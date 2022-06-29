From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Although things have been fairly quiet on the community consolidation front in recent days, proponents and opponents of the movement expect some excitement before the Nov. 3 election. In the meantime, the backers of the six-community merger are still producing statistics to back their views. R. Scott Simpher, University Extension Economic Development specialist, has been among the leaders in the push for consolidation. He points out that Flat River is currently ranked number 119 (in size) of 916 Missouri towns. Rivermines, meanwhile, is number 501. The proposed merger would make the new city one of the 50 largest cities in the state.

Just in time for summer, Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc., an extended employment sheltered workshop, will take those pesky furniture refinishing jobs off your hands. The workshop, located at 105 Burks Road in Farmington, has recently opened its furniture refinishing shop and accepts both individual and business refinishing jobs. A pickup and delivery system is available within St. Francois County, and according to workshop manager Ginger Williams, “We’ll go farther if the job is big enough.”

According to the audit presented at Mineral Area College’s board of trustees meeting held June 25, the community college has completed another financially solvent year. Taking into consideration that last year the college lost more than $70,000 in state aid, it managed to bounce back by receiving over $150,000 in grants slated for special programs. The detailed audit was given to the six board members for evaluation and will be discussed at the next board of trustees meeting scheduled for July 16. MAC President Dr. Dixie Kohn said he feels confident that there were no major problems with the audit which he described as a “check and balance system.”

Lead was the topic of discussion Friday, at the Fourth Friday Club at Mineral Area college. Jeffrey L. Zelms, president of the Doe Run Company and a former vice president of St. Joe Mineral Corporation, spoke to a large crowd at the gathering. Zelms talked about the comparative safety of lead and the mining industry and stressed the importance of lead in daily life. “If it can’t be grown, it has to be mined,” was the catchphrase he used to make his point.

1982 – 40 years ago

If the process moves as expected, the Farmington Police Department will include a new member by the end of July. Marvin Hudwalker, chairman of the Police Personnel Board, said that the city has set July 12 as the deadline for accepting applications to fill a patrolman spot on the force created by the recent death of Sergeant Ed Wann. “More than likely, we will fill the position of sergeant by an in-house promotion,” Hudwalker said. “There are plenty of eligible candidates in the police department now to fill the office of sergeant.”

The black bear that has been reported wandering through neighboring Jefferson County for the last few days may well be the same one that was spotted in southern St. Francois County in February. “I suppose it could be the same one,” said Conservation Agent Dave Guntli. He checked the partially melted bear tracks reported northeast of Womack last winter and he believes the bear that left those tracks fits the description of the one sighted near DeSoto.

More than 440 Boy Scouts were in attendance recently at “Order of the Arrow” ceremonies held at Camp Gamble located in the S-F Scout Ranch near Knob Lick. Troop 418 of Farmington, led by Scoutmaster Stan Blake, also joined in the ceremony which is based on the legend of the Delaware Indians. During the ceremony, the troop saw two of its eligible candidates, Dean Love and Bruce Henderson, both of Farmington, honored by being “Tapped Out.” The Tap Out ceremony was just one of many activities the Scouts participated in during the Order of the Arrow election.

What has two wheels and flies? No, it is not a garbage truck. It is 19-year-old Tim Hahn, a BMX bicycle stunt rider and racer that has recently moved to Farmington. Why does he do bicycle stunts? “Excitement,” Hahn said. Hahn has a repertoire of over 10 stunts. He can jump with his BMX bike in the air and do a 180° turn. He jumps from ramps over cars and through rings and can jump over tennis court nets from a virtual standstill.

Levin Collins, District Executive of Ozarks Trails District, will be leaving Farmington in mid-August to assume duties as District-Scout Executive in St. Louis. Collins, who came to Farmington three years ago from the Old Trails District in St. Louis, is a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is presently serving as camp director at Camp Sakima, S-F Scout Ranch.

1972 – 50 years ago

July is Membership Month at the Farmington Public Library. All patrons whose membership cards expire in 1972 are requested to renew those cards during the month of July. This will facilitate record-keeping at the library and hopefully will ensure that all addresses, etc., are accurately maintained. In conjunction with Membership Month, the first week in July will be fine-free. Patrons are asked to search home bookshelves for books belonging to the library. If those books are returned during that week, no fines will be charged.

