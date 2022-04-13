From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

It’s not that he’s mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. It’s just that he’s really upset. Tom Nichols of Farmington has joined the growing number of frustrated Americans who claim disgust and disillusionment with our current crop of pusillanimous politicians. He wants Ross Perot elected president. Nichols is launching a “Perot for President” petition drive in this city. He thinks the self-made, tough-talking Texas billionaire is the cure for America’s ills. “He’s a leader, natural born. Perot inspires confidence and he doesn’t crack under pressure,” said Nichols, an 84-year-old former antique dealer. “I think he thinks like us, like the grassroots people. He tells people what it’s about.”

“It was a fairly decent turnout,” said County Clerk Arthur Hulsey, of Tuesday’s voting for municipal and school offices. Hulsey said 29 percent of the voters — 6,644 — went to the polls. He deemed that rather typical for an April election. In Farmington, voters said yes to extending the bond levy for the R-7 School District. Sixty-six percent of voters favored the measure while 34 percent were opposed.

Construction on expanding the Farmington Regional Airport could begin in 1994, but not without a fight. About 45 people gathered at Long Memorial Hall last Thursday night for a public hearing on the airport issue. City Council members were noncommittal (several members were not present) as representatives of a St. Louis consulting engineering firm presented a preliminary plan for an expanded airport. “This is pie-in-the-sky rhetoric… I’ll fight this with all I’ve got,” said one man, at the end of the hour-long hearing. His was not the lone dissenting voice. Others expressed concern about property values, noise, road access and livestock.

The Farmington Senior High Music Department recently performed in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Evaluative Music Festival for large ensembles at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. The A cappella choir, under the direction of Don Vieth, recorded superior “1” ratings from three performance judges and another 1 rating in sightreading. For the past 27 years, Farmington High School has not dropped from the 1 rating since the school began participating in the state contest.

1982 – 40 years ago

Last Tuesday’s election drew a 95 percent voter turnout — among the sophomores at Farmington High School. While the countywide election was drawing a 22 percent voter turnout, the students at Farmington flocked to the ballot boxes to elect a mayor and eight councilpersons to examine the city’s government. The students’ mock election is a project sponsored by the Farmington Jaycees, according to Dan Combs, city councilman. “We haven’t tried the idea here in the last three years,” Combs said. ”And, when we (the Jaycees) did it before, it was with elementary kids.”

It was approximately three years ago when Anna Mae Mann came to Farmington from Piedmont to look for a house. She wanted to be near her son Ed who was a resident of Farmington State Hospital. Ironically, the book of life closed for both of them this year. Edward LeRoy Mann died suddenly at the State Hospital on January 7 of a heart attack at the age of 50 years. His mother, Anna Mae, was murdered in her home sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday night, April 13 and noon Tuesday, April 14.

Over 170 Boy Scouts from 10 area troops are expected in Farmington for the Expo '82 camporee to be held this weekend in Jaycee Park. The idea for Expo '82 is credited to Jim Borders, a member of the local Explorer Scout group. Borders' is putting on the camporee to earn his service project merit badge in his quest to earn the Eagle Scout award. Borders said that he has been helped in the project by Dave Koch, parks director and advisor to the Explorer post.

Jim Borders, 15-year-old son of Don and Bettie Borders of Farmington, has been selected to make the Sophomore Pilgrimage on April 12-13 in Jefferson City. The annual Pilgrimage is made possible through the Fortnightly Club, the Monday Club and the Federated Women’s Club. Borders’ selection came as a result of being one of five nominees made by the school faculty and the final selection by the student body

1972 – 50 years ago

Monday night the Board of Aldermen had an extremely busy council meeting consisting of public hearings and swearing-in of the new board members. The first order of business was a request to rezone property on Karsch Blvd., owned by C.L. Klepzig and S&T Sales. In both cases, the property in question was rezoned from R-3 residential to B-2 highway business district. Klepzig was making the request that he might establish a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. S&T Sales was represented by Harold Straughan. Straughan stated that his company wanted the land rezoned for the purpose of erecting a new appliance building.

Recently named Acting Superintendent of Farmington State Hospital was Jay F. Tuttle, M.D., former assistant medical superintendent at Fulton State Hospital. Dr. Tuttle assumed his new post March 20, 1972, replacing Dr. Retus Osborn who was named assistant director of the Missouri Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program. Born in 1913 in Seattle, Washington, Dr. Tuttle was educated at Walla Walla College in Washington; College of Medical Evangelists in Loma Linda, Calif.; and the University of Colorado where he received his Master of Science in Psychiatry.

