From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

A $ 10.9 million budget for fiscal year 1992-93 was recommended to the Farmington City Council last Thursday by the Finance and Personnel Committee. The budget is up about $500,000 from last year and more than a million dollars from the year before. It is expected to be approved at the council’s Sept. 21 meeting. “The city has very good accountability,” said Gay Wilkinson, committee chairman and a Ward 3 councilman.

A special 1-cent Farmington Sales tax proposal will be on the November ballot. The tax would be used to purchase and erect a 78,000-square-foot “speculative” building for the industrial park. The tax would produce about $600,000, according to Stuart Landrum, Farmington Industrial Authority president. Landrum brought the issue before the City Council at last Thursday’s work session.

Mineral Area Regional Medical Center is looking for a few centurions for a special birthday party. Willa Dean Meyer, assistant marking director at MARMC, said the search is on for individuals in the region aged 100 or 100+ for the celebration marking the 40th anniversary of MARMC and the 100th anniversary of Osteopathic Medicine. The celebration will be held at MARMC’s Adult Day Care Center on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2-4 p.m.

The possibility of a sewer surcharge for high volume and/or extra strength business dischargers was discussed at last Thursday’s Farmington City Council work session. According to Councilman Jim Kellogg, chairman of the Water and Sewer Committee, the surcharge would be for industrial and commercial users whose dischargers put strain on the treatment plant which, in turn, causes higher costs to the city.

1982 – 40 years ago

Ground was broken August 31 for a new Kentucky Fried Chicken Store, which will be located just off Highway 32 in the Mineral Area Shopping Center in Farmington. Opening of the new facility is scheduled for late 1982 or early 1983. The design will feature the new colors and décor of the modern Kentucky Fried Chicken Stores and will seat 65 people, 25 more seating capacity than the present location. Additionally, the new store will feature a drive-up window for quicker and more convenient service. The well-known fast-food store is owned and operated locally by Sterling Flotow.

Dr. Elbert C. Cole is being welcomed by the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington to fill the pulpit on Sunday, September 12. Dr. Cole was the first pastor of Memorial Church back in the 50s. He has served as minister of Central United Methodist Church of Kansas City, Missouri, since 1965. Prior to his present position, he served pastorates in Indianapolis and Gary, Indiana, in addition to Farmington, Missouri.

Two men are free on bond today after being arrested in connection with the holdup of the Farmington Sunoco gas station on Karsh Blvd. Sept. 2. Jeffrey D. Mahurin, 19, of Desloge and Steven Lee Wampler, 19, of Farmington, have been charged with stealing, according to the county prosecutor’s office. Mahurin was employed as an attendant at the station. Farmington Police were called to the station at 8:30 Thursday evening after being called by four friends of Mahurin who found him unconscious on the floor inside the building.

The response to a PRESS article concerning the plight of the animals at the Humane Society of the Ozarks drew a large response of people wanting to help, according to Diana Blackwell, director of the society. Thirty people showed up at the regular meeting of the society after the article appeared compared to the six or seven people who usually show up, she said. We also received $1,300 in donations that will be used to buy the building that the animal shelter is currently using, Blackwell said.

1972 – 50 years ago

Two and one-half hours of entertainment is being presented for the public to view FREE by the Farmington Jaycees as they sponsor their third annual air show on Sunday, Sept. 10. In case of rain, the show will be held on the following Sunday, Sept. 17. Professional Aerobatics by the Marion F. Cole Air Circus will include skydivers, a wing walker and seven other acts; the greater St. Louis Parachute Club will perform as will the ever-popular Snoopy and the Red Baron. In addition, a sample of moon rock will be displayed during the Air Show. The rock fragment is one of the two basalt rocks returned by Apollo 14 Astronauts.

Sunday, Sept. 10, the Lobby of the Court House in Farmington, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., will be the scene of a Free Measles Clinic. One shot combining both Measles and Rubella (German Measles) for children 1-12 years of age will be given. Children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Local doctors will administer the vaccine. Measles shots WILL NOT be given in the schools. It is important for parents to make the effort to get their children in this clinic.

