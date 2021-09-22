From the Archives

Wayne King and his nationally known orchestra will appear at the Elk's Lodge in Farmington October 9 for a building benefit dance. Although their reputation is that of Waltz King, Wayne King's orchestra is also capable of playing jazz and other special numbers. The Elk's Lodge has been making several improvements on their building so that those attending the dance may better enjoy the Wayne King engagement. All seats will be reserved and tickets, at $10 per couple, may be purchased from any Elk member by contacting the following: Tots to Teens in Farmington, Decker Hardware in Flat River, or Blackwell Chevrolet in Bonne Terre.

1951 – 70 years ago

Dr. Fred A. Walker, former superintendent of the Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri in Farmington, will return to that post, it was announced this week. Dr. Walker, who has been serving the past two years as president of the College of the Ozarks at Clarksville, Ark. will fill the vacancy occasioned by the resignation of Rev. William M. Griffin last week. Dr. Walker was superintendent of the orphanage here just prior to Rev. Griffin's term and left here in 1948 to accept a position as vice-president of the College of the Ozarks. He has had previous experience in social work, having been connected with Settlement House work in New York City and Chicago and Boys Club work in Houston, Texas.