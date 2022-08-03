From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The architectural drawings for the Washington-Franklin Elementary School's addition and new multi-purpose room were shown the R-7 School Board at a special noon meeting Monday. Bids on the project will be opened Sept. 2; construction may be completed by next March or April, weather permitting. "I have all the specs, the detailed details,' said Robert Webb, R-7 superintendent. Webb said the new buildings will be air-conditioned, and the exteriors will be bricked in a color that will blend with the existing buildings.

It's similar to angioplasty, a medical procedure whereby a slender balloon is inserted into heart arteries to increase blood flow and then inflated to remove the blockage, and some of Farmington's arteries or sewers have been getting this rejuvenating treatment since mid-June. By next week, about 3,000 feet of 8-inch and 1,500 feet of 12-inch sewer lines will be slick and solid. Gone will be cracks, roots and rocks that restrict sewer flow. Also missing will be rainwater seepage that overtaxes the treatment plant.

Concerns and frustration over a proposed change in transportation policy by the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled were aired at a public meeting in the courthouse Thursday. The county board is looking into the possibility of stopping house-to-house pickup of disabled riders. Instead, it is thinking of going to a system of pick-up points. Parents of disabled children and staff members of various homes and agencies for the disabled voiced concern and anger over the idea.

The new McDonald’s of Farmington is scheduled to open August 16, announced local McDonald’s owners Julie and Bob Dobski. The restaurant is the first in Farmington. “It is my pleasure to be a part of the community, and I pledge to carry out McDonald’s tradition in serving the community,” Dobski said. McDonald’s is already involved with several philanthropic causes like the Ronald McDonald House, a temporary home for families of children being treated for serious illnesses in St. Louis hospitals.

1982 – 40 years ago

St. Francois County wheat growers interested in All-Risk insurance for their 1983 crops should contact their insurance agent as soon as possible, according to Bill Nielsen, All Risk insurance Director. Although the deadline to obtain wheat insurance isn’t until September 30, 1982, Nielsen suggests growers should begin making their plans now because early considerations will provide additional time to develop a program of insurance coverage that best meets the individual policyholder’s needs.

The 109th annual St. Francois County Fair begins next Monday and continues through Saturday, August 14th. Highlights of the fair will be the demolition derby on Tuesday at 8 p.m., the crowning of this year’s first annual fair queen, and a performance by the rock band “Voyager.”

She is from Paris, the city of lights. The Eiffel Tower, Arch de Triumph, and the Champs de Elysees were her stomping grounds. Yet, when she visited the United States and Farmington, she was impressed most by the things people around her take for granted: a large breakfast, concerts in the park, the informality of life and barbeques. She is Olivia de Lamberterie, a 16-year-old student who lived in Farmington for four weeks with the Clinton Roberts family. Miss de Lamberterie described the typical American as “informal.”

The Mineral Area Pharmacy Society, the members of which are retail and hospital registered pharmacists, has been formed to promote cooperation among professional pharmacists in St. Francois County and the surrounding county areas. Monthly meetings will feature educational topics to update professional knowledge. Gary Thomas, Chief Pharmacist at Farmington Community Hospital, was elected as the first president of the Society. Robert E. Lee, Chief Pharmacist at Farmington State Hospital, elected as secretary-treasurer, and Michael Carr, Staff Pharmacist at Farmington State Hospital, as program chairman, completed the initial slate of officers.

1972 – 50 years ago

You’ll never read a biography about the life of Ferlin Husky before he was an entertainer. There was none! He even crawled entertainingly. Ferlin was born in Flat River, and his musical inspiration undoubtedly began during the period of time his mother permitted her front parlor to be used as a rehearsal hall by the local boys and girls, their guitars, and other musical instruments. Ferlin left home for a tour of duty in the Merchant Marines, and D-Day found him under 48 hours of continuous battle fire during the invasion of Cherbourg. He was later awarded a citation as “Volunteer Gunner” as a result of his action during the battle.