The Farmington Board of Education opened bids for construction of the new classroom addition and new physical education facilities at the Senior High School Wednesday evening, September 6. Three general contractors and sixteen sub-contractors submitted bids on the project. The general construction contract was awarded to Brockmiller Construction Company of Farmington with a bid of $320,710. Other bids for the general contract were $344,808 by Kiefner Bros. of Perryville and $356,719 by Herzog Construction Company of Ste. Genevieve.

Farmington is officially a city of 7,031 persons, according to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. The new corrected figure for Farmington’s population was obtained from the Census Bureau through the efforts of Mayor Douglas K. Ross. According to Mrs. Jesse G. (Betty) Merryman, Cordial Caravan Hostess, new families are arriving in Farmington almost daily. She reports having made 30 calls in July and 30 calls during the month of August. Mrs. Merryman greets as many newcomers as possible. These figures indicate Farmington is a rapidly growing community.

1962 – 60 years ago

The largest enrollment in the history of the Farmington public schools was recorded this year. A total of 1660 students have enrolled and are attending school. About 20 other students pre-enrolled but have not reported for classes. Most of these students have probably moved from the community. However, the enrollment is expected to increase during the month of September. The total enrollment at the end of school last year was 1597 students. The largest increase was in the kindergarten. This was due to the adding of a new kindergarten room made possible by the new classroom additions.

Warren E. Hearnes, Secretary of State, will address the St. Francois County Democratic Club tonight, Thursday, September 6, at 7:30 at the Flat River Junior College Auditorium. Hearnes, a native of Charleston, Missouri, was elected Secretary of State in November 1960. Previously, he had been elected for five consecutive terms as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from Mississippi County. From 1956 thru 1960, he served as Democratic majority leader and chairman of the Committee on Rules and Joint Rules.

Charles H. Giessing, a well-known Farmington businessman for many years and a lifetime resident of the Farmington area, died on Tuesday, September 5, 1962 — being 83 years, eight months and 16 days of age. Mr. Giessing had been closely associated with Farmington civic and business affairs throughout his entire life and had served his community in various capacities. He served the City of Farmington as City Treasurer for a two-year term. He was an alderman intermittently for 40 years and was the Mayor of Farmington for a two-year term during the First World War, 1917-1919.

Miss Katherine Bratton, Deaconess and Director of Christian Education of the Methodist Church, recently joined the staff of the Memorial Methodist Church here. Miss Bratton, a native of Trenton, Missouri, graduated from Central Methodist College at Fayette, Missouri, in 1948, and received her Master’s Degree from Scarritt College and Vanderbilt University in 1950. Miss Bratton has served four years with the Town and Country Department of the Woman’s Society of Christian Service. She has also served as a rural worker for nine churches in Wisconsin and 12 churches in Missouri. She recently returned from a 10-week tour of Europe, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

1952 – 70 years ago

The Cherokee Trail Roadside Park on Highway 61-67, located eleven miles south of Farmington, which is now open to the public, will be formally dedicated on Sunday afternoon, October 5 at 2:00 o’clock, following a basket dinner scheduled for 2:30. The general public is invited. In keeping with the national theme of designating certain U.S. highways as Blue Star Memorial Highways, the garden clubs of Farmington have erected a bronze memorial plaque within the roadside park paying tribute to the memory of our war dead in World War II. The park project was inaugurated in 1950 under the leadership of Mrs. Cecil E. Trogdon as president of The Farmington Council of Garden Clubs.

The Farmington Orphanage has employed a new Assistant Superintendent who began work on September 1. She is Miss Betty Ree Rhoads, who, until recently, was Assistant Program Director for teenage activities at the Houston, Texas, YWCA. Miss Rhoads has a background of training and experience in work with children and in promotional activities. She was for two years director of teenage activities at the St. Louis YWCA, and has been active in camp and church work with youth.

