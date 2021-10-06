From the Archives

Homelife is adding a new four-apartment building which will be open for public viewing on Sunday afternoon, October 24 from 1:30 until 5:00. This is the second building for the elderly on Westmoor Street. These beautiful one-bedroom apartments are let on a life-lease basis with a guarantee of nursing care when that is needed.

1961 – 60 years ago

Mr. Luther Hahs of Cape Girardeau is the scheduled speaker for the regular monthly meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce which will be held Monday, October 9th at noon at the Lutheran School. Mr. Hahs, general agent for an insurance company is reported to be an outstanding speaker. Stu Landrum Is program chairman. All members are urged to attend. AT 7:30 that evening, the Board of Directors of the Chamber will hold their regular monthly meeting at the Chamber office at 102 South Washington.

Eddie Blaine, 217 lb. tackle on the Missouri University football team and Farmington's current contribution to the football world, will be honored in Columbia on October 28th. A ceremony will be held following the game between the Tigers and Nebraska at which time a plaque or some suitable award will be presented to Blaine on behalf of his hometown. Members of the Quarterback Club entertained members of the Farmington High School squad Monday evening at the Methodist Church with a dinner.