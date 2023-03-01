1993 – 30 years ago

Craig Sterling Politte of Farmington has been awarded a Missouri Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University during the 1993-1994 academic year. The Missouri Leadership Award is a one-year award designed for Missouri students who have achieved an ACT score of 23 and a 3.0 grade point average and have demonstrated leadership abilities. The award is applied toward residence hall fees. Politte, a senior at Farmington High School, plans to major in music education and performances at Southeast. He is the son of Steve Politte of Potosi and Patsy Shearburn of Farmington.

An insurance hoax that first appeared more than 40 years ago continues to plague the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This time the target is Midwest and Rocky Mountain veterans. VA's Regional Office and Insurance Center in Philadelphia reports that requests from military personnel for a non-existent insurance dividend have increased since the Persian Gulf War. For many years the principal victims of the rumor were World War I and Korean Conflict veterans who were told that the VA was sending a check for hundreds of dollars — a so-called insurance dividend — to any veteran who requested it. In more recent years, however, bogus brochures have been targeting veterans of the Vietnam Era.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Mike Miller from Ken Miller Horticultural Consultants of St. Louis gave a lively presentation entitled "Gardening in the '90s." The event, sponsored by the Farmington Garden Council, was open to the public and held at the Presbyterian Church of Farmington. Miller, an accomplished horticulturist in both design and the field, spoke on the value of using locally adapted plants and integrated pest management in one's garden. By using these techniques, Miller said gardening can be more durable and healthy. The presentation and slide show were followed by a question-and-answer session. Hand-baked goods and refreshments were provided by the 25 gardeners.

Donald R. Chilton, former CEO of the First Exchange Bank of Madison County, is believed to have killed his wife and then taken his own life. The bodies of Chilton and his wife, Patricia E. Chilton, were found in a running car in the garage of a home they were renting near Palm Springs, California. Both had died due to .38-caliber pistol shots to the head. Chilton had just been indicted by the U.S. Attorney General’s office on bank fraud. He resigned from the bank in Fredericktown July 30, 1991. In May of 1992, the bank collapsed in one of Missouri’s largest bank failures ever.

Beginning March 1, Farmington and North County 5th graders will be participating in the American Cancer Society Math-A-Thon. The students will be asked to work on problems in a math booklet appropriate for their grade level. After their problems have been graded, they will solicit sponsorships for each problem worked correctly. The 5th graders represent the Smoke-Free Class of 2000. Their fundraising efforts will help support the local programs of research, education, and patient services. Along with winning great prizes, they're helping their community fight cancer. A free, transportation-provided field trip to the Smoke-Free Class Graduation at the Riverport Amphitheatre May 15 will be awarded for the class raising the most pledges.

A newborn infant found dead Sunday in a tool shed in Farmington is the focus of an investigation. County Prosecutor Gary Stevenson said Wednesday that an autopsy is being performed on the baby, but he is not yet aware of any findings. “I’ve talked to the pathologist, and it may be a couple of days or even a week before we have all the facts,” Stevenson said. At this point, it is not known whether the full-term baby was born alive.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington's City Council, meeting in a special session last Thursday night, changed 35 acres in Harlan's Industrial Tract from heavy to light industry, clearing the way for the erection of an industry there by the United Parcel Service. The heavy industry label on the ground, which lies on the east side of Karsch and north of 32, imposed restrictions that UPS did not require such as a "moat" of land around it for noise reasons.

A dinner honoring Miss Dayse Baker, a longtime resident of Farmington and former teacher of the Douglas School, is being planned for Monday, April 2, 1973, in the Fellowship Hall of the Memorial United Methodist Church. This dinner is being planned by the following service clubs of Farmington: Business and Professional Women's Club, JC's, Kiwanis, Lions, Optimists and Rotary Clubs. Tickets will be available to the general public and may be obtained from the Chamber of Commerce office after March 12.

