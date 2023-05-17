1993 – 30 years ago

Warm winds gusted from the south with enough force Saturday to give battle to the veterans trying to hoist the huge American flag. Military perseverance triumphed as the flag whiplashed its way to the top of the 69-foot flagpole, as the Farmington Black Knight Band played the soulful strains of the Star-Spangled Banner. The flag-raising was the culmination of three months of effort and cooperation among veterans groups, local businesses and city officials. The flag - believed to be the largest in the county at 25-by-15 — was presented to the Veterans Memorial Association by Rep. Bill Emerson. It had been flown over the White House to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Originally intended to display its colors from atop the flagpole at the courthouse, the flag proved to be too large. Thus, was born the need to construct a fitting and permanent home for Old Glory.

The 1993 Mineral Area College commencement exercises scheduled for Saturday, May 15, will be an evening of student recognition and memorial for the loss of two dedicated faculty-staff members. Held in the MAC Fieldhouse starting at 8, commencement is free and open to the public. In honor of the untimely deaths of Dr. Robert A. Huckstep, MAC Trustee, and Dr. James L. Chambers, economics instructor, Dean of Instruction James H. Bullis said the faculty and administration will be wearing arm bands with intertwining colors of green and light blue Huckstep's and Chamber's academic colors as a silent tribute to them.

"We had a first on April 20!" exclaimed Francis "Dude" Merseal, Farmington VFW Post #5896 adjutant. "On that day we accepted two new members. One is a veteran of WWI and the other is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.” Merseal said it's not unusual to accept new members, however, this occasion was different - their ages are 95 and 21. Not only are they the oldest and youngest members of the post, but they represent the first and the latest wars. The WWI veteran is John Isiah Faris. He transferred to Post #5896 from Post #1889 in Paris, Tenn. Merseal said Faris recently purchased a home in Farmington to be near his daughter and granddaughter, "and he approached us about joining. We're really happy that he did.” The Persian Gulf War veteran is Timothy Scott Treaster. He's an air traffic controller in the Navy and stationed on the USS Independence, currently in Japan.

Children of abuse and neglect will soon have a safe haven where they can turn to for help and treatment. Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington is nearing the completion of Children's Haven — a multi-dimensional treatment program for children from birth through 10 years old who are victims of child abuse, neglect or other emotional trauma. The program will offer three integrated components: emergency care, acute care and aftercare.

1973 – 50 years ago

All the storm clouds over Farmington's proposed subdivision ordinance blew away Tuesday night and the City Council, in a rare moment of agreement, voted the ordinance into law. The special session of the council Tuesday had been called to consider several amendments to the controversial ordinance and to conduct a "first reading" so new councilmen could acquaint themselves with the law Fourteen amendments were made to the ordinance, largely to provide a "cross reference to existing sewer and water ordinances," a phrase insisted upon by Alderman Homer Hughes.

Pending a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court, which may come in the next two weeks, Circuit Judge J. O, Swink has discontinued all official duties. Judge Swink, who was recommended for disciplinary action by the State Judicial Commission, is following a state law that provides a judge must discontinue all official duties pending the official duties high court decision. Local lawyers are left up in the air as to what will happen to cases scheduled for the May Term. Neither is it known what will happen in other official areas of the Court or the Juvenile Court.

Fox won the first District Girls Track crown at Festus Monday, but Farmington’s first formation of female thinclads pushed them all the way. The final results tallied Fox with 38 points, Farmington with 34, Crystal City 28, Valle 20, Northwest 19, Union 18, Ste. Genevieve 14, Hillsboro 10, Festus 10, North County 8, Herculaneum 5, Bismarck 2 and Central 2. Winners from Farmington included Jane Allen, second in the 80 hurdles; Detring, third in the shot; Brown, second in the 440; Lee, first in the 100; Johnson 5th in the discus; Evans, 2nd in the 220; Farmington’s 440 relay came in third, and the 880-relay team in first with a 1:56.5 mark.

“Institutions like the state hospital are never loved by the communities they are in, just tolerated,” said Dr. Jay Tuttle Tuesday evening, speaking to the Farmington Rotary Club. But Dr. Tuttle reminded the Rotarians of the contributions the hospital makes to the community; an employment roll of 875 persons; an annual payroll of $4,953,000 last year, and the prospects of a payroll in 1974 that will exceed $5,000,000. “If the metro pay scale is adopted,” said Tuttle, “it would add another $360,000 to the payroll.”

