From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Keith Jennings of Farmington and some of his Air Force buddies held a hurricane party at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida the day before angry Andrew trashed the place. “We were laughing and carrying on,” said Jennings, 20, a munitions systems specialist. “We didn’t think the hurricane would hit us.” The next day — Sunday — at 9:30 in the morning, a fist slammed against Jennings’ dormitory room door as he slept. A harried-looking sergeant screamed that Hurricane Andrew was bearing down — heading right for the base.

Farmington R-7 Superintendent Robert Webb told the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Thursday that the school district is one of about five in the state that issues “report cards” to the community. Called the Farmington School District Profile, the report provides information on the district’s educational progress by comparing year-to-year data and state and national averages.

Strain apparently is building in part of the New Madrid fault at a faster rate than scientists previously thought, Stanford University researchers reported Friday in the journal Science. The report probably will not change the odds of a major quake in the fault, several scientists said. But it poses new questions about how stress is building and when it will be relieved.

The Farmington High School Black Knight Marching Band drumline recently performed in the third annual Mozingo Percussion competition. The BKMB drumline, also known as the “Black Attack,” were included in Class A competition. Class A consisted of groups with members numbering 17 or less. Open Class competition included those groups that had more than 18 members. Class A participants were eligible to move into Open Class if they desired. The Black Attack finished in first place in Class A and second place in Open Class, with a score of 86.33 on a 100-point scale.

1972 – 50 years ago

Horace Dunagan, Jr., Rotary Governor of District 609, will make his official visit to the Farmington Rotary Club on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Farmington Rotary Club is one of over 15,000 clubs throughout 149 countries in the free world. Rotary was founded by Paul Harris, a young Chicago lawyer, in 1905, and now its membership is nearly 800,000 District 609 covers 39 clubs and a membership of over 1,200 Rotarians. Governor Dunagan has been a member of Rotary since August 1949.

Richard (Dick) Young, 29, was found dead in his apartment at 20 East Columbia St., Farmington, shortly after noon on Thursday, September 21. The exact time of death had not been established at press time. According to Sheriff Kenneth Buckley and Coroner Ted Boyer, who were both at the scene, no sign of foul play existed.

The time has arrived to think of Halloween candy and when you think of Halloween candy, think Lions Club. The club will again be selling candy especially packaged for trick or treaters, the proceeds of which will be used for the sight program. The exact date for the beginning of sales will be announced later. A member of the club will be calling on residents of Farmington — wait for their call!

V. Kenneth Rohrer of 507 East College Street, Farmington, participated in the Missouri Bar Association admission ceremonies before the Missouri Supreme Court on September 16, 1972, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Ken is a May 1972 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia, and since June of this year, he has been associated with the law firm of Roberts & Roberts of Farmington. Ken grew up on a farm a few miles from Bourbon, Missouri.

1962 – 60 years ago

Gary Knowles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Knowles of 403 Potosi Street, Farmington, has accepted the position of organist at the Memorial Methodist Church and is now living in Farmington. He plans to open a studio of piano instruction here in the very near future. Mr. Knowles, who has been living in St. Louis for the past 2 ½ years, is a graduate of the Bonne Terre High School class of 1949.

Members of the Farmington Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening, September 18, and discussed the progress of construction on the various additions to the school buildings. Superintendent P.J. Newell was requested to write Harrison and Rickard Construction Company and express the need for immediate installation of chalkboards and other incomplete items in the additions. The board also discussed the progress of the junior high music room by the Brockmiller Construction Company. The music room is to be completed by October 15, 1962, in accordance with the contract.

Plans are completed for the Jaycee Bicycle Rodeo Sunday afternoon, September 25th, at Heck’s IGA parking lot. Activities will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a safety inspection conducted by repairmen from Lewis Western Auto Store and Lerche Firestone Store. Inspection forms will be filled out and returned to participants showing any defects to be corrected. Scotchlight safety strips, silver for the front end and red for the rear, will be furnished for free.

The new addition to the Puritan Fashions factory building on First Street in Farmington will be dedicated and opened for inspection next Thursday evening, September 27, at 6:30 P.M. The meeting will be open to Puritan Fashions employees and to members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. A buffet luncheon will be served to employees and guests, according to Andrew Paule Jr., manager of the Farmington Puritan Fashions branch.

The Farmington City Planning Commission met Tuesday, September 11th, to consider proposals for planning services that were to be submitted by two firms. It was reported that a third firm wished to submit proposals, so the Commission decided that consideration not be given until all three firms had submitted their plans. The three proposals will be given consideration at the next meeting, October 9th, and recommendations will be made to the board of aldermen following this meeting.

The Ozark Fire Fighters Association Conference will be at the V.F.W. Hall, Hwy 67 By-Pass, Farmington, Sunday, September 23, sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension Division, Missouri Inspection Bureau, Farmington Fire Department and Ozark Fire Fighters Association. The program opens with registration at 9 o’clock, followed by the call to order by Andrew Paule, Fire Chief of Farmington. The welcome will be given by Mayor Woodard of Farmington, followed by the invocation. Herb Besand, Fire Chief of Festus, will be Master of Ceremonies.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Memorial Methodist Church and the Woman’s Society of Christian Service have completed arrangements to stage “Shooting Stars,” the big musical variety stage show, on September 29th and 30th at the High School Auditorium. This show comes highly recommended, for it has met with outstanding success in other towns throughout the nation. It is unusual and something entirely different in the field of home talent entertainment. From start to finish, it is a big four-star hit parade of comedy and music.

