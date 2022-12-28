From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

A teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington received a unique opportunity. She was asked to serve on the development committee for the Saint Louis Art Museum, putting together an art access kit that is sent to classrooms throughout the state. Margaret Rogers started working on the committee last January and continued with the project through the summer. She said the administration at her school was good enough to allow her to leave early a couple of days out of each month so she could attend the meetings in St. Louis

Neil Umfleet of Farmington recently received notification from Gov. John Ashcroft informing him he has been commissioned a naval captain in the Missouri State Militia. A Korean War veteran, Umfleet would help organize the militia should it be activated in an emergency. Umfleet, county coordinator during Ashcroft’s two terms, recently met with Ashcroft at the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City, where he thanked the governor for the appointment. “I believe this is only the second state militia commission given to a St. Francois County resident,” said Umfleet, a fee agent for the past 12 years at the state License Bureau in Farmington.

1972 – 50 years ago

Dr. Hugh Denney, Missouri University’s professor of Area and Regional Planning, will be the speaker at Farmington’s annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet to be held at the Elks Club on Monday evening, January 15. Dr. Denney will speak on ‘Decongesting Metropolitan America, an opportunity for the Suburban Community,” a field in which he has had extensive experience since 1958. Dr. Denney has an impressive list of credits in the area development field, the latest of which is his new book on the subject, a subject which intimately concerns Farmington at the present time.

The Veterans Administration reports there were an estimated 674,000 veterans living in Missouri at the end of fiscal year 1972, up 15,000 from last year. P.S. Pollock, director of the St. Louis VA Regional Office, said the total figure included 139,000 Vietnam-era veterans. Nationwide, the veteran population climbed to 28.8 million, up from 26.8 million, up from 26.8 million in the previous year. Of these, nearly six million were Vietnam veterans. Vietnam veterans averaged 27.6 years.

Vickie Clark of Farmington Senior High School will represent St. Francois County in the 1973 District American Legion Oratorical Contest. The district contest will be held at the American Legion Post #150 in Ste. Genevieve, on Friday evening, January 12, at 7:30 p.m. Vickie is coached by Miss Beth Bennett, instructor in speech and English, at Farmington Senior High School. Farmington represented St. Francois County in the district contest last year with Wayne Detring as the contestant. The theme of the oration is to be based on some facet of the Constitution of the United States.

A girls’ sextet from Farmington High School entertained the Kiwanis Club of Farmington at noon Dec. 27 with vocal numbers. The girls were accompanied on the piano by Mary Harrington. Participating in the songs were Cynthia Burroughs, Linda Hufford, Nancy Thomas, Donna Brune, Jill Judlin and Lee Ann Colson. Kiwanian Gerald Nesbit introduced James R. Dismuke, city manager of Flat River, who will be the guest speaker at noon on Jan. 3. All members of the club are urged to attend.

A new publication designed especially for the increasing numbers of women — and teenage girls — who smoke cigarettes now is available from the Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Society, Including tips on quitting smoking without gaining weight, special recipes from weight watchers, and advice about smoking from Joyce Brothers, Ann Landers and Eleanor Holmes Norton, the tabloid-size publication also provides information on the effect of cigarette smoke on children in the home and on unborn infants. Comedienne Carol Burnett, an outspoken ex-smoker, is featured on the cover.

1962 – 60 years ago

The installation of officers was combined with a Christmas gift exchange at the December meeting of the Farmington Newcomers’ Club on December 6. The meeting was opened by Imogene Allmon, retiring president. It was held at the home of Pat Holcomb, who was co-hostess with Nancy Jefferson. The holiday theme was evident in attractive Christmas decorations. Each of the officers was presented with a corsage and was installed by Pat Holcomb. They are Diane Forgee, president; Barbara Hartshorn, vice-president; Jo Epperson, secretary and Millie Williams, treasurer.

