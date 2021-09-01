From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
"Missouri's Park Land," a newly formed non-partisan, nonprofit organization geared to promote tourism and economic development in Southeast Missouri including Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Wayne and Washington counties, took root this past Thursday night in Farmington during a charter signing ceremony.
The recent layoffs in Fredericktown will definitely be felt in Farmington, according to Jim Dismuke, Farmington's economic development director. The closing of Brown Shoe Company in Fredericktown last week will leave 550 employees jobless. The layoffs will take effect in early November. "It will have a rippling effect, there's no doubt about it," said Roger Hochn, Farmington city administrator. "That plant draws people from this area.”
Richard M. Huffman of Farmington, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of 10 Missouri students recently selected to receive the 1991 Council on Public Higher Education for Missouri Scholarship. Gov. John Ashcroft honored the students in his Jefferson City office Aug. 14.
1981 – 40 years ago
The superintendent of Farmington State Hospital has appealed to the Department of Mental Health for a more proportionate share of the state's mental health budget based on the local hospital's collections and the hospital population.
An engineering firm has recommended that the City of Farmington take no immediate action to bring the low-level radium content of the city's water into compliance with state and national standards. The firm, Shirley Engineering Associates, Inc. concluded in a report turned over to city officials last week that there is not sufficient evidence available to justify the state or federal regulations in regard to radionuclides in drinking water.
Residents of Farmington may be facing another utility rate increase, but this time it will be primarily the result of City Council action and not initiated from some outside source. What had been expected to be a routine budget meeting of the Council's finance committee on Tuesday night developed into a session centered around the deficit fiscal situation of the water and sewer department, City Administrator Roger Hohn explained.
The Junior Dairy Herdsman award, sponsored by Jesse Klingensmith was presented to Lori Reese of Farmington during the St. Francois County Fair Junior Show. Allen Mackley, Bonne Terre. received the Junior Beef Herdsman award sponsored by Bill Mackley. George Shinn Jr., sponsored the Junior Swine Herdsman Award presented to Albert Gonz of Farmington.
1971 – 50 years ago
Blacktopping the downtown streets, the status of the sewer treatment plant and easements and a report from the new Building Commissioner Albert Foreman were among the topics discussed at a special called City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Pupils of St. Paul's Lutheran School began their school year with a short service on Monday, Aug. 30th. The address was delivered by Rev. B. J. Loesel, pastor of St. Paul's. This was the 98th consecutive year of operation of our Christian Day School. After the service 89 pupils met in their classrooms to become acquainted with their work schedules and their teachers.
Enrollment in the Farmington Public Schools continued its upward trend as 2853 students reported for classes on the first day. The total represents an increase of 26 students over first day enrollment last year. Previously registered students who have not reported classes are expected to increase the number to near the 2,900 figure when enrollment is completed.
Mayor Douglas Ross, after seeking the advice and recommendations of those closely involved in the operation of the Farmington Swimming Pool this past year, made this written report to the Board of Aldermen copies of the detailed reports submitted by Pool Manager Jim Simpson, Head Lifeguard Randy Abbott and State Hospital Pool Manager Tom Crouch were also sent to the aldermen. The cost of the suggested improvements is estimated and have not been substantiated, the mayor points out.
1961 – 60 years ago
The Annual St. Francois County Fair and Horse Show got underway at the Wilson-Rozier Park, Farmington, last night. Last night’s Horse Show featured a Pony Class, Children’s Pleasure Class, and several novelty classes. Tonight 10 classes will be presented at the Horse Show, which will include the Registered Quarter Horse Class, as well as Children’s Pleasure Western Pleasure, and Country Pleasure classes.
Effective as of August 21, Pete Merseal became the new owner and manager of what was formerly the Finnical Tire Co. It will now go under the name of Merseal's Tire & Battery Service. Mr. Merseal was manager for the Finnical Tire Co. for nearly six years and has had much experience in his new business. He is also active in various civic and social organizations, being a past commander of the American Legion Post, member of VPW and treasurer for the Mine La Motte Recreation Club. Mr. Merseal is a lifelong resident of Farmington. A complete line of Goodyear tires and batteries will be handled by the new management.
There will be no United Fund drive in Farmington this fall. This decision was reached by the United Fund board this year as the result of "inconclusive support by the citizens of Farmington," according to an announcement by Dr. Richard Wolken, board president. Dr. Wolken's announcement expressed appreciation to the many campaign workers and contributors who aided in their measure of success achieved by United Fund from 1957 to 1960.
The new Phillips Service station located at Main and Columbia will open for business September 1st. Bill Hall, former dealer at the Ozark Village service station, has leased the station and invites all his customers and friends to visit him. The new station will be equipped with the most modern station equipment and will be manned by expert service men and attendants.
1951 – 70 years ago
Sixth graders living south of Columbia Street will be accommodated in the new addition at the W. L. Johns School, according to an announcement from the office of Superintendent Clifton R. Bell this week. The announcement from Supt. Bell reads: "All sixth grade students In the Farmington public schools living south of Columbia Street will report to the W. L. Johns School on Wednesday, September 5. Although the new addition to the W. L. Johns School is not fully complete, it will be available for occupancy at the beginning of school. All students in the Farmington public schools will report for the first day of school on Wednesday, September 5."
In order to serve Farmington telephone subscribers more efficiently, the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company will establish a business office at 239 East Columbia Avenue next week, it was announced today by J. C. Denneny Jr., manager for the company. Records of all Farmington subscribers are now kept at this office which is open from 8 to 11:45 a. m. and 1 to 5 p. m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed Saturday.
To give Mr. R. C. Rehmer of Perryville, Missouri. who has accepted the call to become Principal of St. Paul's Lutheran School, time to get settled in his home here at Farmington, and to make all necessary preparations for the coming school term, the opening of St. Paul's Lutheran School has been postponed to Monday, September 10th.
Forty Kiwanians and three guests attended Wednesday's noon luncheon with Robert Dugal winning the Kiwanis weekly attendance prize. John Roberts and Forrest Robinson paid fines for being unable to show their lapel buttons. Guest speaker was Sid McCullough of the Civil Aeronautic Administration's district safety office in St. Louis. Following his brief remarks, a special film entitled "Safety in Aviation" was shown. After the meeting adjourned a second aviation film of a humorous nature kept those Kiwanians staying entertained and amused.