Seven Farmington Senior High School graduates are members of the Culver-Stockton College Concert Choir which recently completed its annual spring tour and is now preparing for a campus concert April 16. They are Norma Auchter, daughter of Mrs. Dorotha Auchter; Gary DeClue, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond DeClue; Gene Greenhaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morris Greenhaw, route one; Lynn Karraker, daughter of Mrs. Ida M. Karraker; and Orville Starnes, son of Mrs. Beulah Starnes, all of Farmington; Buena Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buen Brown, Esther; and Bill Sikes, son of Mrs. Anna Ruth Sikes of Doe Run.

Former Farmingtonian, C. Fred Bergsten wrote an article that was published in the January issue of “Foreign Affairs.” Mr. Bergsten graduated from Farmington High School in 1957 and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Carl A. Bergsten of Plattsburg, Mo. Dr. Bergsten was pastor of Memorial United Methodist Church from 1955 until 1958. This represents the third time the magazine has published articles by Mr. Bergsten. Meanwhile, a similar article by Mr. Bergsten was published in the famous “Outlook” section of the “Washington Post,” on March 26.

1962 – 60 years ago

Members of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Farmington, meeting in regular session at the City Hall on Monday evening, April 9, tendered a contract to DaVern Kisling of St. Louis as manager of the new Farmington Municipal Airport. Mr. Kisling is to let the board know shortly as to whether he accepts the contract or not. Board members expressed the opinion that the new airport could be put into use in the reasonably near future. The Administration Building is about completed and a hangar is to be erected at once. Runway and runway lights are already installed, as is a beacon and other airport equipment.

In the quarterly meeting of St. Paul’s Monday evening, Mr. W. Paul Wesche, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, presented a call he had received from Holy Cross Church and School of North Miami, Fla. Holy Cross is a youthful congregation, having been organized in 1952. Its Christian Day-School, organized almost simultaneously with the congregation, numbers 255 students, guided by 12 teachers. Mr. Wesche pointed out the challenges of this call to the assembly and in closing requested a peaceable dismissal from the congregation here. The request was granted with a prayer that God would richly bless his ministry in his new field.

Farmington became the 346th community in the state of Missouri to welcome a Lions Club to its limits when a group of interested men met at Ozark Village Café, Tuesday, April 3rd, and completed the organization with the election of Done E. Sanders as their first president. Other officers elected for the balance of the fiscal year were Paul Dugal, first vice president; Glenn Presnell, second vice president; P.C. Willmore, third vice president; George R. Gedge, treasurer; G.C. Jennings, secretary; Daryl Hardy, Lion Tamer; John Hartshorn, Tail Twister. Charles Hyler and LeRoy Wade were named directors for two years. Bruce Starnes and Ronald Hibbits were named for a one-year term.

A defense of the retail prices of prescription drugs was ably presented by Mr. James M. Thomas at Monday’s luncheon meeting of the Chamber of Commerce at the Lutheran School. Thomas, a biochemist and medical representative for the CIBA Company, was introduced by Edward O. Klein, who operates the Medical Arts Pharmacy here. Thomas used as his subject, “The Medical Revolution” and pointed out that advances in medical science have been largely responsible for the increase in life expectancy. For instance, the average life expectancy has changed from 49 years in 1936 to 70 in 1961. Thomas said the development of “miracle” drugs has found such acceptance during this period that nine out of 10 prescriptions written today could not have been filled in 1935.

1952 – 70 years ago

The employees of the recently organized Rice Stix factory of Farmington held a meeting at the County Court House last Monday evening, April 7, to map out the demands for their first contract with the newly elected negotiating committee, consisting of eight fellow workers. Mr. Richard Brazier, Regional Director and Vice-President of The Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America union, presided at the meeting. The negotiating committee elected at an earlier meeting was as follows: Norma Foley, Ann Rion, Blanche Westover, Evelyn Baldridge, Mable Marshall, Thelma Rhodes, Henry Hoeff, and Donald Jensen.

According to an announcement made yesterday, the property occupied by the Rosser Produce Company on North Washington Street — for many years known as the Giessing Milling Company — has been sold to the “MFA Central Cooperative,” an affiliate of the Missouri Farmers Association. The deed and bill of sale from A.J. Gordon and his mother, Emma Gordon, was filed by the Recorder of Deeds Tuesday, but the consideration was not announced. The new business will be managed by Mr. Hasca B. Smith of Farmington, who is well equipped by training and experience to handle his new duties.

Plans have been made for holding the annual Farmington Chamber of Commerce Banquet this year on Tuesday evening, April 29, with Dr. Richard Odell of St. Louis as the speaker. The place where this year’s affair will be held has not as yet been decided but an announcement will be made soon by Chairman William Wulfers of the arrangements committee. Dr. Odell was raised in Farmington and graduated from high school here in 1931. He attended Westminster College and the School of Medicine of Washington University in St. Louis where he realized his ambition of becoming a doctor.

