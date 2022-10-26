From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

A proposal to reduce residential electric rates to offset the recent sewer rate increase will be made to the Farmington City Council at its Nov. 5 meeting. Gay Wilkinson, chairman of the council’s Finance and Personnel Committee, said Monday he believed the City Council will endorse the proposal. Wilkinson, who is planning to run for mayor, although he has not officially announced it, also said he hoped Farmington voters will support the proposed one-year, ½-cent sales tax extension to fund development at the new industrial park.

Mineral Area Toastmasters met Monday, Oct. 20, at the home of Iris Sage. Iris also served as toastmaster and topic master. The featured speaker for the day was Beth Murray. Beth chose a motivational speech on the accomplishments and life of Dr. Ben Carson, who is the director of pediatric neurosurgery at John Hopkins. In her presentation, Beth informed the group how Ben Carson went from an underachiever in grade school to one of the most respected and talented surgeons in the country. He sighted turning off the TV, perseverance and his mother’s influence (he was required to read two books a week) as factors in his success.

The Farmington Elementary PTA held its Carnival/Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Jefferson Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Hundreds of students and their parents turned out for a day of games, athletic events, and refreshments. Last year, the carnival and fun day were held on separate dates, but this year the PTA decided to combine the events. PTA President Ann Taylor said, “We have an excellent turnout, and the nice weather probably helped out.” Taylor went on to say that the carnival events had been held inside the school last year, but this year all events were held outside, she said so, “we could all be together.”

The Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club held its annual luncheon in honor of BPW Week on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington. An estimated 125 women attended the luncheon, which honored the working woman. BPW was founded in 1919 in St. Louis, and BPW Week was established in 1928. The organization has about 80,000 members in the United States and approximately 2,500 members in Missouri. BPW is an educational and political organization.

1972 – 50 years ago

At the 25th Anniversary Meeting of the American Academy of Family Physicians in New York City Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, two St. Francois County physicians received specific honors. F.R. Crouch, M.D., of Farmington and C.H. Appleberry, M.D., of Flat River, were both inducted as Fellows of the American Academy of Family Physicians in recognition of the completion of over 600 hours of postgraduate training. The American Academy of Family Physicians is the only specialty organization in American medicine that has requirements for continuing postgraduate education as a condition for membership.

Rehearsal of “Dandelion Wine,” Farmington High School’s fall play, is now in progress. Performances will be November 10 and 11. The play was adapted for the stage by Duane Hunt and Leslie Irene Coger from a story by science-fiction writer Ray Bradbury. “Dandelion Wine” is set in Greentown, Illinois, in the summer of 1928. It is during this fateful summer that 12-year-old Douglas Spaulding (Kevan Karraker) realizes the joys and sorrows of life and death. The play is different from most Drama Guild productions in that it is Reader’s Theatre. The actors must memorize their scripts but use them as a prop.

Aunt Kate Forshee was 102 years old last Thursday, Oct. 19 — a good reason to have a special birthday party in the new Blair Building of the Farmington State Hospital. Aunt Kate, as Mrs. Clara Forshee is known to her many friends, thoroughly enjoyed the celebration, which was complete with decorations, cake and ice cream, presents, and special guests. Mrs. Anna Cole, Aunt Kate’s 92-year-old sister, attended the party and the two ladies reminisced about their childhoods and past birthday celebrations. They were two of nine children born to James and Mary Ann House on a farm right outside of Bonne Terre, and they have remained devoted to each other. When Aunt Kate’s husband, Clarence Forshee died, she moved with her sister to a little house on B Street in Bonne Terre.

The annual Farmington Senior High Homecoming will be held October 27. Homecoming festivities will begin at 2:10 p.m. on Friday. The parade will feature floats sponsored by each class as well as other entries of the various clubs. School bands will also be featured in the parade. The Farmington Knights will host the Fredericktown Blackcats Friday night. At half-time, the 1972-73 homecoming queen will be crowned by last year’s queen, Miss Mary Wade. This year’s queen candidates are Mel Gedge, Nancy Thomas, and Candy Wampler. In addition to the crowning of the queen, the band will perform and winning entries from the parade will be presented.