1963 – 60 years ago

BIlI Laut, one of the operators of the new steel fabricating plant here, the Ozark Structural Steel Company, addressed members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at the May luncheon meeting held Monday at the Lutheran School auditorium. He and his partner, Norman Carron, opened their business last January in the building formerly housing the Beef Breeders Association on Highway 67 just south of the Highway 32 Intersection, Laut said they have six full-time employees now and that there is good prospect for increased employment there soon.

Farmington's civic and service clubs joined forces Tuesday night to pay tribute to two local college students who have "made good on the basketball court. The honorees were Bill Glessing of Southeast Missouri State, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon K. Giessing, and Richard Thurman, late of the University of Houston, Texas, now a trainee at Fort Leonard Wood and son of Mr. and Mrs. S. L. Thurman. The citations were made following a dinner for about 120 people at the Methodist Church. Plaques naming each of the young men "sports ambassadors" were presented to Farmington High School of which Giessing is a graduate and St. Joseph High School, Thurman's alma mater.

The Board of Trustees of the Presbyterian Home for Children held the spring meeting as guests of Mrs. John Dalton on Friday, May 10 in Jefferson City. Twenty-two board members, with their wives or husbands and several special guests, enjoyed lunch at the Mansion and Mrs. Dalton conducted the group on a tour of her home. Those attending from Farmington were Mrs. Helen Marie McKelvey and Dr. and Mrs. Fred Walker.

The Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington met in regular session on Monday night, May 13, in the City Hall with Mayor Orville Woodard presiding. All Aldermen, Clerk Fred Karsch, Marshal Ed Saling and the superintendents of the various departments were present. The meeting opened with prayer by the Mayor. The room was well filled with visItors and all who desired were heard regarding their problems, Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. The clerk's monthly report of receipts and expenditures was considered and approved.

Plans are being completed for the third annual All Western Farmington Horse Show at the Wilson-Rozier Ball Park, Saturday evening. May 18th, at 8 P. M. Construction of a Western Show Ring, 90 feet wide and 220 feet long. will begin Thursday evening. The arena will constructed of woven wire six feet high to protect spectators from horses and calves used in the show. This year's show promises to surpass last year's show, which was entered by more than 130 horses and riders from western Missouri and eastern Illinois. Two new classes, calf roping and registered quarter horse halter class, will be featured for the spectators’ enjoyment.

1953 – 70 years ago

Tom Coghill and John Moore both attorneys of the Smith and Smith law firm, are going to be on the screen of the Rice Theatre in Farmington, Thursday, May 28, in Columbia's thriller "Walk East on Beacon." While Tom and John were serving with the FBI in Boston, Columbia Pictures made this very authentic picture with the cooperation of the FBI. The picture stars George Murphy, who plays a veteran FBI agent and Miss Virginia Gilmore. The rest of the cast is made up of actual agents and Mr. Coghill and Mr. Moore were both chosen to take part in this movie. Mrs. Tom Coghill is also in a couple of scenes.

As one phase of a church-wide campaign to raise money for their new sanctuary here, the Men's Club of Memorial Methodist Church have launched a "talent" effort based on Jesus' well-known parable in the Bible. At their monthly dinner meeting Monday night, President Bob Williams and John Roberts explained the plan and exhibited a religious film on the same subject. Plates were passed and the men took $10.00 to be “put to work" from now until Nov. 15. The building committee loaned the cash.

Services for the laying of the cornerstone will be held at the new Libertyville Methodist Church at Libertyville Sunday afternoon at 3 p. m. The program will include prayer by Rev. S. L. Nussbaum. Old Testament Scripture will be read by Rev. J. W. Thomas. Rev. William Stewart of Bismarck will read the New Testament Scripture. The address of the afternoon will be delivered by Rev. E. H. Orear, district superintendent. The prayer of consecration will be given by Rev. Elbert C. Cole of Farmington.

Bernice Coley, Georgia Devore, Jennie Carver and Grayce Lovitt were hostesses to the Farmington Business and Professional Women's Club at its last dinner meeting of the 1952-53 club year, Monday evening, May 18, Ozark Village. The president, Helen Meyer, presided at a business session and the following new officers were elected: Helen Corken, president; Evelyn Turnbull, first vice president; Mabel Mackley, second vice president; Neta Schneider, recording secretary; Lucille Roberts, corresponding secretary; Genevieve Jones, treasurer. The new officers were installed by Bernice Coley in an impressive candlelight ceremony.