David Vezzetti won the grand prize in the Farmington High School’s Social Science Fair and Mark Bollinger in the Physical Science Fair Saturday as local students displayed ingenuity and handiwork in the high school cafeteria. Vezetti’s entry was a campaign button collection and resume of a 100-year span of Presidential elections. The 16-year-old sophomore, who is a repeat winner of the fair from last year, will take his exhibit on the SEMO district contest March 15-16. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Vezzetti of 106 North Westwood Drive. Bollinger’s entry in the Science Fair, which was held simultaneously, was a basic digital computer that solved simple math problems. He’ll go to a Regional contest, too, also at Cape, but on April 3-6. Bollinger is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bollinger and is a senior.

Three newcomers were added to the list of names in the Farmington City Election during the last week. Charles Reed filed for alderman to oppose Jim Haug in Ward 3. On Tuesday of this week, Lee Mudd filed in opposition to Fred Barnes as Alderman in Ward II. On Monday, Bill Brewer filed as the fifth candidate in contention for the City Collector job.

Farmington churches and church members were urged today to take part in a massive door to door religious census in the Farmington community March 11. Volunteers will fan out across the city knocking on doors and asking about church affiliation. “While there may be a growing indifference to Christ, His Church and the Sacraments,” said Ministerial Alliance President Rev. Fr. Jerome Buchheit, “there is a desperate search for real meaning in men’s lives. While there are many who are “turned off” by God’s word, there are many who are ‘turned on’ to Jesus, without knowing the full richness of his gospel… these signs of our times suggest the urgency of a nationwide call to spiritual renewal…”

Mayor Douglas K. Ross today announced that the City of Farmington has a "Legislative Hotline Service." The "hotline" is available to anyone in Farmington who wants to know what is going on in his state government in Jefferson City. All a citizen must do is pick up his phone and call the Farmington Public Library. A request is then made as to the status of any bill, upcoming legislation, dates of public hearings, etc. The Librarian then phones the State Library in Jefferson City on a special line, and the information is obtained.

1963 – 60 years ago

The Farmington Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, February 19. The board approved the budget for the 1963-64 school year. The new budget will be in effect July 1, 1963. The total expenditures for the 1963-64 school year are $746,870.00. The tax rate for the 1963-64 school year was set at the same rate as this year. The total rate of $3.60 is distributed as follows: Teachers fund, $1.55; Incidental fund, $1; Building fund, .35; Sinking fund, .50; Interest fund, .20, for a total of $3.60.

The I.O.O.F. and Rebekah Lodge of Farmington are making preparations for the choice of a delegate for the UN Pilgrimage. Last year’s delegate was Miss Carol Graham. A written test will be given on Thursday, February 28, to 20 members of the Junior Class. A group making the highest score will then be asked to write an essay of not more than 300 words on the United Nations. The four highest from the essay competition will compete in a speaking contest. This will determine the winner and the alternate.

Boy Scouts of Troop 471 reorganized Tuesday night by electing new troop leaders and dividing into new patrols at their meeting at Memorial Methodist Church. This coincided with the first meeting of the newly reorganized troop committee with eight members under the chairmanship of Kermit Starnes. New staff members of the troop are Bob Shaner, senior patrol leader; Phillip Swearingen, assistant senior patrol leader; Dennis DeSpain, scribe; Ron King, quartermaster; and Tom Crouch, librarian.

The Farmington Lions Club held its regular weekly meeting Tuesday at seven o’clock with a breakfast at Ozark Village Café. The breakfast meetings are gaining in interest. Good programs are being presented each week. This week’s program was arranged by Lion Paul Dugal, who introduced Claude Cain, local chairman of the Red Cross fund drive.

1953 – 70 years ago

Suggestions for a name for the new elementary school building, entertainment by kindergarten children, and a spirited symposium led by four speakers on the subject of “What Is Happening to Our Moral Standards?” held the attention of the parents and teachers attending Monday evening’s PTA meeting. A.E. Powers acted as moderator and introduced Troy A. Lingle, athletic director in the high school, Gretchen Karsch, high school student, and the Rev. William O. Beard, pastor of the Christian Church.