John C. Whitworth, of Farmington, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri, I.O.O.F., drove to Green Ridge Thursday, Sept. 11, where he addressed the Central Missouri Odd Fellows Association. On Saturday evening, Mr. Whitworth was the speaker for the 106th Anniversary Banquet of Excelsior Lodge No. 18 at the DeSoto Hotel in St. Louis. On Sunday, he presided over a meeting of officers of the Kansas City and St. Joseph area at St. Joseph. Mr. Whitworth made the trip to Kansas City by plane.

A “Planned Progress Program” that enlists the enthusiasm of high school students in town improvement projects in the Lead Belt will be laid before school authorities and representatives of the Press tonight. Designed for use in towns of up to 7,500 population, the plan is a step-by-step procedure for directing a town’s attention to the town’s needs — and then filling those needs. Results will be judged, and substantial prizes will be awarded.

Final plans were being made this week for the holding of a novel public auction sale over Radio Station KREI at Farmington starting Monday, September 22. The radio auction, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Farmington, will be held over a five-day period commencing at 5:00 p.m. each day and continuing for more than an hour, or until sundown when the local daytime station goes off the air. Various means of publicity have been employed to assure a large and interested listening audience at the time of the auction, and bidding is expected to be spirited.

1942 – 80 years ago

There is being placed in the High School Library the Air-Age Education Series, a group of 17 volumes including manuals treating various phases of aeronautics and well-suited for reference in many related high school subjects. This series of books has been prepared with the cooperation of the Civil Aeronautics Administration and is sponsored by the Institute of the Aeronautical Sciences. In addition, two copies of Elements of Aeronautics have been placed for the pupils who wish to give serious attention to the subject of aeronautics for further study.

The City Council met in regular session last Monday evening, with all present, and the following proceedings were had: the amount of $2893.66 was allowed; the amount of $2893.66 was allowed, and warrants were issued. Night Policeman Mullersman appeared before the council and asked them to buy a car for him to use in his police work. After some discussion, it was decided to let him use the pickup truck now used by the Street and Alley department. Police Judge Rickus appeared before the Council regarding his claim for $10.00 costs in two police court cases. The costs were allowed.

The Ritz Theatre of Farmington will cooperate in a nationwide promotion of the sale of war bonds and stamps on next Thursday night, September 24th, when they will stage a Stamp Night. Admission to the show will be 30 cents, but every person attending will be given a 25-cent War Stamp, which really cuts the admission price down to 5 cents. The program will consist of a special film, which is a history taken from newsreels, entitled “United We Stand.” The film shows the progress of the world since the last war and the events leading to the present conflict. It is reported to be intensely interesting.

C.S. Fitz, local chairman of the drive to collect scrap metals and other materials, is completing plans for an intensive Scrap Collection to be held in Farmington on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 28th. According to plans, every home or business in Farmington is expected to scour their premises from top to bottom in a search for vitally needed scrap metals. Every item which would be of any value to the drive is to be placed in front of the building where it can be easily picked up by trucks.

After all local preparations had been made to hold a practice blackout in Farmington on Wednesday night of this week, it was necessary to suddenly cancel the plans and postpone the event for an undetermined time. The decision to call off the blackout was reached at a meeting of the county air raid wardens Friday night when it was brought to their attention that it was necessary to have Federal approval of any practice blackouts.

1932 – 90 years ago

Donald Overall suffered a broken jaw and Clyde Noltkamper minor bruises and scratches when their car overturned near Highland, Illinois, last Saturday night. The boys, who are printers for this paper and the Farmington News, respectively, had been on a two-week vacation trip to Detroit and other northern points. They were on their way home Saturday night when Noltkamper was blinded by the lights of an approaching car and ran into a ditch, overturning the car. Overall was forced to spend a few days in a hospital at Highland but is now getting along nicely.

All public school teachers of St. Francois County, numbering about 300, are meeting in Farmington yesterday and today for their annual meeting. An exceptional program has been arranged by County Supt. Of Schools J. Clyde Akers. Speakers of national prominence will appear on the programs, which are open to the public. This county has long had the reputation of holding the best county teachers' meetings in the state, both in value of the program and perfect attendance. This year’s meeting promises to be no exception.

The new 200,000-gallon water tank at Farmington was recently pronounced OK by a representative of the Missouri Fire Inspection Board and is now in use by the city, providing heavy water pressure in every section of the city. An order has been placed with the Westinghouse Electric Company for 16 floodlights to be placed around the catwalk. A 1500-watt light will be placed on top of the tank. The lights will be operated by an electric time clock. The entire lighting outfit will cost approximately $300.

St. Francois County’s 1932 football season will open at Farmington tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, at 2:30 o’clock when the Farmington High School aggregation meets the Webster Groves High School team. Farmington is the only school in this county playing football this year. Coach H.C. Haile states that the outlook for a winning combination is exceptionally bright. While last year’s star line was hard hit by graduation, a large number of huskies are rapidly learning to take their places. The entire backfield is back this year, larger and faster.