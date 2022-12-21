From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The Farmington Correctional Center has “adopted” five children for the Christmas holidays. Superintendent James Purkett said the correctional center recently contacted the Division of Family Services, and the “adoption” was arranged. “The center’s Personnel Club donated $500 for the purchase of special Christmas gifts for five children,” Purkett said. “Many nice toys and clothing were bought for the kids. It’s what they asked for.” Purkett said other center employees contributed more toys and clothing. The gifts were individually wrapped and delivered yesterday to the Division of Family Services for distribution.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce concluded its 1992 meetings Thursday with Chamber President Kevin Engler, reflecting on the accomplishments of the year. “It’s been a great year, and I’ve enjoyed being president,” he told the members at Plan Road Inn. Next year’s president is Chip Peterson. Engler spoke briefly about the possibility of building a civic center here. Chamber members perused magazine articles and glanced at color photos of centers in other cities as Engler urged them to contact city council members to voice support for the idea. He said the “anti-airport expansion people” are already lobbying council members against the civic center idea.

A list of 11 tentative goals for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce long-range planning committee — Focus 2000 — was presented at the chamber meeting Thursday by Katie Rhodes, committee chair. Rhodes said goals will be formulated at the next chamber meeting, with sub-committees formed to pursue each goal. At the top of the list for 1993 is the promotion and planning of a civic center. The center would include an indoor swimming pool and facilities for weightlifting, aerobics, basketball and volleyball. The center could be used for concerts, plays and regional conferences. “We want to get it approved by the people,” Rhodes said. “If the voters want it, then we’ll start the plans.”

Paige McDowell, a fifth-grade student at Franklin Elementary School in Farmington, accomplished what many people only dream of during their lives. She had an original composition published in a magazine. “McDowell's poem entitled, “Don’t Forget Me!” was published in Skipping Stones, a multicultural children’s quarterly magazine from Eugene, Oregon. Skipping Stones is a non-profit children’s magazine that encourages creativity and the celebration of cultural-linguistic diversity. The poem was written by McDowell while she was in fourth grade. Her teacher at the time, Alice Johnson, was responsible for sending the poem off for submission.

1972 – 50 years ago

Ronald Bohs, 33, of Iola, Kansas, and formerly of Farmington, has been named Outstanding Young Man by his community. Ronald is a son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bohs of Farmington. He is married to the former Miss Iris Denton, and they are the parents of two children, Rhonda Ann and Ronald Shawn. A 1957 graduate of Farmington High School, Ronald was employed as an announcer at Radio Station KFMO. He was active in Boy Scouting and served as the assistant scoutmaster. He served two years with the United States Army, 1962-63, with the 287th Military Police Company in Berlin, Germany. He was stationed at Andrews Barracks and served at Check Point Charlie at the Berlin Wall.

Tourists in Missouri spent roughly one billion dollars in 1972, according to the Missouri Tourism Commission. The record expenditures once again emphasized tourism’s importance to the state’s economy. For several years, tourism has been the third largest revenue-producing industry in Missouri, with a trend over the past few years of ever-increasing expenditures by travelers. One indicator of tourism’s growth in Missouri is the number of new project underway, according to Commission Director James Pasley. Among those pointed out by Pasley are the new Worlds of Fun family entertainment center, the Harry S Truman Sports Complex and the International Airport in Kansas City; Lion Country Safari, scheduled to open next year near St. Louis; and a similar attraction, African Lion Safari, which opened this year at the Lake of the Ozarks.

One of a series of Income Tax Institutes sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension Division, Federal Internal Revenue Service and Missouri Department of Revenue, was held at Holiday Inn in Farmington with more than 70 tax practitioners in attendance. Dr. Marvin C. Dobbs made the local arrangements. Instructors at the institute were Dennis Berry and Al Lampe from the Internal Revenue Service in St. Louis and Thomas B. Halter and David Pierce, representing the Missouri Bureau of Income Tax. Mr. Halter is the supervisor of the Missouri Income Tax office in Farmington, and Mr. Pierce is located in the Kennett Branch office.

