From the Archives

30 years ago – 1991
On a weekend in America when cities such as Washington and New York were celebrating the recent United States victory in the Persian Gulf, Harry Powell of Farmington was celebrating his own military experience. This celebration was established so Powell and his World War II friends could relive old times and catch up on current news. Ten of Powell’s Second Infantry Division friends came to Farmington for the group’s annual reunion. Members came from as far away as South Carolina, Texas, and Minnesota.
One aspect of Larry Jackman’s job as director of the Presbyterian Home for Children is to find the silver lining of every cloud that billows over the home. On June 8 of this year, Jackman celebrated a silver accomplishment of his own. June 8, 1966 was the day Jackman was ordained a Presbyterian minister. Tuesday night, he was honored for his achievement. Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Ste. Genevieve where Jackman is currently pastor, and staff and residents of PHC presented Jackman, 49, with tokens commemorating his 25 years as a minister.
“If you build it, he will come…” Shoeless Joe Jackson might not round the bases at the new sports complex being built in Farmington, but Parks and Recreation Director Bud Norman is hoping the complex will become a field of dreams for many local residents. The complex is located on Ste. Genevieve Avenue behind the Farmington R-VII Board of Education office. When completed, the complex will have four fields, each with 300-foot fences, a parking lot, concession area, storage facility and a state-of-the-art lighting system.
Students from Farmington High School attended the 1991 Future Homemakers of America State Leadership Conference, June 5-7 at the University of Missouri. The students were among 1,600 delegates from across the state who represented 13,000 members of Future Homemakers of America. Carla Cartee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Cartee, and Cecelia Heberlie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Heberlie, attended the conference from Farmington. Local chapter advisor Karen A. Croskey also attended.
40 years ago – 1981
No informational pickets were expected to shop up at the Farmington post office today, despite urgings on the part of the nation’s two largest postal units for participation in “Postal Action and Solidarity Day, USA.” Local representatives of the American Postal Workers Union and the National Association for Letter Carriers said personnel would not be available for picket duty simply because of work schedules. “We only have one man who will not be on duty Thursday, and he is getting married next week and won’t have time to walk a picket,” said the head of the carriers’ association. Nobody else is available, he said.
Residents of Farmington may be facing an increase in the sewer user rate, but not before members of the City Council have given the matter a much closer look. The sewer and water committee of the Council learned Monday night that sewer department operations are running deeply in the red this year, with costs of $128,516 while receipts have been $74,197. It is not the first year for a deficit, city administrator Roger Hoehn explained. The program was in the read about $63,000 in 1980 and the 1979 deficit was in the neighborhood of $55,000.
It is “show and tell” time tonight at the Farmington Board of Education Building and the topic is school finances. Patrons of the R-7 School District will get an opportunity to look at the 1981-82 financial plans for the school system at a public hearing that will start at 7 p.m. The 65-page budget document details spending plans for more than $5.5 million during the next school year. Included in the budget are all salaries, operating costs, specific program costs, an outline of revenue and expenditures and just about any other information that could be included about the fiscal aspect of the district.
The unpopular numbers game that has become a way of life for state employees, particularly those affiliated with Farmington State Hospital, took on another cloudy appearance Monday when Gov. Christopher S. Bond trimmed $3 million directly from the budget of the Department of Mental Health and ordered most state agencies to held back spending another 10 percent of the funds appropriated for the 1982 fiscal year.
50 years ago – 1971
The inauguration of the new United States Postal Service on July 1 will be celebrated in Washington, D.C. and in every post office across the country. Postmaster Elmer Brown has announced that all members of the community are invited to visit their local post office on July 1 and enjoy the hospitality of the employees. Visitors to the Farmington Post Office will be given a souvenir envelope imprinted with the old and new insignia of the Postal Service.
John Jackson has accepted a call from the Farmington First Baptist Church to serve as their Minister of Youth and Music. He will begin his work on July 15. Mr. Jackson and his wife, Geneva Arlene, are from Kansas City, Mo., where they were members of the Bethany Baptist Church. Mr. Jackson, 24, holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Education (voice concentration) from William Jewell College of Liberty, Mo.; has a lifetime teaching certificate from the State of Missouri, and is qualified to teach both vocal and instrumental music. He has just received his Master’s Degree in Church Music Education from Southwestern Theological Seminary.
The bowling program in connection with the Farmington youth recreation council will begin at Bowl Aire bowling lanes this Friday, June 25 at 8:00 a.m. The cost per child will be a dollar for three games or two games for 70 cents. This price will include the cost of shoe rental. Instructors will be available to help beginning bowlers.
