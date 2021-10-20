From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Missouri Attorney General William Webster told a crowd at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday afternoon what Missouri and Farmington need to do to attract businesses to the area. Close to 80 people attended the noon meeting at the Plank Road Inn. Webster praised the changes he has seen in Farmington since his last visit two years ago. "There's certainly a lot of things happening here, and it's due in no small part to a lot of the people in this room," Webster said.
After watching his team sleepwalk through the first half Friday evening against Farmington, Ste. Genevieve High School Coach Bob Stolzer decided to put his foot down. At halftime, he delivered the wake-up call. The Dragons scored 16 second half points to defeat the Knights 21-13. The Knights fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in the MAAA Conference. Ste. Genevieve raised its record to 5-2 and 3-1 in the MAAA Conference. After a tough loss last weekend to Valle High School and with homecoming festivities taking up most of the players' thoughts, Stolzer said he could tell early on that the players weren't ready at game time.
Led by its strong front line, the Farmington volleyball team cruised to a two-game victory over St. Vincent Thursday night, 15-4, 15-0 and wrapped up its regular-season schedule. The victory left the Knightettes with an overall record of 16-7-1 and a conference record of 9-2. MAAA conference tournament play will begin Monday night at Flat River Central. Farmington, the third seed, will play Tuesday at 8:15. The Knightettes dominated the first game against the Squaws Thursday, and then shut them out completely in the second game, thanks to good serves and powerful net play.
The city of Farmington will not take part in the central dispatching of the county 911 system, the city council decided at its regular meeting Monday night. Citing potential costs, as well as concern about the political and authoritative structure of the central dispatching, Councilman David Holman's public safety committee recommended not to participate. 'The committee's not without a social conscience, but we're forced to ask, 'at what price?' Holman said. Councilman Jim Kellogg, a member of an ad-hoc committee formed to study the issue, said he believed there is a need for the county to consolidate its dispatching of emergency services, but Farmington did not need to be a part of it.
1981 – 40 years ago
A businessman was fatally wounded and his alleged assailant critically injured Monday in a double shooting in downtown Flat River. Robert Lucas, 33, of Farmington died while still receiving emergency treatment at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital about three hours after the shooting occurred. He had suffered a massive wound to upper abdomen caused by a shotgun blast. Larry Usher 32, of Bismarck suffered at least one gunshot wound and possibly more. He was given emergency treatment at a Farmington hospital and then rushed by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Monday evening. His condition was not readily available although one police source indicated it was believed to be critical.
A 32-year-old man being taken into custody at his Farmington home by local law enforcement officers pulled a gun from his pocket and fatally shot himself in the head Saturday, authorities stated. Roger Dale Davidson died at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital about an hour after the incident witnessed by several officers, Davidson's wife, and teenaged stepson. Sheriff Ken Buckley said information was received by his department early Saturday afternoon that Davidson was residing at a North Jackson Street address and that there was a felony warrant out for his arrest from Marshall County, Kentucky.
A rural Doe Run family's home and possessions were wiped out late Sunday night by a fire of undetermined origin while authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a building at Bismarck early Monday. The Joe Sutton family was away from their home on Watson Road, northwest of Doe Run, when it caught fire late Sunday night. The fire was discovered by Danny Hollifield shortly before midnight after he had returned home from work. Hollifield said the house, about a quarter of a mile from his home, was fully in volved in flame when he first noticed it.
Farmington Mayor Ronald G. Stevens proclaimed October 18-24 as National Business Women's Week sponsored by the National Federation of Business Women's Week, sponsored by the National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. Joining the mayor in the formal signing was Karene Hunt, president of the Farmington BPW.
1971 – 50 years ago
Miss Cecella Gentges, well known Farmington elementary school teacher, was named Woman of the Year "No. 1 in 2719 by the Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club when she was given special recognition at the October 18 meeting. National Business Women's Week was being observed by the club October 17-23 along with other business and professional women around the world, Mrs. Opal Wright, who was last year's Woman of the Year gave a resume of Miss Gentges' interests and accomplishments.
Mayor Douglas K. Ross today turned over the keys to a brand new 1972 air-conditioned Plymouth patrol car to Chief of Police Leslie "Buck" Jones and Alderman Larry Eaton, Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, This is the newest addition to Farmington's fleet of four police vehicles. This fourth car is the result of an application submitted during the summer to the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council, which is located in Bonne Terre and is managed by Ronald Bockenkamp, Executive Director. Other equipment included in this project included flasher lights, public address system, 2 frequency mobile radio, portable radios. A typewriter and a Polaroid camera, The total project cost was $7,226.06 only $1,806.52 is local financing, the rest is Federal Funds.