1943 – 80 years ago

The situation created by the rising flood waters of the Mississippi River the past few days has been the cause of much activity at this camp. In response to urgent appeals from local civilian authorities transmitted to this camp through the office of the District Engineer at St. Louis, groups of Prisoners of War repaired a number of levees along the river and temporarily saved several hundred acres of rich agricultural land. The prisoners volunteered for this job and worked hard and diligently. All details of transporting the internees, serving meals, and furnishing special equipment were accomplished by the camp personnel for both day and night shifts. The continuing rains have kept the flood water at the danger stand, and the final results are still undetermined.

According to T. J. Watkins, Salvage Coordinator of the County Defense Council, St. Francois County, is now able to participate in the Prepared Tin Can Salvage Program, an activity of the General Salvage Division, War Production Board. Up to now there has been no Prepared Tin Can Program in this county owing to lack of detinning facilities and the difficulties of transportation. These problems have been solved by the construction of detinning plants at strategic points by the War Production Board and an order from Office of Defense Transportation permitting the shipment of prepared tin cans in railroad cars.

Company E, the Farmington unit of the Missouri State Guard, commanded by Captain Elroy E. Brady, returned to Headquarters here Saturday afternoon last, after eleven days patrol duty in the Illmo Pipeline area, with most favorable comment from all who observed the operation including Governor Forrest C. Donnell. It was the privilege of Cap Captain Brady and a detail of picked men, including 1st Sgt. Harry J. Sailor, Set. Harry Bradley, Sgt. Wm. Hawn, and Corporal Robert Tumbleson to escort the Governor into the operational area, and the conduct of Company E won high com commendation from both the Governor and the headquarters of the Sixth Missouri Infantry.

The most serious floods in the history of the Middle West are forecast forecast by government weather experts due to the continued heavy rainfall which has prevailed since the first of the month. While flood conditions will not seriously affect residents of this community, they will cause great damage to the lowlands of neighboring Ste. Genevieve County which border the Mississippi River. Fred M. Karsch, local weather recorder, reports that a total of 3.15 inches of rain has fallen here since last Friday, making a total of 10.02 inches thus far in the month of May.

1933 – 90 years ago

An educational meeting of first importance to the schools of this county and the entire state was held Wednesday afternoon in the Farmington high school auditorium, A representative attendance of school officials, teachers and private citizens from every section of the county were in attendance to hear addresses by Charles A. Lee, State Superintendent of Schools, J. C. Akers, County Superintendent, and superintendents of the various school systems in the county, including W.H. Lammel of Flat River, Fred Bruner of Bonne Terre and Mr. Hollman of Elvins.

Sunday is the date set for the annual observance of the home coming and anniversary of the Christian Church of Libertyville. This year marks the one-hundred and eleventh year since the founding of the church, said to be the oldest of this denomination West of the Mississippi river. The usual basket dinner will be served at 12.30, after which the Ozark Saxophone Choir of Farmington will play a program of all sacred saxophone music, in the church building, beginning at 1:00 and lasting 30 minutes.

A rumor was widely circulated last Monday to the effect that the dam at the Iron Mountain Lake was breaking up due the weight of the accumulated water from the excessive rains over the weekend However, an investigation proved this not to be the case. Soil at one end of the dam had started washing away allowing some of the lake water to pour through, but the leak was soon stopped with rocks and sandbags until it can be permanently repaired. Had the dam broken the water would have rushed down Indian Creek and the St. Francois River with probable large damage to fences, weak bridges and cattle quartered in the lowlands.

Seven weeks from this Saturday night, some person residing in this vicinity will be awarded the First Grand Prize of $800 in Cash offered in the Farmington Press’ great circulation campaign. This small fortune will go to the winner for nothing more than his or her spare time during the next seven weeks. No goal must be reached as to the number of subscriptions sold. No matter how few subscriptions are reported, the candidate having the largest number of votes will be the winner. Where else could $800 be earned in such a short time?

For the past two weeks, rumors have been circulating to the effect that the mines would place their men on longer working schedules within the near future. These stories probably started when it was learned that Clinton H. Crane, president of the St. Joe properties, was to make a visit to this county. However, there is no truth in the stories. Mr. Crane is now in this county and while here has issued a statement on the lead mining conditions at present. In the statement, he says that the outlook is much improved and the recent cut in working time has at last brought the production of lead down to its consumption. The St. Joe’s stock of surplus metal has been somewhat reduced, but not to any great extent.