The Dean Danieley Memorial Christmas Tree of Lights, sponsored by the Farmington Jaycees, has reached the midpoint in the goal to sell $500 of lights. The memorial Tree of Lights is located on the front lawn of the Long Memorial building. Each dollar collected lights a bulb on the tree, with the proceeds to be used in the construction of a ballpark for the Farmington Youth, currently under construction just west of radio station KREI. As a means of raising money for the Tree of Lights, the Farmington Jaycees are available to make a personal visit to your house, dressed as Santa Claus, on the evenings of December 23rd and 24th.

1962 – 60 years ago

The Farmington Consolidated School District R-VII Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday evening, December 18. The superintendent reported that in accordance with the school calendar approved previously by the board of education, the school will be dismissed for Christmas vacation Friday afternoon, December 21, at 3:00 p.m. School will be dismissed the entire Christmas week and on New Year’s day of the following week. Students will report to classes at regular time on Wednesday, January 2, 1963.

Forty members and guests were present at the regular Wednesday noon luncheon meeting of the Farmington Kiwanis Club at the Presbyterian Home dining hall this week. Al Foreman, club president, conducted the meeting. Joe Grandhomme reported that the club would help Santa Distribute candy to the children at the Ritz Theatre on Columbia Street in Farmington on Monday evening, December 24. Harry Sailor presented a paper on the tourist possibilities of Missouri and the economic importance of tourism to the state. Harold Clark showed a film on Missouri’s recreational resources that set forth the increasing importance of Missouri as a state being sought out by the nation’s hunters, fishermen, and other sportsmen.

The St. Francois County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening, December 18, in the Circuit Courtroom in Farmington, at a meeting to which community leaders from over the county were invited. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the proposed plan for the reorganization of the school districts in St. Francois County in accordance with a plan approved by the County Board of Education on November 20, 1962. The plan has been approved by the State Board of Education and will be submitted to the voters of the school districts in the near future.

The installation of officers was combined with a Christmas gift exchange at the December meeting of the Farmington Newcomers’ Club on December 6. The meeting was opened by Imogene Allmon, retiring president. It was held at the home of Pat Holcomb, who was co-hostess with Nancy Jefferson. The holiday theme was evident in attractive Christmas decorations. Each of the officers was presented with a corsage and was installed by Pat Holcomb. They are Diane Forgee, president; Barbara Hartshorn, vice president; Jo Epperson, secretary; and Millie Williams, treasurer. Dora Ella Migot and Shirley Bachman were welcomed as new members.

The Vocal Music Department of Farmington Senior High School will present its annual Christmas Program next Thursday evening, December 21. The program will begin at eight o’clock in the junior high school auditorium. The Vocal Music Department, under the direction of Mrs. A.C. Sullivan, Jr., has selected as its theme “Season’s Greeting,” Large Christmas cards will decorate the stage and will make for a holiday scene. Varying from “Sleigh Ride” to Mozart’s “Gloria,” four vocal groups and several soloists will make the evening a festive occasion. The A Cappella Choir, the Sophomore 15, Girls’ Trio, and 16 Carolers will provide special music. Soloists slated for the program are Linda Sales, Judy Mullins, Julie Smith, Donna Lange, Linda Stanfield, David Harter, and Don Mason.

1952 – 70 years ago

A new venture in air transportation for this area was in the making this week as plans were announced by the Cape Central Airways for daily scheduled flights from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis with Farmington a “flag stop” on the route. The planes, four-place Cessna 170s, would stop at Farmington only if there were passengers to take on or let off at this point. Stops would be made at Parks airport in East St. Louis and Lambert Field. Cape Central Airways is operated by John Godwin and John Seising, who also operate the Cape airport. They have “air taxi” authorization from the Civil Aeronautics Board, and tentative plans call for four flights daily to be made only when and if passengers are available.

On Saturday evening, December 15, a large crowd assembled at the Masonic Temple for the formal installation of the officers elected for 1953. A light snow was falling and probably kept a few at home, but several out-of-town visitors were present, some coming as far away as Poplar Bluff. Officers installed were the following: worthy Matron, Oma Burlbaw; Worthy Patron, Homer McClasky; Assoc. Matron, Mary McClasky; Assoc. Patron, Sam Foley; Secretary, Betty Jo Robinson; Treasurer, Mabel Weible; Conductress, Edna Foley; Assoc. Conductress, Rose Shinn; Chaplain, Mabel Mackley; Marshall, Fern Kassabaum; Adah, Mary Mae Hutson; Ruth Barbara Lee Hahn; Esther, Myra Gaines; Martha, Nita Schneider; Electa, Peggy Gordon; Warder, Zelma Kassabaum; Sentinel, Leamon Gideon.

