From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Secretary of State Roy Blunt, a candidate for governor, flew into Farmington Friday and proposed the creation of financial incentives for progressive school districts. The incentives would help school districts to develop effective programs to prepare youth for today’s world “by improving the curriculum and decreasing the dropout rate.” Blunt also said the PAYS (Program Assisting Youth Success) school at Farmington High seems like a good idea that is working. PAYS is a school catering to dropouts and would-be dropouts, which enables youth, like teen moms, to acquire diplomas.

The 16th annual Mineral Area Special Olympics was held at Farmington High School’s Haile Memorial Stadium last Friday. Participating in the day’s events were Arcadia Valley R-II Schools, Bismarck R-V Schools, Central R-III Schools, Farmington R-VII Schools, North County R-I Schools, Potosi R-III Schools, Valley of Caledonia R-VI Schools, West County R-IV, PATH (Parents Association for Touching the Handicapped), Washington County Handicapped Center, the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, Special Acres in Flat River, and Citadel in Potosi. Over 650 participants and coaches participated in events that included track and field, softball throw, and wheelchair races.

When City Clerk Phyllis Hartup arrived in Farmington in 1976, the city’s annual budget stood near $4 million. Today, it pushes $11 million as the population closes in on 13,000 residents. “The past few years have shown an increase of about $1 million a year,” Hartrup said of the burgeoning budget. “As the city has grown, so has the paperwork. Thank God for computers.” City Hall computerized three years ago. It was a hair-raising switchover from pencils, filing cabinets and duplicate copies, says Hartrup, who remembers 50-hour work weeks and “few real lunch hours.”

The eighth annual Health Fair, sponsored by Farmington Community Medical Center, will be held Saturday, May 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of Memorial United Methodist Church on North Street in Farmington. The theme for this year’s event is “CARE AROUND THE CLOCK” and will have a ‘50s flavor complete with cars from the ‘50s on display by the Midwest Rodders Club. Other new attractions will be fingerprinting of children and drug awareness information from the Farmington Police Department and a visit from the Life Beat air medical helicopter.

1982 – 40 years ago

When Denver Ratliff steps down from his job as superintendent of the Farmington Water and Sewer Department next month, the city will lose a man who has been a public servant of the community for 36 years. “It has been nice to work with all of the public,” Ratliff said. “Everyone has just been wonderful.” In honor of his outstanding devotion to his job and the city, a retirement luncheon was thrown in Ratliff’s honor on Tuesday. “Denver has worked just about 24-hours a day, even on weekends,” said Ratliff’s wife, Louise. “So, now we may have the time to take some short vacations,” she said.

“It is very important for you to get the proper identification before you sell liquor to anyone.” Officer Charles Giessing of the Farmington Police Department emphasized that statement in talking to the liquor store attendants at a recent meeting between law officers and store licensees. After Giessing and Trooper Paul Etheridge provided the free legal advice, they proceeded to tell the store clerks just how to spot a bogus identification card. Trooper Etheridge has worked with St. Louis law enforcement agencies in helping to track down false identification cards and his experience in the large city led him to make some generalizations about the false IDs usually found in this area.

The annual ECMO Shrine parade and horse show will be held in Farmington this weekend. The parade on Saturday will form at the Wilson Rozier Park and pass through downtown Farmington at 1 p.m. The horse show will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. Farmington merchants are urged to fly their flags on this Saturday in conjunction with the parade.

Following the theft in August of 1981 of the two brass candelabras at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Farmington, replacement plans were discussed. The cost to replace the stolen candelabras would have cost $600. In lieu of purchasing a new set, it was decided by the elders of the church to ask Vicar Charles Byer to design a set. The plans were then given to William Miller who constructed the set out of white oak from his own land. The set, taking three months for completion, contains a number of symbols. The cross, and the two Greek letters, the alpha and the omega, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet, and in reference to the scripture where Christ says, “I am the alpha and the omega. I am the first and the last.”

1972 – 50 years ago

Optimist Clubs and their members continue to sponsor and support programs aimed at combating crime and disrespect for law. Mayor Douglas Ross has officially proclaimed the week of May 1-7 as “Respect for The Law Week” in Farmington and asks that all citizens join with the Optimists in carrying the message of respect for law to other citizens, by example, and to exercise responsible citizenship. Crime and its effect upon the lives and property of our citizens continues undiminished, despite efforts by government, citizens organizations and many individuals. There is still a reluctance on the part of many people to involve themselves in actions to insure the protection, rights and wellbeing of their fellow citizens.