A frame home next door to the junior high school auditorium on West College Street in Farmington was damaged by fire early Monday night — Christmas Eve — and the prompt arrival of the fire department equipment quickly brought the flames under control. The occupants of the house, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse H. Miller and children, were not at home at the time. The fire was discovered by Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Gieringer who noticed the smoke as they were driving by and immediately notified the fire department. The damage, other than smoke and water damage, was confined to a front room and is believed to have started in a piece of overstuffed furniture. The property belongs to H.C. Haile.

Crowds of Christmas shoppers thronged Farmington stores up until the six o’clock closing hour on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24. The stores of “The Gift City” report a busy Christmas shopping season throughout the entire month. The Retail Committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce has given the city much publicity this year, and Farmington’s importance as a shopping center for the area is being increasingly recognized. The Farmington Chamber of Commerce sponsored awards of two bicycles and four turkeys each Saturday in December, prior to Christmas, and the free awards created much interest.

Henry C. Mell, owner of H.C. Mell Hardware, Farmington, Missouri, celebrated his 50th year in the retail hardware business this year. Mr. Mell began his career on January 12, 1912. He and two partners organized the Mell & Phillips Hardware Store. Not long after the store was opened, Mr. Mell’s optimistic attitude toward his business was dampened. One day, after a heavy snowfall, total sales amounted to 50¢, a 10¢ cash sale and a 40¢ charge sale. However, in spite of this bleak day, the business prospered.

Postmaster Elmer Brown strongly urged citizens of Farmington to be sure and place the correct postage on their letters Monday, January 7th, when the new postage rate increase goes into effect. Postage rates for first-class letters will be increased from four cents to five cents an ounce, with airmail letters costing eight cents an ounce instead of seven. First-class postcards will cost four cents instead of three, with airmail cards going from five to six cents. The extra charge of one cent for stamp booklets containing the five-cent and eight-cent denominations has been dropped. The booklets will be sold at their face value of $1 and $2, respectively.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Fortnightly Club met Monday, December 15, in the home of Mrs. C.E. Carleton with Mrs. Marcus Kirkland and Mrs. Ben Lewis as co-hostess. The president, Mrs. Jesse Heck, called the meeting to order, the salute to the flag was given, and the minutes were read. A report was given of the plans for the restoration of the Long House, and the club voted to participate in the project and have a member represent the club in the Historical Society which will carry out plans for the restoration. Mrs. Ben Lewis was appointed as a member of the society.

A $45,000 rural construction project is now underway between Farmington and Doe Run to bring telephone service to all rural families in that area. The work is part of a $325,000 expansion program in the Farmington area by Southwestern Bell to provide telephones and higher grades of service to all customers and applicants in and around Farmington. Crews now are setting the first of 130 telephone poles and soon will begin stringing some 31,000 feet of aerial cable and about 17 miles of open wire, according to T.M. Mullally, manager for Southwestern Bell. Completion is scheduled for the early summer of 1953.

An interesting incident happened here recently as Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Hunt Sr. were watching television in their home on North Franklin Avenue. Their son, Captain E.J. Hunt of Merced, California, and his crew of 15 men were making a cross-country flight to Dayton, Ohio. After reaching Dayton, E.J. came for a day-and-a-half visit with his parents. He returned to Dayton, and he and his group left Dayton for their return flight to Merced. While Mr. and Mrs. Hunt were watching their television that evening, it began to flicker, and Mrs. Hunt remarked, “E.J.’s plane is disturbing our television,” not knowing that he was near Farmington. A few minutes after her remark, they received a call from the Farmington airport saying, “Captian E.J. Hunt is passing over Farmington.” E.J.’s plane reached Merced in the early morning hours of the next day.

Henry Rex Thompson enjoyed less than a week of liberty after breaking out of the Farmington jail last week. St. Francois County officers were busy early this week seeking to return him to Farmington after learning that he had been arrested by Arkansas State Police on Friday. Extradition papers were obtained from Gov. Smith on Monday, and Sheriff Dewey Smallen and Guard Ralph Ward departed Monday night for Little Rock to bring the prisoner back Tuesday night. Arkansas officers were holding Thompson in the county jail at Little Rock after capturing him Friday near Benton, Arkansas, in a stolen car. Thomspon, together with a sailor companion, Lynn Carr, escaped jail here at Farmington Monday night of last week.