1962 – 60 years ago

Cubs and adults of Cub Pack 483 of Farmington will make a house-to-house collection campaign in Farmington Saturday, October 27, seeking donations of books and records of all types. Novels, classics, histories, biographies, hardbound and paperbacks — all will be welcomed. Contributors are asked to have their contributions in plain view on their front porches. The Pack will conduct its second annual Book Fair on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov 3, in the building formerly occupied by the Friendly Flower Shop located at 7 East Columbia St. in Farmington.

The Hallowe’en Parade, sponsored annually by the Farmington Kiwanis Club, will start at seven o’clock on Wednesday, October 31, at the Long Memorial Building in Farmington. Contestants should be on hand shortly before seven to receive their identification numbers, as all judging will be by number. Prizes will be awarded for the most appropriate costumes in each of two classes — children 10 years of age and under and persons 11 years of age or older. The parade will be short, inasmuch as many of the entrants will be little tots and would tire in a long parade. It is planned to have all judging completed early so that the children will not be kept out late on a school night.

St. Francois County has one of the best administered and efficiently operated surplus food programs in the state, it was announced here Tuesday by Roy Ferguson, state supervisor of commodities. Mr. Ferguson is employed by the State Division of Welfare, and his duties include periodic inspection trips to the various warehouses and disbursing stations in Missouri. Under this program, eligible recipients receive surplus foodstuffs from the U. S. Department of Agriculture storage stocks. These include beans, butter, cheese, cornmeal, canned meat, powdered milk, lard, rice, shortening, peanut butter and rolled wheat.

Farmington’s new water tower just off Burks Road in the north part of Farmington was filled with water on Tuesday evening of this week and is being tested for possible leaks. Water now in the tower will not go back in the mains, as the tower will be completely sterilized before the water stored there will be put into actual use. The tower will be painted in the very near future — otherwise, work on the tower is completed now, except for final testing and sterilizing. The tower was built by a Louisville, Kentucky, firm. The painting will be done by a firm of painting contractors.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Kiwanis Club of Farmington has joined other Kiwanis clubs across the nation in sponsoring a local Ballot Battalion designed to help “get out the vote” next Tuesday. In announcing local participation in the Kiwanis International project, Club President John Spahr said the function of the Farmington Ballot Battalion is to point to the importance of the individual vote in determining local and national election issues. Spahr said the local club has set aside a budget to finance newspaper and radio advertising and also has scheduled a sound truck to remind Farmingtonians to go to the polls.

Two-hundred-sixty-one members’ wives and guests attended the 19th Annual Stockholders Meeting of the Farmington Production Credit Association here Saturday, October 25. Representatives from St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Reynolds, Jefferson, Perry, Iron, Madison and Washington counties attended the meeting. John D. Rion, president of the association opened the meeting and complimented the member-stockholders for their part in making the past year a successful one. J.C. Morris, mayor, welcomed the group to Farmington and complimented the membership, directors and officers for an outstanding job well done.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday night, with the main topic of discussion being this year’s Christmas plans. It was decided that a return engagement of the J. Gould Christmas Circus, which played here last season, be postponed for another year, and all efforts be directed into decorations this year. The committee appointed for 1952 consists of Andy Paule, chairman, and Al Bollman and Vic Osher. It is planned to decorate and light up the courthouse with music in the form of Christmas Carols coming from the courthouse balconies. A music committee was appointed, with Vinton Johnson as chairman and member Jesse Heck.

Hallowe’en activities in Farmington tomorrow night will include a parade of costumed revelers at seven o’clock and the annual costume contest at the west door of the courthouse immediately afterward. Children and adults planning to join the parade should assemble on Franklin Street at the west side of the Long Memorial Hall shortly before parade time. In case of rain or bad weather, the costume contest will be held indoors at the high school auditorium. H. Lee Wichman, general chairman for the Kiwanis Club, which is sponsoring the festivities, and his busy workers have assembled a large variety of prizes for the best costumes.