Robert Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lewis, has returned to Farmington from his position as managing editor of the Fort Scott, Kansas, Daily Tribune. He will enter the Western Auto Store here with his father. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis and their two children, Christina and Gregory, will reside at 123 North Jackson. He will take part in a two-week instructional program this month at Western Auto headquarters in St. Louis He was a member of the 1946 graduating class at Farmington High School and holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He served in occupied Japan with the Army from 1946-47.

Preliminary enrollment figures indicate that Farmington’s public and parochial schools are all growing steadily, reflecting the gradual growth in population of the community. While official enrollment figures were not available this week, inquiry by The Press at the three schools revealed that the public, Catholic and Lutheran schools have more students enrolled this year than last year.

1942 – 80 years ago

William Peter Giessing, pioneer citizen of St. Francois County, died early Tuesday morning at his home in Desloge, as a result of heart trouble. The deceased was 76 years, 9 months and 6 days of age. Mr. Giessing was born at Iron Mountain, the son of the late Charles and Anna Giessing. His family first lived in the valley Forge community, later moving to Farmington, where he worked as a young man. He was united in marriage to Rachel N. Schneider in 1895. In 1904, they moved to Desloge, where he entered the mercantile business, in which he was an outstanding success. He also served the Desloge community as postmaster for many years and was prominent in civic affairs.

Farmington’s first big Victory Rally will be held at 4:15 next Wednesday afternoon, September 9th, on the Trimfoot Terrace directly in front of the new Trimfoot Factory on the Northeast edge of Farmington. The main occasion of the rally will be to present the employees of the Trimfoot Company with the Minute Man Flag, designating their firm as one in which at least 90% of the employees are enrolled in the Payroll Deduction Plan, whereby at least 10% of their wages are used to purchase War Bonds.

Activity on the government camp for enemy aliens at Weingarten has been increasing daily, and now several hundred men are employed on the project. The work has been prevented from reaching its maximum goal by difficulty in obtaining lumber and other necessary materials. However, shipments are now being received, and the work is growing in volume. Already the influx of new money has benefitted the community, and merchants are reporting increased sales, particularly over the weekend. The barracks being constructed for the aliens to be housed at the camp are of the roughest type, about 40 x 100 feet, one story.

The Farmington Public Schools opened for the 1942-43 school term on Monday morning, August 21. Opening preliminaries having been previously arranged, schoolwork began promptly, and by the middle of the forenoon, classes were running according to schedule. In spite of war conditions, the usual supplies were on hand or previously distributed, and conditions generally indicate the beginning of a successful school year. Enrollment in the different grades is, generally speaking, below that of last year on the opening day.

1932 – 90 years ago

A large Chrysler 80 Sedan, belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Antoine of Doe Run, was found abandoned in the woods of Iron County last Tuesday after being stolen Sunday night. Mr. and Mrs. Antoine had been in Farmington Sunday night. Just as they drove up to their garage, they were confronted by three roughly dressed men wearing goggles and armed with revolvers. They got in the car and forced Mr. Antoine to drive out the Lake Minerva road for a couple of miles, then ordered Antoine and his wife to get out and walk.

Farmington Public Schools opened Monday morning, Sept. 5th, and all classes met according to schedule throughout the day. The enrollment from the sixth grade up to and including the twelfth is unusually heavy, while below the sixth grade, the primary grade is just about normal, with the primary grades unusually light. The High School enrollment consists of 73 ninth grade pupils, 83 tenth grade, 65 eleventh grade, and 64 twelfth grade; a total of 285.

Thirty-seven Farmington merchants will participate in a big Jubilee Sale tomorrow, Saturday, September 10th. Special bargains will be found in each of the stores taking part, and it will well pay the public to come to Farmington on this big day. At two o’clock in the afternoon, prizes from each of the stores will be awarded to fortunate individuals. The awarding of prizes will take place in the street between Rozier Store Company and the City Drug Store.

The climax of a splendid afternoon of playing golf and engaging in other sports was a cafeteria supper at the St. Francois Country Club grounds on Monday night, September 5. Approximately 50 guests and members participated in the supper in which fried chicken, salads, and Angel Food cake predominated. During the afternoon, many of the members, both men and women, enjoyed rounds of golf.