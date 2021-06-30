From the Archives

70 Years – 1951
The Shriners of Farmington and the Lead Belt area have made it possible for the little orphans to attend this year’s circus on July 2 or 3. They will travel by school bus, driven by Mr. Ted Hughes of Doe Run. Contributions from Shriners Arthur (Red) Bone, Frank Manson, Wendell Bouchard, Glenwood Lees, Howard Tetley, Berl Miller, Don E. Sanders and the L.A. Tucker Truck Lines have made it possible for the lovable little orphans to go to the Shrine Circus. We know they will enjoy their fill of popcorn, peanuts, soda pop, hot dogs and a day of thrills… God bless them.
A large and appreciative crowd attended the open-house celebration sponsored last Friday in observance of the completion of the Rice-Stix shirt factory’s new annex in Farmington. A luncheon with plenty of food was served inside the new structure at noon, followed by a program of short talks by various company officials and community leaders. A highlight of the affair was the recognition of a number of local employees who had been with the shirt factory for long periods of time. Outstanding among these were Arthur Schild who retired several years ago after 42 years’ service. Mr. Paulsen rounded out 38 years himself last April. Next in length of service was Andy Paule with 20 years.
The St. Louis Cardinals will hold a tryout camp for all boys between the ages of 17 and 23 at Wilson-Rozier Ball Park, Farmington, August 17th and 18th. The camp will be under the direction of Cardinal scouts. This will be the first tryout of this kind to be held in Farmington in recent years. Final arrangements have not been completed as yet, but details will be released by the Cardinal home office in the near future.
The library opened on Monday of this week. The library board and librarian wish to extend their appreciation to the City Council for having it redecorated. The general public is cordially invited to come and see how pretty the library looks, also to read some of the latest fiction. There are also new books for the juveniles. So, when you are downtown drop in and see the library. — Librarian
60 Years – 1961
New officers of the Farmington Rotary Club who will assume their duties July 1st, were installed at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Presbyterian Home. The installing officer was Carroll Gerig, a past president of the Flat River Club. Officers installed were Don Stewart, president; Robert Mothershead, vice president; Leonard Baughn, secretary; Percy Fuson, treasurer and director, and Cecil Hulsey and Larry Burns, directors. Farmington’s outgoing president, Larry Burns, will step up to the position of District Governor of Rotary International’s District 609 starting in July.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896 voted unanimously at their regular meeting on June 27, to proceed with the development of the community park at the rear of the post. Construction of three barbecue pits and tables and benches will begin this week. Also to be made available are swings and slides for the children, a badminton court and horseshoe pats.
Paul W. Thompson of Fredericktown has been called by the First Baptist Church of Farmington as Educational Director of the church. At a special business meeting recently, members of the church voted to extend the call to Mr. Thompson, who will come on the field on August 1st. At the present time, Mr. Thomson is serving as Educational Director of the First Baptist Church at Fredericktown. He is a graduate of Baylor University and received his religious educational training at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary at Fort Worth, Texas. Before attending the seminary, he taught school in Jefferson County for two years and served two years in the Air Force.
Five “Freedom Riders,” passengers on a Trailways bus, stopped in Farmington at noon July 10, enroute to test racial integration of bus terminals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. According to later reports, four of the five were jailed in Little Rock Monday night. The five are the Rev. B. Elton Cox, 30, CORE field secretary from St. Louis; Miss Bliss Ann Malone, 23, sixth grade teacher in the St. Louis public schools; Miss Annie Lumpkin, 18, who plans to enter Lincoln University in Jefferson City in the fall; Mrs. Janet Reinitz, 23, housewife from New York City; and the Rev. John Raines, 27, pastor of the Setauket Methodist Church, Setauket, N.Y.
50 years – 1971
The personality conflicts which resulted in Mayor Douglas Ross’ request for the City Clerk’s resignation last Tuesday were partially resolved at a special called meeting of the City Council Monday evening. A reporter from The Press was told, upon arrival, that the meeting was to be a closed session. However, Mayor Ross pointed out that a closed meeting could only be called after the meeting was formally open and no business could be transacted. Aldermen, noticeably irritated, responded that if that was the case then “let it be an open meeting so we can get this thing settled.” “This thing” refers to City Clerk Glenda Seegers’ invitation to resign and the board’s desire that she be retained.
