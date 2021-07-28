From the Archives

Scot Cowin, the 13-year-old son of the Rev. Jerome P. Cowin and Mrs. Karen Cowin, of Farmington remained in critical condition Monday at St. Louis Children's Hospital as result of injuries received Saturday afternoon in a traffic accident. Cowin suffered fractures of both legs, a fractured wrist and severe head injuries in the mishap that Farmington Police say occurred at about 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of Smith and Fleming streets.

1971 – 50 years ago

Steve Winebarger Is reported to be showing improvement at Farmington Community Hospital from serious injuries sustained when he fell off and was run over by a wagon during a hayride Saturday night. Steve, 11-year-old son of Mr, and Mrs. Herman D. Winebarger of Route Three, Farmington, attended a youth rally at Libertyville Christian Church where young people of several churches met together, After a business session was held, the young people boarded two hay wagons and rode to the farm of Harry Sebastian for food and refreshments. They then continued on to the farm home of J. C. Klepe for a watermelon feast. The accident occurred on the return trip to the church.