From the Archives

1961 – 60 years ago

Herbert Schramm, 407 South Carleton, Farmington, has been employed as a teller at the United Bank of Farmington, it was announced this week by C. W. Dearing, president. Schramm is a lifelong resident of Farmington and has a long background of business experience. He was associated with the Flat River Ice & Cold Storage Co. 20 years, then was' employed at the Farmington Milling Co. a year and a half and for the past 14 years has been associated with the Schramm Grocery Co. of Flat River and Esther. He attended school here and graduated from Farmington High School ana Flat River Junior College.

Most Farmington retail stores will be open on Veterans' Day this year as the result of a recent poll taken by the Chamber of Commerce retail closing committee. Local merchants, many of whom have been closing every year on Veterans' Day, have received pressure from customers who complain that Farmington stores are the only ones in this area still observing Nov. 11 as a national holiday. Big city stores have long ignored the holiday and last year Fredericktown, Flat River and the stores of other nearby cities remained open for business. In the poll conducted by the retail closing committee the margin for remaining open ran slightly more than two to one.