Replacing broken curbing in preparation for the downtown street blacktopping began this week. City employees, under the supervision of Street Department Superintendent Wendell “Lefty” Thomas, began Monday morning on West Columbia Street at A Street, at the edge of the business district, to remove broken curbing. Blacktopping the streets of the business district is a project sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and local businessmen.
Farmington’s newest business opens its doors Thursday of this week. Mrs. Beulah Starnes will operate a shoe and fabric shop at 17 W. Liberty. Her daughter, Debbie, will assist her. Both have been busy this week stocking shelves with fabrics and shoes, both fall and summer styles. All summer shoes will be on sale beginning Thursday. See Mrs. Starnes’ ad elsewhere in this paper.
Charles E. Schwidde, former postal service officer who retired a month ago, spoke at the Farmington Kiwanis Club’s noon luncheon on June 30. As a postal employee for 30 years, Schwidde began as a substitute postal clerk on a railroad train in 1941. During the war he had the privilege of setting up a post office department on an aircraft carrier. Schwidde gave a detailed and interesting account of postal train services as compared to today’s more complicated mail distribution by sorting machines. Zip code operation was described by the speaker, who stated 75% of all first class mail is routed by code.
40 years – 1981
A part of Farmington’s history will very soon give way to progress. The building located at 223 East Columbia presently housing the Koen Real Estate Company will be razed for the construction of a new facility. The quaint looking little building has over the years housed various insurance companies, a general store, a battery shop, and in its early years was the home of Thomas and Catherine Lang. It was during the time of the Lang’s residency that the First Mass was held there around 1862. The lot on which the building stands was part of the original plot of 52 acres donated by David H. Murphy for downtown Farmington. The plot has been passed to different owners over the years, including Thomas Riley, John Boyce, Thomas Lang, Mabel Mackley, John Adler, N.A. Buchanan, Francis Carrow and Bill Koen. Henry Lee Wichman, owner of the adjacent lot, is constructing a 70x30 foot building which will hose Koen Real Estate and an interior design and specialty shop. Projected date for completion is mid-August.
It is not new, but the Farmington Police Department is trying to help the public keep up with weather conditions. Because of recent severe weather and the ever-present threat of storms through the summer, Chief Walter Ellis has put renewed emphasis on the department’s weather information and storm warning procedures. The department has a special telephone on which a recorded weather message may be obtained by the public.
30 years – 1991
A group of students from Southeast Missouri State University was recently rewarded for creating the winning program of marketing and promotional activities to promote Farmington as the “Regional Shopping District” for the area. The project was a collaborative effort among the city of Farmington, Mineral Area College, Small Business Development Center, Farmington Chamber of Commerce, Farmington Downtown Organization, Southeast Missouri State University and Southwestern Bell Telephone. Several students in the class were residents of the Mineral Area. Winning students were Julie Weidenbenner, Donald Kenney, Wendy Yarlick, Kevin Baldwin, Minako Shimazki and Craig Engelskind. Charles Wiles, Ph.D., was the course instructor.
The Farmington Council of Gardens recently planted flower urns outside the St. Francois County Courthouse. Each club represented in the council will take turns watering the flowers throughout the summer. The garden clubs involved were the Nan Weber Garden Club, the Flora Garden Club, and the 25 Gardeners Garden Club. Linda Roberts is president of the council. In addition to the flowers at the courthouse, the Nan Weber Garden Club also placed flower urns in the airport and at the library in honor of library week in April. The flowers were donated by Dix Nursery.
Shawnna Henson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Henson of Farmington, was part of the production crew of a CBS series, True Detectives, which will air locally on CBS KMOV Channel 4. While employed at KFVS television in Cape Girardeau, Henson was chosen by Shapiro Productions of Hollywood to be on the set and crew of the local taping of True Detectives. Along with production work, she also appears briefly in the episode. She is a 1986 graduate of Farmington High School.