists, and sociologists in this particular group surveying hospitals and other nursing facilities for the aging in the U.S.S.R.

The four-day Democratic party convention ended early last Friday at Miami Beach, Florida, with the selection of Senator George S. McGovern to head the November ticket and Thomas F. Eagleton, Freshman Senator of Missouri, as his running mate. Eagleton, 42, of St. Louis, comes with a well-rounded background to justify the choice for the second-highest office of the United States and one who could fill the presidency in an enviable manner if the need should arise.

Hiring of a director to coordinate a $100,000 drug education program awarded De Soto Public Schools beginning July 1 was announced Tuesday by Rolland W.T. Jones, superintendent. Jerry L. Owen of Farmington has been named the director for the three-year program in De Soto, hoping to become a model plan for other districts of comparable size in the state and nation to follow and effectively utilize, Jones said.

1962 – 60 years ago

Well No. 7, one of the five wells supplying water to the City of Farmington, was put out of commission temporarily yesterday morning shortly after seven o’clock when the electric motor which operates the pump at the well burned. No damage was done to the pump or pump building as the structure is fireproof and only oil and wiring insulation caught fire. The motor was immediately dispatched to Cape Girardeau for rebuilding or exchange. Meanwhile, Well No. 7 which is located off West Liberty Street east of the Senior High School will be out of service.

Farmington shoppers were receiving “Auction Dollars” this week beginning Thursday morning as the sales promotion sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce got into full swing. Purchasers will receive “Auction Dollars” from participating firms who will match their customers’ purchases dollar for dollar with limits of $100 in Auction Dollars for any one purchase. The promotion will be climaxed with a big street auction on the courthouse square Friday afternoon.

Mrs. Hollie Detring and Mrs. Elise Rickus Bohs, kindergarten teachers at Washington Elementary, and Mrs. Grace Lerche, a teacher at W.L. Johns School in Farmington, have recently completed a workshop study of the needs and abilities of the kindergarten-aged child at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. An enrollment of 60 teachers, supervisors, and principals from the district participated in observations at the kindergarten and did committee work and research on the activities of young children.

A special meeting of the City Planning Commission Board was held on Tuesday evening July 10 in the City Library with all members present. Chairman Dr. George L. Watkins introduced Mr. Robert Simonds of the Planning Section of the State Industrial Commission, Jefferson City, who explained the purpose and function of a planning commission. Mr. Simonds pointed out that the planning commission involves every phase of the city and its development.

1952 – 70 years ago

The 328 boys and girls enrolled in 4-H clubs in St. Francois County will hold their annual Roundup on Friday and Saturday, August 1st and 2nd at the Desloge High School. This Roundup gives the 4-H members a chance to see the results of their year’s work compared with the work of other boys and girls in the county. Every member is urged to exhibit his or her work. All parents, leaders, and friends of 4-H will be interested in seeing the approximately 375 exhibits which are expected.

Phil Donnelly wound up a week of vigorous campaigning in Southeast Missouri Saturday with a major address at Farmington. Missouri’s hard-hitting former Governor spoke from the courthouse steps in Farmington Saturday afternoon following a strenuous hand-shaking tour of Bonne Terre, Desloge and Flat River earlier in the day. He was warmly received everywhere he went and as the result of his full day of campaigning, observers predicted he would receive a thumping vote of confidence in St. Francois County in the August primary in his race for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

Two of the events that most of those attending 4-H Camp, at the Union Electric Country Club July 14 and 15, will long remember, were the plane “ride” and the square-dancing sessions. The group left Farmington at 6:30 a.m. July 14 and journeyed to Bonne Terre where others were picked up. There were 71 on board when the group departed about 7:15. A short tour through the Lincoln-Mercury Auto Assembly Plant was a little disappointing because the steel strike had caused most of the operations there to shut down.

A bountiful picnic dinner was enjoyed by sixty people, members of the Women’s Club of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and their families, Tuesday, July 22, on the spacious lawn of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rickus. The beverage and the entertainment for the evening were furnished by the hostesses, Mrs. Charles Herbst and Mrs. William Mattingly. Rev. and Mrs. Pardieck and Mr. and Mrs. Wilkerson, Mrs. Harry Kollmeyer and son, Michael, and Mrs. Lois Freese were guests.

1942 – 80 years ago

John A. Kettinger, 50, postmaster at Weingarten for the past eight years, committed suicide at noon Wednesday by shooting himself six times with a .22-gauge rifle. No reason was advanced for his rash act. A veteran of the last war, he had been in his usual health and had no financial worries as far as the public knew. He had been heard to complain of the many restrictions on business today but had never expressed any resentment of the locating of the internment camp at Weingarten. None of his land was taken for the campgrounds.

A new Methodist Youth Fellowship for young people of the Murphy-Long and Carleton Memorial churches of ages 15 to 23 inclusive was organized last week as the direct result of Caravan Week at the two churches. All young people of these ages in the two Methodist churches or any of their meetings are automatically members of this club of Methodist Youth organized to work in the fields of worship, world friendship, community service, and recreation.

Fifty-four young men from St. Francois County left for Jefferson Barracks yesterday morning in the Selective Service. They will undergo physical examinations and those that fail to pass will return home. The ones passing the physical examination will be permitted to return home for two weeks if they wish. It is our understanding that the county’s quota of men for the month of August has been set 254, and that the number called will steadily increase in the future. Married men will be taken soon, and those with dependents will probably be called this winter.

Information secured by us this week is to the effect that the concentration camp to be constructed at Weingarten will house prisoners of war and will be guarded by a detachment of soldiers from the regular Army. Other concentration camps under construction in the country are contemplated as homes for enemy aliens. One camp in Arkansas will have ten thousand acres of land to be farmed by Japanese from the Western States, who will have considerable freedom and will be housed in family units.

1932 – 90 years ago

The Ritz Theatre, which was closed from Tuesday until Sunday of last week for the installation of Western Electric Sound Equipment, reopened last Sunday and the new equipment seems to warrant all of the boosts that it has received. The new sound system is of the very latest type and spreads the sound evenly over the entire building. Western Electric equipment is now used in ninety percent of the theatres of this country. Mr. Karsch is to be commended upon the progressive spirit he has shown in keeping the Ritz right up to the minute with all of the latest improvements.

People of this vicinity were greatly surprised at about fifteen minutes of nine last Friday evening when they glanced skyward to notice a large dirigible come into view from a northerly direction. The ship was lighted up for night traveling and made a very beautiful sight. It hovered directly over the downtown section for several minutes and then speeded up its motors and quickly disappeared heading back towards St. Louis. The ship is thought to have been on night maneuvers from Scott Field.

No stock show will be held this year according to members of the St. Francois County Fair Association who reached this decision at a meeting of the Board of Directors last week. Economic conditions are unfavorable according to members of the Board for holding a fair with the possibility of paying expenses, and the Board feels that it would not be good management to take a chance on sinking all or a part of its reserve in putting on a fair this year.

While no official orders have reached postmaster Evans, he has stated to The Press that his force may occupy the new post office by the first of next month. With the exception of the wiring, work has just about been completed on the new building. New fixtures are installed in the new post office and the August 1st date would give the employees a weekend period in which to move to the new quarters.