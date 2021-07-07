From the Archives

70 years ago – 1951
Plans for establishment of an osteopathic hospital near Farmington were moving forward this week as directors of a recently organized group of osteopathic physicians met to consider bids for remodeling and furnishing the former county infirmary building. A meeting was scheduled to be held Tuesday evening for the purpose of opening bids.
Hezzie Graham announced today that the Color Laboratories, Inc. photographers will be in the lobby of the Ritz Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, July 9-10, taking pictures of local children between the ages of six weeks to 12 years old, which will make the participants eligible for selection as the “1951 Child of the Year.” In addition, there will be national, regional and local prizes, and the winner of the national contest will be given a Hollywood screen test, with the possibility of receiving a contract with some movie producer.
The Board of Education of the Farmington public schools has decided to furnish textbooks for seniors during the school year 1951-52 on a rental basis. Since the costs of texts has become quite expensive, seniors will be offered the option of paying a $3 rental feel, and securing all textbooks used by seniors. The plan is entirely optional and students who desire to do so may purchase second handed or new books as they have done in the past.
The Farmington American Legion baseball team, behind the two-hit pitching of Al Shinn, won their seventh straight Legion baseball game without a defeat Sunday afternoon when they downed the Flat River American Legion team by a two-run margin, 3 to 1. Shinn went the route for Farmington and struck out nine men and walked five during his tenure on the mound. Out of the nine innings in which he pitched, only two singles came off the Flat River boys’ bats to give them their only run of the game.
60 years ago – 1961
Rolla Cozean, well-known resident and businessman of Farmington, died suddenly at noon Wednesday, July 5. He was widely known for his friendliness and had long been active in public affairs. At the time of his death, he was serving as alderman in Ward Two and as county superintendent of public welfare. He was formerly postmaster and held many other offices during his lifetime.
The McCreary and the Dugal families gathered at the Long House Sunday, July 2, for a basket dinner. The occasion was in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Frank McCreary of Evansville, Ind., who were celebrating their silver wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Ben Basler held a small white gopher which was found on the farm of her father, Joseph Ogden, near Coffman. Mrs. Basler’s brother, James Ogden, found the animal in a hay field while combining recently. He gave it to Mrs. Basler, whose two older sons, Carsten and David, plan to raise it. Mrs. Basler stated that the gopher eats almost any kind of small grain.
Six local school bus drivers were honored recently by receiving the School Bus Operator’s Safety Award, presented by the State Department of Education at Jefferson City, Arthur L. Summers, director, in recognition of careful and safe driving for the 1960-1961 year. Given the award were Glen Watkins, owner and operator of the busses of the Farmington R-VII District. Mrs. Watkins, William Thomure, Cliff Southerland, Bobby Watkins and C.C. Hunting. The award was the first of its kind ever given to the R-VII district, but Mr. Watkins stated that in the 10 years he has been in charge of the busses, there have been no accidents.
50 years ago – 1971
On Thursday, July 8, 1971, at 11 a.m., weather permitting, the necessity of driving on Route 67 between Festus and Farmington with opposing traffic in the adjacent lane will end with the opening of the dual pavement that is presently under contract in Jefferson County from the Route 110 intersection south to the St. Francois County line. This will make available to the traveling public a continuous section of dual highway on Route 67 approximately 35 miles in length from Interstate 55 south to Route 32.
The public is invited to view the recently completed Manor, a unit of Presbyterian Homelife in Farmington, on Sunday between the hours of one and four o’clock. A new wing of 12 rooms with private bath brings the total number of rooms in the Manor to 40.
Awareness and preparations for tornadoes were discussed by Presiding Judge Elliott Straughan of the St. Francois County Court at the Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s noon luncheon July 7. What to do after a tornado strikes to return living to normal as quickly as possible, will be provided in the near future in a booklet on Civil Defense in this area.
While vacationing in the Ely, Minnesota area, Robert Mabery of Route Two, Farmington, caught one of the largest fish of the week. Mr. Mabery was fishing in Basswood Lake, Ely, Minnesota, on June 15 when he brought in a beautiful 19-pound, 3-ounce Northern. The length was 46 inches, and the girth was 10 inches.
40 years ago – 1981
If courage could be measured in dollars, Phil Carpenter and George Murray would be two of the wealthiest men in the world. These two Florida natives, Carpenter from Holiday and Murray from Tampa, are both confined to wheelchairs because of sporting accidents, and they are attempting to do something that has never been done before. The Continental United States has been crossed by walkers, runners, trains and planes, but has never been crossed by a man in a wheelchair. The two “wheeled” through Farmington as they continued their journey.
Citizens of Farmington will get their chance to express their views as to how the nearly $600,000 Union Electric refund to the city will be used, as Mayor Ron Stevens has called an informal public hearing on the subject for 6:30 p.m. on July 20. The hearing was called for by members of the City Council to get public input on how the funds should be spent, despite a prevailing opinion on the part of most council members that it should go back into capital improvements for the city’s utilities.
The oft-burglarized Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington was hit again last Saturday morning, but this time a recently installed alarm system resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Flat River man who has been charged with second degree burglary.
30 years ago – 1991
The Farmington R-VII Board of Education was greeted with some good news during its special meeting Friday. The news: the district will not deficit spend during the 1990-91 school year.
Farmington criminals might want to take a few extra precautions these days. Police Chief Bob Oder is back in town. Oder recently returned from an 11-week training academy proved by the FBI at Quantico, Va. The training lasted from April 8 until June, as they were required to write term papers and take both mid-term and final exams. Oder said he earned 17 credit hours at the University of Virginia.
Farmington Band Director Dan Bauche and Band Booster President Dan Bothe are looking at the community to help the band succeed in this latest contest. The band boosters are currently holding a telethon of sorts to raise $60,000 to help the band purchase new band equipment and new uniforms for both the middle school and the high school bands. The booster club is looking to the business community of Farmington for help.
Madelyn Shea Kinney has the distinction of being the 3,506th baby delivered by Dr. Juan Cancelada, and his last. Madelyn was born June 13 to Soyna and Dave Kinney at Farmington Community Medical Center and Dr. Cancelada officially retired on June 15. Cancelada joined the Medical Arts Clinic as an obstetrician/gynecologist and became affiliated with the staff of Farmingotn Community Hospital in December of 1969.