Robert E. Conyers, chairman of the 30th Annual Moolah Shrine Circus at Busch Stadium July 1 through 4, the largest outdoor circus in the world, has issued an invitation to eastern Missourians, including Masons and Shriners and their families, to attend the event which is a benefit for Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children and 27 other child health and welfare organizations. The circus will mark the 100th anniversary of the Shrine and the 50th anniversary of the free Shriners Hospitals for Crippled Children.

Twenty-three 4-H Horse Show held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds, June 4. Winners in the show will be certified to participate in the State 4-H Horse Show to be held Sept. 23 and 24. Ribbons were presented in each class.

Open house was held Sunday, June 11, 1972, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Johnston and family of Route Three, Farmington, in honor of the Golden Wedding Anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Smith. The celebration was given by their two daughters and families, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Rogers and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Johnston. Mr. and Mrs. Smith were united in marriage by the Rev. Allan McFarland in Jacksonville, Florida, in June 1922. They made their home in Flat River for 23 years and have resided at Route Three, Farmington, since 1945.

1962 – 60 years ago

Tom Fitz, chairman of the Retail Promotion Division of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, announced today that the county seat merchants are planning a unique sale for the latter part of July. The promotion is to be called “Auction Dollar Day” and comes into this area with good results in towns that have used the idea. It will be a program in which all families living within the Farmington trade area can participate without cost. “Auction Dollars” will be issued for several days prior to the big auction day on July 27. A big free show, starring Outstanding entertainment in the country-western style, will add to the excitement on the big day, according to Fitz.

“A” Company of the 1/140th Infantry, a part of the 35th Infantry Missouri National Guard which is stationed in Farmington, left their new National Guard Armory Saturday morning, June 23rd, for two weeks of active duty training. The commanding officer of “A” Company is Captain Gayle Blackwell of Bonne Terre. The other officer in the company is First Lieutenant Charles G. Hyler of Farmington. Captain Blackwell stated that his company would participate in two weeks of field maneuvers at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

The members of Farmington's newly created City Planning Commission met at the Ozark Village Cafe for a noon luncheon on Tuesday, June 26, at which time an organizational meeting was held, and the election of officers conducted. Before the luncheon, the members of the commission were administered the oath of office at the Long Memorial Hall by Mayor Orville Woodard, Dr. George L. Watkins was elected president of the Commission at the noonday meeting, Vernon K. Glessing was elected vice-president, and Elmer Brown was elected secretary. The commission is charged with the duty of making plans for the physical development of the municipality, and with reporting to the city government with recommendations for buildings, streets, and other physical aspects of the city.

Members of the auxiliary police units of Bismarck, Farmington and Flat River, and anyone interested in joining either of the local civil defense units will take a 10- to 12-week course of instruction where they will meet for two hours a night once a week and receive instructions on their duties as auxiliary policemen. The short course will be taught by A, J. Stonvort, formerly an instructor for the St. Louis Police Academy; Mr. Olin Bell, U. S. Marshal, St. Louis; J. O. Swink, Circuit Judge; Sgt. H. H. Barr, Highway Patrol; Ray Roberts Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, and Clay Mullins, Sheriff.

1952 – 70 years ago

Dr. George W. Reeves, 80 years old, a member of the staff at State Hospital No. 4, died Saturday evening enroute to Branes Hospital in St. Louis, following serious injuries he received in an automobile accident earlier that evening, which occurred on Highway 8 between Potosi and Steelville. Dr. Reeves was going to his home in Steelville from the State Hospital when the accident occurred. He was a graduate of the old Beaumont School of Medicine in St. Louis and had practiced in the Steelville area for more than 40 years.

Considerable interest has been shown already in the big amateur contest which is to be the feature of the annual American Legion Old Time Fourth of July Picnic to be held again this year. All those interested in taking part in the contests as well as the square dance and old fiddler’s contest are urged to contact John Whitworth, Farmington chairman of the contest committee. The picnic will be held at Clardy’s Grove west of the hospital grounds on Highway W as in the past and will be an all-day affair.

The Board of Education of the Farmington public schools at a special meeting held on Wednesday night, June 18, 1952, passed a resolution calling for a special election to be held July 8. The purpose of this special election is to vote on two propositions of vital interest to the people of this school district. The voters will be asked to approve a $50,000 bond issue and a 50c current building fund levy for a three-year period. Due to the increased assessed valuation of our district, the bond issue itself will cause no additional taxes in the community. The 50c current tax levy will supplement the $50,000 bond issue.

