Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

1993 – 30 years ago

Countdown to Country Days '93 is underway. With only three weeks until Farmington's largest festival of the year takes place, committee chairmen for the celebration met on Friday to give events reports. The three-day extravaganza is loaded with activities to meet everyone's taste. Although many of the favorite events are back by popular demand, organizers have also scheduled some new happenings which could become annual as well.

On May 13, there was an honor roll banquet held at Farmington High School to celebrate the accomplishments of 349 students. This has become an annual event designed to recognize those students who made the honor roll for three consecutive quarters or first semester and third quarter honor rolls. This is a tremendous accomplishment because it reflects consistency in effort and study. It is a tribute to the parents or guardians, too, because of the support they provide. Few individuals stand along in success; others always seem to be there to reinforce the effort. While this may be difficult to understand, there is sometimes an embarrassment felt in connection with success. It is sometimes not a popular thing to be smart or to study.

Area law enforcement personnel and civilians will test their shooting skills Saturday at the 67 Gun Club firing range on Route W, west of Farmington. The Flat River Police Department is sponsoring the competition to raise money to buy reloading equipment for the department. Targets used will be full-size paper silhouettes and shotting skills will be tested from four different distances.

The new Farmington Sports Complex is rapidly coming to completion, and now has four fully lighted fields with 300-foot fences. Each field has a sprinkler system to help keep the dust down, and full dugouts. To go along with the men's and women's softball leagues this year, Farmington now offers a men's church league and an adult co-ed league.

Nora O'Barr, 111, of Farmington, who was thought to be the oldest living resident in the state of Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, at Fleur de Lis Nursing Center in Farmington. According to the Missouri Division of Aging, O'Barr was listed in the state's Century Club as the oldest living resident in Missouri. O'Barr and her twin sister, Flora, were born on Oct. 25, 1881, in Terre Haute, Ind. Her sister Flora lived past 100 years of age as well. In the early 1900s O'Barr moved, by covered wagon, to Malden, Mo., with her second husband, Dr. Jim O'Barr, who passed away in 1938. She was the mother of five children, a foster mother to four children who lost their parents in a flu epidemic, and stepmother to one child.

A Farmington Correctional Center inmate who disappeared from a work crew on Taum Sauk Mountain Thursday is still missing. Thomas Grimes, 17, of Fredericktown, was part of an eight-inmate work crew that was assigned to the Department of Natural Resources. The crew was cutting trails at the new Taum Sauk State Park southwest of here in Iron County. Virgil Lansdown, associate superintendent of inmate management, said a supervisor had talked to Grimes about 2;35 that afternoon, at 2:45 Grimes was found to be missing after the superintendent instructed workers to get ready to leave. Lansdown said Grimes was serving 12 years for burglary and stealing and was scheduled for parole in about 11 months. He is described as 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. According to Lansdown, Grimes is not considered dangerous.

Over two dozen St. Francois County citizens 55 years old and older descended on Poplar Bluff last week and most came back with shiny medallions draped around their necks. The ninth annual Mid-South Senior Olympics drew over 1,000 competitors from states such as Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, Alabama and Mississippi. Track and field, swimming, bowling, shuffleboard, golf, arts and crafts, and bicycling were among the many events staged from Wednesday through Saturday. Mildred Eaton, 74, Farmington Library clerk, has competed in the Olympics every year since it began, and so has seven or eight other county residents to include former Farmington Mayor Floyd Hager.

1973 – 50 years ago

One hundred and ninety-two Farmington Seniors took part in the final impressive ceremonies of high school life Tuesday night, received their diplomas from Board President John Wyatt, and hurried excitedly off to celebration parties to an accompaniment of tooted horns. It wasn't the largest class in Farmington history, but was one described by school officials as rich in talent. Karen Carver was named valedictorian with a grade point point average of 3.95. Salutatorian was class president Marla Kiepe, whose cumulative grade totalled 3.881.

Eighth-grade commencement exercises will be held for the last time next week at two rural schools, Busiek and Crossroads. Both schools have been assigned by the State Board of Education to the Farmington school district for next year. According to superintendent of Schools Ralph Parks, plans are currently being made to assimilate some Busiek and Crossroads classes into the Farmington system. Although no definite assignments have been made yet, there will be NO upper grades taught at either rural school.

