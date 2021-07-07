From the Archives

70 years ago – 1951

Plans for establishment of an osteopathic hospital near Farmington were moving forward this week as directors of a recently organized group of osteopathic physicians met to consider bids for remodeling and furnishing the former county infirmary building. A meeting was scheduled to be held Tuesday evening for the purpose of opening bids.

Hezzie Graham announced today that the Color Laboratories, Inc. photographers will be in the lobby of the Ritz Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, July 9-10, taking pictures of local children between the ages of six weeks to 12 years old, which will make the participants eligible for selection as the “1951 Child of the Year.” In addition, there will be national, regional and local prizes, and the winner of the national contest will be given a Hollywood screen test, with the possibility of receiving a contract with some movie producer.

The Board of Education of the Farmington public schools has decided to furnish textbooks for seniors during the school year 1951-52 on a rental basis. Since the costs of texts has become quite expensive, seniors will be offered the option of paying a $3 rental feel, and securing all textbooks used by seniors. The plan is entirely optional and students who desire to do so may purchase second handed or new books as they have done in the past.