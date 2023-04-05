1993 – 30 years ago

Dress rehearsals are underway for the 10th annual presentation of the Easter musical/drama Joy Comes In The Morning. The play, boasting a cast and crew of over 150 people, is a yearly event for the First Baptist Church of Farmington, located on “A” Street. “It’s one of the best things we do all year at the church because it reaches out into the community,” Ardie Henson, drama coordinator of the play, said. It is the response from members and the community to the performance that have encouraged the church to make Joy Comes In The Morning an annual celebration.

The three men in the race to become Farmington’s next mayor — Kevin Hensley, Jim Snavely and Gay Wilkinson — met with about two dozen Chamber of Commerce members at Plank Road Inn this morning. The candidates focused on the relationship that each, as mayor, would have with the Chamber, and expressed views on different aspects of the city. Dave Braun moderated the one-hour forum.

Jack Sebastian is mad as heck and not going to take it much longer. Sebastian, president of First State Bank in Farmington, recently wrote President Clinton advising him of issues having a critical impact on the country. He warned Clinton that the public’s growing distrust of the political system could one day lead to a second American revolution. He urged Clinton to work to curtail government waste, to reform worker’s compensation laws, and to give incentives to people to clean-up neighborhood slums.

“Fully knowing the hazards of my chosen profession…” Sgt. Maj. Patrick Hurley, the only St. Francois County resident killed in Operation Desert Storm, lived and died by these words from the Ranger creed. Hurley, a long-time resident of Irondale, killed during the Persian Gulf War on Feb. 21, 1991, was recently honored posthumously. A hill and a lake in different states were rededicated and renamed by the Army in Hurley’s memory. Special services held March 12 at the Ranger Training Brigade at Fort Benning, Ga., had officials with the U.S. Army Infantry Center renaming a hill, formally known as the Rangers-In-Action Demonstration Area, as Hurley Hill in honor of the fallen local hero from Fort Bragg.

Don’t mess with the Farmington VFW — post members have a tank! It took eight months, but Post #5896 overcame a kamikaze attack of paperwork and a late-night ambush of vandals to succeed in placing an M-60 battle wagon on a concrete pedestal outside the post headquarters on Karsch Boulevard. The steel behemoth rolled into town Saturday on the back of an Army flatbed truck. Post members crowded their parking lot anticipating the end of the long ordeal. Military perseverance overcame bureaucratic bumbling. Single-minded discipline defeated dour delays.

The investigation continues into the discovery of a newborn baby girl found dead in a tool shed in Farmington on Feb. 28. Sheriff Dan Bullock said Monday no new information is available because the autopsy report has not yet been sent to county officials. Bullock said the report will be issued by the St. Louis Examiner’s office. “People have been asking us about what happened, and I tell them we’re still waiting on the report,” Bullock said. He said the report should indicate whether the baby was stillborn or born alive and left to die. He said the answer to that question would have a bearing on charges being filed.

1973 – 50 years ago

Farmington’s hotly contested race for mayor ended Tuesday with incumbent Doug Ross being returned to office by a 5 to 4 margin. A turnout of about 1883 votes on a rainy election day was considered good but was only 2888 more than the 1595 who voted in the five-man mayor’s contest during a freak snowstorm in 1971. Ross won three of the four precincts, losing only in the northeast section of town in Ward I. Substantial margins in the other three wards pushed him to a victory of 1080 votes to 803 for Billy Gene Hughes.

Two hundred and thirty-eight of her friends and neighbors in Farmington turned out Monday night in a shower of admiration for Miss Dayse Baker — a shower that included a heavy sprinkle of telegrams of congratulatory letters from dignitaries ranging up to a senator and the governor. Miss Dayse, a longtime schoolteacher in Farmington and a bridge between the races during her 86 years, received a standing ovation from the crowd in the United Methodist hall. “I don’t understand why the civic clubs of Farmington should have chosen me,” Miss Baker told the audience. “…I have only tried to so live in this town that, regardless of color, I could help the helpless.”

The board of directors of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce issued a sharp statement of complaint over a recent City Council handling of a proposed subdivision ordinance this week. Chamber manager Harry Sailor, after the meeting Monday, said that the board “had expressed great concern over the City Council’s failure to pass the subdivision control ordinance, submitted after three public hearings on March 29.” Sailor said the board felt that a great deal of time and effort on the part of state and local planning commissions had gone into the drafting of the ordinance, which “…could have no other effect than to benefit the citizens of Farmington.”

1963 – 60 years ago

Leo B. Dugal and Robert D. Lewis, running without opposition for re-election to the Board of Education for Farmington School District R-7, received 212 and 211 votes respectively in Tuesday’s annual school election. Their new terms will run for three years. Little interest was evidenced likewise in the two tax measures on the ballot. Proposition No. 2, authorizing a teachers fund levy of $1.55 per $100 valuation was approved by a vote of 194 to 40. The third proposition, authorizing a levy of 35¢ for the building fund, was approved by a vote of 185 to 43. Other members of the Board of Education here are Dr. L.M. Stanfield, William Martin, C.H. Cozean and Tom P. Fitz. Two members are elected each year for three-year terms.