A Farmington State Hospital delegation, along with people from Malcolm Bliss and St. Louis State Hospital, will be attending a workshop June 15 through June 18 at the Ramada Inn in Fenton. Farmington personnel in attendance will be Dr. Osborn, Dr. Hana, Dr. Pichaardo, Dr. Arat, Jane Presnell, Barbara Greco, Martha Bohlken, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Shoemake, J.W. McNutt, Don Barton, Charles Lee, Rita Hirsch, Eunice Edwards, Jack Weber, Harvey Yocum and Marian Lewis.
60 years ago – 1961
A Farmington man, Francis Carrow, has been credited with saving the life of a young Perryville girl in a swimming incident at Rock Valley Lake near Perryville on Sunday, June 11th. The girl, 12-year-old Susan Kiefer called for help when she lost her hold on an inflated inner-tube in water over her head about 30 yards from shore. A girl companion attempted to help the struggling girl, but it was feared both would drown until Mr. Carrow, who had been swimming in a different part of the lake, was attracted to the scene by the screams of the girls. The rescued girl is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Kiefer of Perryville.
Postmaster Elmer Brown has announced that changes in the postal rates and fees will become effective July 1, 1961. The fee schedule will be as follows: Special Delivery — Parcel Post: parcels up to 2 lbs., fee 55 cents; parcels up to 10 lbs., 65 cents; parcels over 10 lbs., 80 cents. There is no change in the Special Delivery fees for first class mail. Money Order Fees: Money orders up to $10.00, fee 20 cents; from $10.00 up to $50.00, fee 30 cents; from $50.00 up to $100.00, fee 35 cents. Change in International Rates: first class mail, Canada and Mexico, 4 cents per ounce; all other countries 11 cents first ounce, 7 cents for each additional ounce. Post Cards: Canada and Mexico, 3 cents each; all other countries, 7 cents each.
A one-night Sales and Human Relations Clinic will be held on Thursday night, June 29, at 7:30 p.m., according to William Dicus, president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. The clinic is scheduled to be held at the Presbyterian Home for Children. The clinic will be organized and directed by Lloyd L. Tribble of the Elmer Wheeler (Don’t Sell the Steak — Sell the Sizzle) Sales Training Institute.
Several important items of business were on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Farmington School District R-VII Board of Education on Friday, June 16. The board burned bonds and coupons in the amount of $42,406.23 that had been paid during the school year. The board discussed the request of Mr. Gary Scott to be released from his contract. Mr. Scott was informed at the May 16 meeting of the board that it was the policy not to release a teacher until a satisfactory replacement has been found, but Superintendent P.J. Newell was requested to inform Mr. Scott that the board will continue to seek a replacement.
70 years ago – 1951
Farmington’s latest accomplishment in the realm of industrial expansion will be spotlighted tomorrow with appropriate ceremonies marking the completion of the Rice-Stix Shirt Factory’s current building and expansion program. The new one-story annex which was finished just the other day will be formally dedicated with a luncheon for employees and guests at noon tomorrow, followed by a program and inspection of the new building.
Plans are rapidly nearing completion for the sixth annual Fourth of July picnic to be given again this year at Clardy’s Grove, one mile west of Farmington on the Doe Run Road, by LePere-McCalister Post 416 of the American Legion. Joe Grandhomme is again chairman of the Farmington unit’s event. The usual amusements and concessions made popular by other years are planned and attempts are being made to engage additional attractions before the Fourth Square dancing contests, Old Fiddler’s contest, athletic events for children and others, nail driving, hog calling, and other contests are planned. Several square dance teams from the area have already indicated their intention of entering the contest.
An interesting talk on Peru and the welcoming of a new member shared the spotlight at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club. President Frank Zieba presided at the meeting which followed an excellent dinner in the orphanage dining room. Robert B. Manley, young Farmington attorney, was the guest speaker. He made an interesting talk on his experiences in Peru where he was stationed for a time while serving in the Navy during World War II. Two other guests were present, Roy Sutherland of Ironton and Ralph Schild, the latter a guest of Dr. F.R. Crouch.
The Reverend and Mrs. Elbert Cole, of Memorial Church will leave July 11 to attend the Methodist Ecumenical Conference at Oxford, England. Mr. and Mrs. Cole will sail from New York on July 14 on the Queen Mary, arriving at Cherbourg, France on the 19th. They will spend a day visiting the battlefields of Normandy, then proceed to Paris for a week’s stay. While on the continent they expect to visit Florence, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; Belgium, Holland; and then go to England for a tour of the historic Methodist shrines. The conference at Oxford, England begins August 27th.