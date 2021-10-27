From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
Even with the city of Farmington choosing not to participate in countywide central dispatching, the county hopes to have the emergency 911 system working by this time next year, according to Bill Miller, county commissioner. When the system does begin, County Commissioner Bill Bradley said it looks like the county will have at least two dispatching points. The commissioners were hoping for participation from each municipality in the central dispatching program. Without central dispatching, emergency calls will be ringing through the different stations in the county. With a central dispatch, all emergency calls will pass through one dispatching unit. Since voters passed 911 on the April ballot, the county commissioners have said central dispatching would be the most cost-efficient way to run the 911 system.
Sitting in a Swedish airport in August, anxiety and fear crept through the mind of Madeline Falconer. The 16-year-old student from Stockholm was one of four students headed for Farmington High School to participate in an exchange-student program. Like any teenager entering a foreign land, Falconer worried about such things as, "Will I be accepted? What if no one likes me? What if I don't like the school?" Three months later, Falconer has Farmington in the palm of her hand. Her three-month resume reads better than most seniors — an all-conference selection as a member of the tennis team, a staff writer for the school newspaper, her first homecoming dance and date.
Long after the crowd at Haile Memorial Stadium had left, the North County High School football team was still hanging around, savoring every minute of its victory over Farmington. The Raiders defeated the Knights 30-3 Friday night to win their first district game in the four years of the new playoff system. Not only was it their first district win in nine tries, it was also the Raiders first victory over Farmington since 1985. North County raised its record to 5-2 (3-2 in MAAA Conference play and 1-0 in district play). Farmington fell to 2-6 (1-4 in MAAA Conference play and 0-1 in district play).
Paul K. Dugal of Farmington, Missouri, has been designated a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation, in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community. Named for the founder of Lions Club International. Melvin Jones, the fellowship is the foundation's highest honor. It is conferred on persons who demonstrate practical application of its motto: "We serve." Lion Paul K. Dugal is an active member of the Farmington Lions Club and is in fact one of only two remaining active Charter Members of the almost thirty-year-old club.
1981 – 40 years ago
The X-Ray Department at Farmington Community Hospital has a treat for little ghosts and goblins again this Halloween. On the day after Halloween (Sunday) children may bring their 'trick or treat' bags for a free x-ray to make certain the contents are free of harmful elements. "'We don't like to think anyone in Farmington would be cruel enough to try to harm a child by polluting Halloween candy," said Henry Cashion, supervisor of the X-ray Department. "We would rather be safe than sorry,"
The band played on and on in the Homecoming Parade in Farmington last Friday. The Farmington Senior High Black Knight Marching Band has reason to step high and mighty these days for several reasons, two of which are how spiffy they look in their new uniforms and the fact that they won a first-place trophy in the Southeast Missouri Marching Band competition recently held. Their drum major, Lorri Allen, won one of two trophies for outstanding drum major of the day.
The Twenty-Five Gardeners met at the country home of Mrs. Don Danieley for their first fall meeting on September 4. Mrs. Muriel Wagner of Womack, Mo., presented a very interesting program on preserving summer flowers and foliage to be enjoyed for months. She showed how to use the preserved flowers in arrangements, and how to create pictures to be framed.
1971 – 50 years ago
Larry Detring, 18, of Rt. 3 Farmington, suffered a broken right leg and a dislocation of the right hip, about noon Sunday. Patrolman Robert Howard reported Larry was riding his motorcycle, traveling eastward on Route DD, when he was struck by a pickup truck going west, driven by Robert Klepe, 36, of Fulton. Larry was taken to the Farmington Community Hospital and later transferred to St. John's Hospital in St. Louis. He Is reported to be in satisfactory condition. His room number is 333 and would like to hear from some of his friends.
