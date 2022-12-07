From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

The Downtown Farmington Organization is looking for some well-decorated trees. In keeping with the overall DFO event, “A Festival of Trees,” the first annual Best of Town Tree Contest, sponsored by the organization, is seeking out decorated trees in residential areas within the city limits of Farmington. To be eligible for the contest, the tree must be outside, and to be judged, contestants must preregister by calling Lee Francis, DFO president, at Farmington Kawasaki by Tuesday, Dec. 15. A registration form is available in the Press Leader. The theme of the decorations — whether traditional, country, modern or other — is left up to the individual homeowners.

The United Fund of Farmington has kicked off its third year of helping the needy. The annual holiday fund drive will last until Christmas. “We’re in a changing economy, and we see lots of families in need,” said Mike Gladbach, United Fund vice chairman. “We helped a lot of people last year, and there’s a lot of families in need this year too.” Proceeds from the drive stay in the Farmington area and are distributed by the Red Cross, the Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Farmington’s annual non-motorized Christmas walking parade will bring the holiday spirit to downtown Farmington on Monday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas in Cartoons. Participating groups are asked to dress up as their favorite Christmas cartoon characters. More than a dozen large groups have registered to participate. Look for over 100 marching Girl Scouts, several horse-drawn wagons, the Black Knight Marching Band and singing church groups. Some dalmatians are also expected. The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be participating, as will the mayor of Farmington.

The concept of caring continues to manifest itself in St. Francois County. Operation County Christmas was created a few weeks ago, and it looks destined to be an annual event. A collection site for toys, clothing, books and food has been set up on the first floor of the courthouse. Donated items are taken to the Christmas Center for distribution. The center is located in the former Elvins Assembly of God Church on Ethel Street. Conceived by county employees Kerry Glore, treasurer, Judy Ellis, auditor, and Connie Black, chief deputy auditor, to collect contributions from other county employees, Operation County Christmas now includes the public.

Harry H. “Chip” Peterson II of Farmington was appointed Monday to the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees. Peterson’s appointment was made at a special board of Trustees meeting held at noon yesterday to fill a vacancy in the board due to the untimely death of Trustee Dr. Robert Huckstep on Nov. 28. Dr. Jim Hart, president of the MAC Board of Trustees, commented that “The staff and board members of the college are extremely saddened by the loss of Dr. Huckstep, who has served this board for 15 years.” Peterson will fill the vacancy left in subdistrict V and will be officially seated on the board at the Dec. 17 meeting.

The Christmas Tree of Miracles, located in front of the checkout lanes at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Farmington, is still brimming with names, according to Barb Sutton, spokesperson of the Gumbo and Twin Cities First Churches of God. And some real community “angels” are needed to fulfill the wish lists of over 300 people who might otherwise be forgotten this Christmas. Sutton is asking the public to spread a little Christmas cheer this holiday season by buying a gift for one of the needy people whose name is listed on the tree. Once purchased, the gift should be returned to the Wal-Mart photo lab for collection and eventual distribution.

Request for a special use permit, insurance premiums and Christmas bonuses for city employees, and lettering on the new water storage tank were among items discussed at last Thursday’s Farmington City Council work session. The License and Ordinance Committee recommended that the application for a special use permit, submitted by Doug White of Century 21, be resubmitted in a different form. The permit, requested by Thomas and Doris Yeager, was to allow single-family residences in a commercial district at 207 and 211 Long Street. The three lots involved have two homes already there.

1972 – 50 years ago

Army Private Jason J. Hill, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer S. Hill, 920 Vernon, Farmington, recently completed eight weeks of basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. He received instruction in drill and ceremonies, weapons, map reading, combat tactics, military courtesy, military justice, first aid, and Army history and traditions. Pvt. Hill received the training with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Brigade. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1968 and received a B.S. degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla this year.

1962 – 60 years ago

Santa Claus has announced that he will be in Farmington next Saturday afternoon and expects to arrive at the courthouse square at three o’clock. Transportation to Farmington has been arranged through the courtesy of the Farmington Fire Department, Santa says, and he expects to come to Farmington on one of the local fire trucks, inasmuch as the long-range weather forecast does not promise snow in sufficient quantity for traditional sleigh-and-reindeer transportation by Saturday.