The Jaycee Wives and friends attended the Charlotte Peters Television Show Thursday, March 28th, with 47 aboard the chartered bus. Mrs. John Pigg received a beautiful hat presented to her by Miss Peters. Mrs. Joe Moloney, Mrs. James Purcell, Mrs. Del Weber and Mrs. Thompson helped eat the delicious Arabian food during the show. The food was prepared by an Arabian chef who is employed at one of the leading hotels in St. Louis. For appearing on the show, the contestants received two free dinners each at an hotel and also a string of pearls and a bottle of perfume. After the show the Jaycee Wives and friends were invited to take part in the Arabian style fête.

The Odd Fellows and Rebekah Lodges of Farmington are again sending a student from the Junior Class of the Farmington High School on the United Nations Pilgrimage. The contest was conducted in this manner: there was a written examination of 100 questions on the United Nations and the eight highest wrote an essay on the same subject. The four winners from this group were Linda Merryman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Merryman; Judi Koch, whose guardian is Dr. Fred Walker; Nikki Murdick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Murdick, and Mike Reynierse, son of Dr. and Mrs. P.C. Reynierse.

The Farmington Senior High School Band, two pianists and one vocalist represented Farmington High School at the District Music Festival at Cape Girardeau on Friday of last week, Carole Osman, pianist, and Julie Smith, soprano, received 1 ratings; John Wampler, pianist received a 2, and the band also received a 2. These performances are judged by competent personnel, usually from college music departments. Many factors are evaluated in their decisions and their criticisms are direct and constructive. The 1 ratings make Carole and Julie eligible to enter the State festival at Columbia on April 27th.

Bob Shaner became Farmington’s latest addition to the rank of Eagle Scout Tuesday night at a Court of Honor for Troop 471 held at the Scout Room in Memorial Methodist Church. Bob is a ninth-grade student at Farmington Junior High and is considered a school leader by students and teachers. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Shaner, 611 Stam. The rank of Eagle Scout is attained by a very small percentage of boys in scouting. Bob is a member of the student council, school band, vocal double quartet, track team, basketball squad, Methodist church choir, Methodist Youth Fellowship and is on the school honor roll. Making the presentation for the Boy Scouts of America was Fielding Chandler, neighborhood commissioner.

1953 – 70 years ago

All indications as a result of the response thus far for tickets to the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet to be held on next Monday night, April 6th, is that there will be a sellout of available plates. If you have not secured your ticket, you should contact John F. Spahr, secretary, phone 683. Tickets can be purchased until Friday noon (12 o’clock) if capacity allows. No tickets will be available at the door. Dr. Robert F. Karsch, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Missouri, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred M. Karsch of Farmington, is to be the principal speaker. Dr. Karsch has had a distinguished career in the educational field.

Walter E. Blank, County Fund Chairman for the current Red Cross Drive, reported this week that only $5171.00 had been subscribed by St. Francois Countians, sixty percent of the quota of $8647.00. Some towns have exceeded their quota as set up originally — these being Leadington, Esther area, Rivermines, Elvins and Bonne Terre. The drive is lagging in other spots and it is urged that all volunteer workers make their contacts as soon as possible.

Support of the executive committee of the Farmington PTA was given Monday night to the proposal to reorganize the Farmington school district to include DeLassus, Sugar Grove, Oak Hill and Valley Forge. Pupils of the first three schools are already voluntarily attending the public schools in Farmington through arrangements made by their own districts. County-wide elections will be held on Friday, April 10 to reorganize eight school districts in St. Francois County. Should the proposal carry locally the Farmington district would be known as District R-7. The reorganization proposal is the outgrowth of two years of careful study by the County Board of Education, which feels the plan deserves the earnest consideration of the voters in all of the districts concerned.

The school district of Farmington will hold its annual school election on April 7 in the vestibule of the high school auditorium. The polls will open at 6:00 A.M. and close at 7:00 P.M. The Board of Education has elected the following judges and clerks to serve at this election: Fred Karsch, Roy Presnell and Mrs. Lacy Gower, judges; Mrs. Leo Dugal and Mrs. Amanda Giessing, clerks. The regular tax levy of $1.50 for incidental purposes of this school district will be voted upon.

At a called meeting held March 23rd, the Board of Aldermen discussed the needs of the city relative to streets. Because of these needs it has become necessary to stockpile chat and other material. The trucks which were in use are from five to seven years old and needed many repairs. The Board, recognizing the situation, voted to buy three new dump trucks. Bids were secured and the trucks are being delivered this week. Fitz Chevrolet was the successful bidder.

A most interesting program and good food were the order of the evening last Thursday night as the Farmington Girl Scouts and Brownies entertained their fathers and proxy fathers at their second Annual Fathers-Daughters Dinner. Approximately 150 fathers, Scouts, their leaders and their guest, Mrs. Max Okenfuss, president of the Ozark Council, attended the banquet at St. Joseph’s High School. Mrs. Louis Freeman was in charge of the Dinner; Mr. Ben P. Donnell, new finance chairman for the Ozark Council, acted as master of ceremonies; and Rev. E.C. Cole gave the invocation.