1942 – 80 years ago

Fred Landolt, 55, a farmer residing seven miles northeast of Farmington, was fatally wounded about 2:30 o’clock Wednesday afternoon when struck in the back by a shotgun charge fired by George Young, about 50. The assault occurred as Landolt was hauling a load of corn past Young’s farm when Young stepped into the road and fired. Landolt was thrown from the wagon and his frightened team bolted, partially overturning the wagon and jerking out the wagon tongue. Young followed the fleeing team to Landolt’s home, a quarter-of-a-mile distant and told Mrs. Landolt he had shot her husband.

Lyman A. Matthews Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Matthews, Farmington, Missouri, has received his wings and has been commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve. The Navy wings were awarded at graduation ceremonies this morning by Rear Adm. A.E. Montgomery, USN, Commandant of the U.S. Naval Air Station here. Having completed the intensive flight training course designed to fit him for duty with the fleet, Ensign Matthews may now serve at a land base as an instructor or receive additional transitional training prior to joining the fighting men in the fleet.

What kind of a war is this we’re fighting? On one hand, we are in a battle for our very lives, and to be brutally frank, thus far, we are not winning the war. On the other hand, we find that the War Department has 2,300 soldiers with full equipment up in St. Louis putting on glorified entertainment at so much an admission. Are we fighting a war to win freedom for the world, or are we just in the vaudeville business in a big way? This troop of 2,300 soldiers has been on the road since last June. They have traveled thousands of miles on sorely congested rail lines. They have used up hundreds of truck tires, shot up tons and tons of ammunition, kept thousands of urgently needed weapons from the battle fronts, and while they are unquestionably putting on a great show, they are certainly doing nothing to help win the war.

1932 – 90 years ago

The Elmwood Orphans Home has been operating in St. Francois County for the past fifteen years. During this time, many homeless and neglected children have been taken into our care and given a good start on the road to Christian Citizenship. The results of such work cannot be placed on a balance sheet and tabulated like those of a business institution. Money spent on this work is an investment in the future generation. Fifteen years does not give us time to point to this man, once a member of our family, who is now a great physician; or this one, a prominent lawyer; or this one, a reputable businessman. But our dividends are coming in already. Two of our boys have finished courses in college and are now in Louisville Seminary. Another is making a fine record at Westminster College.

Collective groups of St. Francois County homemakers were given special recognition at Missouri Farmer’s Week, Columbia, on October 19, according to County Agent Teal. The I.C.U. Homemakers’ Club was recognized as one of the three oldest homemakers clubs in the state, the other two being located in Johnson and Pettus counties. The Johnson County Club, which received an award for outstanding achievement during the past 19 years, was found to have been organized only a few months before the I.C.U. Club was formed.

Flashing an attack that scored in every period, the Farmington High School football team literally smothered Crystal City High School by a 61-7 score under the floodlights of the Crystal field last Friday evening. As a result of their overwhelming victory, Farmington is now an outstanding choice for the mythical southeast Missouri championship. So far this season, they have tied Webster Groves and won three games from Southeast Missouri opponents. Farmington had the benefit of two weeks of uninterrupted practice before the game with Crystal last Friday and was in fine fettle.

Arthur M. Hyde, Secretary of Agriculture in President Hoover’s Cabinet, will make a political address at Farmington on the night of November 7th, just preceding election day. Mr. Hyde was Governor of this state for four years and was president of an insurance company at Kansas City for three years, resigning to accept the appointment as Secretary of Agriculture. The Missouri Republican Ste Committee states that he is a forceful and convincing speaker and is in great demand during the present campaign. The local Republican organization will probably arrange a big mass meeting on the evening of Hyde’s address. If so, the program will be given in next week’s issue.