An interesting program on “Candy” was presented at this week’s Rotary meeting. The speaker was Ed Dorman, representing the Mavrakos Candy Co. of St. Louis, who was introduced by Rotarian Ollie Price. President Bob Mothershead presided. Junior guests were Terry Stam, Mike Upchurch, Terry Hand and Al Bowyer. Visiting Rotarians were Rev. Craig and Olin McDaniel of Bonne Terre. Last week, Dr. Earle L. Kennedy presented Jon Cozean, Farmington Rotary Foundation Fellow, who told of his experiences in Ecuador and showed movies he took while attending the University of Cuenca. The movies were well-prepared and gave the audience an excellent idea of what life is like in that country. Outside of having summer clothes in a cold climate, going through a revolution, a three-month siege of Hepatitis and an appendectomy, Jon made it just fine.

Thirty members of the Farmington Kiwanis Club were in attendance at the Wednesday noon luncheon meeting of the club this week. President Al Foreman conducted the meeting and introduced the program chairman, Rev. Walter Simpson. Rev. Simpson presented Miss Carol Graham, recipient of this year’s I.O.O.F. United Nations Pilgrimage Award. From Farmington, Miss Graham, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Graham, presented colored slides showing places in Washington and in the United Nations that she visited during her tour there last June.

Missouri Natural Gas Company asked the Missouri Public Service Commission Wednesday for the authority to refund $174,000 to its customers and to automatically increase or decrease customers’ rates as the cost of gas purchased from its pipeline supplier goes up or down. At present, the company cannot change its rates without the approval of the commission in each instance after hearings.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Farmington Girl Scout quota of $839.00 has been reached, according to D.C. Coley, Local Finance Chairman. Members of the Junior League and Troop Leaders worked untiringly soliciting funds from friends of Girl Scouts throughout the city. The amount received, together with that raised by other nearby communities, will remain in our own Ozark Area for the purpose of providing an outstanding training program under the supervision of a professional Girl Scout Worker. The Farmington Council of Girl Scouts wishes to take this opportunity of thanking every person who contributed to this worthwhile project. — Mrs. George Karsch, Community Chairman

Sixty members of the Kiwanis Club and ten guests were present at the noon meeting Wednesday at the Memorial Methodist Church, being the largest attendance of this organization for quite some time. Col. Edward Blake, who has recently returned home from active duty in Korea, spoke on his experiences in Korea and showed colored slides of the Korean countryside. Three members from the Normandy Kiwanis Club were present. They were James O’Sullivan, Clay Goslin and Fred Boehmer, who presented the Farmington club with a traveling U.S. Savings Bond, which they purchased and in turn, the local club will sell the bond to some other club. Other guests besides the above-named were Lowell McCarty, Henry Huffman, John R. More, Robert E. Wood, County Supt. of Schools, Walter Babb, Douglas Brooks and H.R. Pilz.

Mr. W.S. Kelley of Marquand, Missouri, and Miss Ida Henson of Patton, Missouri, were united in marriage Nov. 23, 1902. They were accompanied by Ed Henson, brother of the bride, and Miss Bertha Kelley, cousin of the groom. The four young people drove in an open buggy to the home of Rev. J.B. Denman, who performed a simple ceremony. They started housekeeping immediately without the delightful experience of a honeymoon. Thus, quietly began the life of these two together, and Sunday, Nov. 23, 1952, marked the end of the first 50 years. Mr. and Mrs. Kelley entertained at their home on Farmington Route Two with a long list of relatives and friends. The afternoon was spent recalling memories of the “Old Days” and old friends.

On Tuesday morning of this week, Radio Station KREI went on the air with their new frequency, 800kc, replacing their former 1350 spot on the dial where they have operated for the past five years. The new frequency, a Mexican Clear Channel, gives KREI far wider coverage than previously. According to officials of the station, KREI can now be heard by more than 2,500,000 people, whereas it formerly served a population of slightly less than 100,000. The 800 spot on the dial is one of the most coveted in radio for the reason that it is less crowded, and as a result, the signal travels much farther.