1943 – 80 years ago

The annual Farmington City and School Election on next Tuesday, April 6th, promises to be one of the quietest elections in recent years, with contests having developed for only two offices on the City Ballot and none on the School Ballot. Mayor Shelt T. Horn is unopposed for re-election to that office. C.F. Rickus is also unopposed for Police Judge, as are J.C. Goetz for Alderman of the First Ward, Jesse E. Heck for Alderman of the Third Ward, and Marvin Meyer for Alderman of the Fourth Ward. In the Second Ward, Felix Pogue is retiring as Aldermen and his position is sought by Vernon K. Giessing and H.A. Cobble. The only city-wide contest is for Day Marshal where George Sutherland and Emmit Boyd have filed.

Farmington has gone over the top in the current Red Cross drive. The event was brought to a successful culmination last Tuesday evening with the telephone bridge and pinochle party. A full financial report on the drive will be available next week. The telephone bridge and pinochle party, under the direction of Rev. Robt. E. McKeon, resulted in complete success. Numerous parties were held at private homes throughout town and at 10:30 all participants gathered at the Long Memorial Hall for the distribution of prizes, as well as the awarding of three $25 War Bonds. The bonds were won by Miss Mildred Wigger, Lt. L.F. Castleman, Jr., and Mary Francis Bushnell, daughter of Maj. And Mrs. John W. Bushnell of the Weingarten Camp.

Chairmanship for St. Francois County in the tenth annual Easter Seal Sale to finance the work of the Missouri society for Crippled Children has been accepted by W.B. Massey, it was announced today. The Sale will open on April 6th and continue until Easter. In accepting the appointment, Mr. Massey said, “The experience of this first year of war has indicated that Americans realize how important our services are to the nation. The size of the job we have carried out through the Sale of Easter Seals for Crippled Children has increased. Our experience in putting children through hospitals, in securing training and jobs in industry for cripples will be urgently needed as the war progresses.”

The St. Francois County Court, acting under a new law passed by the State Legislature, has trimmed the number of precincts in the county from the usual forty-four down to twenty-five for the coming Special Constitutional Election next Tuesday. The elimination of 19 precincts is done as a means of saving the county considerable expense during the election. Since little interest has been evinced in the Constitutional Election a very light vote is expected, and few voters will be put to any additional trouble by the consolidation of precincts.

Farmington Public School pupils and employees are pleased to have a letter of commendation on their performance in the purchase of War Savings Stamps and Bonds, during the month of February, from Local Chairman W.T. Coghill, of the St. Francois County War Savings Stamps and Bonds Committee. In the purchase of a jeep project for March, by the pupils, success crowned their efforts by Friday, the 26th of the month. At that time, the fund had gone over the top by more than one hundred dollars. The pupils are thrilled with the idea of having the jeep equipped with the extra amount.

1933 – 90 years ago

A.G. Murphy, distributor in St. Francois and Madison Counties for the Anheuser-Busch Brewery of St. Louis, has informed us that he has made arrangements to have beer on sale at various points in his district early this morning. The sale of 3.2 per cent beer was recently made legal by an act of congress. The measure was required to wait fifteen days after signing by the President before it could go into effect. The period of waiting ended at midnight last night. Mr. Murphy states that he has made arrangements for the shipping of one truck load of the beverage from the brewery last night and barring accident it should be on sale at various local business houses by this morning. He was not prepared to give a list of the firms that would handle beer.

1174 votes were cast in the Farmington City Election last Tuesday. Every candidate for re-election was successful with one exception, in the First Ward where Vernon Doss was defeated for re-election as alderman by W.H. Selzer. Harry Highley, running for re-election as marshal, proved to be the most popular candidate, receiving 765 votes. Mayor Tetley was next highest with 575 votes. The election was carried out quietly and smoothly with no disorders of any kind. With three candidates in the race for mayor, Dr. Tetley was returned victorious in each of the four wards, although A.P. Mackley was a close second, especially in the first and fourth wards. R.C. Tucker, the third candidate, made his best showing in the second ward where he received 104 votes.

The hopes of local football fans for another good team this coming fall were considerably heartened last Monday afternoon when they saw the 1933 youngsters play a strong game against a team comprised of the 1932 championship outfit. Only one regular from last year, Martin Smith, center, remains and Coach Haile was admitted to have a most difficult task ahead of him in keeping up his record of always having better than an average team in the field. The score of Monday’s game was 19-7, and while the youngsters were outclassed, they nevertheless put up a fight all the way, holding the regulars scoreless in the fourth quarter, and scoring 7 points in the third quarter on two beautiful forward passes.

Manager Geo. H. Karsch of the Ritz Theatre, where the mammoth musical-comedy drama spectacle, “42nd Street,” will open next Tuesday for three days only announces that popular prices will prevail during the engagement of this Warner Bros. special production in spite of the road-show calibre of the all-star picture. Mr. Karsch’s decision to keep the prices of tickets down is in line with his belief that “42nd Street” is the happy kind of picture the country needs at this particular time and that the usual moderate prices will enable hundreds more to see it who would not be able to if it were shown on a two-a-day roadshow price engagement basis.