Farmington’s most obvious asset, as any stranger in town can tell you, is having more than 7,000 missionaries who are proud of the community they live in and don’t mind telling anybody they meet. “I’ve been here six years,” said one resident, “and I haven’t met anybody yet who said they didn’t love living in Farmington.” That’s the happy side of Farmington’s future — a love affair between its citizens and the town. But the love affair has some side effects that aren’t as happy — that having a nice town attracts people, and a people-boom spawns problems.

Members of the 8th grade and Kindergarten of St. Paul’s Lutheran School will be graduated on Wednesday evening, May 23rd at7:30 p.m. This year the ceremony will take place in the Lutheran Church. Pastor Merlen Wegener will give the invocation. The program will include songs and recitations by the pupils of the Kindergarten class under the direction of their teacher, Mrs. George Herbst. They will receive diplomas presented by Principal G.P. Bertram. The 8th graders will participate with several reports. Pastor James Bouman of Arnold, Mo. will be the guest speaker.

1963 – 60 years ago

Graduating exercises for the students of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26th, at St. Joseph’s Church. Father Robert Herman will celebrate the mass, Father Francis Warren will deliver the main address and Father William Burke, pastor of the church, will present the diplomas to the graduates. Named valedictorian of his class was Kenny Pratte of Farmington and the salutatorian is Michael Buklowsky of Fredericktown.

A small but vicious tornado down in the Knob Lick area south of Farmington late Tharsday afternoon, causing varying degrees of damage to several farms. The high winds were accompanied by buckets of hail and rain that caused further damage to croplands. The tornado appeared to have dipped first at the A. B. Smith farm, destroying a barn and uprooting trees. The wind continued across the Knob Lick Road and at the John Klepe place destroyed two barns, a machine shed, the garage, did minor damage to the home and uprooted trees in its path. Continuing on a west to east path it next blew the roof off the Henry Detring home, knocked down the smokehouse and an old silo.

Commencement at the Doe Run High School will be held at 8 p. m. Thursday. May 23. Dean Donald Shook, Flat River Junior College, will be the commencement speaker. The salutatorian address will be given by Miss Barbara Wampler. Michael Wampler will make the valedictorian address. Mr. Robert Arnett, president of the board of education, will present the diplomas to the 16 members of the class who are Judy Chamberlin, Robert Counts, Ricky Crabdree, Carol Crocker, Clyde Hoehn, Edward Johnson, Helen Maberry, Mary Noce, David Pipkin, George Runyon, Louis Schrum, Harry Umfleet, Barbara Wampler, Michael Wampler, Norman Weiss and Pat Zimmerman,

1953 – 70 years ago

The Presbyterian Orphanage of Farmington is to have a new building, it was decided last Saturday at a meeting of the Board of Trustees. This building is to be a two-story cottage with a complete recreation basement and is to house young boys on the first floor with rooms and apartments for workers on the second floor.

Barbara Burmeister of St. Joseph School in Farmington will receive a 17-jewel Elgin watch with expansion wristband as first prize winner of all the eighth grades in the St. Louis Archdiocese, in the World Mission essay competition. Barbara will be presented with her prize on the stage of Kiel Convention Hall preceding Bishop Fulton J. Sheen’s lecture on Thursday, May 21. Barbara is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Burmeister of 914 Moorland St.

W. A. Karsch, age 75, founder of Karsch's shoe store in Flat River, died suddenly at noon Saturday, Мау 16. He had walked downtown a short time before and on his return home, entered the kitchen where he passed away without warning. With him at the time was his wife, the former Minnie Mae Albert of St. Louis to whom he was married on July 31, 1901.

1943 – 80 years ago

Today St. Paul's Lutheran School ended another successful school term with an enrollment of 64 pupils. For the closing exercises this evening, the eighth grade graduates, assisted by pupils of the other grades, have prepared a short program During the course of the program, Captain Charles Berry of the U.S. Army will address the dress the graduates and Prof. J. Clyde Akers will present the eighth grade certificates. The public is heartily invited to attend these closing exercises which begin at eight o'clock.

The local post of the American Legion is collecting money with which to purchase cigarettes for American boys serving overseas. Milk bottles have been placed on the counters of local stores and the public is asked to drop contributions into these bottles. When enough money has accumulated cigarettes will be purchased at special price and mailed to the boys overseas.