1942 – 80 years ago

Mrs. W.T. Coghill will present her pupils in a piano recital at the Long Memorial Hall at three o’clock Sunday, November 15th. The program will be divided into three groups of music: classic, romantic, and contemporary periods. The following pupils will appear in the program: Mary Adeline Grandhomme, Jean Nations, Shirley Ruth McCarty, Phyllis DeWeez, Mary Jane Lindsey, Barbara Simms, Bernice Revoir, Dickie Roberts, Jacqueline McDaniel, Lale Martin, Gene Bryant, Betty Bryant, Polly Ann Meads, Johnnie Pigg, Clara Fae Grandhomme, Jo Gene Mitchell, Ray L. Kollmeyer, Janet Isabell, Fergene Rea, Nadine Detring, Norma Jean Gordon, Kathleen Selle, Anita Goetz, Bill Koen, Shirley Schramm, Mary Ann White, Helen Morris, Nancy Weber and Tommy Coghill.

William H. Gamblin, an inmate of the County Infirmary, was found in dying condition in his bed at the institution last Monday afternoon. Death came before medical aid arrived, and at a coroner’s inquest conducted at the Miller Funeral Home on Monday afternoon, it was found that death came from natural causes. The deceased was 65 years of age and is survived by two sons, Frank and Melvin, of Mineral Point. Funeral services were held at the Miller Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon, with interment in the Bismarck I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Judge J.S. Clay was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital in the Cozean Ambulance about one o’clock last Saturday afternoon after he had suffered a broken left hip when he slipped while getting out of his car. The car was parked in front of his office on South Jefferson Street, and in climbing out on the sidewalk, his foot slipped, and he fell, breaking his hip. He is resting comfortably in the hospital, but it is not known just how long he will have to remain there.

Friday the 13th proved its claim to being a day of ill omen to Charles Ryan of Rt. 1. Mr. Ryan had just gone to the house after finishing his evening chores when he was dismayed on looking out of the window to see part of his barn in flames. Despite every effort to check the fire, the barn with practically the entire contents of hay and grain was burnt to the ground. The livestock, with the exception of four head of cattle, was saved. Mr. Ryan’s loss is partly covered by insurance.

Indicating the gradual taking over of inspected areas at the Weingarten Internment Camp, the flying of the United States flag has been shifted from the Offices of Engineer in Charge, Major Frank Reed, Jr., to the newly installed flagpole at the Camp Headquarters Building. The first accident to a member of the military personnel at the camp occurred last Sunday afternoon when Sgt. Robert T. Thomas, Medical Department, fell from a tree at Weingarten and sustained a broken shoulder and two broken ribs. In the absence of completed hospital facilities at the camp, he was moved to the hospital at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.

1932 – 90 years ago

It has been announced by the Red Cross Roll Call chairman, Mr. C.G. Dresser, that the organization and campaign for membership in the Farmington district will be directed by Mrs. Harry S. Shaw. The drive is being carried on by a group of workers selected by Mrs. Shaw, and their names will be published in a subsequent issue. The drive in other parts of the county is being carried on by the following local chairmen: Mr. L.A. Perret, Bonne Terre; Mrs. L.M. Reaves, Desloge; Mrs. R.L. Hood, St. Francois; Mrs. A.B. Deremiah, Leadwood; Mr. F.M. Horton, Flat River; Mr. P.H. Carpenter, Rivermines; Mrs. M.B. Hartshorn, Elvins; Miss Nellie Humphrey, Esther; Mrs. Harry S. Shaw, Farmington; Miss Effie C. Mayberry, Doe Run; and Mrs. E.B. Pratt, Bismarck.

The Phillips Service Station, located on Ste. Genevieve Ave., in Farmington, was held up by two men late Tuesday night. Clarence Bell was on duty at the time. The robbers drove up in a new Ford car. While covering Bell with a gun, they took about ten dollars in change from the cash register and also appropriated the station’s revolver. They have not been apprehended.

The Farmington Mercantile is announcing this week with a two-page ad in the Press the opening of a big sale at that store on Saturday. Coming only a few weeks before Christmas, the sale offers a fine opportunity of obtaining good merchandise at greatly reduced prices. The sale is being conducted by the Venard Sales Company under the direction of J.J. Flaherty. The store will be closed today while the merchandise is being arranged for quick sales. Phone orders will be handled as usual. It will be well worth your while to carefully read the advertisement and then pay a visit to the store.