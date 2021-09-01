From the Archives

Effective as of August 21, Pete Merseal became the new owner and manager of what was formerly the Finnical Tire Co. It will now go under the name of Merseal's Tire & Battery Service. Mr. Merseal was manager for the Finnical Tire Co. for nearly six years and has had much experience in his new business. He is also active in various civic and social organizations, being a past commander of the American Legion Post, member of VPW and treasurer for the Mine La Motte Recreation Club. Mr. Merseal is a lifelong resident of Farmington. A complete line of Goodyear tires and batteries will be handled by the new management.

There will be no United Fund drive in Farmington this fall. This decision was reached by the United Fund board this year as the result of "inconclusive support by the citizens of Farmington," according to an announcement by Dr. Richard Wolken, board president. Dr. Wolken's announcement expressed appreciation to the many campaign workers and contributors who aided in their measure of success achieved by United Fund from 1957 to 1960.