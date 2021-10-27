From the Archives

Long after the crowd at Haile Memorial Stadium had left, the North County High School football team was still hanging around, savoring every minute of its victory over Farmington. The Raiders defeated the Knights 30-3 Friday night to win their first district game in the four years of the new playoff system. Not only was it their first district win in nine tries, it was also the Raiders first victory over Farmington since 1985. North County raised its record to 5-2 (3-2 in MAAA Conference play and 1-0 in district play). Farmington fell to 2-6 (1-4 in MAAA Conference play and 0-1 in district play).

Paul K. Dugal of Farmington, Missouri, has been designated a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation, in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community. Named for the founder of Lions Club International. Melvin Jones, the fellowship is the foundation's highest honor. It is conferred on persons who demonstrate practical application of its motto: "We serve." Lion Paul K. Dugal is an active member of the Farmington Lions Club and is in fact one of only two remaining active Charter Members of the almost thirty-year-old club.

1981 – 40 years ago