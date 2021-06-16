From the Archives

Construction on the new National Guard Armory, located on the corner of Spruce and Morris Streets in Farmington, is nearing completion, and the unit plans to move to its new quarters sometime before the end of June. The property on which the Armory is built touches KREI Blvd. and lies between KREI Radio Station and the Elks Club. Present headquarters are on Washington Street.

The United Bank of Farmington was granted a permit by the Board of Aldermen at their meeting on Monday night to tear down the building now occupied by the Friendly Flower Shop and O.K. Barber Shop in Washington Street. The bank will begin construction on a drive-in bank for the accommodation of their customers on this property, which they recently purchased.

70 years – 1951

Mirko Sediac of Czechoslovakia, speaking English only the past six months, addressed the Kiwanis Club and their guests Wednesday under the auspices of the National Committee for a Free Europe, Inc. The committee, a group of private citizens, is united in their conviction that freedom is indivisible and is embarked upon a program of positive action against Soviet enslavement.