From the Archives

30 Years – 1991
They laughed and cried. They celebrated and mourned. They grew and matured. And finally, on Sunday, they graduated. Sunday evening was a time of accomplishment and joy as 199 students in Farmington High School’s class of 1991 received their diplomas. A large crowd gathered at the Mineral Area College Fieldhouse as the graduates were given their diplomas by R-VII Board of Education President Rusty Straughan and Vice-President Ron Short.
Nineteen members of the Farmington Kiwanis Club attended the club’s weekly luncheon meeting in the Banquet Room of the Country Kitchen in Farmington on Wednesday, May 22. Kiwanian Frank Voertmann, club secretary, presiding in the absence of the president and vice-president. Frank turned the meeting over to Kiwanian Dan Boethe, program chairman, who introduced Kurt Bauche, band director with the Farmington High School.
Country Days was the subject of this week’s meeting of the Farmington Rotary Club, held at the Country Kitchen Restaurant. Guest speaker, Willa Dean Meyer, chairman of this year’s Country Days celebration, said that the annual citywide event should be the largest ever. Donations from 79 merchants to help finance the festival have already passed the $25,000 mark.
40 Years – 1981
Risking a situation in which the legality of the contract might be questioned, the County Court signed a seven-year pact with Bill Telephone Co. for a new form of telephone service to seven offices in the courthouse. Associate Judge Ted Westmeyer, conceding that there is a question as to whether or not the court can commit the county to a multi-year contract, said the agreement with the telephone company is so advantageous to the county that he feels “a future court could not afford to throw it out.”
Dr. Javier Pichardo, chief of the medical staff at Farmington State Hospital, retired today and Dr. Prabhakar Srinivas Kamath was named his successor. A native of Cuba, Dr. Pichardo joined the staff at the state hospital in January of 1967 and was named chief of the medical staff in December of 1977.
A strong-arm robber grabbed up an undetermined amount of checks and $20 bills Wednesday afternoon at the Heck’s IGA Foodliner in Farmington, co-manager Duwane Williams said. The bandit ran out of the store, pursued by Williams and Keith Edgar, an employee, and escaped in a car identified as a brown Ford parked nearby, Williams said.
Vandals had a field day at the Farmington Elementary School Sunday night or early Monday, throwing 21 rocks through windowpanes on the north side of the building, Farmington Police said. Two panes on the south side of the Washington School were broken the same night. Police said the windowpanes at the Farmington School were thrown from a parking lot.
50 Years – 1971
A Driver Education Class will begin Monday for students living in the area served by the Farmington School District. Mr. Ron Jack will be the instructor.
Ground was broken this week for the new permanent building on the St. Francois County Fair Grounds, halfway between Flat River and Farmington just off Highway 67. Fair officials symbolically turned the earth Wednesday at noon, but the work actually will be done by a bulldozer under the direction of Fair Building committee chairman Marvin Mell with N.C. Shelley driving the machine.
Paul Henry Ketcherside, a 23-year-old Farmington man, was found dead Sunday morning at the Clearwater Lake in Reynolds County. Authorities have not determined exactly how the mishap occurred. However, it is believed he had parked his car overlooking a bluff and was sleeping, when apparently the brake was accidentally released or failed. The car rolled down the bluff into the water and found under a boat dock Sunday morning.
60 Years – 1961
An unusual honor came to Dr. C.C. Schuttler of Farmington last week when he was presented the Gamma Sigma Delta award for “Distinguished Service to Agriculture” during the awards ceremonies at the University of Missouri.
Next year’s student council president will be Larry Burch with vice president, Mitt Landrum. This decision was made Friday, May 12, after an assembly introducing the candidates: Clarence Benton and Larry Burch of the sophomore class and Mitt Landrum and Charles Von Fange of the junior class.
Some 550 employees drew in excess of $50,000.00 in vacation pay last week in advance of Trimfoot Company’s annual vacation and rehabilitation period. The vacation schedules, negotiated in the big plant’s union contract apply to every employee with one year’s service or more, and range from one to three weeks depending upon the period of service.
From the St. Joseph High School Echo: The highlight of the school year is Honors Night. This year for the first time it was held in the gymnasium which lent itself perfectly for the event. The Seniors robed in cap and gown entered the darkened gym carrying tapers which they lit in the rear of the gym. The seniors then filed in formation to their places in the front. Thomas Wolfmeyer, the newly elected president of the Student Council, served as master of ceremonies and Father William Burke, the Superintendent, distributed the awards.
70 Years – 1951
In an impressive candlelight service conducted by past president Lodean Dugal, officers of the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club were installed for 1951-52, as follows; Clara Underwood, president; Beulah Garner, 1st vice-president; Helen Meyer, 2nd vice-president; Isabelle Dixon, recording secretary; Genevieve Lang, corresponding secretary; and Clara Wilson, treasurer.
Boy Scout Troop 483 held a Court of Honor Tuesday evening at St. Joseph’s School Hall. The following six boys received their Tenderfoot pins: Joseph D. Comte, Robert Brennan, J.B. Ryan, Richard Thurman, Bob Sheet and Leon Rudloff. Mr. Fielding Chandler assisted the committee and scoutmaster in the Candlelight Ceremony.