1942 – 80 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Koen, of Leadwood, on Wednesday of last week, received a telegram from the War Department announcing the tragic news of the serious injury of their son, Willard Russell Koen, Jr., at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On Sunday morning, they received another telegram advising them that their son had died on December 22nd. No details were received as to how the young man had met his injuries. The young Mr. Koen moved to Leadwood from Flat River some four years ago with his family. There, he was a star player on the basketball team and graduated from high school in 1941. After attending Missouri University for one year, he joined the United States Navy, going to the Great Lakes Training Station, and from there to Hawaii. He was but 19 years of age last August.

Frank J. Leist, of Flat River, was fatally injured late last Thursday night when he was struck by a car on East Main Street in Flat River, near his home there. The injured man was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital but passed away within a few hours. The deceased had spent the evening in the Flat River business district and was on his way home when struck by a car driven by Mrs. A.J. Gillis of Poplar Bluff, who was visiting in the Lead Belt. Mrs. Gillis was not held to blame for the accident. Mr. Leist was 54 years of age. He is survived by his widow and two children, Frank J. Junior and Mrs. Earl Limbaugh, all of Flat River.

The Press Printing and Publishing Company was awarded a $25 War Bond on Christmas Eve by the W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in recognition of having won 10th place in a nationwide sales contest based on the sales of Skrip Fountain Pen Ink during the past year. The contest included thousands of dealers in towns of 15,000 and less population. That Farmington could have outdone many cities more than three times its size is a distinct complement to our community and speaks highly of its place as a trading center.

1932 – 90 years ago

At last, the depression has struck Sheriff Presnell’s boarding house. Even his most faithful guest, one that has been with him for more than two years, has changed his residence. It all started with the close of circuit court when many of Mr. Presnell’s boarders were ordered to change their residence to the state boarding house at Jefferson City. Wednesday, the sheriff and deputy May escorted Charley Mantz, Alfred Douthit, and Lonnie Taylor to their new home. Mantz has a ticket good for two years as a reward for stealing a car. Douthit will be given free quarters for three years after a rather successful attempt at cutting up his wife with a pocket knife, and Taylor is set for life after confessing to the murder of two white men at Ste. Genevieve.

Representative-Elect Raymond S. Roberts, of this city, St. Francois County’s representative in the next legislature, will leave for Jefferson City on Sunday. The legislature will convene on Wednesday, January 4th. Mr. Roberts is leaving early to make necessary contacts in order to try to take care of our county’s interests. Mr. Robert’s office will be open during his absence, and he will have competent help in the office at all times. He expects to be in his office each Saturday during the legislative term, at which time he will be able to take care of his clients and will be glad to see others who have business with him or who are interested in the bills before the Missouri House of Representatives.

Long before the time to start the first show, hundreds of people were assembled in front of the Ritz, Roseland and Odeon theatres last Saturday to attend the free Xmas shows. At the morning matinée, hundreds were turned away, and it was then that Mr. Karsch, the manager, decided to run two matinées in the afternoon instead of one. Even with this, hundreds were turned away. Those who were fortunate enough to get seats thoroughly enjoyed the program, and many express their thanks and appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Karsch. Mr. Karsch estimates that approximately 10,000 people saw the shows at the three theaters and also stated that he was very sorry that some had to be turned away.

Film fans who are expectantly awaiting Clara Bow’s new picture will be rewarded when “Call Her Savage,” the first of the flame-haired star’s productions for Fox, opens at the New Regal Theatre, Elvins, New Year’s Eve at 11:30 p.m., also Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. She is far lovelier than ever, more poised, dignified, and has a certainty and confidence which should be reestablished her as the one really great star of the screen. The story is a stormy-plotted romantic drama affording her every opportunity for a full display of her emotional ability, from the headstrong wilfulness of her youth to the sublime tenderness of mother love.