The Board of Aldermen held a called meeting Monday night to pass on controversial matters pertaining to sewers and water supply. Jennings Lumber Co. had platted a tract of land in the Haw subdivision for the purpose of erecting a number of dwellings and asked the Board to build the sewer outlet to the tract. The proposal entails a court with houses surrounding it. It was decided to build the outlet up to the court and the owners to take the lateral sewers from a manhole in that place. The main sewer will connect to the one on Perrine Street across from the Sunnydale Park Addition.

An Associated Press dispatch datelined Farmington February 18 reads as follows: A shortage of doctors coupled with insufficient appropriations were blamed for what was termed “deplorable conditions” at the state mental hospital here and at Fulton, by State Rep. Edward W. Garnholz. The St. Louis County Republican heads a Missouri House appropriations subcommittee making a statewide tour of eleemosynary institutions. The group held a hearing here yesterday after a similar session at Fulton Monday.

The Farmington Board of Education, at a special meeting held February 24, opened bids on the contemplated new cafeteria and classrooms to be built as a result of an election held last July. After opening the bids, the Board of Education decided that funds on hand were inadequate to erect the building necessary to solve immediate pressing problems of the school district. The Board feels new developments since the special election has made it necessary that the people vote for additional bonds if the cafeteria and classrooms are to be completed.

1943 – 80 years ago

The war news from North Africa has not been a bit good the past few days. The Germans have pushed American troops back several miles in one sector. But while this is disappointing, it does not mean that we are losing the war. Our troops are inexperienced, and the only way they can get actual experience is in battle. When our commanders think the time is right, our full might will be thrown against the Nazis, and then the tide of battle will turn in our favor.

A communication has been received from the Missouri Conservation Commission announcing that pole and line fishing for non-game fish will be legalized on March first, and the season for this type of fishing will continue straight through the year for the duration of the war. Redhorse and suckers may be taken by snare or grab-hook during the month of April.

After a freeze period which began at midnight February 20, the sale of rationed foods will begin Monday, March 1. Point values have been established by the government for approximately 200 items of processed food. The purpose of the rationing program is to guarantee that all people will have the opportunity to buy their share of the scarce foods.

1932 – 90 years ago

The United States will be governed by a new President at noon tomorrow when Franklin Delano Roosevelt will take the oath of office for the highest position in the land. The new president, after pledging a “New Deal,” was swept into office by the largest majority ever given a presidential candidate. He is, in truth, the people’s choice and great are the accomplishments expected of him. Never did a President go into office facing conditions such as we have today, and it is paramount to the welfare of the nation that Mr. Roosevelt have the fullest cooperation from every citizen of the land, regardless of political affiliations.

The three winter months of December, January and February had an average temperature of 37.6 degrees, which is 4 degrees above normal. An extremely mild January balanced severe cold stretches in December and February. Although the temperatures during February ran from 5 degrees below zero on the eighth to 71 degrees on the twenty-third, the month was an average one. The mean temperature was 35 degrees, only .2 of a degree above normal.

The Standard Oil Filling Station at the corner of West Liberty and Potosi streets was broken into and robbed sometime last Saturday night. The station has been robbed a couple of times previously. Entry was made by forcing the door to the women’s restroom and then crawling through a transom. Several innertubes and small miscellaneous articles were taken. An unsuccessful attempt was made to force open the safe. About 25 gallons of gas was also taken from one pump. There was no clue left as to the identity of the thieves.

Farmington High School won third place in the Crystal City invitation Basketball Tournament held last weekend. First place was won by Cape Girardeau High School. Crystal City placed second. Farmington was successful in their first game, defeating Potosi 28 to 8. In their second game, they were defeated by Crystal City 30-28. Next, Farmington defeated Warrenton by a score of 29-24, thereby winning third place in the tournament. Cape defeated Crystal 28 to 16 to win the championship. Chalmer Yates, local center, was placed on the all-star team. He also tied for high score during the Tournament.