From the Archives

Paul Henry Ketcherside, a 23-year-old Farmington man, was found dead Sunday morning at the Clearwater Lake in Reynolds County. Authorities have not determined exactly how the mishap occurred. However, it is believed he had parked his car overlooking a bluff and was sleeping, when apparently the brake was accidentally released or failed. The car rolled down the bluff into the water and found under a boat dock Sunday morning.

60 Years – 1961

An unusual honor came to Dr. C.C. Schuttler of Farmington last week when he was presented the Gamma Sigma Delta award for “Distinguished Service to Agriculture” during the awards ceremonies at the University of Missouri.

Next year’s student council president will be Larry Burch with vice president, Mitt Landrum. This decision was made Friday, May 12, after an assembly introducing the candidates: Clarence Benton and Larry Burch of the sophomore class and Mitt Landrum and Charles Von Fange of the junior class.

Some 550 employees drew in excess of $50,000.00 in vacation pay last week in advance of Trimfoot Company’s annual vacation and rehabilitation period. The vacation schedules, negotiated in the big plant’s union contract apply to every employee with one year’s service or more, and range from one to three weeks depending upon the period of service.