Mrs. Margaret O’Sullivan, whose family had had phone service at 319 Warren Street since 1910, may hold the Farmington record for continuous phone service at the same address, according to Tom Schumpert, Southwestern Bell manager. The 62-year service is the longest reported here, Schumpert said. Prompting the response from Mrs. O’Sullivan was an item in Telephone Talk, a monthly publication Southwestern Bell encloses with its bills. The item invited readers to top the record of a customer who reported having continuous service at the same address 53 years.

“Half the kids I know are trying to find a way to get it together.” “Sometimes I wonder if it’s worth TRYING to get it together.” “Aw, come on — drugs or God… what’s the difference?” “I’m no atheist, but I don’t know about your Jesus thing.” These are just a few of the lines from the folk musical “Natural High” to be presented by the youth of the First Baptist Church and Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. The presentation will be held in the Farmington Middle School Auditorium, Saturday and Sunday evening at 7:30 on May 6-7. The presentation is under the direction of John Jackson, minister of music and youth/First Baptist and Steve Parker, director of vocal activities at Farmington Senior High and director of music/Memorial United Methodist.

Gary Prayter addressed the Kiwanis Club of Farmington at noon, April 26, at Holiday Inn Jr. Prayter, a representative of General Motors for the Chevrolet Division, explained how GM plans to combat air pollution by specific refinements in car manufacturing to eliminate more of the gasses that endanger the health of the nation’s communities. The speaker detailed some of the technical steps that could be followed to remove more and more hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide from the atmosphere. A color fill entitled, “Our Pollution from Cars Clearing Up” was shown following his remarks.

1962 – 60 years ago

A 53-minute Cerebral Palsy Drive will be conducted on the evening of Monday, May 7, by the Jaycee Wives of Farmington. The United Cerebral Palsy Association, through its annual drives, seeks to collect funds with which to provide care for the stricken and to finance research into the cause and cure of cerebral palsy. A noteworthy aspect of the local drive is that 70%of the money raised in the drive remains in the local county chapter, with 5% allotted to state headquarters and 25% to the national headquarters for research.

The Norman L. Rigdon Post 5896, Veterans of Foreign Wars, met Tuesday, April 24, for the regular meeting with 73 members present. Commander John Cresswell presided over the business session. There will be a dance at the post home Saturday, April 28. Music will be by the “Swingtones” featuring Miss Brenda Kiefer. All VFW members and their friends are invited to attend. It was announced that the city of Farmington Light Department had installed lighting facilities in the park area adjacent to the VFW Post home.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce began its drive to raise funds for additional room at the Puritan Fashions factory on Tuesday, April 24, with a number of substantial contributions being turned in to get the drive off to a good start. Approximately $80,000 is needed for construction of the additional facilities at the Puritan Fashions plant at South A and First streets in Farmington. The construction plans call for an addition of 25,000 square feet of floor space for the production of Paddle and Saddle sportswear and Jon Collins young ladies’ wear.

The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce will sponsor their annual Teenage Safe Driving Road-e-o this Sunday at 1:00 on the Heck’s IGA Foodliner lot. This will be a preliminary contest with the winner from Farmington going on to state competition and national level Road-e-o if possible. The program is open to all persons who have not reached their 19tj birthday on or before August 9, 1962, and they must not be married or ever have been married at the time of the national finals. Entrants shall be declared ineligible to enter or further participate if they have been found guilty of a moving traffic violation by a competent court within a six-month period prior to the final day of the National Finals.

1952 – 70 years ago

General Eisenhower was endorsed for president by the state convention of St. Francois County Republicans here Tuesday night. A resolution was passed instructing delegates to the state convention in Kansas City June 2 to vote for national delegates favorable to Ike’s candidacy. In another resolution passed by the county GOP Tuesday night, A.D. “Bud” Welch of St. Louis County was endorsed for national committeeman from Missouri. The following were elected delegates to the district convention in Salem April 29: Frank May, George Karsch, C.E. Rozier, Felix Pogue, Irene Meyer, Mildred Hogenmiller, Arthur Miller, Edna Eads, Beulah Garner, Edna Mueller, N.A. Gerig and Grace Hausherr.

According to information received this week, the Reconstruction Finance Corporation has approved a $50,000 loan to the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital Association Inc. of Farmington. The loan was approved for the purpose of paying part of the costs for remodeling and completion of the new building going up on Highway 61 about a mile north of Farmington, and also to purchase hospital equipment. The loan will mature in 10 years and bear 5% interest. Is understood the overall cost of the building and equipment will e $121,166. Security for the loan was a first lien on the several acres of land, the building and equipment.

