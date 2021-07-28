From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
It's been 10 years since Farmington High School football coach Kyle Reid passed for more than 1,200 yards and helped Hazelwood Central to an 11-2 season record. In the early 80s, Central was considered a powerhouse in high school football, often ranked among the nation's best teams. Now, as he roams the practice field at Farmington, Reid has more on his mind than just quarterbacking an offense; he has an entire program to guide.
Long-range planning was the topic of the Farmington Chamber Commerce general membership meeting last Thursday afternoon at Plank Road Inn. Stuart "Mit" Landrum presented a description of long-range projects for the chamber to undertake. Landrum said in the past, one of the biggest problems incoming chamber presidents have faced is a lack of projects. The ones adopted by the chamber board cover a 10-year span.
Two Farmington girls’ basketball teams participated in last weekend’s Show-Me State Games held in Columbia. The Farmington Lynx, coached by Wayne Cox and Wendy Sebastian, and the Farmington Rippers, coached by Bob Webb and Rick Hanebutt, represented Farmington in the 11-12 age group. Members of the Lynx were: Erin Bohman, Megan Williams, Christy Unnerstall, Julie Ritter, Wendy Wilkerson, Michelle Boyer, Diedre Bingham, Joclyn Yates, Nicole LaPlant, Kristen Tripp, Krista Collins and Kara Cash. Members of the Rippers were: Erin Webb, Melanie Hoehn, Carrie Scroggins, Brandi Sebastian, Tanya Dotson, Michelle Pratte, Jayme Laut, Lindsey Freeman, Gretchen Hannebutt, Lisa Vierse, Courtney Pothetos and Erica Guiley.
Two Farmington athletes were honored for their achievements at the Southwest Missouri State University Lady Bears basketball camp in Springfield. Liz Cox, an eighth grader at Farmington Middle School, and Elizabeth Whitener, a freshman at Farmington High School, were both named to the high school all-star team at the camp.
1981 – 40 years ago
Despite a quick getaway and some evasive tactics, three Oklahoma people were in custody within minutes after the robbery of an undetermined amount of cash from Dugal's Big Star supermarket in Farmington early Saturday evening. "It was good, quick police work, declared store owner Leo Dugal when he learned the suspects were in custody at the north edge of Bonne Terre within minutes of the incident.
It was not a matter of whether you got rained on during the past week in St. Francois County, but where you were might have made a difference as to how much you were rained on. Some areas to the north in the Bonne Terre area had as much as seven inches of rain during the past week, some to the south came up with amounts as little as three inches — but everybody seemed to get plenty.
Relocation of the Sheltered Workshop from its present Rivermines facility to a more modern industrial building in Farmington was given a major boost last week with the approval of a $105,000 grant from the county's Board for Developmentally Disabled, but now awaits final okay from the Farmington City Council.
Scot Cowin, the 13-year-old son of the Rev. Jerome P. Cowin and Mrs. Karen Cowin, of Farmington remained in critical condition Monday at St. Louis Children's Hospital as result of injuries received Saturday afternoon in a traffic accident. Cowin suffered fractures of both legs, a fractured wrist and severe head injuries in the mishap that Farmington Police say occurred at about 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of Smith and Fleming streets.
1971 – 50 years ago
Steve Winebarger Is reported to be showing improvement at Farmington Community Hospital from serious injuries sustained when he fell off and was run over by a wagon during a hayride Saturday night. Steve, 11-year-old son of Mr, and Mrs. Herman D. Winebarger of Route Three, Farmington, attended a youth rally at Libertyville Christian Church where young people of several churches met together, After a business session was held, the young people boarded two hay wagons and rode to the farm of Harry Sebastian for food and refreshments. They then continued on to the farm home of J. C. Klepe for a watermelon feast. The accident occurred on the return trip to the church.
Thanks to our city councilmen for the safety of our children in the area of Boyce Street. This area around the water tower has for many years been a playground for the boys of that area, but it was a hazardous one because of the speed of automobiles driving on Perrine Street. Living in the immediate area, each time there are tires being squealed, it is a natural habit to run to see if the boys in the park are safe, and this is an uneasy feeling. Now, thanks to our city council, the fear and most danger of one running into the street only to face an oncoming car is over.
Mr. Charles Medley announced today the opening of his new law offices in Farmington for the general practice of law. He is former prosecuting attorney of St. Francois County and was practicing attorney in Flat River for several years. For the past eight years Mr. Medley has been a partner in a 12-lawyer Kansas City firm where he specialized in labor law and as a corporate trial lawyer.
1961 – 60 years ago
Taking note of President Kennedy's plans to step up national defense, Mr. Andrew Paule, Civil Defense director of Farmington, today recommended that all citizens take the necessary steps to insure their survival in the event of enemy attack. The civil defense director pointed out that much of America outside of target areas faces danger mainly from radioactive fallout.
A new all-time record in book traffic was realized here last month when the Farmington Public Library loaned 3,029 volumes, it was announced this week by Mrs. Helen Giessing, librarian. The previous high month's record was July 1959. when 2,331 books were loaned. But that record was smashed by a margin of 698 books in June. Mrs. Giessing also announced that 100 additional juvenile books were expected to arrive this week from the Missouri State Library at Jefferson City. They will be here on loan for a 90-day period.
An electrical shut-down lasting four minutes less than one hour Wednesday afternoon brought many businesses to a standstill and flooded the city light office with calls. The additional summer electrical load has placed a burden on the city electric substation located on Middle St. In addition, a minor part of the system needed replacement.
The school grounds north of the Junior High School on North Franklin Street, Farmington, will be transformed into the 4-H Club Round Up Thursday and Friday, July 27th and 28th. The Round Up Committee has planned a busy schedule for the more than 300 4-H Club members and 150 voluntary leaders who assist in carrying out the Round-Up program.
1951 – 70 years ago
Tom Edwards Sr. of Edwards and Plumlee Theatres flew to Hollywood Saturday for a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel, July 23 to 26. The meeting was a round table discussion by heads of the different departments of the motion picture industry composed of stars, directors, producers and theatre owners. Tom, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the Theatre Owners of America, has been chosen as one of the six men in the United States to represent his group.
The St. Francois County Production Credit Advisory Committee held its regular meeting in the association central office Tuesday night, July 17. The meeting was opened by Edwin P. Best, acting chairman, and the committee discussed briefly the pros and cons with respect to making the association completely farmer-owned this year. After this discussion and after a detailed review of the association’s present capital structure, the committee went on record recommending to the association board of directors that the association retire all remaining government capital this year.
Four members of the Flying Squadron of the Kiwanis Club of Normandy attended this week's Kiwanis luncheon Wednesday at the Memorial Methodist Church. The visiting Kiwanians were James O'Sullivan, Fred Boemer, Ed Gahn and Gene Butz, who presented President Howard Tetley with the division's traveling gavel. Other guests were five members of the Methodist youth caravan which has been active this week in Farmington. Those enjoying the Kiwanis meeting were Ruth Lucy of Virginia, Liz Collins of Alabama, Carol Bateman of Illinois, James McLendon of Georgia and Mrs. Frances Meadors of Illmo, Mo. Present was also Fred Richards of Cleveland, the father-in-law of Kiwanian Rev. Gordon D. Miller.