General Manager B.F. Murphy of the St. Joseph Lead Company and Mine La Motte Corporation, announced this week in two separate announcements that the New York price of lead had been advanced from 15 cents to 16 per pound. A half-cent increase was announced Monday and another increase of the same amount was announced Tuesday. Half-cent hikes by The American Smelting and Refining Company in New York signaled the increase by St. Joe.

1942 – 80 years ago

The annual spring horse show, sponsored by the St. Francois County Horsemen’s Association, last Tuesday evening at the Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington proved to be the most successful event of its kind ever held here. The attendance was well over 1,000 and the number and quality of horses were the best on record. The event was held as a benefit for the USO Drive and netted between $1000 and $1500. Practically all of the expenses were donated by individuals and business houses. The prize money was returned to the fund, along with the profits from ticket sales and advertising revenue from the program.

Jesse Skaggs, 22-year-old resident of the Valle Mines community, suffered fatal burns early last Friday evening while he was attempting to start his stalled automobile and an explosion occurred due to spilling gasoline upon the hot motor block. Young Skaggs, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles W Skaggs, was returning home with his father and two brothers after having worked all day near the Rouggly School. Nearing home about seven o’clock in the evening the car stalled on a steep hill. Jesse attempted to pour gasoline into the carburetor and evidently, some of it splashed down upon the hot motor, causing it to ignite and explode the can of gasoline which he was holding.

Morris Brothers, one of Farmington and St. Francois County’s leading dry goods stores for the past 42 years, will close out their business as quickly as possible and retire from business, according to an announcement this week by J.C. Morris. The store was established at Farmington in 1900 by the three brothers, G.W., J.C., and Walter L. Morris, who came here from Des Arc, Missouri, where their father, the late J.M. Morris had conducted a general merchandise and lumber business for more than 40 years. The store has sold men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and dry goods, all of the highest type and has drawn business from a wide territory.

May Joan Coleman, 10-year-old daughter of Mrs. Irene Probst, of Elvins, was fatally burned early last Saturday morning when she attempted to pour kerosene on what she supposed was an extinct fire in the kitchen stove. Death occurred at the Bonne Terre Hospital, Saturday night as a result of first-degree burns. Mary Joan and her mother were preparing their breakfast about 7:30 Saturday morning when the accident occurred. Mr. Probst, her stepfather, was away at the time.

1932 – 90 years ago

Indications at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week are that Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt, of New York, will be selected as the Democratic nominee for President on an early ballot. Nominations were made yesterday afternoon and the balloting commenced last night, too late for us to give the actual results in this week’s paper. The Missouri delegates are expected to switch to Roosevelt on the second ballot, if not the first. By a vote of 934 to 213 the convention Wednesday night adopted a plank in their platform advocating the repeal of the 18th amendment.

Mrs. John Burch, of Doe Run, mother of two small children, was drowned last Sunday afternoon when she stepped into a deep hole while bathing in Zimmer’s Lake, about eight miles east of Farmington on Highway No. 32. Mrs. Burch, in company with a party of friends from Doe Run, had gone to the lake for an outing. The larger part of the lake is rather deep. However, Mrs. Burch and her friends were bathing in a shallow part as most of them were unable to swim. Not knowing the depth of the different portions of the lake, Mrs. Burch waded out too far and suddenly stepped into a hole about 12 feet deep. None of her friends were able to save her.

Ellis Sides, 16-year-old son of Mrs. Minnie Sides, narrowly escaped serious injury at about 4:30 last Friday afternoon when he was struck in the right shoulder by a stray bullet. Ellis had started walking to town and had just turned the corner onto Washington Street, three blocks south of the City Drug Store, when he felt something strike his shoulder. He found that a bullet had pierced the flesh just above his collarbone, coming out on the other side. He was able to continue to a doctor’s office where the wound was treated and no serious aftereffects are expected.

A carload of steelwork for the new water tank arrived here last weekend and has been moved to the location near the waterworks. The company that has the contract for the erection of the tank has been notified of the arrival of the material and is expected to commence construction at once. The new tank will assure sufficient water pressure in every section of the town for many years to come.

Modern society, the younger generation and a terrific harvest from past indiscretions figure in “Letty Lynton” in which Joan Crawford and Robert Montgomery will be seen at the Ritz Theatre starting Sunday for three days..

