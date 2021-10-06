From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
The speed limit between the Maple Valley Drive/Karsch Boulevard intersection and Highway 67 might be changed, after a recommendation by the Farmington City Council's streets and airport committee. The committee made its recommendation at the council's work session last Thursday evening. Council members were concerned because the speed limit in that area changes quickly from 55 m.p.h. off of the highway to 40 m.p.h. just past the intersection. The committee recommended a resolution be drawn up that would make the 40-m.p.h. limit extend to about the halfway point between the intersection and the highway. The Missouri Highway Department will have the final word on whether the change will take place.
It doesn't happen very often in football, but Friday evening the Farmington Knight defense caught more passes than the Farmington offense. The Knight defense intercepted six St. Vincent passes while the Farmington receivers caught only three in the team's 34-10 victory over the Indians. Not to put down the Knight offense, as a powerful running game was all that was needed to silence the Indians. But now the Farmington defense can jokingly show the offensive unit how "real" receivers catch a pass. Linebacker Arthur Robbins led the defenders with three interceptions, with Andy Hutson, Matt Bailey and Alan Hale adding one each.
Police are suspecting foul play in the case of a missing 18-year-old woman, according to a St. Francois County Sheriff's missing person report. The woman, Stacy Ann Robinson, allegedly caught a bus on Sept. 2 in Florida and was returning to her father's home in Farmington, the report said. She has not been seen since. Robinson, who was working in Kissimmee, Fla., talked to her father, Charlie Robinson of Farmington, Aug. 30. The report said she told him she was taking a bus to Farmington on Sept. 2. Robinson told officers the last time he heard from Stacy was the phone conversation on Aug. 30.
The Farmington High School Band will be one of 50 bands participating in the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival later this month at Busch Stadium. St. Louis' celebrated band festival will observe its 20th anniversary with a capacity number of high school bands, among them son of the most honored ones, in a virtually continuous dawn to dusk festival of music beginning at 9 a.m. and running through 10:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
A year and one-half of hard work has finally paid off for St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington. St. Paul was awarded a national accreditation by the National Lutheran School Accreditation Commission during a meeting in early August. St. Paul is one of only 157 Lutheran schools in the nation that has gained accreditation from the commission. "There was a lot of difficult work and time that went into this," St. Paul Principal Rick Hanebutt said. The effort began a year-and-one-half ago when a steering committee was formed to look into 14 different areas of the functioning of the school.
1981 – 40 years ago
Two rural residential burglaries netted thieves over $6,000 in property during the weekend, county authorities report, while about $50 was taken in an apparent interrupted burglary at the Farmington Municipal Airport early Sunday.
The Farmington Senior Citizens met October 1 for a noon meal. The tables were decorated with chrysanthemums from the gardens of Mae Saac and Irene Crawford. Forty-three guests were present. "Happy Birthday" was sung to Louis Cochran and Paul Crittendon. Get well cards were signed by everyone and sent to Irene E. Byington and Margaret Hunt with prayers for their speedy recovery.
1971 – 50 years ago
Steve Nuss, 28, is back at home and safe after a harrowing experience last Saturday night when he was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to drive to St. Louis and then into Illinois. The kidnapper appeared at the Hartman Volkswagen Car Agency on Ste. Genevieve just before closing time and pretended he was interested in buying a new car — "the fastest one you have." Nuss, salesman for the agency, said he really didn't think the man wanted to buy a new car but played along with him because he wanted to be ready for a client who had an appointment a little later. The man, about 36, later identified as Arvin Homer Logan, of Shirley, Ark., pulled a gun on the salesman as he was drawing up papers for "the sale" of a new yellow VW.
The first meeting this year of the Farmington P.T.A, was held Monday, September 27th, at the Middle School Auditorium. The session was opened with welcoming remarks by the president Charles Limbaugh and prayer given by Rev. Robert Brannon. Mr. Limbaugh introduced the other officers who are, first vice president, Mrs. Alma Jennings, second vice president, Mrs. Margaret Brannon, secretary historian, Mrs. Barbara Owen and treasurer, Mrs, Helen Gordon.
Police Chief Leslie "Buck" Jones told the Press today that his department is investigating a rash of stolen cars. Apparently, some cars are being left on new and used car lots with the keys in the ignition. The cars have been located parked in various parts of town. No damage to the cars has been reported.