The damage suit of A. A. Gieringer against four peace officers: L. D. Silvey, Byron Ball, E. F. Dampf and R. Killgore, got underway in the Jefferson County Circuit Court at Hillsboro on Tuesday morning of this week. A number of people from this community were in attendance at each session of the trial and interest in the outcome is high. The case grew out of the robbery of the Rozier Store Company about two years ago.

Leonard A. Meecey, cashier of the Bank of Leadwood for the past four years, has been arrested and released on bond under an affidavit charging him with having unlawfully taken with $21,200 from the bank's funds. The shortage in the bank's accounts was discovered last week during an audit of the bank's books by state examiners. O. O. Wyrick, who was in charge of the examiners, stated that the shortage was discovered in part soon after the audit started and that Meecey was called in to explain the discrepancy.

A former carnival performer's scheme to make thousands of dollars producing marihuana and selling it in wholesale quantities to soldiers at Jefferson Barracks was nipped Sunday by federal narcotic agents, military authorities and St. Louis police, Arrested as ringleader in the plot was Rollo Albert Clark, 43, former sideshow glass eater who envisaged a fortune in the illicit sale of dope he was cultivating on a farm near Irondale, 76 miles southwest of St. Louis. Clark is known here as he once lived in Farmington for a short period. Recently he gave a performance at the local theatre, in which he ate glass, fishhooks, etc.

The Giessing Milling Company at Farmington has opened retail feed store in one Of the frame buildings located near the mill on North Washington Street. In addition to a complete line of livestock feeds they will buy cream and eggs, paying highest cash market prices. The firm stresses the fact that they have an excellent source of supply and can furnish all types of feeds for their customers at a11 times. Some months ago, they opened a retail feed store at Flat River and are now doing an exceptionally large business in that community

1933 – 90 years ago

There is still ample time for anyone to enter the Farmington Press’ circulation campaign and pile up a leading vote before the end of the big votes on June 3rd. This will allow those new entrants more than a full week’s work under the big schedule. New names appear on this week’s vote list, but far from enough to give the Press a complete working force. Flat River, Bismarck, Esther, Doe Run, knob Lick, Rivermines, every one of these is wide open for a good worker. More workers are needed in Farmington proper, as well as the rest. There should be at least 30 active workers on the job, so get in the race without further delay.

Carl Byington, who escaped from the criminally insane division of the St. Louis City Sanitarium last Sunday night was recaptured by local officers Tuesday afternoon at the farm home of his parents near Farmington. He was held in custody here until yesterday morning when St. Louis officials called for him. Byington, with five other prisoners, participated in a daring escape last Sunday evening. The prisoners seized a guard and handcuffed him to a bed, then took his keys and escaped from the sanitarium. Outside the men stole a parked car and made their escape. Shortly afterward, the three ringleaders were seen in the car at a filling station where they almost ran down the attendant when they left without paying for the gas.

Effective this weekend the St. Joseph Lead Mines will place their employees on an eight day per month schedule to take the place of the six day per month schedule in effect for the past few months. The increased working time has been ordered by Clinton H. Crane, president of St. Joe, to help offset the increased cost of living since April first and is not brought about by any appreciable improvement in the lead mining industry. Mr. Crane was in this county last week and his attention was called to the fact that the employees were having a hard time making ends meet on their shortened working schedule, especially since commodity prices had started mounting during the past two months. On his return to New York Mr. Crane issued the order lengthening the working schedule from six to eight days per month.

A meeting was held last Friday evening by the City Council committee on the construction of a municipal swimming pool here this summer, but nothing definite was accomplished. After an investigation the committee has found that the pool will cost more than was at first expected. The regular meeting of the City Council will be held Monday, June 5th, at which time some definite action will undoubtedly be taken in regard to the matter. It is still hoped that work can be started soon enough to complete the pool during the present swimming season.

We have received a copy of the national magazine, Boot and Shoe Recorder, in which is a full-page advertisement for the Roberts, Johnson and Rand Shoe Company. The advertisement includes a large picture of Wally Gieringer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Gieringer of Farmington. Wally is all dressed up in his cowboy outfit, and of course is wearing Star Brand Shoes, for which his father is local distributor.