From the Archives

30 years – 1991
The 1991 Farmington Country Days celebration was a record breaker, said General Chairman Willa Dean Meyer. “It was, without a doubt, a record,” Meyer said Monday morning after the curtain had come down on this year’s three-day celebration. Meyer said that exact numbers were not available for the crowd, but she said local vendors had told her their sales were record-breaking. Although sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-eighties made the event more enjoyable, Meyer said it was the theme that really made Country Days a hit this year. “A Country Salute to the Red, White and Blue,” was this year’s theme, and it was chosen before the Persian Gulf War began.
The asbestos that is currently in the Farmington High School cafeteria is of no danger to students and faculty, according to District R-VII Superintendent Robert Webb. Webb made the comments at Thursday’s Farmington R-VII Board of Education meeting, as the board approved a motion to take bids for removing the asbestos in the cafeteria ceiling.
Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien recommended the reappointment of several members of local boards in Farmington at the city council’s work session Thursday evening. Those whom O’Brien recommended were Edward Pultz, Denise Wright, Barbara Sandhagen, library; Dan Bothe, Bud Gillespie, planning and zoning; Dave Buerck, police; Don Johnson, Floyd Hager and Garland Abernathy, industrial development authority.
Thanks to “Jo” of the Farmington Police Department, Frank and Linda Heath of Bixby, Mo. Can once again shower their 2-year-old daughter, Tracey, with hugs and kisses. A parent’s worst nightmare became reality for the Heath’s Friday evening as Tracey, who was playing by the couple’s home in Iron County, was suddenly discovered missing. Her parents and other neighbors began an hour-long search, and finally called the police for help. And “Jo” came to the rescue. “Jo” is Farmington Police Department’s K-9 dog, who had the responsibility of sniffing and tracing the missing child’s steps.
40 years – 1981
The Farmington High School Future Homemakers of America were represented at the State Leadership Conference in Columbia, Mo. By Connie Brenon, Chapter Advisor; Linda Hudwaler, Missouri State Vice President; Kelli Stone, Chapter Second Vice President; Mary Twidwell, Chapter President; and Lisa Smith, Region 6 President. Ms. Brenon will also be serving as advisor to Region 6 this year. The State Conference was entered around the theme “Families: The Key of Life.”
The price of school lunches in Farmington will take a major jump next year under provisions of a measure passed Tuesday night by the Board of Education. The prices of luncheons for elementary pupils in grades 1 through 5 will go from 55 cents to 85 cents, while those in grades 6 through 12 will be paying 95 cents instead of the old 55 cent rate. Adults eating at the cafeterias will be paying $1.15 instead of the old 75 cent price.
Enforcement of an ordinance enacted last fall might bring an end to the offensive odor for burning trash and garbage around Farmington neighborhoods. The ordinance forbids the burning of solid waste — the fancy name for trash, garbage and practically anything else — except in an approved incinerator or unless a permit has been issued as provided by the ordinance.
Farmington teachers will get an unexpected pay boost next year as result of action taken Tuesday night by the R-7 Board of Education. At the recommendation of Supt. Charles Rorex, the board okayed an increase of $400 per year over the new contract salary for all teachers in the district, except for those paid through special federal programs. Administrators got a similar increase by the board’s action.
50 years – 1971
Groundbreaking for the new addition to the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital will be Saturday morning, June 19, at 11:30. According to Hospital Administrator Raymond Fort, the new wing, which will join the present new structure to the rear, will increase the bed capacity from 77 to 117 beds. The building will be a two-story structure similar in style to the wing completed in 1968, and the estimated cost is $1,250,000.
With the main business of the evening out of the way and the time about 10 o’clock, Mayor Douglas Ross approached the Board of Aldermen with a part of his program first introduced briefly at the May meeting. His intention is to introduce, for study, various projects, ideas and proposals gleaned from the people of Farmington.
Dr. Fred L. Schaper announced this week his intention to establish an office in Farmington for the general practice of dentistry. Dr. Schaper is a graduate of Monmouth College of Monmouth, Illinois, where he received a B.A. degree in 1964, and of St. Louis University where he received his D.D.S. degree in 1968. Since his graduation from dental school, he has served for three years in the Navy Dental Corps.
D.J. Vandiver Realty and Construction Co. announces the grand opening of their newest subdivision, Farmington Meadows. The opening will be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20. Farmington Meadows, one of Farmington’s newest residential areas, is located on Burks Road in Farmington.
60 years – 1961
Harold Hunter, Managing Director of Baby Deer Shoes, Ltd., Walsall, England, and Stewart Land, Sales Manager of the English subsidiary of Trimfoot Company, journeyed by jet plane from London this week to study Trimfoot’s Farmington operation. Mr. Hunter will spend ten days in Farmington studying Trimfoot’s operation, methods, and the technological skills of Farmington personnel. These he hopes to apply wherever possible to Trimfoot’s English factory in Walsall.
Dr. Fred Walker, superintendent of the Presbyterian Home for Children, addressed his fellow Rotarians Tuesday night. He was introduced by Bill Westermayer, program chairman for the week. Dr. Walker discussed his work and experiences at the Home during his 13 years as superintendent. An attractive folder entitled “The Open Door” was distributed to the Rotarians and this told in more detail the history, functions and activities of the home here which is licensed by the state to care for 98 children in groups of 12.
Construction on the new National Guard Armory, located on the corner of Spruce and Morris Streets in Farmington, is nearing completion, and the unit plans to move to its new quarters sometime before the end of June. The property on which the Armory is built touches KREI Blvd. and lies between KREI Radio Station and the Elks Club. Present headquarters are on Washington Street.
The United Bank of Farmington was granted a permit by the Board of Aldermen at their meeting on Monday night to tear down the building now occupied by the Friendly Flower Shop and O.K. Barber Shop in Washington Street. The bank will begin construction on a drive-in bank for the accommodation of their customers on this property, which they recently purchased.
70 years – 1951
Mirko Sediac of Czechoslovakia, speaking English only the past six months, addressed the Kiwanis Club and their guests Wednesday under the auspices of the National Committee for a Free Europe, Inc. The committee, a group of private citizens, is united in their conviction that freedom is indivisible and is embarked upon a program of positive action against Soviet enslavement.
Among other business transacted by the Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting Monday night was to order the Ordinance Committee to make arrangements for the collecting of the valid ordinances of the city and to have them arranged so that the members of the Board together with the City Clerk might be able to know exactly what the laws of the city really are. The present book was printed in 1931, since which time many of them have been changed or repealed, and no one can tell without a great deal of work exactly what the laws governing the city mean.
Plans are now being made for an “open house” celebration marking the completion of the large new one-story annex to the Farmington Rice-Stix shirt factory, according to Mr. Paul Paulsen, superintendent. The open house observance will be held on Friday, June 22 with appropriate ceremonies to dedicate the new structure. A detailed outline of the program is not available at this time, but tentative plans call for a luncheon for employees and invited guests at noon with the afternoon given over to a program and inspection of the new annex by the general public.
Entry of the Fortnightly Club, the Junior League Club and the Wednesday Study Club in a nationwide $25,000 prize “Build Freedom with Youth” contest has been announced by the officers of these three Farmington women’s organizations. Mrs. Prentice Wampler is president of the Fortnightly Club, Mrs. Lee Wichman heads the Junior League Club and Mrs. Vivian Chilton is president of the Wednesday Study Club.