Homelife is adding a new four-apartment building which will be open for public viewing on Sunday afternoon, October 24 from 1:30 until 5:00. This is the second building for the elderly on Westmoor Street. These beautiful one-bedroom apartments are let on a life-lease basis with a guarantee of nursing care when that is needed.
1961 – 60 years ago
Mr. Luther Hahs of Cape Girardeau is the scheduled speaker for the regular monthly meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce which will be held Monday, October 9th at noon at the Lutheran School. Mr. Hahs, general agent for an insurance company is reported to be an outstanding speaker. Stu Landrum Is program chairman. All members are urged to attend. AT 7:30 that evening, the Board of Directors of the Chamber will hold their regular monthly meeting at the Chamber office at 102 South Washington.
Eddie Blaine, 217 lb. tackle on the Missouri University football team and Farmington's current contribution to the football world, will be honored in Columbia on October 28th. A ceremony will be held following the game between the Tigers and Nebraska at which time a plaque or some suitable award will be presented to Blaine on behalf of his hometown. Members of the Quarterback Club entertained members of the Farmington High School squad Monday evening at the Methodist Church with a dinner.
Mrs. Sandra Shandy of Summersville, Mo., was approved by the St. Francois County Extension Council at their September 25th meeting as a member of the County Extension Staff to work with the 4-H and other youth phases of the County Extension program. Mrs. Shandy, Home Economist, is a 1959 graduate of the University of Missouri and was employed by the Extension Division of the Missouri University on July 1st. Since that time, she has been in training with the Extension Staff in St. Francois County. Mrs. Shandy was presented to the Extension Council by Miss Grace Klenn of Columbia, Mo., State Agent for the Extension Division of the Missouri University. She assumed her duties as youth worker on October 1st.
Thomas Paul Van Doren, 1009 South Jefferson, Farmington, has been named recipient of the White-Rodgers Company Scholarship for the two semesters of the current school year at the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Rolla. Thomas Van Doren is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Van Doren of Farmington. He is married and is a member of AIEE-IRE, professional organization, Shamrock Club, Newman Club, Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi. He entered college on a Curators Award, and has also received the Trimfoot Company Scholarship, GEM Scholarship and the Western Electric Company Scholarship. He has been on the Dean's Honor List each of the six semesters he has been in attendance at Missouri School of Mines.
1951 – 70 years ago
Music lovers of St. Francols County and vicinity will be pleased to learn that the Municipal Concerts are scheduled to open this winter season at the high school auditorium In Farmington on October 31. Engaged for this date are Miss Collins, soprano, and Mr. Williams, tenor, in a joint recital which promises to be most entertaining. As practiced in former years, tickets to individual concerts are not sold, but admission is gained through season memberships purchased at the beginning of the season. The campaign for membership is now in progress and will continue through Saturday, October 13. A minimum of three concerts is guaranteed.
William C. Cary, a graduate of the University of Missouri Agriculture Department, and a former county agent, has been secured as manager of the local Presbyterian Orphanage farm. A native of Hannibal, Missouri, Mr. Cary is experienced in dairy production. Mr. Cary received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture, and his Master of Science Degree in Dairy Production at the University of Missouri in 1950. He comes to Farmington from St. Albans, Missouri, where he has been assistant herdsman of the famous St. Albans Guernsey Farm. Prior to that he served for five years in Lewis and Newton Counties as County Agent and Balanced Farming Agent.
Mr. Charles Sutton, well known throughout this district. says he thinks he is "the oldest Deputy Sheriff in the state" but if he isn't he says, "it will give them something to argue about anyway. At 71 he is really active and believes he is serving as many or more papers per month here in St. Francois County, with its population of 35,000, as any other deputy in Missouri. Mr. Sutton has come a long way and though he hasn't always been in the Sheriff's Office, he feels at home in his present job.
Employees of the St. Joseph Lead Company in this area are now working under a new wage contract as the result of an agreement signed Monday by union and company officials. The instrument was signed by Wayne Stoner, International representative; James Boyer, president of the Local; Lloyd Spray; Woodrow Boyer; and B.F. Murphy, general manager of the company. The major changes over the old contract: Employees are to receive a wage increase of $1.00 per shift and three paid holidays.