Privileged indeed are the people who attain the mark that Adolph Herman Forstmeyer reached Wednesday, Oct. 27th: the 100th birthday of his life. Mr. Forstmeyer has looked forward to this date with quite keen anticipation. Despite major surgery last winter, from which, the doctors state, he recovered like a 16-year-old, he is in exceptionally good health for his age. His memory is excellent. In fact, he recalls that he was born at 8:00 a.m., October 27, 1871, in Evansville, Indiana. Adolph's father was a surgeon who served throughout the Civil War.
The condition of 32-year-old Larry Usher of Bismarck, wounded twice in a downtown Flat River shooting incident last week, was described as "satisfactory" Wednesday by a spokesperson for Firmin Desloge Hospital in St. Louis. The hospital confirmed that the Bismarck man is no longer in the intensive care unit. A member of the Sheriff's Department said early Wednesday that information had been received that Usher was showing improvement each day.
1961 – 60 years ago
The Trimfoot Company of Farmington is pioneering a system of training and education for employees that is unique in the shoe industry. The Farmington plant has put into operation a Methods Time Measurement system whereby employees of the plant are helped to increase their hourly earnings through more efficient production methods.
The Farmington Parents-Teachers Association met on Monday night, October 23, for the regular monthly meeting. William R. Daniels opened the program with a devotional which followed the theme for the month on Mental Health. Mr. Daniels asserted that this problem affects everyone and is everyone's concern. A film titled "A Preface to Life," distributed by the Division of Health of Missouri, was shown by Vinton Johnson. The film showed the possible stresses which may affect the life of a child because of misunderstanding and undue pressures.
Next Tuesday night, October 31, spooks of all ages will gather at the St. Francois County Court House grounds to compete for prizes to be awarded by the Farmington Kiwanis Club to spooks with the most appropriate or haunting costumes. Boys and girls 10 years and younger will compete in one group, while those 11 years of age and older will compete in another group. First prize in each group will be $5.00, and there will be second, third, and fourth prizes for runners-up. A grand prize of $5.00 will be awarded a winner-at-large from the two groups.
Farmington Senior High School will observe their second annual homecoming activities November 1. There will be a parade, football game, and queen crowning. That afternoon a parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. starting in front of the Junior High School and proceeding through the business district. Representing the Lead Belt Area in the parade are the bands of Ste. Genevieve, Esther, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Elvins, Flat River, and the Farmington Junior and
Senior High. Each class of the Farmington Senior High will also enter a car carrying their candidates for the king and queen of the homecoming,
1951 – 70 years ago
Two people have died as the result of a traffic accident Friday night at the intersection of North A and Maple streets in Farmington. The victims were Mr. and Mrs. Walter Sherrill of Leadington, Mrs. Sherrill dying a few minutes after the wreck and her husband dying Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Hospital. The Sherrills, who operated the Cool Valley tourist court near the 61 Club, were on their way to visit her daughter, Mrs. Goldie Fitzgerald who lives only a few doors from the scene of the accident.
Superintendent Clifton R. Bell of the Farmington school system was honored Friday by being elected president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association for the coming year. Supt. Bell, who served the past year as first vice president of the association, was elected president at the annual meeting of the district teachers at Cape Girardeau: The teachers of Farmington attended the sessions.
The South Regional Convention of Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri was held at the Memorial Methodist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The program was under the direction of the Victory Garden Club. Approximately 159 ladies attended the meeting and luncheon. Each member received a lovely boutonnière made by the Twenty-Five Gardeners. Mrs. Charles B. Elder, regional director, presided at the morning session. Mrs. Elbert C. Cole gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Mrs. E. A. Tillman. Mrs. Paul Newman extended greetings and Mrs. Otho S. Eddington made the response.
More than 450 people gathered at St. Joseph's School Auditorium in Farmington on Saturday, Oct. 20 for the Eighteenth Annual Stockholders Meeting of the Farmington Production Credit Association. It was the largest turnout in the history of the organization, and included members, their wives, and special guests from St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Reynolds, Madison, Wayne, Jefferson, and Perry counties. J. C. Morris, Mayor, welcomed the group to Farmington and complimented the officials for outstanding service to the association.