Senator Robert A. Taft, of Ohio, candidate for the Republican nomination for president of the United States, will make a whirlwind tour of central and southeastern Missouri next Saturday, April 26, to stump for delegates to the nominating convention, Royal L. Coburn, chairman of the Missouri Taft-for-President committee announced. Senator Taft is scheduled to make a brief talk on the courthouse steps in Farmington and will be introduced by Col. Ivan Forshee, county GOP chairman. The program will be broadcasted by KREI.

Elsewhere in this issue of The Press will be found a notice to all dog owners. The notice in effect states that beginning at once the city ordinance governing dogs is to be strictly enforced. A few years ago the city council repealed an old ordinance that provided for the licensing of dogs and enacted the present ordinance instead which prohibits anyone owning a dog or dogs to let them run at large. All dogs much be restrained either by keeping them in a pen or on a leash. We have been informed by the Committee of the City Council having this matter in charge that the City Police will be instructed to start at once impounding all dogs found “roaming” about town.

1942 – 80 years ago

Magic and fun for everyone… Magic that would make the Thief of Bagdad “wall-eyed” with envy. A bewildering whirlpool of sensational “mystic” surprises that will widen your eyes with astonishment is promised those who attend the WAYNE “MAGIC” CIRCUS to be held at the Long Memorial Hall, Friday, April 24, 1942, at 8:00 p.m. This show comes to this community through the courtesy of Allied Mills, Inc., manufacturers of Wayne Feeds, and L.E. Bollinger, the local Wayne Feed dealer. Clifford P. Kirkpatrick, the man who mystifies magicians, is the featured attraction of the circus. Mr. Kirkpatrick, veteran magician and globetrotter, has performed magic for more than 34 years.

Since the drastic edict of the Farmington City Council last week there has been renewed action on the dog license front. Up to the time of the council meeting, the licenses sold b the City Marshal numbered only 51, one of which was for a female dog. Since then 58 dog owners have been directed to the City Collector’s office where the licenses are now on sale. Of the 58 sold in the past few days, two were for female dogs.

The Twenty-Five Gardeners met Monday evening, April 20th, at the home of Mrs. Elmer Brown with Mrs. S. Burneson as co-hostess. Twenty-one members answered roll call. The club voted five dollars to be given to the Women’s Field Army for the Control of Cancer. An invitation was extended to the club from the Farmington Garden Club to participate in the flower show the latter is sponsoring May 22nd and 23rd. Miss Ruth Flett and Mrs. Ray Barwick were elected as delegates to attend the Annual Garden Club Convention to be held at Columbia, Missouri. Our guest speaker was Mrs. Roland Sims who reviewed the book, “The Human Side of Birds,” by Royal Dixon.

1932 – 90 years ago

The Farmington High School track team competing in the St. Francois County high school track meet at Flat River last Saturday succeeded in winning their fourth consecutive championship although hard pressed by Bonne Terre and Flat River who placed second and third respectively. Farmington scored 37 ½ points; Bonne Terre, 31 points; Flat River, 27 points; Elvins, 15 points and Bismarck, 6 ¼ points. Chalmer Yates of Farmington was the high point man, winning 15 points by placing first in the 120-yard high hurdles, the high jump and the 220-yard low hurdles. Jones E. Klein of Farmington scored 10 points by winning the shot put and discus events.

The drive for funds to secure a Rice-Stix Shirt factory for Farmington is still undecided but the outlook is favorable. A meeting of the committee in charge of the arrangements was held Wednesday night when the following facts were reported. Out of the $25,000 that must be raised by pledges, the committee had on hand $15,500 cash. $2,200 more could be expected to be paid in within the next week. $3,400 balance due on pledges in which partial payments had been made could be counted on with reasonable certainty. The remaining $3,900 consists of pledges on which no payment had been made but most of them are considered to be good.

No doubt this year will see a number of automotive accidents. The human element in driving can’t be controlled as we would like it to be. But manufacturers have done their part to make cars safer than ever. Drivers should help by being alert, careful and avoiding recklessness. Modern all-steel bodies, four-wheel breaks, well-tussed frames and low centers of gravity and safety glass are just a few of the features which make the 1932 cars safer. To take the best advantage of these safety factors let every driver take a safety pledge this year.

The one-story residence belonging to Mrs. Hazel B. Forster and located two blocks south of Columbia on Washington Street was almost completely destroyed by a fire of undetermined origin at about two o’clock Wednesday morning. The house has been vacant for the past two years and the fire was probably started by persons who had broken in seeking a place to spend the night. The blaze had sufficient start before it was noticed that the fire department could not prevent an almost total loss.

