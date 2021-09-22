From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Director Donald Barton likes to look at the budget cuts being imposed on the department of Mental Health like a painter with a paint brush. "We are getting to the point where the paint brush missed us the first couple of times, but it's getting closer and closer," Barton said.
The man in charge of an annexation study for the city of Farmington recommended that 6,000 acres be annexed over a 20-year period. Tom Tucker, president of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, told the Farmington City Council at its work session Thursday night that he examined 20,000 acres in his study. "We feel that Farmington's future is bright as far as growth," Tucker said.
Michael Landrum is the recipient of the 1991 John R. Fitz science scholarship award. In order to qualify for this scholarship, high school graduates must hold a GPA of 3.5 and plan on majoring in the field of science at an accredited college. Landrum, a graduate of Farmington High School, is currently a freshman at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Mo., this fall. He is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering. Landrum is the son of Mitch and Chris Landrum of Farmington.
Two of the critical care nurses at Farmington Community Medical Center have received the distinction of successfully completing the CCRN Certification examination. LuAnn Goggin and Mark Leonard received notice of their certification within days of each other.
1981 – 40 years ago
Replacement of a roof on the Franklin Elementary School ran into a snag Tuesday when the Farmington Board of Education learned that the local contractor who submitted the low bid and was awarded the job last month had errored in his bid. Bob McWilliams, assistant superintendent, said contractor Warren Huffman notified him that the original bid of $29,950 was made on an area of 11,300 square feet when the area in the specifications given out by the school district was for about 16,000 square feet.
The agenda is brief, but members of the Farmington City Council are not anticipating a short meeting for tonight's special session. There will be a public hearing at 7 p.m. on the city's proposed budget for federal revenue sharing funds that are slated to total $97,552.
"I'm not sacrificing, the people are," said Councilman Jim Bullis of his decision to withdraw the $12,000 recodification of ordinances from the proposed Farmington city budget in an effort to come up with a balanced fiscal plan that would include more substantial pay increases for municipal employees. The third ward councilman declared in a hastily called meeting of the finance committee Thursday night, "I am tired of all of this rhetoric. I want to see some action. We have a budget to prepare."
Hoping to persuade the City Council to employ a full-time person for the position, Farmington Fire Chief Bob Oder submitted his resignation at a special Council meeting Thursday night. The effective date of the resignation is Oct. 1. There was no action taken by the Council on the resignation nor on his request that a full-time chief be employed. Oder read a two-page letter of resignation in which he pointed out that the department has requested personnel to man the fire house 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the past several years and the proposal has been rejected.
1971 – 50 years ago
Principal Larry A. Ackley has announced that two students at Farmington Senior High have been named Semifinalists in the 1971-72 National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are Mickey Rhodes, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Rhodes, 9 Airline Drive, and Lillith Vandergriff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Vandergriff, 599 N, Washington. Richard L. Brown, son of Rev. and Mrs. Harold Brown of Esther is one of the three semifinalists. Richard is a senior at Central High School.
Navy Airman Gary Allen Laut, son of Mr. and Mrs. William W. Laut of Farmington, was recently graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. Laut is now home and enjoying a leave period with his family and friends. He will report later this month to the Naval Air Station at Memphis, Tennessee, for training. He will be attending an 80-week school in the aviation electronics field. Laut is a graduate of Farmington High School.
Twenty-five Lions attended the weekly meeting at the Holiday Inn Jr. on Tuesday, September 21, at 7:00 a.m. The members voted to donate $100 in support of the Summer Youth Program for 1971, Lion Calvin Swilley was the lucky winner of the drawing and won the $2.55 cash prize. Program Chairman, Lion Dr. Gary Ward presented a film entitled "THE HOTTEST SPOT IN TOWN" which centers around the many services provided by a Public Library.
George Shaw of Farmington, Parole Officer In this area, spoke at the Sept. 22 noon luncheon of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington. Many felony cases come under Shaw's supervision. About 85 percent are alcohol related, but none from drugs. Treatment for both males and females is available through facilities at Farmington State Hospital, Mental and marital problems result in hundreds of the cases that require Shaw' attention.
1961 – 60 years ago
The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Farmington School District R-VI, was held on Tuesday evening, September 19, at the high school office. The enrollment of the Farmington public schools was reviewed as of September 15, with a total enrollment of 1,605 students shown — an increase of 105 students over last year. Crowded conditions in several of the classrooms were discussed, and also crowded conditions at the junior high school building.
Civil defense leaders from over an area surrounding Farmington were in attendance at a meeting devoted to a discussion of protective shelters held at the local Reserve unit headquarters on South Washington Street, Farmington, Monday night. The meeting was sponsored by Company D, Fourth Battle Group, Sixth Infantry, commanded by Lieut. Roberts, with headquarters at Farmington.
J. J. Conbett, chief engineer of the Missouri State Highway Commission, informed petitioners of Farmington and Fredericktown, who had asked that Highway 67 be left at its present location, that the Commission had decided not to change its plans for the highway. Plans call for the highway to by-pass both cities to the west.
Wayne King and his nationally known orchestra will appear at the Elk's Lodge in Farmington October 9 for a building benefit dance. Although their reputation is that of Waltz King, Wayne King's orchestra is also capable of playing jazz and other special numbers. The Elk's Lodge has been making several improvements on their building so that those attending the dance may better enjoy the Wayne King engagement. All seats will be reserved and tickets, at $10 per couple, may be purchased from any Elk member by contacting the following: Tots to Teens in Farmington, Decker Hardware in Flat River, or Blackwell Chevrolet in Bonne Terre.
1951 – 70 years ago
Dr. Fred A. Walker, former superintendent of the Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri in Farmington, will return to that post, it was announced this week. Dr. Walker, who has been serving the past two years as president of the College of the Ozarks at Clarksville, Ark. will fill the vacancy occasioned by the resignation of Rev. William M. Griffin last week. Dr. Walker was superintendent of the orphanage here just prior to Rev. Griffin's term and left here in 1948 to accept a position as vice-president of the College of the Ozarks. He has had previous experience in social work, having been connected with Settlement House work in New York City and Chicago and Boys Club work in Houston, Texas.
For the past year, on October 7th, Farmington has had the services of a brand new modern well-equipped veterinary hospital. Dr. W. R. Sheets, D. V, M, who heads the institution, came to Farmington five years ago. He purchased the well-established practice of Dr. W. C. Dillard, working in Dr. Dillard's location, 12 East Harrison for four years, then built his new "Animal Hospital" at 724 Kansas Street on the new highway 61 bypass. The hospital, built of buff brick and faced brick, has steel girders under the roof and the interior is finished with beautiful, glazed tile.
The Farmington PTA will hold its first monthly meeting of the 1951-52 school term at the high school auditorium at 7:30 o'clock Monday evening, Sept. 24. Program theme for the year is "Paving the Way" with September's topic entitled "Paving the Way to Understanding" Mrs. F. R. Crouch. new president, is to present the organization's plans for the year followed by an introduction of school officials and teachers present. A highlight of the evening will be Supt. C. R. Bell's talk on "The Challenge to Public Education'. Always a popular speaker, Bell's message is one all parents should enjoy hearing.
The St. Francois County Farm Bureau has opened a new office in the building of the Farmer's Service Company on North Main Street in Farmington where Ray Pinkley, the County Organization Fieldman, has his headquarters. Mr. Pinkley has charge of membership work. insurance, Blue Cross and other services conducted by the Farm Bureau. Saturday, Sept. 22, will be observed as "open house' day at the farm bureau's headquarters. All members and friends of the organization are invited to attend this opening, get acquainted with their field man and enjoy a social time with their friends.