The following men from St. Francois County have been notified to report April 16 for induction into the armed forces under the Selective Service Act: Harold Arthur Hahn, Melvin Franklin Robinson, Robert Bryan Bess, Arthur Fredrick DeBlois, Bobby Lee Buxton, Samuel James Cole, Doyle Vernon Johnson, William Eugene Johnston, Harry Gordon Bowling and James Lawrence Franklin.

1942 – 80 years ago

The Farmington City and School Elections were held last Tuesday and proved to be one of the quietest elections in the history of the community. Only two contests, both for Aldermen, were listed on the ballots, which coupled with rainy, cold weather, held the vote to a minimum. In the First Ward, John Mell, former alderman, was defeated by R.L. Boswell by a vote of 74 to 61. The vote was much lighter than is usually cast in Ward One and it was evident that neither candidate made a serious drive for votes. In the other contest, John M. Roberts, alderman from the Third Ward for the past several years, was returned to office by a close vote of 139 to 115 for Francis X. Stoll. It was the first time Mr. Stoll had ever made a race for public office and he showed himself to be extremely popular among the voters.

The Murphy Long and Carleton Memorial Methodist Churches received 63 new members in the past two weeks and about a dozen more are expected to join within the next month, who were unable to be present on the membership Sundays. Most of these new members are adults and many of them are not joining by letter but by profession of faith and by being baptized. This large group of new members was the result of the visitation week which was observed by the Methodists of the entire state. It has been an inspiring sight for the congregations of these churches to see the large groups lined up at the chancel rail to take the baptism and membership vows and has resulted in many expressions of joy on the part of older members.

Only in a democracy are people invited, or even permitted, to meet and discuss their problems in a public forum. If you appreciate your American privileges, you will try to attend the next meeting of the Forum, when Professor Johns and his able panel will discuss the question, “Protecting the Health of Our People in Time of War.” Perhaps you will have something to contribute to this discussion. You may want to ask some questions. At any rate, come to enjoy the discussion and be benefitted. The meeting begins at 7:45 Tuesday evening, April 14, in the Circuit Court room at Farmington.

Herman Heck, popular Farmington filling station operator, was named chief deputy sheriff this week by Sheriff Arthur Miller, to succeed Arthur Watts who resigned to accept a government construction position in Cedar City, Utah. Mr. Watts has already left for his new position, and Mr. Heck is now on the job. His many friends predict that he will make a splendid official.

1932 – 90 years ago

While Sheriff C.O. Simmons was confined to his home with a black eye and bruises suffered in an encounter with a State Highway Patrolman, Howard Turnbull, who arrested the chief law enforcement officer in Madison County on a charge of being drunk on the highway, the Bank of Fredericktown was held up and robbed of approximately $2,000 last Saturday. The robbers, two young men wearing overalls, entered the bank at noon, pressed revolvers against Carol Schwarner, president, and helped themselves to all the currency in the vault. The holdup men forced the bank president, the assistant cashier, Miss Pauline Sonderman, and Schwarner’s son, Ralph, who walked in on the holdup, into the vault and locked the door.

The Farmington Board of Education reorganized on Friday night April 8th by electing Dr. Geo. L. Watkins, president; Rolla Cozean, vice-president; Julian Paul Cayce, secretary; and O.L. Haile, treasurer. The present Board of Education consists of Geo. K. Williams, John H. Giessing, Dr. E.L. Horton, Taylor Smith, Rolla Cozean and Dr. Geo. L. Watkins. The last two were reelected as board members on Tuesday, April 5th. W. L. Johns was reelected superintendent for the year 1932-33. That was his 19th successive election to the superintendency of the Farmington Schools. Principal H.C. Haile was also reelected for next year, that being his ninth successive election to that position.

The merchants and businessmen of Farmington have responded liberally to the appeal of the Civics Committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The local papers carried an unusual number of advertisements, set forth the merits of paints, brushes, wallpapers, etc. which were to be had at special prices during the campaign. Farmington is a beautiful town, and an active clean-up week or fortnite will not only add to its beauty but will give it that well-groomed appearance which is so essential to real attractiveness. So, in this campaign, the perfection of sanitation, as well as the beauty of our surroundings is the goal for which we are striving. Let us paint and refurbish and plant, but let us not overlook the unsightly rubbish heaps in back yards, alleys and out-of-the-way places.

While the date for all factory pledges to have been paid in has been passed, members of the committee in charge of the arrangements state that there is no news for publication. We understand that a large majority of the persons and firms making pledges have either paid up or signified their willingness to do so upon call. Just what arrangement will be made for taking care of the pledges that haven’t been paid is not known, although some plan for giving them more time will probably be worked out.