Kiwanian Ed Bradley, treasurer, and Kiwanian Dave Baird discussed tentative plans at the club’s August 2 luncheon for a turkey shoot to be held at the county seat before Thanksgiving. The shoot would be sponsored by the Kiwanians as a money-raising event to obtain funds for Boys and girls Work in 1973. For several years the club has sold Christmas trees to raise funds. However, another source of monies is necessary to also continue aiding underprivileged children.

Troop 418 of Farmington held their Court of Honor, July 24th at the Junior High Gym. Parents and friends of the Scouts saw 45 Merit Badges presented to the boys. The Rank of Tenderfoot was awarded to Richard Johns, Mark Johnson, Kirk Wright, Jerry Hellen and Mark Stevens. Second Class went to Kevin Pender, Steve Johnson, Jimmy Pautz, Steve Schaper, Terry Schowalter, Todd Sutton, Steve Rankin, Ronnie Lay and Tom Galyen. First Class was presented to Terry Firle and Robert Woody. The rank of Star Scout was earned by David Gerhardt. Warrant Certificates were presented to Bob Brooks as Quartermaster; David Saylor, Patrol Leader, Rattlers; Robert Woody, Patrol Leader, Arabs; Mike Dyer, Patrol Leader, Stag; and Mark Douglas, Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.

1962 – 60 years ago

Six FFA boys and their instructor, Mr. Floyd F. Hager, spent last Wednesday at the East St. Louis Stock Yards attending a Marketing School sponsored by the Livestock marketing association. Those attending from the Farmington Vocational Agriculture Department were Terry Danieley, Dennis Thomure, Terry Faries, Jerry Shinn, Gary Counts, and Albert Harttung. The study started at 6:30 a.m. with a guided tour of the stock yards studying the procedures of selling by the commission men and the procedures of buying by the packing companies and individual buyers.

The Sixth Annual Jaycee Homecoming will open tomorrow at the Swimming Pool Park in Farmington and will be open both tomorrow, Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4. The event this year promises to be the greatest ever, as outstanding performers have been secured and rides and stands of a wide variety will be in operation throughout the two days of the Homecoming. The Farmington State Hospital Band will provide entertainment from the Homecoming Band Stand from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Saturday, and other performers will appear before the Homecoming crowds on both Friday and Saturday.

Farmington schools will open this year on Thursday, August 30, according to an announcement by P.J. Newell Jr., superintendent of the Farmington Schools. Classes will be in session on Thursday, August 30, and Friday, August 31. Classes will assemble at 8:15 A.M. School will be dismissed on Monday, September 3, for the Labor Day holiday and will resume Tuesday, September 4, at 8:15 a.m.

The 214 Package Liquor Store at 110 West Liberty Street, Farmington, was entered and robbed sometime during the night of Tuesday, July 31. Cash in the amount of $388.03 and merchandise in an undetermined amount was taken. The loss was not covered by insurance. Entrance to the store was made by breaking the glass in the front door, which opens on Liberty Street. The break-in was made sometime between 9:45 Tuesday evening and 7:00 A.M. Wednesday, and was discovered by Mrs. Ellnore Skribis, store manager, when she arrived to open the store on Wednesday morning.

1952 – 70 years ago

Drafting of young men for military service has dwindled to a mere trickle in St. Francois County during recent months. There are two reasons for this situation, according to draft board officials and enlistment officers. One reason is that the young men, and some women, are applying for enlistment in the various branches of the service in such numbers as to reduce the number of those called in the draft. Since the size of draft call is dependent on the number of volunteers who enlist in the various services, a steady flow of enlistees in the Army, Navy or Marines cuts down the number of men to be drafted.

Dr. L.M. Standfield, president of the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital Association, addressed fellow members of the Farmington Rotary Club Tuesday evening following the weekly dinner at the Farmington Orphanage. Dr. Stanfield described the events and developments which led up to the organization of the association early last year and the building plans which culminated in the new Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. He told how he and several other osteopaths of the area cooperated in forming a non-profit corporation to establish the hospital, which was opened to the public on June 17 of this year.