Biltwell Company, a division of Interco, Inc., which owns and operates the Farmington Manufacturing Company, last Friday arranged to purchase the building on Burks Road which has housed the Matco Company business. Mateo Machine and Tool Company had leased the building and used it to manufacture parts for the aero-space industry until the need for these parts diminished. Machinery had been taken from the building some months ago and the Machalek Brothers had been seeking a suitable tenant. The transaction was handled by Attorney David L, Colson.
Mayor Douglas K. Ross today announced that Farmington will soon have a full-time Recreation Director as provided by funding under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971. The total federal grant amounts to $7,300, with the local share, $811, for a twelve-month period of time.
1961 – 60 years ago
Herbert Schramm, 407 South Carleton, Farmington, has been employed as a teller at the United Bank of Farmington, it was announced this week by C. W. Dearing, president. Schramm is a lifelong resident of Farmington and has a long background of business experience. He was associated with the Flat River Ice & Cold Storage Co. 20 years, then was' employed at the Farmington Milling Co. a year and a half and for the past 14 years has been associated with the Schramm Grocery Co. of Flat River and Esther. He attended school here and graduated from Farmington High School ana Flat River Junior College.
Most Farmington retail stores will be open on Veterans' Day this year as the result of a recent poll taken by the Chamber of Commerce retail closing committee. Local merchants, many of whom have been closing every year on Veterans' Day, have received pressure from customers who complain that Farmington stores are the only ones in this area still observing Nov. 11 as a national holiday. Big city stores have long ignored the holiday and last year Fredericktown, Flat River and the stores of other nearby cities remained open for business. In the poll conducted by the retail closing committee the margin for remaining open ran slightly more than two to one.
Farmington football enthusiasts and friends of Missouri's University's Eddie Blaine will soon have their day of glory when "Ed Blaine Day" ceremonies are held following the Missouri Nebraska game Oct. 28. A special "Eddie Blaine Week" has been set aside by the Farmington city council and the now famous Tiger tackle has been named Honorary Mayor of Farmington for the balance of 1961. Mayor Orville Woodard will issue a special proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 22-28 "Eddie Blaine Week." The unusual recognition of this city's outstanding football player was approved unanimously by the city board of aldermen at last week's meeting.
Cash prizes will be awarded to children and adults with the most appropriate or haunting costumers at the Kiwanis Club's annual Hallow'en contest Tuesday night, October 31 at the courthouse square. First prize in each group will be $5.00. Second prizes will be $3.00 each with third prizes of $2.00 in cash and fourth prizes of $1.00 each. A grand prize of $5.00 cash is to be awarded someone at large from the two groups.
1951 – 70 years ago
Every Farmington child and adult is invited by the Kiwanis Club to participate in the special Halloween activities planned for Oct. 31. Instead of window painting this year, there will be a parade at 7 o'clock. All persons wishing to take part must be in costume, according to Herbert Boxdorfer, general chairman of the event for the club. Some small gift or novelty will be given each person joining the procession. Following the parade, a costume contest of those in the procession is to be held on the west steps of the courthouse. Prizes for the best costumes will be merchandise donated by businessmen. The grand prize will be a live turkey Refreshments are to be provided participants in the contest.
Dr. Robert F. Karsch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred M. Karsch of Farmington, is a prime example of a local boy who has made good. Still comparatively young, he is a professor at the University of Missouri and also finds time to author books and play the organ and direct the choir at the Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Born in Farmington, he spent his early life here. He attended
Farmington Public Schools, graduating from High School in 1927. He attended Westminster College, from 1927 to 1932, receiving an A. B. degree in June 1932, an M. S. degree from Vanderbilt University in 1934 and a Ph. D. degree from the University of Missouri in 1948. Robert taught history and political science at Vanderbilt University 1934-35. Maryville State College summer of 1936 and 1937. Westminster College 1935-46, University of New Mexico summer 1950, and University of Missouri from 1947 to the present time.
Brent Williams, tall handsome tenor who appears here in joint recital on October 25, 1951 with Angelene Collins, soprano, is considered one of the most capable actor-singers performing before the American public. The concert will open the season for the St. Francois County Municipal Concert Association, and all the advance notices clearly indicate a dazzling beginning for the 1951-52 season. The concert will begin promptly at 8:15 o'clock and will be held at the Farmington High School auditorium.
Pfc. Joe Merseal, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Merseal of Farmington was wounded in the battle for Heartbreak Ridge in Korea, Oct. 5. Joe was with the Second Division and was shot in the right chest as his group was crossing a river. All the boys had crossed the river except Joe and another one, both of whom were injured. Merseal was flown to a hospital in Japan and was able to write a letter to his parents, which they received last Monday.