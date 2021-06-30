From the Archives

The library opened on Monday of this week. The library board and librarian wish to extend their appreciation to the City Council for having it redecorated. The general public is cordially invited to come and see how pretty the library looks, also to read some of the latest fiction. There are also new books for the juveniles. So, when you are downtown drop in and see the library. — Librarian

60 Years – 1961

New officers of the Farmington Rotary Club who will assume their duties July 1st, were installed at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Presbyterian Home. The installing officer was Carroll Gerig, a past president of the Flat River Club. Officers installed were Don Stewart, president; Robert Mothershead, vice president; Leonard Baughn, secretary; Percy Fuson, treasurer and director, and Cecil Hulsey and Larry Burns, directors. Farmington’s outgoing president, Larry Burns, will step up to the position of District Governor of Rotary International’s District 609 starting in July.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896 voted unanimously at their regular meeting on June 27, to proceed with the development of the community park at the rear of the post. Construction of three barbecue pits and tables and benches will begin this week. Also to be made available are swings and slides for the children, a badminton court and horseshoe pats.