Seven Guernsey dairy animals from the Boys’ Farm at Farmington won blue ribbons on Saturday, July 26, at the District Guernsey Show of the St. Louis area, which was held in Hillsboro. This show was part of the Hillsboro Horse Show and Festival, an annual affair. Eight boys from the Farm each showed one animal in the 4-H Club Division and also in the Open Show. In the 4-H Club Division, seven blue ribbons were won and these indicated top animals. The eighth calf won a red ribbon indicating second place. Fifty-eight dollars in prize money went to the boys showing the calves.

“The Farmers Home Administration again has funds available for operating loans,” County Supervisor W.F. Delp, said today. Congress makes such funds available each year for loans to farm families who are interested in placing their farming operations on an efficient family-type farming basis, Mr. Delp explained. Funds may be borrowed for feed, seed and other operating expenses, livestock expansion, machinery, refinancing and other agricultural purposes.

1942 – 80 years ago

The contract for the erection of the enemy alien concentration camp at Weingarten will be let on Wednesday, Aug. 5th, according to information given to this newspaper. Actual construction of the camp is expected to take from three to four months. All of the buildings will be of frame construction and will be erected very rapidly.

Several hundred employees of the Trimfoot Company and their friends and families enjoyed a picnic at the Clardy Grove west of Farmington last Saturday afternoon and evening. A program of contests and entertainment had been arranged by a special committee. A basket supper was enjoyed in the evening, with soft drinks being furnished free by the company. Later, dancing was enjoyed on a special floor with music furnished by the Five Black Crows.

Monday morning at 3:30, the angel of death entered the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Giessing at 101 College Avenue and took away the soul of Mrs. Giessing who had spent the last few months on her sick bed and six weeks ago became seriously ill. She was 71 years of age. On December 18, 1900, she was joined in marriage to Henry Giessing of Farmington, and this happy union was blessed with two children. Funeral services were conducted by her pastor, the Rev. E.C. Pardieck, on Wednesday afternoon at the Giessing home and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Her remains rest in the Lutheran Cemetery.

All tire dealers are required to file a quarterly report of inventory of tires and tubes on hand as of June 30 in compliance with War Price & Rationing regulations. While the last day for filing was July 25, in accordance with the regulations, any tire dealer who has not filed his inventory with the appropriate War Price and Rationing Board should do so at once. Tire dealers doing business in St. Francois County should file their inventories with the War Price & Rationing Board, Rooms 204-205, Phoenix Building, Flat River. Forms for this purpose may be secured from any Post Office or the local Rationing Board.

1932 – 90 years ago

A weed-killing demonstration in which chemicals will be used is scheduled for Friday afternoon, July 29, at 1:30 o’clock with Sam Jordan of the State Department of Agriculture in charge, according to County Extension Agent Teal. The demonstration will be held in the field back of Donze’s Filling Station, one-half-mile north of Farmington on Highway 61. Some work may be done on the field on the east side of the highway north of Mayberry’s Filling Station. Farmers and anyone interested are invited to witness the demonstration.

John Robert Murphy, son of the late John R., and Fanny Bressie Murphy, was born and reared in Farmington, and passed away at his home in Portland, Ore., Friday morning July 22 at 7:15 after a lingering illness. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Blackwell Murphy, and a daughter, Loretta, two sisters, Mrs. Chas. McCarthy of Farmington and Mrs. Chas. Blackwell of Portland, Ore., and one brother, A.G. Murphy of Farmington. Interment was in Portland, Monday. Bob was reared and educated in Farmington and has many friends in this community who will be grieved to hear of his death. Nineteen years ago, he and his family located in Oregon. His sister, Mrs. McCarthy, has spent the past few weeks at his bedside.

A man giving the name of Eddie Thomas, of Creve Couer Lake, St. Louis County, was picked up Wednesday morning by a truck driver about two miles north of Farmington. Thomas was suffering from two gashes in his head. He told a story of having picked up two hitchhikers who beat him up and took his car. Thomas was put in jail until yesterday to recover from too much intoxicating liquor.

The new post office building at Farmington was opened for business last Monday morning. The Sunday mail was also handled there, but of course, no deliveries were made on that day. Hundreds of people took the opportunity of going through the building last Saturday when it was opened for public inspection. The new building is a credit to our city as it is the most modern in this entire section.