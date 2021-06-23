From the Archives

Several important items of business were on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Farmington School District R-VII Board of Education on Friday, June 16. The board burned bonds and coupons in the amount of $42,406.23 that had been paid during the school year. The board discussed the request of Mr. Gary Scott to be released from his contract. Mr. Scott was informed at the May 16 meeting of the board that it was the policy not to release a teacher until a satisfactory replacement has been found, but Superintendent P.J. Newell was requested to inform Mr. Scott that the board will continue to seek a replacement.

70 years ago – 1951

Farmington’s latest accomplishment in the realm of industrial expansion will be spotlighted tomorrow with appropriate ceremonies marking the completion of the Rice-Stix Shirt Factory’s current building and expansion program. The new one-story annex which was finished just the other day will be formally dedicated with a luncheon for employees and guests at noon tomorrow, followed by a program and inspection of the new building.