Costs of maintaining Missouri’s 21,400 miles of state highways are expected to soar to an all-time record high of $15,500.000 during 1953. That amount has been budgeted for such use during the year by the State Highway Commission upon the recommendation of its maintenance bureau, which is headed by Dean Wilson. The approved 1953 maintenance budget exceeds the total 1952 budget set aside for such a purpose by $890,000. A large portion of the increased cost can be attributed to a 1,993-mile increase in state highway mileage during the past year, and the balance both to increased costs and to increased demands for repairs on some of the older highways.

Milton L. Meier was introduced to the Kiwanis Club at noon Wednesday and inducted as the group’s newest member by Judge J.O. Swink. He is married and has three children. Fifty-seven persons attended the weekly luncheon. Guests included Kiwanian W.E. Davis of Cape Girardeau, Hal Marlowe of Normandy and Charles Barker, David Chaney, Dr. Fred Walker and Alvin Bannister, all of Farmington. Colored slides of Buckingham Palace in England, views of the graveyard famous in Gray’s Elegy, and other scenes taken in Europe were shown by Barker, who toured foreign countries recently with Mrs. Barker.

1942 – 80 years ago

Gus O. Nations of St. Louis, attorney and ardent prohibitionist and former federal prohibition enforcement chief for St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, died Monday at St. Luke’s Hospital of heart disease. He was 49. On Saturday morning, Mr. Nations represented a client in the St. Francois County Probate Court, and after the case had resulted in a decision favorable to his client, Mr. Nations was suddenly stricken with a heart attack. Dr. R. Appleberry was called in attendance and, after some two hours, removed Mr. Nations to the home of his sister-in-law, Mrs. Fred Karsch. Early Sunday morning, he was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he died Monday.

Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Ballard of near Libertyville, and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Cleve of Farmington Rt. 3 were awarded cash prizes in recognition of work done during the past year at the annual Plant to Prosper banquet held at the Mid-South Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, last Friday, December 11. Mr. and Mrs. Ballard were awarded $25, first place in Home Improvement in the state of Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Cleve were awarded a $100 prize for the best place in the Tenant Division in the Plant to Prosper Contest.

1932 – 90 years ago

The committee in charge of arrangements for the dedicatory celebration of the completion of the new Rice-Stix factory building has announced the affair is to be held on Thursday night, December 29th. A program lasting about an hour has been arranged and will begin promptly at eight o’clock. The program will consist of the following numbers: Music by the Saxophone Choir, under the direction of E.C. Barroll; duet by Mrs. Kossuth C. Weber and Mrs. Gertrude Seaman; music by a quartette composed of Messrs Ed Garner, John Whitworth, Francis Stoll and Paul Teal; short talk on behalf of the citizens of Farmington by G.B. Snider; response by some official of the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company, St. Louis; and several musical numbers by the St. Francois Morning Choral.

The large Nash sedan belonging to Henry Wichman of Farmington was completely consumed by flames Monday night on the Knob Lick road, two and one-half miles south of town. Mr. and Mrs. Wichman were on their way to Ira Pearsall’s place about eight o’clock in the evening and had just passed Alvin Korber’s home when they became aware of smoke and flames coming from beneath the hood of the automobile. They stopped at once and began an ineffectual fight against the flames. Mrs. Wichman hailed a passerby and rode back to Farmington for help, with Mr. Wichman remaining at the scene of the accident. By the time additional help had arrived, however, the car was entirely demolished and was towed to town.

Robert Forsyth, government weather observer, informs us that the unseasonable cold which has prevailed during the past several weeks reached its greatest severity on Friday morning, December 16th, when the mercury dropped to exactly zero. This is the lowest temperature recorded here this winter. The unusual conditions have caused a great deal of suffering among the unfortunate of the community.

A dense fog covering this entire community last Wednesday night was reported as the heaviest in the memory of local residents. The fog started at about six o’clock in the evening and hung on until well along in the day yesterday. Traffic was brought almost to a standstill, with only a few drivers venturing out, and those only from necessity. However, we have heard of no serious accidents resulting from the storm, and it is evident that every driver used the utmost caution.